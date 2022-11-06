El Agave Azul 12955 San Pablo Avenue
12955 San Pablo Avenue
Richmond, CA 94805
Popular Items
Drinks To-Go
Appetizers
6 Wings
9 Wings
Agave Nachos
Home-made chips, beans, grilled corn, pico de gallo, Monterey-cheddar cheese, jalapeño, salsa ranchera, queso fresco.
Ceviche de Camaron
Ceviche de Pescado
Chimichangas
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, chorizo and cheese; medium-spicy, sweet sauce, queso fresco.
Choriqueso
Mild chorizo, refried beans, melted cheese.
Empanaditas
Four beef turnovers drizzled with aioli dip.
Guacamole (Half)
Fresh avocado, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, fresh lime juice served with chips and salsa.
Guacamole (Whole)
Fresh avocado, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, fresh lime juice served with chips and salsa.
Nachos Marinos
Individual chips layered with refried beans, shrimp ceviche, pico de gallo, covered with a sliced prawn, queso fresco, sour cream.
Pepinos
Sliced cucumber drizzled with chimoy and tajin. Served with lime wedges. Cool & refereshing.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with chedder and mozzarella, garnished with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Sabor Agave
A mix of tequila BBQ wings, Agave nachos, chimichanga, quesadilla, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco.
Sabor Dos
Nachos Marinos, 3 tequila BBQ wings, mini chimichangas, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco.
Tequila Prawns
Tequila-seared prawns, grilled corn, garlic, jalapeños, served on a sizzling skillet.
Tostaditas de Tinga
Two fried mini-corn tortillas topped with black beans, shredded marinated chicken, sour cream, chipotle, lettuce and queso fresco.
Soup
Sopa De Elote
Creamy corn soup.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Tomato-based soup, Mexican spices, grilled chicken, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips, melted Monterey cheese.
Caldo Tlalpeño
Chicken, carrots, zucchini, garbanzo beans, chipotle-chicken broth.
Sopa De Camaron
Tomato base, fish broth, Mexican spices, prawns.
Siete Mares
Mussels, clams, octopus, scallops, prawns, red snapper, king crab legs, in home-made fish broth.
Birria
Tender beef in a spicy red broth, served with side of chopped onions, cilantro, oregano and lime wedge. A Jalisco treat for special occasions.
Birria Plate
thicker sauce. Served with rice, choice of beans and choice of tortilla
Red Menudo
A flavorful chile guajillo broth with beef tripe garnished with onion, oregano and lime. Served with tortillas.
Pozole
Tender pieces of pork slowly simmered in a chile guajillo broth with hominy served with chopped cabbage, radishes, chili sauce and limes.
Consume de Pollo
Salads
Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions. Choice of dressing.
Agave Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, with an agave lime vinaigrette.
Mexican Cesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, croûtons, grilled corn, queso fresco.
Nopal Salad
Grilled cactus, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, grilled jalapeño, grilled corn, chipotle vinaigrette, queso fresco.
Sombrero Salad
Fried flour shell, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco.
Burritos
Burrito
Your choice of meat; with rice, beans and pico de gallo.
Super Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Burrito
Beef, chicken, or pork; grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, beans, and pico de gallo.
Famoso "Wet" Burrito
Your choice of meat; beans, rice, cheese, and pico de gallo, Covered with red or green sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream.
Sizzling Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Carnitas Fajitas
Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Beef Fajitas
Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Prawns Fajitas
Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Dos Amigos
Tres Amigos
Beef
Bistec Encebollado
Angus beef sautéed with onions and garlic.
Bistec Ranchero
Angus beef sautéed with onions, tomatoes, julienned peppers, medium spicy ranchera sauce.
Carne Asada
Grilled Angus beef skirt.
New York Steak
Grilled New York steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, garlic, chipotle herb butter. Served with fries.
Chicken
Pollo Ranchero
Seared chicken breast with julienned peppers, medium-spicy ranchera sauce.
Pollo con Mole
Chicken breast simmered in a mole sauce.
Pollo con Crema de Tequila
Chicken breast in a creamy tequila sauce with mushrooms, served with rice, vegetables and garlic bread.
Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded chicken breast. Served with salad, sliced tomatoes, onions, and french fries.
Pork
Full Plate
Combo Plate
Chiles Rellenos Plate
Two poblano chiles stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, topped with salsa ranchera and queso fresco.
Enchiladas Plate
Seafood Enchiladas Plate
Shrimp and crab.
Pork Tamales Plate
Hand-rolled, corn masa topped with a salsa ranchera.
Sopes Plate
Picadillo (ground beef), refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Tostaditas de Tinga Plate
Shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Shrimp Enchilada Plate
Taco Plates
Beef Taco Plate
Beef, pico de gallo, queso fresco.
Carnitas Taco Plate
Slow-cooke pork, pico de gallo, queso fresco.
Chicken Taco Plate
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, queso fresco.
Crispy Taco Plate
Hard shell, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco.
Fish Taco Plate
Seared fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.
Picadillo Taco Plate
Seasoned ground beef mixed with potatoes and veggies hard shell tacos, with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.
Shrimp Taco Plate
Seared prawns topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli.
Taco Combo Plate
Seafood
Campechano Cocktail
Shrimp and octopus cocktail.
Coctel de Camaron
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail.
Aguachiles Verdes
Marinated, cilantro, lime, serrano chile, red aoili, cucumbers.
Aguachiles Rojo
Marinated, cilantro, lime, chile de arbol, red aoili, cucumbers. Garnished with tomatoes, red onion and oranges.
Pulpo a la Diabla
Octopus in a very spicy sauce.
Filete de Pescado
Seared fish fillet served with rice, beans, salad and garlic bread.
Salmon Tropical
Seared salmon topped with tropical salsa, served with rice, vegetables and garlic bread.
Salmon al Chipotle
Seared salmon topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice, vegetables and garlic bread.
Molcajete
Beef, chicken, prawns, chorizo, queso fresco, chiles toreados, served over a bed of nopales, topped with medium ranchera salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huachinango Frito
Whole, fried red-snapper. Served with rice and beans.
Huachinango al Horno
A la Veracruzana; whole red-snapper baked with onions, bell peppers, cherry tomatos, garlic, pearl onions, fish broth and white wine. Served with rice and vegetables.
Camarones al Gusto
Prawns prepared to your fancy. Served with rice, vegetables and tortillas.
Mariscada (Seafood Stew)
Grilled half pineapple, topped with prawns, octopus, fish fillet, scallops, king crab legs, clams, mussels, served with rice, vegetables and garlic bread.
Sandwiches
Mexican Burger
An 8 oz beef patty, mayonnaise, mustard, onions, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, bacon and melted Monterey Jack cheese.
Agave Sandwich
Choice of beef, carnitas, or chicken; beans, grilled Monterey cheese, sautéed onions, jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato.
Cuban Sandwich
Ham and Swiss cheese, mustard, mayonnaise and pickles.
Kids Meals
Kids Cheeseburger
Includes fries.
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Includes fries.
Kids Chimichanga
Includes beans and rice.
Kids Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast, veggies, rice.
Kids Burrito
Cheese, rice, beans, flour tortilla.
Kids Quesadilla
Cheese, flour tortilla. Side of rice, beans.
Kids Drink
Kids Ice Cream Scoop
Desserts
Flan
Home-made, creamy & OH SO Good!
Churros
Stuffed with soft caramel. Complete with a chocolate and caramel dipping sauces!
Chocolate Cake
Three layers of yummy chocolate.
Tres Leches Cake
Tender sponge cake delicately soaked in three luscious milks and covered with a white satiny cream topping. Soft & moist!
Platanos Flameados
Home-made fried plantains, cooked in cinnamon, rum, butter & sugar over vanilla ice-cream.
Ice Cream Scoop
Breakfast
Simple Eggs
Two eggs prepared your way, bacon or ham.
Chorizo con Huevos
Mild Mexican style pork sausage scrambled with eggs.
Machaca
Scrambled eggs mixed with carnitas, covered in chile verde.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over-easy topped with fresh salsa ranchera on two crispy tortillas.
Huevos Divorciados
Two eggs over-easy. One egg topped with ranchera sauce; second egg covered with green sauce.
Nopales con Huevos
Scrambled eggs with grilled cactus.
Chilaquiles con Huevos
Red or green chilaquiles, bacon strips and eggs.
Huevos con Jamon
Scrambled eggs with ham.
Mexican Omelet
Three eggs, chorizo, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese.
Shrimp Omelet
Three eggs, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Monterey cheese.
Asada and Eggs
Carne asada with 2 eggs.
Steak and Eggs
New York strip with 2 eggs.
A La Carte
Sides
Fries
Rice
Beans
Tortillas
Guacamole Side
Avocado 2 oz
Avocado (Half)
Avocado (Whole)
Pico de Gallo (Small 2 oz)
Pico de Gallo (Large 4 oz)
Salsa for Chips 8 oz
Queso Fresco
Sour Cream
Pickled Jalapeños
Chiles Toreados
Garlic Sauce
Nopal
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Happy Food, Happy Drinks, Happy People. A full service Mexican restaurant and bar.
12955 San Pablo Avenue, Richmond, CA 94805