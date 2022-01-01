El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

QUESO DIP
CHIMICHANGA (D)– SHREDDED CHICKEN
SKIRT STEAK (D)

APPETIZERS

Chips & Salsa House

$3.50

ZOCALO TRIO DIP

$14.00

Queso, Guacamole & Refried Beans. Served with Tortillas Chips.

QUESO DIP

$9.00

Our Homemade Recipe Straight from Grandma’s Kitchen. Served with Chips.

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro & Lime Juice with or without Jalapeño Pepper. Served with Tortilla Chips.

GUACAMOLE CARNICERO

$14.00Out of stock

Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Mixed with Crispy Bacon and Queso Fresco. Served with Chips.

QUESO FUNDIDO

$11.00

Melted Mozzarella and Chihuahua Cheese Topped with Chorizo, Served with Tortillas.

HONGOS FUNDIDOS

$12.00

Melted Mozzarella and Chihuahua Cheese Topped with Mushroom and Bacon. Served with Tortillas.

NACHOS

$12.00

Fried Corn Tortilla Chips Covered with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, & Guacamole.

EMPANADAS DE RES

$12.50

Three Empanadas Stuffed with Potato & Meat. Served with Chimichurri and MayoKetchup Sauces

EMPANADAS DE POLLO

$12.50

Three Empanadas Stuffed with Potato & Meat. Served with Chimichurri and MayoKetchup Sauces

CEVICHE EL ZOCALO

$18.00

Shrimp and Sea Bass Fish Cooked in Lime Juice, Ginger, Red Bell Pepper, Habanero Chili, Mussels & Cucumber Slices.

CEVICHE TOSTADA

$10.00

Octopus, Shrimp, Calamari & Tilapia all Mixed with Pico de Gallo, Served on a Flat Crispy Shell Topped with Fresh Sliced Avocado.

GAMBAS AL AJILLO

$12.50

Sautéed Shrimps in Olive Oil with Finely Chopped Garlic & Paprika.

BLACKENED SCALLOPS

$12.00

Three Blackened Scallops Served on Mini Tostadas Smothered with Black Beans & Pico de Gallo and Served with Chipotle Dressing.

TOSTONES SH BEEF

$13.00

Three Tostones topped with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mayoketchup, Avocado & Queso Fresco.

TOSTONES SH CHICKEN

$13.00

Three Tostones topped with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mayoketchup, Avocado & Queso Fresco.

TOSTONES SHRIMP

$18.00

SOUP

TORTILLA SOUP (LUNCH)

$8.00

Tortilla Soup with Shredded Chicken topped with Sour Cream and Tri-Color Tortilla Strips

CHICKEN SOUP (LUNCH)

$8.00

Chicken Soup with Vegetables

TORTILLA SOUP (DINNER)

$12.50

Tortilla Soup with Shredded Chicken topped with Sour Cream and Tri-Color Tortilla Strips

CHICKEN SOUP (DINNER)

$12.50

Chicken Soup with Vegetables

SEVEN SEAS SOUP (SEAFOOD)-D

$20.00

SALADS

TACO SALAD (D)

$12.00

A Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled with Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken or Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomatoes & Cucumbers.

AVOCADO SALAD(D)- VEGGIES

$14.00

AVOCADO SALAD (D)– CHICKEN

$14.00

Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Glazed.

AVOCADO SALAD (D)– SHRIMP

$15.50

Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Glazed.

AVOCADO SALAD (D) TILAPIA

$15.50

AVOCADO SALAD (D)– SKIRT STEAK

$17.00

Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Glazed.

AVOCADO SALAD (D)- GRILLED SALMON

$17.00

Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Glazed.

MEXICAN SALAD (D)

$14.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Lettuce, Corn, Black Beans, Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers & Ranch Dressing.

SPINACH SALAD – CHICKEN

$12.00

A bed of Spinach, Caramelized Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Chipotle Dressing,

SPINACH SALAD – SHRIMP

$14.50

A bed of Spinach, Caramelized Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Chipotle Dressing,

SPINACH SALAD - SALMON

$17.00

TORTAS

TORTA (D)- BREADED CHICKEN

$12.00

A Mexican Baguette with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño, Avocado, Melted Cheese. Served with French Fries.

TORTA (D)- ASADA

$12.00

A Mexican Baguette with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño, Avocado, Melted Cheese. Served with French Fries.

TORTA (D)- PASTOR

$12.00

A Mexican Baguette with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño, Avocado, Melted Cheese. Served with French Fries.

TORTA (D)- CARNITAS

$12.00

A Mexican Baguette with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño, Avocado, Melted Cheese. Served with French Fries.

CEMITA POBLANA

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Breast in a Mexican Baguette with Mayo, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Avocado, and Baby Arugula Served with French Fries.

TACOS & FLAUTAS

Birra Taco Meal

$15.50

MEXICAN TACOS (D) - STEAK

$14.00

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D)- CHORIZO

$14.00

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D)- GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.00

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D)- PASTOR

$14.00

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D) - CARNITAS

$14.00

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D)- LENGUA

$15.50

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D)- FISH

$15.50

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D)- SHRIMP

$15.50

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D)- GROUND BEEF

$13.00

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D)- SHREDDED BEEF

$13.00

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D)- SHREDDED CHICKEN

$13.00

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS (D)- BYO

$14.00

Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- STEAK

$15.00

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- Grilled CHICKEN

$15.00

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- GROUND BEEF

$14.50

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- SHREDDED BEEF

$14.50

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- SHREDDED CHICKEN

$14.50

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- VEGGIES

$15.00

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- SHRIMP

$16.00

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- TILAPIA

$16.00

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- CARNITAS

$15.00

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- CHORIZO

$15.00

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D) PASTOR

$15.00

ZOCALO TACOS (D) - LENGUA

$16.00

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- BEAN

$14.50

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

ZOCALO TACOS (D)- BYO

$14.50

Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS (D) - GROUND BEEF

$14.50

Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- SHREDDED BEEF

$14.50

Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- SHREDDED CHICKEN

$14.50

Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- GRILLED CHICKEN

$15.00

Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- STEAK

$15.00

Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- VEGGIE

$15.00

Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- SHRIMP

$16.00

Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS (D) - FISH

$16.00

Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS (D) - LENGUA

$16.00

HARD SHELL TACOS (D) CARNITAS

$15.00

HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- BEAN

$14.50

Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS (D)- BYO

$14.50

Three Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.

FLAUTAS (D) - CHICKEN

$14.50

Four Flautas Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans. Choose Your Flautas: Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato.

FLAUTAS (D) SHREDDED BEEF

$14.50

Four Flautas Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans. Choose Your Flautas: Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato.

FLAUTAS (D) POTATO

$14.50

Four Flautas Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans. Choose Your Flautas: Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato.

Flautas (D) 1 Of Each

$14.50

CHEF’S FAVORITE DISHES

SKIRT STEAK (D)

$23.50

House Cut Skirt Steak Served with Rice, Beans & Salad.

POLLO A LA MEXICANA

$16.00

Chicken Breast Sautéed with Tomato, Onions, Jalapeño and Sprinkled with Cilantro, Served with Rice and Beans.

CHILES RELLENOS (D)

$16.00

Two Poblano Peppers Stuffed with Cheese, Egg Battered, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST (D)

$15.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sautéed Vegetables & Rice.

POLLO EN MOLE (D)

$17.00

Shredded Chicken in a Mole Sauce Topped with Sesame Seeds, Served with Rice and Beans.

MOLCAJETE

$27.50

In a Molcajete Bowl with Grilled Chicken Breast, Skirt Steak, Roasted Cheese, Chorizo, Cactus, Shrimp, in a Tortilla Soup Accompanied with Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

TOSTADAS TRIO - GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00

Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.

TOSTADAS TRIO - STEAK

$13.00

Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Steak, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.

TOSTADAS TRIO - SHRIMP

$15.00

Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.

EGGPLANT CHILE RELLENO

$18.00

Roasted Crispy Poblano Pepper Covered with Cornmeal, Filled with Sautéed Shrimp, Eggplant, Manchego Cheese, Roasted Bell Pepper Sauce, Served with Rice and Beans.

CHILES EN NOGADA

$22.00

Egg Battered Poblano Peppers Stuffed with Mixed Pork and Beef Cooked with Almonds, Apple, Raisins, and Pinions. Bathed in Walnut Goat Cheese Sauce, Topped with Pomegranate Seeds and Served with Rice.

SKIRT STEAK GIANT BURRITO

$17.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice Beans and Skirt Steak Topped with White Cheese Sauce. Served with Guacamole and Pico.

COCHINITA PIBIL

$16.50

Pork Shoulder Marinated and Slow Braised in Achiote Paste, Inspired from a Yucatan Recipe. Served with Mashed Potato, Black Beans, Pickled Red Onions and Your Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.

DINNER TAMALES

$13.00

Three Tamales of Pork or Chicken toped with melted cheese and sour cream accompanied by Rice and Beans.

SOPES TRIO

$16.00

Chorizo Bowl

$13.00

POLLO LOCO SHRIMP

$16.00

A bed of Rice topped with Grilled Chicken and Shrimp covered in queso dip.

POLLO LOCO CHORIZO

$14.00

A bed of Rice topped with Grilled Chicken and Chorizo covered with queso dip.

CARNITAS MICHOACANAS

$14.00

Carnitas (Pork) cooked with Onions. It comes with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Tortillas.

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$11.00

TRES HUEVOS CON TOCINO

$11.00

Ribeye Steak

$27.50

FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS (D)- STEAK

$19.50

Steak Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS (D)- SHRIMP

$19.50

Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS (D)- VEGGIES

$18.00

Mixed Veggies Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS (D)- MIX

$21.00

Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

EL ZOCALO FAJITAS

$22.00

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Topped with Cheese. Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN & STEAK

$19.50

Chicken & Steak Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$19.50

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS (D)- STEAK & SHRIMP

$21.00

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

ZOCALO BURRITO - STEAK

$13.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Steak, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.

ZOCALO BURRITO - GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.

ZOCALO BURRITO - VEGETARIAN

$13.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Veggies, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.

ZOCALO BURRITO - SHREDDED CHICKEN

$13.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Chicken, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.

ZOCALO BURRITO - SHREDDED BEEF

$13.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Beef, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.

ZOCALO BURRITO - GROUND BEEF

$13.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Ground Beef, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.

ZOCALO BURRITO - PASTOR

$13.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Choice of Chicken, Vegetarian, Pastor or Steak, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.

ZOCALO BURRITO - SHRIMP

$15.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Steak, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.

Zocalo Burrito - Carnitas

$13.50

ENCHILADAS (D) – CHEESE

$15.50

Four Enchiladas of Cheese in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.

ENCHILADAS (D) – CHICKEN

$15.50

Four Enchiladas of Chicken in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.

ENCHILADAS (D) - GROUND BEEF

$15.50

Four Enchiladas of Ground Beef in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.

ENCHILADAS (D) - SHREDDED BEEF

$15.50

Four Enchiladas of Shredded Beef in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.

ENCHILADAS (D) VEGETARIAN

$15.50

Four Enchiladas of Veggies in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.

ENCHILADAS (D) - CHICKEN & MOLE

$17.50

Four Enchiladas of Chicken en Mole Sauce topped with Sesame Seeds. Served Rice & Beans.

ENCHILADAS (D) STEAK

$17.50

Four Enchiladas of Steak in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.

ENCHILADAS (D) SHRIMP

$17.50

Four Enchiladas of Shrimp in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.

CHIMICHANGA (D)– STEAK

$13.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Steak Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

CHIMICHANGA (D)– GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

CHIMICHANGA (D)– GROUND BEEF

$13.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Ground Beef Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

CHIMICHANGA (D)– SHREDDED CHICKEN

$13.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Chicken Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

CHIMICHANGA (D)- SHREDDED BEEF

$13.00

CHIMICHANGA (D)- VEGETABLES

$13.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Veggies Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

CHIMICHANGA (D)– PASTOR

$13.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Pastor Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

CHIMICHANGA (D)- SHRIMP

$15.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Shrimp Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

CHIMICHANGA (D) CARNITAS

$13.50

La Super Chimi

$15.50

QUESADILLA (D)- CHEESE

$12.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans and Melted Cheese, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.

QUESADILLA (D)– STEAK

$12.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Steak, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.

QUESADILLA (D)– GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Grilled Chicken, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.

QUESADILLA (D)- PASTOR

$12.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Pastor, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.

QUESADILLA (D)- SHRIMP

$14.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Shrimp, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.

QUESQDILLA (D)- VEGETABLES

$12.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Veggies, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.

QUESADILLA (D) - Carnitas

$12.50

QUESADILLA (D) - SHREDDED CHICKEN

$12.50

QUESADILLA ( D) BIRRIA

$15.50

SEAFOOD

MOJARRA FRITA

$18.00

Fried Whole Tilapia Marinated with Garlic. Served with Tostones, Rice & Salad.

TILAPIA A LA PLANCHA

$16.00

Grilled Tilapia with Sautéed Vegetables, Rice and Salad.

GRILLED SALMON

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Served with Sautéed Vegetables and Rice.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$16.00

Eight Shrimps in Our Signature Homemade Spicy Sauce Served with Rice & Beans.

CAMARONES A LA TEQUILA

$17.00

Eight Fried Shrimp Wrapped with Bacon & Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Flamed with Tequila Served with Rice & Beans.

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$16.00

SALMON IN COCONUT SAUCE

$20.00

Salmon with Sautéed Green, Red Bell Peppers & Asparagus in a Creamy Coconut Sauce & Roasted Asparagus Served with Rice & Tostones.

SCALLOPS & SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$20.00

Four Enchiladas of Shrimp & Scallops in a Creamy Chipotle Sauce Served with Rice, Beans & Salad.

SHRIMP & SCALLOPS BURRITO

$20.00

Large Flour tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, scallops and shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce. Topped with cheese.

BREADED SHRIMP

$16.00

FILETE DE TILAPIA A LA MEXICANA

$16.00

Cooked tilapia fillet with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and Jalapeños. Served with rice and beans. Corn or flour tortillas.

BLACKENED TILAPIA FILLET

$16.00

Blackened tilapia fillet, seasoned with various blackening herbs and spices. Served with sautéed veggies and mashed potato.

SHRIMP WITH VEGGIES

$15.50

Grilled shrimp with sautéed carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, corn, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and spinach. Served with Rice.

KID’S MEALS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.50

Served with Fries

STEAK - MINI BURRITO

$9.50

Served with Rice & Beans.

CHICKEN - MINI BURRITO

$9.50

Served with Rice & Beans.

GROUND BEEF - MINI BURRITO

$9.50

Served with Rice & Beans.

KID’S TACO

$9.50

Topped with Lettuce and Jack Cheese.

STEAK - MINI QUESADILLA

$9.50

Served with Rice & Beans.

CHICKEN - MINI QUESADILLA

$9.50

Served with Rice & Beans.

CHEESE - MINI QUESADILLA

$9.50

Served with Rice & Beans.

BEEF - KID’S FLAUTAS

$9.50

Served with Rice & Beans.

CHICKEN - KID’S FLAUTAS

$9.50

Served with Rice & Beans.

POTATO - KID'S FLAUTAS

$9.50

SIDES

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.00

CORN TORILLAS

$1.00

RICE

$3.00

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

BLACK BEANS

$3.00

1/2 RICE & BEANS

$3.00

GUACAMOLE 2oz

$3.00

GUACAMOLE 4oz

$5.00

QUESO DIP 2oz

$3.00

QUESO DIP 4oz

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

ESQUITE

$4.00

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$3.50

HOUSE SALAD

$2.00

CHIPS & SALSA 4oz

$3.50

CHIP & SALSA 8oz

$4.00

CHIP SALSA 8oz

$5.00

HOT SALSA 8oz

$5.00

Chip Salsa 16oz

$8.00

HOT SALSA 16oz

$8.00

GREEN SAUCE 4oz

$0.99

RED SAUCE 4oz

$0.99

1/4 AVOCADO

$1.50

1/2 AVOCADO

$2.00

WHOLE AVOCADO

$4.00

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM 2oz

$0.75

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM 4oz

$1.50

SIDE OF JACK CHEESE 2oz

$0.75

SIDE OF QUESO FRESCO 2oz

$0.75

SIDE OF MOZZARELLA CHEESE 2oz

$0.75

SIDE OF CILANTRO 2oz

$0.75

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO (2oz)

$0.75

SIDE OF CHOPPED ONIONS 2oz

$0.75

SIDE OF CHOPPED TOMATO 4oz

$1.50

SIDE OF SHREDDED LETTUCE 4oz

$1.50

SIDE OF FRESH JALAPENOS 2oz

$0.75

SIDE OF PICKLED JALAPENOS 2oz

$0.75

SIDE OF CHILES TORIADOS (3)

$2.00

MEXICAN FLAG: GUACA, PICO, CREAM

$5.00

FAJITAS SIDE PLATE

$8.00

MOLE 2oz

$3.50

MOLE 4oZ

$6.00

TOSTONES (3)

$4.00

SIDE OF MASHED POTATO

$3.50

SIDE OF NOPALES

$3.50

SIDE OF GROUND BEEF

$3.50

SIDE OF SHREDDED CHICKEN

$3.50

SIDE OF CHORIZO

$3.50

SIDE SHRIMP (4)

$5.00

Side Of Limes

$1.00

Goat Cheese 4oz

$3.50

Goat Cheese 2oz

$2.00

DESSERTS

FLAN

$6.00

CHURROS

$7.00

FRIED CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Scoop Of Icecream

$4.00

Scoop Mango Gelato

$4.00

Sopapilla

$4.00

BEVERAGES

WATER

COCA COLA

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

MR. PIBB

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ORANGE FANTA

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

BOTTLE WATER (DASANI)

$1.50

Club Soda

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Half & Half

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Tamarind Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Lime Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

GrapeFruit Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Sangria Senorial (Non-Alcoholic)

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Mineragua

$2.50Out of stock

Perrier

$2.50Out of stock

Guava Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Horchata

$2.75+

Jamaica

$2.75+

Limenade

$2.75+

Tamarindo

$2.75+

Strawberry

$2.75+

Mango

$2.75+

Passion Fruit

$2.75+

COMBOS

COMBO #1

$10.00

One Cheese Chile Relleno & One Shredded Chicken or Pork Tamale.

COMBO #2

$10.00

One Mini Chimichanga of Shredded Chicken or Beef & One Cheese Enchilada Green or Red Sauce.

COMBO #3 Es#5

$10.00

One Vegetable Burrito & One Vegetable Enchilada Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

COMBO #4

$10.00

Two Ground Beef Enchiladas Topped with Red Sauce & One Hard Shell Taco Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole

LUNCH SALADS

TACO SALAD (L)

$10.00

A Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled with Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken or Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomatoes & Cucumbers.

AVOCADO SALAD - GRILLED CHICKEN (L)

$12.00

Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette,

AVOCADO SALAD – SHRIMP (L)

$13.00

Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette,

AVOCADO SALAD- SKIRT STEAK (L)

$14.00

Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Topped with Skirt Steak

AVOCADO SALAD- VEGGIES (L)

$12.00

AVOCADO SALAD W/ TILAPIA (L)

$13.00

MEXICAN SALAD (L)

$12.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Mix Lettuce, Onions, Sweet Corn, Black Beans, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Cheese and Ranch Dressing.

LUNCH TACOS

TAMALES - CHICKEN (L)

$10.00

Two Chicken or Pork Tamales Topped with Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.

TAMALES - PORK (L)

$10.00

Two Chicken or Pork Tamales Topped with Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.

TAMALES (L) ONE PORK ONE CHICKEN

$10.00

MEXICAN TACOS - STEAK (L)

$10.50

Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS - CHORIZO (L)

$10.50

Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS - GRILLED CHICKEN (L)

$10.50

Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS - PASTOR (L)

$10.50

Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS - CARNITAS (L)

$10.50

Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS - LENGUA (L)

$11.00

Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS - GROUND BEEF (L)

$10.00

MEXICAN TACOS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)

$10.00

MEXICAN TACOS - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)

$10.00

MEXICAN TACOS - TILAPIA (L)

$11.00

Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS - SHRIMP (L)

$11.00

Two Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos Topped with Cilantro & Onions with Your Choice of Meat: Steak, Chorizo, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas Served with Rice & Beans.

MEXICAN TACOS - BYO (L)

$13.00

ZOCALO TACOS - STEAK (L)

$10.50

Two Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans

ZOCALO TACOS - GRILLED CHICKEN (L)

$10.50

Two Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans

ZOCALO TACOS - SHRIMP (L)

$12.00

Two Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans

ZOCALO TACOS - TILAPIA (L)

$12.00

Two Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans

ZOCALO TACOS - GROUND BEEF (L)

$10.00

ZOCALO TACOS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)

$10.00

ZOCALO TACOS - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)

$10.00

ZOCALO TACOS - CARNITAS (L)

$10.50

ZOCALO TACOS - CHORIZO (L)

$10.50

ZOCALO TACOS - VEGGIES (L)

$10.50

ZOCALO TACOS - BEAN (L)

$10.50

ZOCALO TACOS - BYO (L)

$10.50

HARD SHELL TACOS - GROUND BEEF (L)

$10.00

Two Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of Meat: Steak, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)

$10.00

Two Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of Meat: Steak, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)

$10.00

Two Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of Meat: Steak, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS - GRILLED CHICKEN (L)

$10.50

HARD SHELL TACOS - STEAK (L)

$10.50

Two Hard Shell Tacos with Choice of Meat: Steak, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.

HARD SHELL TACOS - VEGGIE (L)

$11.00

HARD SHELL TACOS - SHRIMP (L)

$12.00

HARD SHELL TACOS - FISH (L)

$12.00

HARD SHELL TACOS - BEAN (L)

$10.00

HARD SHELL TACOS - BYO (L)

$12.00

LUNCH SPECIALTIES

EL ZOCALO COMBO (L)

$12.50

One Tamale, One Chile Relleno and a Steak Mexican Taco.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST (L)

$12.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Served with Sautéed Vegtables & Rice

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO (L)

$8.00

Two Scrambled Eggs with Mexican Chorizo, Served with Rice and Beans and Your Choice of Tortillas

SKIRT STEAK (L)

$14.00

Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak, Served with Rice, Beans & Salad.

TORTA - HUEVO (L)

$12.00

TORTA – ASADA (L)

$12.00

Breaded Chicken or Asada in a Mexican Baggett with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Jalapeño, Melted Cheese, Served with French Fries.

TORTA – BREADED CHICKEN (L)

$12.00

Breaded Chicken or Asada in a Mexican Baggett with Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Jalapeño, Melted Cheese, Served with French Fries.

TORTA - CHORIZO (L)

$12.00

Chorizo Bowl

$12.00

BURRITOS - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)

$12.00

Two Burritos: Steak, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Vegetables, Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.

BURRITOS - VEGETABLES (L)

$12.00

Two Burritos: Steak, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Vegetables, Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.

BURRITOS - GROUND BEEF (L)

$12.00

Two Burritos: Steak, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Vegetables, Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.

BURRITOS - STEAK (L)

$12.00

Two Burritos: Steak, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Vegetables, Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Beans.

BURRITOS - PASTOR (L)

$12.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Choice of Chicken, Vegetarian, Pastor or Steak, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.

QUESADILLA - STEAK (L)

$10.00

Steak, Grilled Chicken or Vegetables in a Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Rice.

QUESADILLA - CHICKEN (L)

$10.00

Steak, Grilled Chicken or Vegetables in a Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Rice.

QUESADILLA - VEGETABLES (L)

$10.00

Steak, Grilled Chicken or Vegetables in a Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Rice.

QUESADILLA - PASTOR (L)

$10.00

QUESADILLA - CHEESE (L)

$10.00

FLAUTAS - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)

$12.00

Choose Your Three Flautas: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.

FLAUTAS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)

$12.00

Choose Your Three Flautas: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.

FLAUTAS - POTATO (L)

$12.00

Choose Your Three Flautas: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.

Flautas 1 of Each

$12.00

CHIMICHANGA - SHREDDED BEEF (L)

$10.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice & Beans with Choice of: Shredded Beef, Chicken, Ground Beef or Pastor, Topped with Cheese Sauce.

CHIMICHANGA - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)

$10.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice & Beans with Choice of: Shredded Beef, Chicken, Ground Beef or Pastor, Topped with Cheese Sauce.

CHIMICHANGA - GROUND BEEF (L)

$10.00

Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice & Beans with Choice of: Shredded Beef, Chicken, Ground Beef or Pastor, Topped with Cheese Sauce.

CHIMICHANGA - PASTOR (L)

$10.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice & Beans with Choice of: Shredded Beef, Chicken, Ground Beef or Pastor, Topped with Cheese Sauce.

CHIMICHANGA - GRILLED CHICKEN (L)

$10.50

Flour Tortilla Filled with Your Choice of: Steak, Chicken, Pastor or Ground Beef, Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

CHIMICHANGA - VEGETABLES (L)

$10.50

CHIMICHANGA - STEAK (L)

$10.50

CHIMICHANGA - SHRIMP (L)

$12.00

CHIMICHANGA - CARNITAS (L)

$10.50

FAJITAS - STEAK (L)

$14.00

Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS - SHRIMP (L)

$14.00

Your Choice of Favorite Protein Grilled with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS - MIX (L)

$15.00

Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS - CHICKEN (L)

$12.50

Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

FAJITAS - VEGETABLES (L)

$12.50

Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.

ENCHILADAS - GROUND BEEF (L)

$10.00

Three Enchiladas: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Rice, Beans & Salad (Optional).

ENCHILADAS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)

$10.00

Three Enchiladas: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Rice, Beans & Salad (Optional).

ENCHILADAS - CHICKEN (L)

$10.00

Three Enchiladas: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Rice, Beans & Salad (Optional).

ENCHILADAS - CHEESE (L)

$10.00

Four Enchiladas with Your Choice of: Cheese, Chicken, Beef or Vegetarian in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.

ENCHILADAS - VEGGIES (L)

$10.00

ENCHILADAS - SHRIMP (L)

$12.00

ENCHILADAS - STEAK (L)

$12.00

Enchiladas 1 of Each (Linea)

$10.00

LUNCH SOUPS

Tortilla Soup (L)

$8.00

Chicken Soup (L)

$8.00

Wednesday Food

La Super Chimichanga

$14.99

Mojarra Fried

$15.99

WEDNESDAY DRINKS

TOM'S MARGARITA SPECIAL

$12.00

EL MATADOR SPECIAL

$10.00

SANGRÍA ~ SPECIAL

$6.00

FOOD

GUACAMOLE

$10.00

Ripe hass acosado, tomado, union, cilantro and drizzle of lime juice. Served with chips.

QUESO DIP

$9.00

MEXICAN TACOS

$11.00

Three soft corn tortillas tacos with Choice of meat: steak, chorizo, Chichen, pastor or carnitas.

ZOCALO TACOS

$12.50

Three flour tortilla tacos with Choice of meat: steak or Grilled Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, cheese & Sour Cream.

QUESADILLA

$10.50

Flour tortilla filled with refríe jeans, melted cheese with your Choice of steak or Chichen.

Zocalo Picadera

$18.00

Hooka's

Hooka

$30.00

Hooka Refill

$10.00

Miscellaneous

Cash Change

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
