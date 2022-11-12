Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American

Olio

No reviews yet

1634 Tower Grove Ave.

Saint Louis, MO 63110

Popular Items

Shawarma Wrap
Hummus Deluxe
Hummus King of Kings

Salatim

1 Salatim

$8.00

3 Salatim

$22.00

5 Salatim

$36.00

Olio Classics

Bruschetta

$12.00

Burrata

$22.00Out of stock

Egg Salad

$12.00

Dolmas

$12.00

Jerusalem Bagel

$12.00

Hearth Focaccia

$12.00

Cheese Bourekas

$18.00

Spinach Bourekas

$18.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Extra Focaccia

$3.00

Gluten Free Crackers

$2.00

Single Egg Salad

$3.00

Single Bruschetta

$3.00

Hummus

Hummus King of Kings

$10.00

Hummus Chopped Salad

$14.00

Hummus Deluxe

$16.00

Extra Focaccia

$3.00

Gluten Free Crackers

$2.00

Hummus Veggies

$3.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Salads

Marinated Beets Salad

$15.00

Charred Cabbage

$15.00

Fire-Roasted Carrots

$15.00

Olio Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Tuna

$8.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Add Steak

$12.00

Wraps

Cauliflower Wrap

$12.00

Shawarma Wrap

$12.00

Tunisian Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Plates

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Hawaij Cauliflower

$22.00

Beef Meatballs

$24.00Out of stock

Chicken Kefta

$25.00

Turkey Thigh

$30.00

Lamb Shank

$52.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

Mawda's Baklava

$10.00

Nomis Cookie

$4.00

All Spirits

Uncle Nearest '1856'

$14.00

Switchgrass Single Malt

$16.00

Withered Oak Rye

$18.00

J. Rieger Monogram '2020'

$20.00

Calumet Farm 14 Year

$22.00

Calumet Farm 15 Year

$24.00

I.W. Harper 15 Year

$24.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$28.00

Lock Stock and Barrel 20 Year Rye

$38.00

Middleton Very Rare '2018'

$42.00

Dalmore 12 Year

$16.00

Talisker 10 Year

$16.00

Caol Ila 12 Year

$18.00

Lagavulin 8 Year

$16.00

Laphroig Quarter Cask

$16.00

Macallan 12 Year Sherry Oak

$22.00

Macallan 15 Year Triple Cask

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$42.00

Le Coq d’Or Pineau des Charantes

$12.00

Tesseron Lot No. 76 X.O. Tradition

$24.00

Quinta de Romaneira LBV

$12.00

Ferreira Dona Antonia

$14.00

Ferreira 10 Year Tawny

$16.00

Graham’s 30 Year Tawny

$32.00

Lustau Oloroso

$12.00

Savannah Verdelho

$16.00

Nonino Merlot

$16.00

Nonino Moscato

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
tbd

Location

1634 Tower Grove Ave., Saint Louis, MO 63110

