Elation Brewing

` ELATION Rosé Gosé

GOSE (6.4% ABV) ::: This gose is sure to be a summer favorite! Huge strawberry and raspberry aroma with a tart cherry flavor profile. This gose finishes dry, tart and crisp. *** NOTE *** Rosé Gosé contains pink peppercorn which can be quite dangerous to people with tree nut allergies as they are not true peppercorns, but rather aromatic berries from the cashew family. Huh. The more you know!