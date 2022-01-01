Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
American

ELA’S On The Water

review star

No reviews yet

1 Shelter Cove Lane

Hilton Head, SC 29928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Tuna Two Ways

$16.00

Blackened w/ Wasame Salad & Tuna Pineapple w/ Ginger Tartare and Wantons

Mama's Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00Out of stock

Light and Crispy w/ a Touch of Creole Sauce. A Family Tradition

Lobster Nachos

$13.00

Crispy TortillaC Fresh Pico De Gallo,Crème Fraiche, Quesso Fresco & Creamy Avocado

Charcuterie

$24.00

A Rustic Display of Gourmet Cheeses, Assorted Meats, Nuts, Fresh Fruit & Housemade Crostini. Serves Two

ELA'S Crab Stack

$16.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Avocado, Mango, Onion, Cucumber & Peppers

Oyster's Rockefeller

$14.00Out of stock

Spinach, Bacon, Parmesan, & Herb Bread Crumbs

ELA'S Calamari

$13.00

Lightly Battered and Served w/ Wasabi 7 Spicy Remoulade

Roasted Carolina Beet Napolean

$10.00Out of stock

Red and Gold Beets w/ Lightly Fried Herb & Panko Encrusted Goat Cheese

Beef Carpacio

$13.00

Shaved Tenderloin, Pecorino, w/ Baby Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction

Tomato Basil Mussels

$14.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Basil w/ Prince Edward Isalnd Mussels

Honey Lime Shrimp

$14.00

Lightly Fried & Tossed with Honey Lime Siracha Aioli

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Marinated Ahi Tuna, Fresh Cucumber Avocado Salad, Pickled Ginger

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Southern Poached Shrimp w/ ELA'S Coctail Sauce

ELA'S Crab Cakes (Appetizer)

$14.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with Shallot Butter and Arugula

Soups & Salads

Maine Lobster Bisque

$11.00Out of stock

Hand Crafted and Slow Cooked Daily

Seafood Gumbo

$12.00

Tradiotional Creole Spices and Fresh Seafood

Kumato Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Locally Sourced Kumato Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, White Balsamic Glaze, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pear Arugula Salad

$11.00

Fresh Arugula w/ Pears, Wesleydale Cranberry Cheese, Almonds and Finished w/ a Pomegranate Acai Dressing

ELA'S Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Stalk w/ Traditional Caesar Dressing and Grana Padano

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

$10.00

Roma Crunch, Creamy Blue Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes & Red Onion

Entrées

Grilled Pork Chop

$36.00

Bone in Pork Chop Over White Truffle Rissotto w/ Asparagus and Cabernet Demi Glace

Veal Osso Bucco Ravioli

$30.00

Safron Infused Pasta w/ Sauteed Spinach In a White Demi Glace, Grilled Pears and Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Vegetarian Pasta Primavera

$28.00

Bucatini w/ Basil Pesto and Fresh Vegetables

Malbec Braised Short Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Slow Roasted Daily w/ Aged Stone Ground Grits & Redeye Gravy w/ Grilled Aparagus

Surf & Turf

$52.00

Grilled Organic Brasstown Ribeye and Maine Lobster Tail Served with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes and Broccolini

Linz Filet Mignon

$44.00

Over Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Blisstered Tomatoes and Spinach

Brasstown New York Strip

$40.00

Grassfead Organic NY Strip Served with Seasonal Vegetables and Crispy Onion Straws

Linz Black Angus Bone In Ribeye

$50.00

Served w/ Wild Mushrooms, Steak Fries, Finished with Herb Butter

Pan Seared Diver Scallops

$36.00

Over Crab Risotto w/ Truffle Butter and Crispy Pancetta

Crispy Diamond Scored Flounder

$32.00Out of stock

Lightly Fried Locally-Sourced Fresh Whole Flounder Over Siena Rice Medley and Local Baby Vegetables w/ a Sweet Thai Glaze

Seafood Scampi Buccatini

$34.00

Mussels, Shrimp, Scallops in a White Wine Scampi Sauce Served Over Buccatini Pasta. *Mussels are currently out of stock so the dinner will include extra Scallops and Shrimp

Pan Seared Grouper

$35.00

Lobster Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Local Baby Vegetables

Blackened Yellowfin Tuna

$34.00

Blackened and Served Rare w/ an Asian Inspired Slaw and Peanut Ginger Dressing, Seaweed Salad, Soy Ginger Sauce and Wasabi Ailoli

Steamed Lobster

$40.00

Split Whole Lobster Tail and Deshelled Claws Served Over Citrus Lobster Risotto

Low Country Shrimp and Grits

$30.00

Local Stone Ground Grits & Smoked Gouda w/ Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed in Tasso Gravy

ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)

$32.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables

Salmon Rockefeller

$34.00

Pan Seareed Atlantioc Salmon Stuffed w/ Spinach, Bacon & Parmesan, Topped with Jumbo Lump Crab and Served Over Yukon Gold Mash Potatoes and Asparagus

Sides

ELA's Truffle Fries

$10.00

Hand Cut Steak Fries

$8.00

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Seasonal Local Vegetables

$8.00

Fresh Asparagus

$8.00

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$8.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

Crab Risotto

$14.00

Citrus Lobster Risotto

$14.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Chocolate Peaanut Butter Square

$9.00

Hummingbird Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Moose Pie

$9.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Featured in Bon Appetit and the winner of numerous Open Table awards, ELA'S On the Water is a shining star on the Hilton Head scene. Fresh catch seafood and prime cut steaks of the highest quality, artfully prepared by our culinary team of experts, compliment the extensive boutique wine selection. Located at Shelter Cove Harbour overlooking the marina and Broad Creek, ELA's is known for the best water views on the island. A casual intimate interior, wrap around dining patio exterior, and nightly entertainment provided by local recording artists sets the perfect dining experience or location to host special events, private parties, or rehearsal dinners.

