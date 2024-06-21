- Home
EL VIEJON OTAY RANCH
1620 Millenia
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch All Day Menu
Best Sellers!
- Ahi Tuna Tostada
One of our guests' favorites! Ahi Tuna + Chipotle Aioli + Ponzu + Cilantro + Sliced Serranos + Battered Onions + Radish + Sesame Seeds$8.50
- Coqueta
- Tostada de Jaiba$7.00
- 2 Birria Tacos$15.00
- Ensenada Taco$4.50
- Smoked Fish Taco$8.00
- El ViejonTaco$13.00
- QuesaBirria Taco$8.00
- Viejon Fries$22.00
- Spicy Jamaica$5.00
- OG Michelada$10.50
- Octopus Taco$8.00
Barra Fria
- Chocolate Clams
Available only on the weekends! These Chocolate Clams are from Baja! We recommend Baja style which is just plain, add lime and salt, some spice and enjoy! Our second option would be Chakas style! These are best enjoyable on site!$17.00
- Oysters
Call and ask for the type of Oyster we have! Blue Point, Phantom, Fanny Bae are some of the types we carry!$18.50
- Pata de Mula$17.00
- Pismo Clams$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rockefeller Clams$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Todo Crudo Plate
Cooked Shrimp + Octopus + Ahi Tuna + Scallops + Aguachile Shirmp + Sliced Cucumbers + Cilantro + Sliced Raw Onions + Sesame Seeds + Spicy House Salsa for dipping!$45.00
- Cauliflower Ceviche Tostada
Finely Chopped Cauliflower + Carrots+ Onions + Cucumbers + Serrano Peppers marinated in Lime.$6.00
- Shrimp Ceviche
A classic citrusy Shrimp Ceviche! Shrimp cured in lime + Tomato + Cilantro + Onion + Cucumber + Serrano Slices + Radish + White Sauce + Chipotle Aioli
- Sierra Ceviche
Estilo Mazatlan! Finely Chopped Fish + Carrots+ Onions + Cucumbers + Serrano Peppers marinated in Lime.
Tostadas
- Ahi Tuna Tostada
One of our guests' favorites! Ahi Tuna + Chipotle Aioli + Ponzu + Cilantro + Sliced Serranos + Battered Onions + Radish + Sesame Seeds$8.50
- Coqueta
One of our guests' favorites! Shrimp Ceviche + Cooked Shrimp + Aguachile Shrimp + Octopus + Sliced Onions + Cucumber Slices + Cilantro + White Sauce + Radish + Sesame Seeds
- La Cocida
Cooked Shrimp marinated in Lime + Sliced Cucumbers + Cilantro + Sliced Onions + White Sauce + Radish + Sesame Seeds$8.50
- Pulpo Macho Tostada
Spicy Octopus Ceviche! Octopus + Salsa Macha + White Sauce + Sliced Cucumbers + Sliced Onions + Sesame Seeds$8.50
- Tostada de Jaiba$7.00
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Seafood + Birria
