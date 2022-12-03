Brewpubs & Breweries
Elation Brewing
39 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Happy to beer here.
Location
5104 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake - 510 Belaire Avenue
No Reviews
510 Belaire Avenue Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Commonwealth Brewing Company - 2444 Pleasure House Rd
4.6 • 946
2444 Pleasure House Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View restaurant
Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery - Virginia Beach
No Reviews
4561 Virginia Beach Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurant