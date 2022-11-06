Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Agave Azul 12955 San Pablo Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

12955 San Pablo Avenue

Richmond, CA 94805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Burrito
Enchiladas Plate
Rice

Drinks To-Go

Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Agua de Horchata

$4.50

Agua de Pina

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.95

Mexican Bottle Coke

$4.25

Tamarind Jarrito

$4.25

Mandarin Jarrito

$4.25

Lime Jarrito

$4.25

Appetizers

6 Wings

$11.95

9 Wings

$16.95

Agave Nachos

$12.95

Home-made chips, beans, grilled corn, pico de gallo, Monterey-cheddar cheese, jalapeño, salsa ranchera, queso fresco.

Ceviche de Camaron

$13.95

Ceviche de Pescado

$12.95

Chimichangas

$10.95

Fried flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, chorizo and cheese; medium-spicy, sweet sauce, queso fresco.

Choriqueso

$11.95

Mild chorizo, refried beans, melted cheese.

Empanaditas

$10.95

Four beef turnovers drizzled with aioli dip.

Guacamole (Half)

$6.95

Fresh avocado, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, fresh lime juice served with chips and salsa.

Guacamole (Whole)

$10.95

Fresh avocado, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, fresh lime juice served with chips and salsa.

Nachos Marinos

$23.95

Individual chips layered with refried beans, shrimp ceviche, pico de gallo, covered with a sliced prawn, queso fresco, sour cream.

Pepinos

$8.95

Sliced cucumber drizzled with chimoy and tajin. Served with lime wedges. Cool & refereshing.

Quesadilla

$9.95

Flour tortilla filled with chedder and mozzarella, garnished with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Sabor Agave

$19.95

A mix of tequila BBQ wings, Agave nachos, chimichanga, quesadilla, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco.

Sabor Dos

$23.95

Nachos Marinos, 3 tequila BBQ wings, mini chimichangas, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco.

Tequila Prawns

$18.95

Tequila-seared prawns, grilled corn, garlic, jalapeños, served on a sizzling skillet.

Tostaditas de Tinga

$9.95

Two fried mini-corn tortillas topped with black beans, shredded marinated chicken, sour cream, chipotle, lettuce and queso fresco.

Soup

Sopa De Elote

$8.95

Creamy corn soup.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.95

Tomato-based soup, Mexican spices, grilled chicken, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips, melted Monterey cheese.

Caldo Tlalpeño

$14.95

Chicken, carrots, zucchini, garbanzo beans, chipotle-chicken broth.

Sopa De Camaron

$18.95

Tomato base, fish broth, Mexican spices, prawns.

Siete Mares

$24.95

Mussels, clams, octopus, scallops, prawns, red snapper, king crab legs, in home-made fish broth.

Birria

$16.95

Tender beef in a spicy red broth, served with side of chopped onions, cilantro, oregano and lime wedge. A Jalisco treat for special occasions.

Birria Plate

$16.95

thicker sauce. Served with rice, choice of beans and choice of tortilla

Red Menudo

$14.95

A flavorful chile guajillo broth with beef tripe garnished with onion, oregano and lime. Served with tortillas.

Pozole

$14.95

Tender pieces of pork slowly simmered in a chile guajillo broth with hominy served with chopped cabbage, radishes, chili sauce and limes.

Consume de Pollo

$8.95

Salads

Green Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions. Choice of dressing.

Agave Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, with an agave lime vinaigrette.

Mexican Cesar Salad

$9.95

Hearts of romaine, croûtons, grilled corn, queso fresco.

Nopal Salad

$10.95

Grilled cactus, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, grilled jalapeño, grilled corn, chipotle vinaigrette, queso fresco.

Sombrero Salad

$11.95

Fried flour shell, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco.

Burritos

Burrito

$12.95

Your choice of meat; with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

Super Burrito

$15.95

Choice of meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Burrito

$16.95

Beef, chicken, or pork; grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, beans, and pico de gallo.

Famoso "Wet" Burrito

$18.95

Your choice of meat; beans, rice, cheese, and pico de gallo, Covered with red or green sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream.

Sizzling Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.95

Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Carnitas Fajitas

$20.95

Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Beef Fajitas

$21.95

Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Prawns Fajitas

$22.95

Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$16.95

Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Dos Amigos

$24.95

Tres Amigos

$27.95

Beef

Bistec Encebollado

$21.95

Angus beef sautéed with onions and garlic.

Bistec Ranchero

$21.95

Angus beef sautéed with onions, tomatoes, julienned peppers, medium spicy ranchera sauce.

Carne Asada

$21.95

Grilled Angus beef skirt.

New York Steak

$30.95

Grilled New York steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, garlic, chipotle herb butter. Served with fries.

Chicken

Pollo Ranchero

$17.95

Seared chicken breast with julienned peppers, medium-spicy ranchera sauce.

Pollo con Mole

$19.95

Chicken breast simmered in a mole sauce.

Pollo con Crema de Tequila

$19.95

Chicken breast in a creamy tequila sauce with mushrooms, served with rice, vegetables and garlic bread.

Milanesa de Pollo

$18.95

Breaded chicken breast. Served with salad, sliced tomatoes, onions, and french fries.

Pork

Carnitas

$21.95

Slow-cooked pork served over grilled cactus.

Chile Verde

$19.95

Pork slowly simmered in chile verde sauce.

Full Plate

Served with rice and beans.

Combo Plate

$16.95

Chiles Rellenos Plate

$19.95

Two poblano chiles stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, topped with salsa ranchera and queso fresco.

Enchiladas Plate

$15.95

Seafood Enchiladas Plate

$21.95

Shrimp and crab.

Pork Tamales Plate

$16.95

Hand-rolled, corn masa topped with a salsa ranchera.

Sopes Plate

$15.95

Picadillo (ground beef), refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Tostaditas de Tinga Plate

$15.95

Shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Shrimp Enchilada Plate

$19.95

Taco Plates

Served with rice and beans. No rice and beans for a la carte orders.

Beef Taco Plate

$14.95

Beef, pico de gallo, queso fresco.

Carnitas Taco Plate

$14.95

Slow-cooke pork, pico de gallo, queso fresco.

Chicken Taco Plate

$13.95

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, queso fresco.

Crispy Taco Plate

$14.95

Hard shell, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco.

Fish Taco Plate

$16.95

Seared fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.

Picadillo Taco Plate

$14.95

Seasoned ground beef mixed with potatoes and veggies hard shell tacos, with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.

Shrimp Taco Plate

$18.95

Seared prawns topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli.

Taco Combo Plate

$18.95

Seafood

Campechano Cocktail

$20.95

Shrimp and octopus cocktail.

Coctel de Camaron

$18.95

Mexican-style shrimp cocktail.

Aguachiles Verdes

$20.95

Marinated, cilantro, lime, serrano chile, red aoili, cucumbers.

Aguachiles Rojo

$20.95

Marinated, cilantro, lime, chile de arbol, red aoili, cucumbers. Garnished with tomatoes, red onion and oranges.

Pulpo a la Diabla

$21.95

Octopus in a very spicy sauce.

Filete de Pescado

$18.95

Seared fish fillet served with rice, beans, salad and garlic bread.

Salmon Tropical

$26.95

Seared salmon topped with tropical salsa, served with rice, vegetables and garlic bread.

Salmon al Chipotle

$26.95

Seared salmon topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice, vegetables and garlic bread.

Molcajete

$24.95

Beef, chicken, prawns, chorizo, queso fresco, chiles toreados, served over a bed of nopales, topped with medium ranchera salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huachinango Frito

$24.95

Whole, fried red-snapper. Served with rice and beans.

Huachinango al Horno

$26.95

A la Veracruzana; whole red-snapper baked with onions, bell peppers, cherry tomatos, garlic, pearl onions, fish broth and white wine. Served with rice and vegetables.

Camarones al Gusto

$21.95

Prawns prepared to your fancy. Served with rice, vegetables and tortillas.

Mariscada (Seafood Stew)

$46.95

Grilled half pineapple, topped with prawns, octopus, fish fillet, scallops, king crab legs, clams, mussels, served with rice, vegetables and garlic bread.

Sandwiches

Served with french fries.

Mexican Burger

$16.95

An 8 oz beef patty, mayonnaise, mustard, onions, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, bacon and melted Monterey Jack cheese.

Agave Sandwich

$16.95

Choice of beef, carnitas, or chicken; beans, grilled Monterey cheese, sautéed onions, jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato.

Cuban Sandwich

$15.95

Ham and Swiss cheese, mustard, mayonnaise and pickles.

Kids Meals

Includes kid-size beverage.

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Includes fries.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Includes fries.

Kids Chimichanga

$8.95

Includes beans and rice.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Chicken breast, veggies, rice.

Kids Burrito

$8.95

Cheese, rice, beans, flour tortilla.

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheese, flour tortilla. Side of rice, beans.

Kids Drink

$1.99

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Desserts

Flan

$7.95

Home-made, creamy & OH SO Good!

Churros

$7.95

Stuffed with soft caramel. Complete with a chocolate and caramel dipping sauces!

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Three layers of yummy chocolate.

Tres Leches Cake

$7.95

Tender sponge cake delicately soaked in three luscious milks and covered with a white satiny cream topping. Soft & moist!

Platanos Flameados

$9.95

Home-made fried plantains, cooked in cinnamon, rum, butter & sugar over vanilla ice-cream.

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Breakfast

Simple Eggs

$14.95

Two eggs prepared your way, bacon or ham.

Chorizo con Huevos

$15.95

Mild Mexican style pork sausage scrambled with eggs.

Machaca

$16.95

Scrambled eggs mixed with carnitas, covered in chile verde.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

Two eggs over-easy topped with fresh salsa ranchera on two crispy tortillas.

Huevos Divorciados

$14.95

Two eggs over-easy. One egg topped with ranchera sauce; second egg covered with green sauce.

Nopales con Huevos

$15.95

Scrambled eggs with grilled cactus.

Chilaquiles con Huevos

$15.95

Red or green chilaquiles, bacon strips and eggs.

Huevos con Jamon

$15.95

Scrambled eggs with ham.

Mexican Omelet

$14.95

Three eggs, chorizo, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese.

Shrimp Omelet

$16.95

Three eggs, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Monterey cheese.

Asada and Eggs

$18.95

Carne asada with 2 eggs.

Steak and Eggs

$32.95

New York strip with 2 eggs.

A La Carte

AC Sope

$6.95

AC Chile Relleno

$9.75

AC Enchilada

$5.75

AC Cheese Enchilada

$5.75

AC Pork Tamale

$6.95

AC Fish Taco

$7.95

AC Shrimp Taco

$8.95

AC Soft Taco

$4.95

AC Crispy Taco

$5.95

AC Seafood Enchilada

$8.95

AC Shrimp Enchilada

$8.95

Giant Taco

$7.95

Sides

Fries

$4.75

Rice

$3.25

Beans

$3.25

Tortillas

$1.95

Guacamole Side

$2.95

Avocado 2 oz

$2.95

Avocado (Half)

$5.95

Avocado (Whole)

$8.95

Pico de Gallo (Small 2 oz)

$1.95

Pico de Gallo (Large 4 oz)

$3.95

Salsa for Chips 8 oz

$3.95

Queso Fresco

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.75

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.95

Chiles Toreados

$1.95

Garlic Sauce

$3.95

Nopal

$3.95

Breakfast Sides

Egg

$1.95

Bacon Strips (4 strips)

$4.95

Ham

$4.95

Beans

$3.25

Rice

$3.25

Guacamole

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.95

Tortillas

$1.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Happy Food, Happy Drinks, Happy People. A full service Mexican restaurant and bar.

Website

Location

12955 San Pablo Avenue, Richmond, CA 94805

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BurgerIM - CA039 - San Pablo NEWEST
orange starNo Reviews
2300 El Portal Dr. Unit D San Pablo, CA 94806
View restaurantnext
Your Way Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1428 Macdonald Avenue Richmond, CA 94801
View restaurantnext
Los Moles - El Cerrito
orange starNo Reviews
6120 potrero ave el cerrito, CA 94530
View restaurantnext
Tashi Delek - El Cerrito, CA
orange star4.4 • 812
11224 San Pablo Ave El Cerrito, CA 94530
View restaurantnext
Armistice Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 261
845 Marina Bay Parkway, Suite 1 Richmond, CA 94804
View restaurantnext
EL SOL - Pt. Richmond - MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD
orange star4.1 • 1,195
101 Park Pl Richmond, CA 94801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

EL SOL - Pt. Richmond - MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD
orange star4.1 • 1,195
101 Park Pl Richmond, CA 94801
View restaurantnext
Armistice Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 261
845 Marina Bay Parkway, Suite 1 Richmond, CA 94804
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston