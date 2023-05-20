El Viejon Seafood Restaurant #1 NEW Viejon S. First St

  • Home
Comida

Appetizer

El señor de los cielos

$37.95

Shrimp, fresh octopus, oysters, Fish ceviche, fresh cucumbers, tomato, Topped with special house sauce.

Pulpo a La parrilla

$28.95

Grilled octopus marinated and grilled To perfection served on a bed of red Onion & bell peppers with Guacamole and corn tortillas.

Botana mixta

$26.50

Fried shrimp, fish fillet, Fries and hushpuppies.

Aguachile verde

$21.95

Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly Cooked in a spicy lime juice served With cucumbers & avocado, topped With chile powder.

Aguachile rojo

$21.95

Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly Cooked in a spicy lime juice served With cucumbers & avocado, topped With chile powder.

Leche de tigre

$8.99

Spicy shrimp broth with lime Condiment, topped with cilantro And cucumber.

La reina del sur

$35.99

Total of 20 shrimp & 5 different sauces. 1. A la diabla: Spicy Mexican red sauce. 2. Salsa Verde: Spicy Mexican green sauce. 3. Al ajillo: Sauteed in fresh minced garlic And onion. 4. Rellenos y fritos: Filled with cheese, Fried garlic and onion. 5. A la parrilla: Wrapped in bacon and grilled.

Nachos

$17.95

10 Nacho chips made in house, With refried beans, your choice of Grilled shrimp, fajita or chicken with Guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream.

Aguacates rellenos

$18.95

2 half avocados filled with Fish and shrimp ceviche toped with Red onion, serrano peppers, cucumbers & Tomatoes.

Ceviche de camarón

$15.95

Fresh shrimp cooked in lime juice, Tomato, cucumber, red onion, Cilantro and avocado on a tostada Made in house.

Ceviche de pescado

$13.95

Fresh fish cooked in lime juice, Tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano p Eppers and cucumbers.

6 ostiones en su concha

$14.95

- En Su concha: Fresh oystersOn half shell.

12 ostiones en su concha

$18.95

- En Su concha: Fresh oystersOn half shell.

6 ostiones preparados

$19.95

-Preparados: Fresh oysters onShell with shrimp,Pico de gallo, avocado& A black sauce.

12 Ostiones Preparados

$25.99

Ceviche rojo

$14.50

Fresh fish cooked in lime juice with Cucumber, tomato, red onion, avocado, Cilantro, serrano peppers And tomato juice

Ceviche tropical

$14.95

Fresh fish cooked in lime juice, mango, pineapple, tomato, red Onion, cilantro and avocado.

Camarones mazatlán

$21.95

12 Whole shrimp marinated and Grilled in a house dressing.

Ceviche el viejón

$21.95

Fresh fish, octopus, and shrimp with cucumber, Tomato, red onion, avocado, cilantro and serranoPeppers in a shrimp and tomato juice.

Molcajete Frio

Molcajete viagra

$25.95

Fresh shrimp, octopus, oysters, scallops, Habanero peppers, tomato, red Onion, cilantro in a house juice.

Molcajete agasajo

$25.95

Fresh shrimp and scallops with tomato, Red onion, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro and Serrano peppers with a house sauce.

Molcajete maleficio

$25.95

Shrimp cooked in lime Juice, octopus, scallops, Cucumber, serrano Peppers in a Shrimp juice.

Molcajete mitotero

$25.95

Shrimp cooked in Lime juice, Cooked shrimp, cooked Ctopus, scallops in a Sauce of the house, Cucumber and Red onion.

Platillos especiales

Molcajete Azteca

$25.95

Skirt steak, chicken, sausage, grilled cactus, stuffed yellow banana peppers on top of hot sauce with a side of rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas.

Molcajete El viejön

$25.95

Grilled ahrimp, fried shrimp, fried stuffed shrimp, grilled stuffed shrimp, fried fish fillet, El Viejon stew, melted cheese with a side of rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas.

Mariscada

$21.95

A Stew with fish, octopus, shrimp, crab legs, scallop, in a red salsa sauce.

Tour por El viejón

$26.95

Fish Ceviche, small fish and shrimp soup, tostada El Viejon, 3 stuffed and grilled shrimp.

Filete relleno

$19.95

Fish Fillet stuffed grilled or fried with a seasoned shrimp, side of rice, French fries & salad.

Cielo, mar y tierra

$25.95

Steak skirt, chicken, grilled shrimp, over a bed of grilled onion, bell peppers with a side of rice, beans & flour or corn tortillas.

Tour por sinaloa

$26.95

3 Oysters prepared in its shell, Shrimp cocktail, red sauce And aguachile shrimp

Huachinango

$21.95

Deep fried whole Red snapper.

Mojarra frita

$15.50

Deep fried whole tilapia, Served with rice French Fries and a toasted bread.

Pa' el antojo

Tostada El viejón

$8.50

Octopus, Shrimp & Scallops cooked in butter, arbol peppers, served on a tostada with cheese.

Tostada de ceviche de pescado

$7.50

Fresh Fish cooked in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.

Tostada de ceviche de camaron

$7.50

Fresh Shrimp cooked in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.

Tostada de camarón

$7.50

Fresh shrimp, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.

Tostada de Pulpo

$9.50

Tostada del Chapo

$18.95

Fresh Scallops, shrimp cooked in lime juice, octopus, surimi fish paste, ceviche, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, cilantro, avocado, serrano peppers in a house prepared juice.

Tostada de callo de acha

$10.50

Scallops, shrimp, octopus, ceviche, surimi fish paste, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, cilantro, avocado, serrano peppers in a house prepared juice.

Tacos El viejón

$17.50

3 Tacos on a corn tortilla with Cheese crust, octopus, shrimp, And scallops cooked in Butter & arbol Peppers.

Tacos gobernador

$17.50

Shrimp sauté in butter, green Bell pepper, tomato, red onion Served on a corn or flour tortilla With cheese crust served with a Side of rice.

Tacos de camarón

$15.50

3 lightly hand-buttered shrimp Served on a corn tortilla topped With a house dressing with a side Of rice

Tacos de pescado

$15.50

3 lightly hand-buttered fried Fish served on a corn Tortilla toped with and a House dressing with a Side of rice.

Tacos de arrachera

$15.50

3 Mexican skirt steak Tacos with veggies and a Side of rice.

Tacos de pollo

$15.50

3 chicken tacos seasoned and Grilled on a corn tortilla with Veggies and a side of rice.

Torre del cabo chica

$27.95

Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, Shrimp cooked in lime juice, Octopus, oysters, scallops, Cucumbers, red onion, jicama In a black sauce.

Torre tropical chica

$27.95

Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, shrimp Cooked in lime juice, octopus, Scallops, cucumbers, red Onion, jicama, pineapple, Mango, and a special House juice.

Torre del cabo grande

$34.95

Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, Shrimp cooked in lime juice, Octopus, oysters, scallops, Cucumbers, red onion, jicama In a black sauce.

Torre tropical grande

$34.95

Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, shrimp Cooked in lime juice, octopus, Scallops, cucumbers, red Onion, jicama, pineapple, Mango, and a special House juice.

Platillos

Camarones El viejon

$21.95

Bacon wrapped shrimp with a thin slice of bell pepper, side of rice, french fries, toasted bread and a small salad.

Camarones rellenos

$20.95

5 Large shrimp stuffed with cheese & a thin slice of bell pepper wrapped in bacon and fried with a sideof French fries, rice, salad, and toasted bread.

Camarones a la diabla

$18.95

Shrimp diablo style in a spicy hot sauce served with a side of rice, fresh fries, and a toasted bread.

Camarones en salsa verde

$18.95

Shrimp in a spicy Mexican green sauce served with a side of french fries, toasted bread and a small salad.

Camarone al ajillo

$18.95

Shrimp sautéed in a minced garlic and onion sauce, served with a side of rice, fresh fries, and a toasted bread.

Camarones a la plancha

$18.95

Grilled shrimp served with a side of rice, french fries, toasted bread and small salad.

Filete de pescado a la diabla

$18.50

Filete e pescado ranchero

$18.50

Filete de pescado a la plancha

$17.50

Cocteles

Copa viagra

$21.95

Fresh shrimp, octopus, oysters, Scallop, habanero peppers, Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, Cilantro, in a house made juice.

Copa mitotera

$19.95

Ceviche, shrimp cooked in lime Juice, cooked shrimp, octopus, Scallops in a house made black Sauce withcucumber, tomatoes, Red onion, jicama and toped With chili pepper.

Copa agasajo

$19.95

Ceviche, shrimp cooked in Lime juice, cooked shrimp, Octopus and scallops.

Copa sinaloa

$19.95

Fresh peeled shrimp, ceviche, Octopus, scallops, serrano peppers. Avocado, red onion, cucumbers, Cilantro, in a shrimp juice.

Coctel campechano

$21.95

Fresh peeled shrimp, oysters, Octopus, tomatoes, avocado, Red onion in our cocktail sauce.

Coctel vuelve a la vida

$21.95

Fresh peeled shrimp, oysters, Tomatoes, avocado and red onion.

Coctel de camarón grande

$18.50

Fresh peeled shrimp, cucumber, Tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, Cilantro, and our special sauce.

Coctel de camarón chico

$14.50

Coctel Pulpo

$23.95

Ensaladas

Ensalada de pollo

$9.50

Grilled chicken strips over a bed Of lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, Red onion & avocado.

Ensalada de camaron

$12.95

Shrimp seasoned and grilled, Over a bed of lettuce, tomato, Cucumbers, red onion & avocado.

Caldos

Sopa de mariscos

$21.95

Caldo de camarón

$18.50

Caldo mixto

$18.50

Caldo de pescado

$17.50

Los Viejoncitos (Kids menu)

Chicken nuggets

$7.95

8 chicken nuggets With fries

Quesadilla Ninos Pollo

$12.95

Quesadilla Ninos Arrachera

$12.95

Kids quesadilla

$7.95

Quesadilla with Beans and rice

Cheese burger

$8.50

Cheese burger With fries

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.95

Fried Baskets

Combo basket

$14.50

3 fried shrimp 1 fish fied served with french fries

Catfish Basket (2)

$14.50

Catfish filet breaded served w/ french fries

Fried shrimp Basket

$14.50

6 fried shrimp

Calamary Basket

$14.50

Fried calamari

Bufalo wings

$13.50

8 buffalo wings

Botana por libra

Libra Camaron

$20.50

1/2 Libra Camaron

$12.50

Libra Crab legs

$35.50

1/2 Libra Crab Legs

$18.50

1 Libra Camarones ahogados

$25.50

1/2 Libra Ahogados

$14.50

Papa, elote y salchicha

$5.95

Bebidas sin alcohol

Sin alcohol

Agua fresca

$4.50

Agua Fresca Ninos

$2.50

Tea

$3.75

Coca Cola mexicano

$3.99

Agua Mineral TopoChico

$3.50

Agua Mineral Topo Chico Preparada

$4.50

Botella de Agua

$1.99

Coca Cola Lata

$2.99

Coca Light Lata

$2.99

Sprite Lata

$2.99

Dr Pepper Lata

$2.99

Jarrito Ponche

$3.50

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.50

Jarrito Pina

$3.50

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.50

Margarita Sin Alcohol

$7.50

Pina Colada Sin Alcohol

$7.50

Extras

1 Camaron Frito

$2.00

1 Camaron Relleno

$3.00

1 Chile Azteca

$3.25

1 Filete Catfish

$5.50

1 Nopal

$2.00

1 Salsa Ahogados

$2.50

1 Taco Arrachera

$5.50

1 Taco Camron

$5.50

1 Taco Gobernador

$6.50

1 Taco Pescado

$5.50

1 Taco Pollo

$5.50

1 Taco Viejon

$6.50

Aderezo Ranch

$0.50

Arrachera Extra

$5.50

Chile Toreado (2)

$0.99

EXTRA AGUACATE

$2.99

Extra Ostion Coctel

$4.50

Extra Ostion Concha

$2.50

Extra Pollo

$4.50

Extra Pulpo 4 oz.

$6.50

Guacamole

$4.25

Hush Puppies

$3.25

Mantequilla

$0.99

Orden de Arroz

$3.50

Orden Ensaladita Viejon

$4.50

Orden Frijoles

$2.50

Orden Limones

$0.99

Orden Pan

$1.25

Orden Papas Fritas

$3.95

Orden Queso Fresco

$1.49

Orden Tortillas Harina

$2.25

Orden Tortillas Maiz

$1.50

Orden Tostadas (2)

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Salsa Verde

$0.99

Side 2 oz Camaron

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Postres

Flan

$6.99

Choco Flan

$6.99

Chesse Cake

$6.99

Pastel 3 Leches

$6.99

Ojarascas

$3.99

Empanadas

$3.99

Menu Empleados

Platillos Empleados

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

HAMBUIRGUESA EMPLEADO

TACOS ARRACHERA EMPLEADOS

CEVICHE EMPLEADOS

COCTEL CHICO EMPLEADOS

FILETE PLANCHA EMPLEADOS

FILETE BASKET EMPLEADOS

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

DISFRUTA DE LA MEJOR EXPERIENCIA CON EL PURITITO SABOR ESTILO SINALOA! TE VAMOS A CONSENTIR CON EL GRAN SABOR Y CALIDAD DE NUESTROS PLATILLOS TE ESPERAMOS VIEJON!

Location

1560 South First Street, Garland, TX 75040

Directions

