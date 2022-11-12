Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elaia Esiatorio

No reviews yet

95 School Street

Bridgehampton, NY 11932

Horiatiki
Kotopoulo Souvlaki
Tzatziki

Spreads

Pikilia Spreads

Pikilia Spreads

$49.00

All Five Spreads With Pita

Fava

Fava

$12.00

Yellow Split Pea With Red Onion And Capers

Htipiti

Htipiti

$12.00

Whipped Feta With Chili

Melitzanosalata

Melitzanosalata

$12.00

Smoked Eggplant With Garlic

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$12.00

Greek Yogurt With Dill

Taramosalata

Taramosalata

$12.00

Cod Roe With Lemon

Grilled Pita

Grilled Pita

$3.00

Grilled Pita Bread

Side Tzatziki

$2.00

Greek Olives

$10.00

Pint Tzatziki

$25.00

Salads

Maroulosalata

Maroulosalata

$24.00

Leafy Green Salad

Horiatiki

Horiatiki

$28.00

Classic Greek Salad

Small Plates

Elaia Chips

Elaia Chips

$27.00

Zucchini Chips With Tzatziki

Prasopita

Prasopita

$19.00

Leek And Spinach Pie

Soutzoukakia

Soutzoukakia

$21.00

Lamb And Beef Meatballs

Octopodi Skaras

Octopodi Skaras

$32.00

Grilled Octopus

Kavourokeftedes

Kavourokeftedes

$25.00

Crab Cakes

Saganaki

Saganaki

$19.00

Fried Cheese

Mydia

Mydia

$21.00

PEI Mussels In Tomato Sauce

Tiganita Thalassina

$25.00

Mixed Seafood Fry

Grilled Bread Service

$15.00

Bread Service With Yogurt And Marinated Olives

Grilled Haloumi

$26.00

Avgolemono

$19.00

Sardines

$24.00Out of stock

Dumplings

$25.00Out of stock

Main Courses

Manitaria Saganaki

$35.00

Mushroom Saganaki

Kotopoulo Psito

Kotopoulo Psito

$41.00

Roasted Half Chicken

Bifteki

Bifteki

$30.00

Wagyu Beef Patty

Paidakia

Paidakia

$55.00

Double Cut Lamb Chops

Garides Saganaki

Garides Saganaki

$42.00

Shrimp With Tomato And Feta

Kotopoulo Souvlaki

Kotopoulo Souvlaki

$32.00

Chicken Souvlaki

Moussaka

Moussaka

$29.00

Layers Of Eggplant And Lamb

Anrni Kleftico

Anrni Kleftico

$55.00
Lavraki Skaras

Lavraki Skaras

$59.00

Grilled Branzino

Pork Chops

$32.00Out of stock

Sides

Patates Lemonates

Patates Lemonates

$13.00

Lemon Potatos

Patates Tiganites

Patates Tiganites

$13.00

Handcut Fries

Gigantes

Gigantes

$15.00

Giant Beans stewed with tomato, carrot and dill.

Horta

Horta

$13.00

Daily greens, steamed and served with lemon and olive oil

Spanakorizo

Spanakorizo

$13.00

Braised Spinach And Rice

Briam

$13.00

Roasted Vegetables

Side Rice

$10.00

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$15.00

Layers Of Pyhllo

Portokalopita

Portokalopita

$15.00

Orange Spongecake

Yiaourti

Yiaourti

$15.00

Greek Yogurt With Cherries

Loukoumades

$15.00

Mini Golden Puffs

Pagota

Pagota

Choice Of Gelato

Pick Three Flavors

$17.00

Mixed Gelato

Sorbet Scoop

$6.00

Sorbet

Sorbet Bowl

$17.00

Sorbet

Kormos And Gelato

$18.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

Ekmek

$15.00Out of stock
Karidopita

Karidopita

$15.00

Kids Menu

Pasta with Butter

$15.00

Pasta with tomato sauce

$15.00

Sodas and Mocktails

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Cranberry shrub

$12.00

Featured shrub

$12.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Mocktail

$11.00

Shirley Temple

$9.00

Grapefruit Collins

$12.00

Achilles Heel

$12.00

Tonic

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Juices

Orange juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry juice

$5.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Coffee and Tea

Regular Coffee

$5.00

Greek Coffee

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Decaf Cappucino

$5.00

Pot of Tea

$7.00

Single Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bringing a taste of Greece to the Hampton's!

Website

Location

95 School Street, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

