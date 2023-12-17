El Zarape Mexican
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
El Zarape is a small family operated authentic Mexican Restaurant serving Cypress and its surrounding areas since 1990. For the past 34 years, we have been dedicated to serving our guests with the freshest and finest Mexican cuisine. Our "home-style" reputation roots from our friendly service, relaxed ambience, and made-from-scratch creations. So bring your family and friends and come grab one of our popular Cadillac margaritas alongside our exquisite dishes. Buenprovecho!
Location
4197 Ball Road, Cypress, CA 90630
