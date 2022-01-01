- Home
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
511 Reviews
$$
406 Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32771
APPETIZERS
Chips & Salsa House
ZOCALO TRIO DIP
Queso, Guacamole & Refried Beans. Served with Tortillas Chips.
QUESO DIP
Our Homemade Recipe Straight from Grandma’s Kitchen. Served with Chips.
GUACAMOLE
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro & Lime Juice with or without Jalapeño Pepper. Served with Tortilla Chips.
GUACAMOLE CARNICERO
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Mixed with Crispy Bacon and Queso Fresco. Served with Chips.
QUESO FUNDIDO
Melted Mozzarella and Chihuahua Cheese Topped with Chorizo, Served with Tortillas.
HONGOS FUNDIDOS
Melted Mozzarella and Chihuahua Cheese Topped with Mushroom and Bacon. Served with Tortillas.
NACHOS
Fried Corn Tortilla Chips Covered with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, & Guacamole.
EMPANADAS DE RES
Three Empanadas Stuffed with Potato & Meat. Served with Chimichurri and MayoKetchup Sauces
EMPANADAS DE POLLO
Three Empanadas Stuffed with Potato & Meat. Served with Chimichurri and MayoKetchup Sauces
CEVICHE EL ZOCALO
Shrimp and Sea Bass Fish Cooked in Lime Juice, Ginger, Red Bell Pepper, Habanero Chili, Mussels & Cucumber Slices.
CEVICHE TOSTADA
Octopus, Shrimp, Calamari & Tilapia all Mixed with Pico de Gallo, Served on a Flat Crispy Shell Topped with Fresh Sliced Avocado.
GAMBAS AL AJILLO
Sautéed Shrimps in Olive Oil with Finely Chopped Garlic & Paprika.
BLACKENED SCALLOPS
Three Blackened Scallops Served on Mini Tostadas Smothered with Black Beans & Pico de Gallo and Served with Chipotle Dressing.
TOSTONES SH BEEF
Three Tostones topped with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mayoketchup, Avocado & Queso Fresco.
TOSTONES SH CHICKEN
Three Tostones topped with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mayoketchup, Avocado & Queso Fresco.
TOSTONES SHRIMP
SOUP
TORTILLA SOUP (LUNCH)
Tortilla Soup with Shredded Chicken topped with Sour Cream and Tri-Color Tortilla Strips
CHICKEN SOUP (LUNCH)
Chicken Soup with Vegetables
TORTILLA SOUP (DINNER)
Tortilla Soup with Shredded Chicken topped with Sour Cream and Tri-Color Tortilla Strips
CHICKEN SOUP (DINNER)
Chicken Soup with Vegetables
SEVEN SEAS SOUP (SEAFOOD)-D
SALADS
TACO SALAD (D)
A Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled with Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken or Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomatoes & Cucumbers.
AVOCADO SALAD(D)- VEGGIES
AVOCADO SALAD (D)– CHICKEN
Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Glazed.
AVOCADO SALAD (D)– SHRIMP
Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Glazed.
AVOCADO SALAD (D) TILAPIA
AVOCADO SALAD (D)– SKIRT STEAK
Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Glazed.
AVOCADO SALAD (D)- GRILLED SALMON
Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Glazed.
MEXICAN SALAD (D)
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Lettuce, Corn, Black Beans, Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers & Ranch Dressing.
SPINACH SALAD – CHICKEN
A bed of Spinach, Caramelized Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Chipotle Dressing,
SPINACH SALAD – SHRIMP
A bed of Spinach, Caramelized Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Chipotle Dressing,
SPINACH SALAD - SALMON
TORTAS
TORTA (D)- BREADED CHICKEN
A Mexican Baguette with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño, Avocado, Melted Cheese. Served with French Fries.
TORTA (D)- ASADA
A Mexican Baguette with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño, Avocado, Melted Cheese. Served with French Fries.
TORTA (D)- PASTOR
A Mexican Baguette with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño, Avocado, Melted Cheese. Served with French Fries.
TORTA (D)- CARNITAS
A Mexican Baguette with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño, Avocado, Melted Cheese. Served with French Fries.
CEMITA POBLANA
Grilled Chicken Breast in a Mexican Baguette with Mayo, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Avocado, and Baby Arugula Served with French Fries.
TACOS & FLAUTAS
Birra Taco Meal
MEXICAN TACOS (D) - STEAK
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- CHORIZO
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- GRILLED CHICKEN
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- PASTOR
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D) - CARNITAS
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- LENGUA
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- FISH
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- SHRIMP
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- GROUND BEEF
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- SHREDDED BEEF
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- SHREDDED CHICKEN
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- BYO
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- STEAK
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- Grilled CHICKEN
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- GROUND BEEF
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- SHREDDED BEEF
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- SHREDDED CHICKEN
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- VEGGIES
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- SHRIMP
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- TILAPIA
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- CARNITAS
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- CHORIZO
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D) PASTOR
ZOCALO TACOS (D) - LENGUA
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- BEAN
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- BYO
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS (D) - GROUND BEEF
Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- SHREDDED BEEF
Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- SHREDDED CHICKEN
Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- GRILLED CHICKEN
Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- STEAK
Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- VEGGIE
Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- SHRIMP
Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS (D) - FISH
Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS (D) - LENGUA
HARD SHELL TACOS (D) CARNITAS
HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- BEAN
Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- BYO
Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
FLAUTAS (D) - CHICKEN
Four Flautas Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans. Choose Your Flautas: Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato.
FLAUTAS (D) SHREDDED BEEF
Four Flautas Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans. Choose Your Flautas: Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato.
FLAUTAS (D) POTATO
Four Flautas Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans. Choose Your Flautas: Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato.
Flautas (D) 1 Of Each
CHEF’S FAVORITE DISHES
SKIRT STEAK (D)
House Cut Skirt Steak Served with Rice, Beans & Salad.
POLLO A LA MEXICANA
Chicken Breast Sautéed with Tomato, Onions, Jalapeño and Sprinkled with Cilantro, Served with Rice and Beans.
CHILES RELLENOS (D)
Two Poblano Peppers Stuffed with Cheese, Egg Battered, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST (D)
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sautéed Vegetables & Rice.
POLLO EN MOLE (D)
Shredded Chicken in a Mole Sauce Topped with Sesame Seeds, Served with Rice and Beans.
MOLCAJETE
In a Molcajete Bowl with Grilled Chicken Breast, Skirt Steak, Roasted Cheese, Chorizo, Cactus, Shrimp, in a Tortilla Soup Accompanied with Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
TOSTADAS TRIO - GRILLED CHICKEN
Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.
TOSTADAS TRIO - STEAK
Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Steak, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.
TOSTADAS TRIO - SHRIMP
Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.
EGGPLANT CHILE RELLENO
Roasted Crispy Poblano Pepper Covered with Cornmeal, Filled with Sautéed Shrimp, Eggplant, Manchego Cheese, Roasted Bell Pepper Sauce, Served with Rice and Beans.
CHILES EN NOGADA
Egg Battered Poblano Peppers Stuffed with Mixed Pork and Beef Cooked with Almonds, Apple, Raisins, and Pinions. Bathed in Walnut Goat Cheese Sauce, Topped with Pomegranate Seeds and Served with Rice.
SKIRT STEAK GIANT BURRITO
Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice Beans and Skirt Steak Topped with White Cheese Sauce. Served with Guacamole and Pico.
COCHINITA PIBIL
Pork Shoulder Marinated and Slow Braised in Achiote Paste, Inspired from a Yucatan Recipe. Served with Mashed Potato, Black Beans, Pickled Red Onions and Your Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.
DINNER TAMALES
Three Tamales of Pork or Chicken toped with melted cheese and sour cream accompanied by Rice and Beans.
SOPES TRIO
Chorizo Bowl
POLLO LOCO SHRIMP
A bed of Rice topped with Grilled Chicken and Shrimp covered in queso dip.
POLLO LOCO CHORIZO
A bed of Rice topped with Grilled Chicken and Chorizo covered with queso dip.
CARNITAS MICHOACANAS
Carnitas (Pork) cooked with Onions. It comes with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Tortillas.
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
TRES HUEVOS CON TOCINO
Ribeye Steak
FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS (D)- STEAK
Steak Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS (D)- SHRIMP
Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS (D)- VEGGIES
Mixed Veggies Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS (D)- MIX
Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
EL ZOCALO FAJITAS
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Topped with Cheese. Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN & STEAK
Chicken & Steak Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN & SHRIMP
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS (D)- STEAK & SHRIMP
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
ZOCALO BURRITO - STEAK
Flour Tortilla Filled with Steak, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
ZOCALO BURRITO - GRILLED CHICKEN
Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
ZOCALO BURRITO - VEGETARIAN
Flour Tortilla Filled with Veggies, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
ZOCALO BURRITO - SHREDDED CHICKEN
Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Chicken, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
ZOCALO BURRITO - SHREDDED BEEF
Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Beef, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
ZOCALO BURRITO - GROUND BEEF
Flour Tortilla Filled with Ground Beef, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
ZOCALO BURRITO - PASTOR
Flour Tortilla Filled with Choice of Chicken, Vegetarian, Pastor or Steak, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
ZOCALO BURRITO - SHRIMP
Flour Tortilla Filled with Steak, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
Zocalo Burrito - Carnitas
ENCHILADAS (D) – CHEESE
Four Enchiladas of Cheese in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
ENCHILADAS (D) – CHICKEN
Four Enchiladas of Chicken in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
ENCHILADAS (D) - GROUND BEEF
Four Enchiladas of Ground Beef in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
ENCHILADAS (D) - SHREDDED BEEF
Four Enchiladas of Shredded Beef in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
ENCHILADAS (D) VEGETARIAN
Four Enchiladas of Veggies in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
ENCHILADAS (D) - CHICKEN & MOLE
Four Enchiladas of Chicken en Mole Sauce topped with Sesame Seeds. Served Rice & Beans.
ENCHILADAS (D) STEAK
Four Enchiladas of Steak in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
ENCHILADAS (D) SHRIMP
Four Enchiladas of Shrimp in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
CHIMICHANGA (D)– STEAK
Flour Tortilla Filled with Steak Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
CHIMICHANGA (D)– GRILLED CHICKEN
Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
CHIMICHANGA (D)– GROUND BEEF
Flour Tortilla Filled with Ground Beef Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
CHIMICHANGA (D)– SHREDDED CHICKEN
Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Chicken Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
CHIMICHANGA (D)- SHREDDED BEEF
CHIMICHANGA (D)- VEGETABLES
Flour Tortilla Filled with Veggies Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
CHIMICHANGA (D)– PASTOR
Flour Tortilla Filled with Pastor Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
CHIMICHANGA (D)- SHRIMP
Flour Tortilla Filled with Shrimp Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
CHIMICHANGA (D) CARNITAS
La Super Chimi
QUESADILLA (D)- CHEESE
Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans and Melted Cheese, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.
QUESADILLA (D)– STEAK
Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Steak, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.
QUESADILLA (D)– GRILLED CHICKEN
Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Grilled Chicken, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.
QUESADILLA (D)- PASTOR
Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Pastor, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.
QUESADILLA (D)- SHRIMP
Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Shrimp, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.
QUESQDILLA (D)- VEGETABLES
Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Veggies, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.
QUESADILLA (D) - Carnitas
QUESADILLA (D) - SHREDDED CHICKEN
QUESADILLA ( D) BIRRIA
SEAFOOD
MOJARRA FRITA
Fried Whole Tilapia Marinated with Garlic. Served with Tostones, Rice & Salad.
TILAPIA A LA PLANCHA
Grilled Tilapia with Sautéed Vegetables, Rice and Salad.
GRILLED SALMON
Grilled Salmon Served with Sautéed Vegetables and Rice.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Eight Shrimps in Our Signature Homemade Spicy Sauce Served with Rice & Beans.
CAMARONES A LA TEQUILA
Eight Fried Shrimp Wrapped with Bacon & Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Flamed with Tequila Served with Rice & Beans.
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
SALMON IN COCONUT SAUCE
Salmon with Sautéed Green, Red Bell Peppers & Asparagus in a Creamy Coconut Sauce & Roasted Asparagus Served with Rice & Tostones.
SCALLOPS & SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Four Enchiladas of Shrimp & Scallops in a Creamy Chipotle Sauce Served with Rice, Beans & Salad.
SHRIMP & SCALLOPS BURRITO
Large Flour tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, scallops and shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce. Topped with cheese.
BREADED SHRIMP
FILETE DE TILAPIA A LA MEXICANA
Cooked tilapia fillet with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and Jalapeños. Served with rice and beans. Corn or flour tortillas.
BLACKENED TILAPIA FILLET
Blackened tilapia fillet, seasoned with various blackening herbs and spices. Served with sautéed veggies and mashed potato.
SHRIMP WITH VEGGIES
Grilled shrimp with sautéed carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, corn, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and spinach. Served with Rice.
KID’S MEALS
CHICKEN TENDERS
Served with Fries
STEAK - MINI BURRITO
Served with Rice & Beans.
CHICKEN - MINI BURRITO
Served with Rice & Beans.
GROUND BEEF - MINI BURRITO
Served with Rice & Beans.
KID’S TACO
Topped with Lettuce and Jack Cheese.
STEAK - MINI QUESADILLA
Served with Rice & Beans.
CHICKEN - MINI QUESADILLA
Served with Rice & Beans.
CHEESE - MINI QUESADILLA
Served with Rice & Beans.
BEEF - KID’S FLAUTAS
Served with Rice & Beans.
CHICKEN - KID’S FLAUTAS
Served with Rice & Beans.
POTATO - KID'S FLAUTAS
SIDES
FLOUR TORTILLAS
CORN TORILLAS
RICE
REFRIED BEANS
BLACK BEANS
1/2 RICE & BEANS
GUACAMOLE 2oz
GUACAMOLE 4oz
QUESO DIP 2oz
QUESO DIP 4oz
FRENCH FRIES
ESQUITE
SAUTEED VEGETABLES
HOUSE SALAD
CHIPS & SALSA 4oz
CHIP & SALSA 8oz
CHIP SALSA 8oz
HOT SALSA 8oz
Chip Salsa 16oz
HOT SALSA 16oz
GREEN SAUCE 4oz
RED SAUCE 4oz
1/4 AVOCADO
1/2 AVOCADO
WHOLE AVOCADO
SIDE OF SOUR CREAM 2oz
SIDE OF SOUR CREAM 4oz
SIDE OF JACK CHEESE 2oz
SIDE OF QUESO FRESCO 2oz
SIDE OF MOZZARELLA CHEESE 2oz
SIDE OF CILANTRO 2oz
SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO (2oz)
SIDE OF CHOPPED ONIONS 2oz
SIDE OF CHOPPED TOMATO 4oz
SIDE OF SHREDDED LETTUCE 4oz
SIDE OF FRESH JALAPENOS 2oz
SIDE OF PICKLED JALAPENOS 2oz
SIDE OF CHILES TORIADOS (3)
MEXICAN FLAG: GUACA, PICO, CREAM
FAJITAS SIDE PLATE
MOLE 2oz
MOLE 4oZ
TOSTONES (3)
SIDE OF MASHED POTATO
SIDE OF NOPALES
SIDE OF GROUND BEEF
SIDE OF SHREDDED CHICKEN
SIDE OF CHORIZO
SIDE SHRIMP (4)
Side Of Limes
Goat Cheese 4oz
Goat Cheese 2oz
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
WATER
COCA COLA
SPRITE
DIET COKE
MR. PIBB
LEMONADE
ORANGE FANTA
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
APPLE JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
BOTTLE WATER (DASANI)
Club Soda
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
Half & Half
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke
Shirley Temple
Red Bull
Tonic
Cranberry Juice
Tamarind Jarritos
Mandarin Jarritos
Pineapple Jarritos
Lime Jarritos
GrapeFruit Jarritos
Fruit Punch Jarritos
Sangria Senorial (Non-Alcoholic)
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Mineragua
Perrier
Guava Jarritos
Horchata
Jamaica
Limenade
Tamarindo
Strawberry
Mango
Passion Fruit
COMBOS
COMBO #1
One Cheese Chile Relleno & One Shredded Chicken or Pork Tamale.
COMBO #2
One Mini Chimichanga of Shredded Chicken or Beef & One Cheese Enchilada Green or Red Sauce.
COMBO #3 Es#5
One Vegetable Burrito & One Vegetable Enchilada Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
COMBO #4
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas Topped with Red Sauce & One Hard Shell Taco Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole
LUNCH SALADS
TACO SALAD (L)
A Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled with Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken or Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomatoes & Cucumbers.
AVOCADO SALAD - GRILLED CHICKEN (L)
Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette,
AVOCADO SALAD – SHRIMP (L)
Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette,
AVOCADO SALAD- SKIRT STEAK (L)
Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Topped with Skirt Steak
AVOCADO SALAD- VEGGIES (L)
AVOCADO SALAD W/ TILAPIA (L)
MEXICAN SALAD (L)
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Mix Lettuce, Onions, Sweet Corn, Black Beans, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Cheese and Ranch Dressing.
LUNCH TACOS
TAMALES - CHICKEN (L)
Two Chicken or Pork Tamales Topped with Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.
TAMALES - PORK (L)
Two Chicken or Pork Tamales Topped with Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.
TAMALES (L) ONE PORK ONE CHICKEN
MEXICAN TACOS - STEAK (L)
Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS - CHORIZO (L)
Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS - GRILLED CHICKEN (L)
Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS - PASTOR (L)
Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS - CARNITAS (L)
Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS - LENGUA (L)
Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS - GROUND BEEF (L)
MEXICAN TACOS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)
MEXICAN TACOS - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)
MEXICAN TACOS - TILAPIA (L)
Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS - SHRIMP (L)
Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS - BYO (L)
ZOCALO TACOS - STEAK (L)
Two Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans
ZOCALO TACOS - GRILLED CHICKEN (L)
Two Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans
ZOCALO TACOS - SHRIMP (L)
Two Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans
ZOCALO TACOS - TILAPIA (L)
Two Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans
ZOCALO TACOS - GROUND BEEF (L)
ZOCALO TACOS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)
ZOCALO TACOS - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)
ZOCALO TACOS - CARNITAS (L)
ZOCALO TACOS - CHORIZO (L)
ZOCALO TACOS - VEGGIES (L)
ZOCALO TACOS - BEAN (L)
ZOCALO TACOS - BYO (L)
HARD SHELL TACOS - GROUND BEEF (L)
Two Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of Meat: Steak, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)
Two Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of Meat: Steak, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)
Two Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of Meat: Steak, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS - GRILLED CHICKEN (L)
HARD SHELL TACOS - STEAK (L)
Two Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of Meat: Steak, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.
HARD SHELL TACOS - VEGGIE (L)
HARD SHELL TACOS - SHRIMP (L)
HARD SHELL TACOS - FISH (L)
HARD SHELL TACOS - BEAN (L)
HARD SHELL TACOS - BYO (L)
LUNCH SPECIALTIES
EL ZOCALO COMBO (L)
One Tamale, One Chile Relleno and a Steak Mexican Taco.
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST (L)
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Served with Sautéed Vegtables & Rice
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO (L)
Two Scrambled Eggs with Mexican Chorizo, Served with Rice and Beans and Your Choice of Tortillas
SKIRT STEAK (L)
Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak, Served with Rice, Beans & Salad.
TORTA - HUEVO (L)
TORTA – ASADA (L)
Breaded Chicken or Asada in a Mexican Baggett with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Jalapeño, Melted Cheese, Served with French Fries.
TORTA – BREADED CHICKEN (L)
Breaded Chicken or Asada in a Mexican Baggett with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Jalapeño, Melted Cheese, Served with French Fries.
TORTA - CHORIZO (L)
Chorizo Bowl
BURRITOS - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)
Two Burritos: Steak, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Vegetables, Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.
BURRITOS - VEGETABLES (L)
Two Burritos: Steak, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Vegetables, Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.
BURRITOS - GROUND BEEF (L)
Two Burritos: Steak, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Vegetables, Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.
BURRITOS - STEAK (L)
Two Burritos: Steak, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Vegetables, Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.
BURRITOS - PASTOR (L)
Flour Tortilla Filled with Choice of Chicken, Vegetarian, Pastor or Steak, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
QUESADILLA - STEAK (L)
Steak, Grilled Chicken or Vegetables in a Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Rice.
QUESADILLA - CHICKEN (L)
Steak, Grilled Chicken or Vegetables in a Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Rice.
QUESADILLA - VEGETABLES (L)
Steak, Grilled Chicken or Vegetables in a Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Rice.
QUESADILLA - PASTOR (L)
QUESADILLA - CHEESE (L)
FLAUTAS - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)
Choose Your Three Flautas: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.
FLAUTAS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)
Choose Your Three Flautas: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.
FLAUTAS - POTATO (L)
Choose Your Three Flautas: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.
Flautas 1 of Each
CHIMICHANGA - SHREDDED BEEF (L)
Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice & Beans with Choice of: Shredded Beef, Chicken, Ground Beef or Pastor, Topped with Cheese Sauce.
CHIMICHANGA - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)
Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice & Beans with Choice of: Shredded Beef, Chicken, Ground Beef or Pastor, Topped with Cheese Sauce.
CHIMICHANGA - GROUND BEEF (L)
Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice & Beans with Choice of: Shredded Beef, Chicken, Ground Beef or Pastor, Topped with Cheese Sauce.
CHIMICHANGA - PASTOR (L)
Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice & Beans with Choice of: Shredded Beef, Chicken, Ground Beef or Pastor, Topped with Cheese Sauce.
CHIMICHANGA - GRILLED CHICKEN (L)
Flour Tortilla Filled with Your Choice of: Steak, Chicken, Pastor or Ground Beef, Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
CHIMICHANGA - VEGETABLES (L)
CHIMICHANGA - STEAK (L)
CHIMICHANGA - SHRIMP (L)
CHIMICHANGA - CARNITAS (L)
FAJITAS - STEAK (L)
Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS - SHRIMP (L)
Your Choice of Favorite Protein Grilled with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS - MIX (L)
Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS - CHICKEN (L)
Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS - VEGETABLES (L)
Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
ENCHILADAS - GROUND BEEF (L)
Three Enchiladas: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Rice, Beans & Salad (Optional).
ENCHILADAS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)
Three Enchiladas: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Rice, Beans & Salad (Optional).
ENCHILADAS - CHICKEN (L)
Three Enchiladas: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Rice, Beans & Salad (Optional).
ENCHILADAS - CHEESE (L)
Four Enchiladas with Your Choice of: Cheese, Chicken, Beef or Vegetarian in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
ENCHILADAS - VEGGIES (L)
ENCHILADAS - SHRIMP (L)
ENCHILADAS - STEAK (L)
Enchiladas 1 of Each (Linea)
LUNCH SOUPS
FOOD
GUACAMOLE
Ripe hass acosado, tomado, union, cilantro and drizzle of lime juice. Served with chips.
QUESO DIP
MEXICAN TACOS
Three soft corn tortillas tacos with Choice of meat: steak, chorizo, Chichen, pastor or carnitas.
ZOCALO TACOS
Three flour tortilla tacos with Choice of meat: steak or Grilled Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, cheese & Sour Cream.
QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with refríe jeans, melted cheese with your Choice of steak or Chichen.
Zocalo Picadera
Miscellaneous
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL 32771