A map showing the location of Elaine's 208 Queen St

Elaine's 208 Queen St

208 Queen St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Food

Mezza

Hummus Full Size

Hummus Full Size

$12.00

Chickpeas purée and tahini dressed with lemon juice, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil

Pickled Vegetables Full Size

$12.00

Egyptian picked vegetables with a special spice blend

Salty Feta with Tomatoes Full Size

Salty Feta with Tomatoes Full Size

$12.00

Brined feta dip with tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil

Baba Ghanoush Full Size

$12.00

Roasted eggplant purée and tahini dressed with lemon juice, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil

Falafel Full Size

Falafel Full Size

$12.00

Authentic Egyptian fava beans falafel with fresh herbs

Beef Pie Bites Full Size

$12.00

Spiced mince beef cooked in tomato sauce baked in puff pastry

Spinach and leeks Pie Bites Full Size

$12.00

Sautéed spinach, leeks, fresh dill bakes in puff pastry

Ful Medames Full Size

$12.00

Egyptian Alexandrian slow cooked fava beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices

Mezza Platter

Mezza Platter

$35.00

Soup

Cairo’s Vegetable Soup

$9.00

Vegetable soup with toasted orzo

Appetizers and Salads

Seared Halloumi

$14.00

Seared cheese slices with Kalamata olives and shaved fennel

Ful Medames with Oven Poached Egg

Ful Medames with Oven Poached Egg

$14.00

Egyptian Alexandrian fava bean stew made with tomatoes and onions with oven poached egg served with pita bread

Egyptian Stuffed Cabbage

$14.00

Cabbage stuffed with rice, fresh herbs, tomatoes, and spices

Nadya’s Tabbouleh Salad

$14.00

Finely chopped parsley, tomato, onions, and dry mint in lemon vinaigrette

Sanaà’s Fattoush Salad

$14.00

Tomato, cucumbers, radishes, red onions, romaine lettuce, bell peppers, mixed with fried pita chips dressed apple cider vinaigrette and sumac

Greek Salad

$14.00

Tomato cucumbers mixed with red onions and feta cheese dressed in a red wine vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

Marinaded beets, spring onions and parsley, dressed in garlic lemon cumin vinaigrette

The Grill

Beef and Lamb kofta Skewers

Beef and Lamb kofta Skewers

$29.00

Grilled ground beef and lamb skewers mixed with parsley onions and garlic served with tahini sauce, onion salad, and pita

Steak Shisk Kebob

$33.00

Marinated grilled steak skewers served with tahini sauce, onion salad, and pita

Chicken Shish Tawook Tzatziki

$27.00

Lebanese influenced marinated grilled chicken breast in earthy spices and served with tzatziki sauce and pita

Alexandrian Grilled Whole Branzino

Alexandrian Grilled Whole Branzino

$36.00

Marinaded grilled branzino stuffed with vegetables served with chermoula sauce and zesty potato salad

NY Strip Steak*

NY Strip Steak*

$39.00

Prime NY strip steak with roasted fingerling potato and chermoula sauce

Entrée

Lamb shoulder Fattah

$31.00

Braised lamb shoulder served with rice, fried pita, and tomato garlic sauce

Half Cornish Hen

$26.00

Oven roasted Cornish hen served white wine lemon butter sauce and served with grilled vegetables

Roasted Cauliflower Steak

$21.00

Roasted cauliflower served with labneh cumin seeds and Muhammara

Alexandrian Head on Shrimp

$31.00

Head on Shrimp, onions, bell peppers cooked in garlic tomato sauce and served with Egyptian Fisherman rice

Egyptian Squash and Zucchini Moussaka

$26.00

Sautéed zucchini and summer squash cooked in tomato meat sauce and topped with béchamel sauce

Koshari

Koshari

$18.00

Layered lentils, rice, toasted vermicelli, topped with chickpeas, garlic tomato sauce and fried onions

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma with Garlic Aioli

$18.00

Pita wrap filled with marinaded shredded chicken, roasted onions, and bell peppers pickles, with garlic aioli

Steak Shisk Kebob sandwich with Tahini Sauce

$22.00

Pita wrap filled seasoned Shredded Beef served with onions, parsley, tomatoes, and tahini

Beef and Lamb Kofta Sandwitch with Tahini Sauce

$18.00

Pita wrap filled grilled ground lamb and beef mixed with chopped onions, parsley, spices, and tahini

Falafel sandwitch with Tahini Sauce

$18.00

Pita wrap filled with falafels, onion, parsley, tomatoes and tahini

Chicken Shawarma with Garlic Aioli (Copy)

$18.00

Pita wrap filled with marinaded shredded chicken, roasted onions, and bell peppers pickles, with garlic aioli

Dessert

Crème Caramel

Crème Caramel

$10.00

Creamy custard with and a layer of thin caramel sauce

Baklava

$10.00

Layered pastry made with filo dough and roasted walnuts and pistachios

Chocolate Cake with Maraschino Cherries

$10.00

Old-fashioned chocolate cake with maraschino cherry filling

* Served raw or undercooked or may be ordered undercooked. The Virginia Department of Heath warns you that raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Please notify us of any food allergies.

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Dasani Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Expresso

$3.00

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

208 Queen St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

