El Viejon Seafood Restaurant 2 NEW - 902 West Pioneer Parkway
902 West Pioneer Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Popular Items
Comida
Appetizer
El señor de los cielos
Shrimp, fresh octopus, oysters, Fish ceviche, fresh cucumbers, tomato, Topped with special house sauce.
Pulpo a La parrilla
Grilled octopus marinated and grilled To perfection served on a bed of red Onion & bell peppers with Guacamole and corn tortillas.
Botana mixta
Fried shrimp, fish fillet, Fries and hushpuppies.
Aguachile verde
Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly Cooked in a spicy lime juice served With cucumbers & avocado, topped With chile powder.
Aguachile rojo
Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly Cooked in a spicy lime juice served With cucumbers & avocado, topped With chile powder.
Leche de tigre
Spicy shrimp broth with lime Condiment, topped with cilantro And cucumber.
La reina del sur
Total of 20 shrimp & 5 different sauces. 1. A la diabla: Spicy Mexican red sauce. 2. Salsa Verde: Spicy Mexican green sauce. 3. Al ajillo: Sauteed in fresh minced garlic And onion. 4. Rellenos y fritos: Filled with cheese, Fried garlic and onion. 5. A la parrilla: Wrapped in bacon and grilled.
Nachos
10 Nacho chips made in house, With refried beans, your choice of Grilled shrimp, fajita or chicken with Guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream.
Aguacates rellenos
2 half avocados filled with Fish and shrimp ceviche toped with Red onion, serrano peppers, cucumbers & Tomatoes.
Ceviche de camarón
Fresh shrimp cooked in lime juice, Tomato, cucumber, red onion, Cilantro and avocado on a tostada Made in house.
Ceviche de pescado
Fresh fish cooked in lime juice, Tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano p Eppers and cucumbers.
6 ostiones en su concha
- En Su concha: Fresh oystersOn half shell.
12 ostiones en su concha
- En Su concha: Fresh oystersOn half shell.
6 ostiones preparados
-Preparados: Fresh oysters onShell with shrimp,Pico de gallo, avocado& A black sauce.
12 Ostiones Preparados
Ceviche rojo
Fresh fish cooked in lime juice with Cucumber, tomato, red onion, avocado, Cilantro, serrano peppers And tomato juice
Ceviche tropical
Fresh fish cooked in lime juice, mango, pineapple, tomato, red Onion, cilantro and avocado.
Camarones mazatlán
12 Whole shrimp marinated and Grilled in a house dressing.
Ceviche el viejón
Fresh fish, octopus, and shrimp with cucumber, Tomato, red onion, avocado, cilantro and serranoPeppers in a shrimp and tomato juice.
Molcajete Frio
Molcajete viagra
Fresh shrimp, octopus, oysters, scallops, Habanero peppers, tomato, red Onion, cilantro in a house juice.
Molcajete agasajo
Fresh shrimp and scallops with tomato, Red onion, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro and Serrano peppers with a house sauce.
Molcajete maleficio
Shrimp cooked in lime Juice, octopus, scallops, Cucumber, serrano Peppers in a Shrimp juice.
Molcajete mitotero
Shrimp cooked in Lime juice, Cooked shrimp, cooked Ctopus, scallops in a Sauce of the house, Cucumber and Red onion.
Platillos especiales
Molcajete Azteca
Skirt steak, chicken, sausage, grilled cactus, stuffed yellow banana peppers on top of hot sauce with a side of rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas.
Molcajete El viejön
Grilled ahrimp, fried shrimp, fried stuffed shrimp, grilled stuffed shrimp, fried fish fillet, El Viejon stew, melted cheese with a side of rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas.
Mariscada
A Stew with fish, octopus, shrimp, crab legs, scallop, in a red salsa sauce.
Tour por El viejón
Fish Ceviche, small fish and shrimp soup, tostada El Viejon, 3 stuffed and grilled shrimp.
Filete relleno
Fish Fillet stuffed grilled or fried with a seasoned shrimp, side of rice, French fries & salad.
Cielo, mar y tierra
Steak skirt, chicken, grilled shrimp, over a bed of grilled onion, bell peppers with a side of rice, beans & flour or corn tortillas.
Tour por sinaloa
3 Oysters prepared in its shell, Shrimp cocktail, red sauce And aguachile shrimp
Huachinango
Deep fried whole Red snapper.
Mojarra frita
Deep fried whole tilapia, Served with rice French Fries and a toasted bread.
Pa' el antojo
Tostada El viejón
Octopus, Shrimp & Scallops cooked in butter, arbol peppers, served on a tostada with cheese.
Tostada de ceviche de pescado
Fresh Fish cooked in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.
Tostada de ceviche de camaron
Fresh Shrimp cooked in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.
Tostada de camarón
Fresh shrimp, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.
Tostada de Pulpo
Tostada del Chapo
Fresh Scallops, shrimp cooked in lime juice, octopus, surimi fish paste, ceviche, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, cilantro, avocado, serrano peppers in a house prepared juice.
Tostada de callo de acha
Scallops, shrimp, octopus, ceviche, surimi fish paste, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, cilantro, avocado, serrano peppers in a house prepared juice.
Tacos El viejón
3 Tacos on a corn tortilla with Cheese crust, octopus, shrimp, And scallops cooked in Butter & arbol Peppers.
Tacos gobernador
Shrimp sauté in butter, green Bell pepper, tomato, red onion Served on a corn or flour tortilla With cheese crust served with a Side of rice.
Tacos de camarón
3 lightly hand-buttered shrimp Served on a corn tortilla topped With a house dressing with a side Of rice
Tacos de pescado
3 lightly hand-buttered fried Fish served on a corn Tortilla toped with and a House dressing with a Side of rice.
Tacos de arrachera
3 Mexican skirt steak Tacos with veggies and a Side of rice.
Tacos de pollo
3 chicken tacos seasoned and Grilled on a corn tortilla with Veggies and a side of rice.
Torre del cabo chica
Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, Shrimp cooked in lime juice, Octopus, oysters, scallops, Cucumbers, red onion, jicama In a black sauce.
Torre tropical chica
Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, shrimp Cooked in lime juice, octopus, Scallops, cucumbers, red Onion, jicama, pineapple, Mango, and a special House juice.
Torre del cabo grande
Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, Shrimp cooked in lime juice, Octopus, oysters, scallops, Cucumbers, red onion, jicama In a black sauce.
Torre tropical grande
Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, shrimp Cooked in lime juice, octopus, Scallops, cucumbers, red Onion, jicama, pineapple, Mango, and a special House juice.
Platillos
Camarones El viejon
Bacon wrapped shrimp with a thin slice of bell pepper, side of rice, french fries, toasted bread and a small salad.
Camarones rellenos
5 Large shrimp stuffed with cheese & a thin slice of bell pepper wrapped in bacon and fried with a sideof French fries, rice, salad, and toasted bread.
Camarones a la diabla
Shrimp diablo style in a spicy hot sauce served with a side of rice, fresh fries, and a toasted bread.
Camarones en salsa verde
Shrimp in a spicy Mexican green sauce served with a side of french fries, toasted bread and a small salad.
Camarone al ajillo
Shrimp sautéed in a minced garlic and onion sauce, served with a side of rice, fresh fries, and a toasted bread.
Camarones a la plancha
Grilled shrimp served with a side of rice, french fries, toasted bread and small salad.
Filete de pescado a la diabla
Filete e pescado ranchero
Filete de pescado a la plancha
Cocteles
Copa viagra
Fresh shrimp, octopus, oysters, Scallop, habanero peppers, Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, Cilantro, in a house made juice.
Copa mitotera
Ceviche, shrimp cooked in lime Juice, cooked shrimp, octopus, Scallops in a house made black Sauce withcucumber, tomatoes, Red onion, jicama and toped With chili pepper.
Copa agasajo
Ceviche, shrimp cooked in Lime juice, cooked shrimp, Octopus and scallops.
Copa sinaloa
Fresh peeled shrimp, ceviche, Octopus, scallops, serrano peppers. Avocado, red onion, cucumbers, Cilantro, in a shrimp juice.
Coctel campechano
Fresh peeled shrimp, oysters, Octopus, tomatoes, avocado, Red onion in our cocktail sauce.
Coctel vuelve a la vida
Fresh peeled shrimp, oysters, Tomatoes, avocado and red onion.
Coctel de camarón grande
Fresh peeled shrimp, cucumber, Tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, Cilantro, and our special sauce.
Coctel de camarón chico
Coctel Pulpo
Ensaladas
Los Viejoncitos (Kids menu)
Fried Baskets
Botana por libra
Bebidas sin alcohol
Sin alcohol
Agua fresca
Agua Fresca Ninos
Tea
Coca Cola mexicano
Agua Mineral TopoChico
Agua Mineral Topo Chico Preparada
Botella de Agua
Coca Cola Lata
Coca Light Lata
Sprite Lata
Dr Pepper Lata
Jarrito Ponche
Jarrito Mandarina
Jarrito Pina
Jarrito Tamarindo
Margarita Sin Alcohol
Pina Colada Sin Alcohol
Extras
Orden de Arroz
Orden Frijoles
Orden Pan
1 Nopal
Orden Tortillas Maiz
Orden Tortillas Harina
Orden Ensaladita Viejon
Mantequilla
Sour Cream
Orden Papas Fritas
Aderezo Ranch
Guacamole
Pico de Gallo
Salsa Verde
Chile Toreado (2)
1 Camaron Relleno
1 Camaron Frito
1 Filete Catfish
Arrachera Extra
Extra Pollo
Extra Pulpo 4 oz.
Extra Ostion Coctel
Extra Ostion Concha
Hush Puppies
1 Chile Azteca
Orden Tostadas (2)
1 Salsa Ahogados
Orden Limones
1 Taco Arrachera
1 Taco Pollo
1 Taco Camron
1 Taco Viejon
1 Taco Pescado
1 Taco Gobernador
Orden Queso Fresco
Side 2 oz Camaron
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
902 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75051