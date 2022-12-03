Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Elation Brewing

39 Reviews

$$

5104 Colley Ave

Norfolk, VA 23508

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
It's a cheese pizza
Bacon Gouda

ELATION-MADE

Elation beer-to-go!

Individual 4-Pack

Take me home tonight.

` ELATION Whoa Wellie

Out of stock

` ELATION Rosé Gosé

Out of stock

GOSE (6.4% ABV) ::: This gose is sure to be a summer favorite! Huge strawberry and raspberry aroma with a tart cherry flavor profile. This gose finishes dry, tart and crisp. *** NOTE *** Rosé Gosé contains pink peppercorn which can be quite dangerous to people with tree nut allergies as they are not true peppercorns, but rather aromatic berries from the cashew family. Huh. The more you know!

` ELATION Larchmont Lager

GERMAN PILSNER (5.1% ABV) ::: Larchmont Lager is a medium-bodied German-Style Pilsner brewed with a blend of three different pilsner malts for an uber-unique profile. The use of 100% Saaz hops offers a beautiful bouquet of herbal/floral aromas that carry to the palate along with a hint of spice.

` ELATION Schwaz

Out of stock

` ELATION Victoria's Session

` ELATION Highland Park Hazy

NEIPA (7.5% ABV) ::: Brewed with loads of flaked wheat and oats for a silky mouthfeel, and a beautiful blend of Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops. Huge pineapple and citrus flavor and aromas are sure to make this hazy babe a neighborhood fave!

` ELATION Notice This

WEST COAST IPA (6.4% ABV) ::: A classic, dank, West Coast IPA.

GUEST STUFF

Guest beers, ciders, meads, wines, and NA product in bottles and cans like you'd find at your favorite boutique bottle shop.

`` HEINEKEN - NA (12oz Can)

$5.00

`` THREE NOTCH'D - NA Hazy (12oz Can)

$5.00

`` Three Notch'd NA Gose

$5.00

`` Athletica Golden Ale

$5.00

`` Moonlight Currant Obsession (16oz) 6% ABV

$7.00

`` Moonlight 13 Five (12oz) 13%ABV

$7.00

`` Dogfish Head Blueberry Vodka (12oz)

$7.00Out of stock

`` Dogfish Head Orange Vodka (12oz)

$7.00

`` Dogfish Head Gin Rush

$7.00
`` BREWDOG Elvis AF (12oz Can) Non-Alcoholic

`` BREWDOG Elvis AF (12oz Can) Non-Alcoholic

$6.00Out of stock

NON-ALCOHOLIC GRAPEFRUIT IPA ::: This US AF exclusive has all of the grapefruit treble notes of his stronger sibling, Elvis Juice. Followed by a chorus of orange and pine, loud citrus flavors groove on a solid malt base foundation, giving the hop aromas a stage to shine for an all-night show.

`` HEINEKEN 0.0 (11.9oz Bottle) Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

' ' THREE NOTCH'D (12oz Can) Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

`` STELLA ARTOIS (12oz Bottle) Non-Alcoholic

$5.00Out of stock

Wood Fired Pizza

Wood-fired, naturally leavened pizza. 12" pizzas cut into 6 slices
It's a cheese pizza

It's a cheese pizza

$13.50

tomato sauce/mozzarella

Margherita Rustica

Margherita Rustica

$14.50

crushed tomato/fresh mozzarella/ parmigiano reggiano/fresh basil/evoo

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$16.75

tomato sauce/feta/mozzarella/artichoke hearts/roasted red peppers/kalamata olives

Fungi Bianchi

Fungi Bianchi

$17.75

roasted garlic ricotta/mozzarella/wilted spinach/cremini&oyster mushrooms/cracked black pepper

Arrabbiata

Arrabbiata

$17.00

crushed tomatos / garlic / calabrian chili / provolone / mozzarella / parmigiano reggiano

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.75

tomato sauce / mozzarella / ezzo pepperoni

Salami Arugula

Salami Arugula

$17.25

tomato sauce / fontina / mozzarella / genoa salami/ fresh arugula / evoo / cracked black pepper

Bacon Gouda

Bacon Gouda

$19.50

tomato sauce / smoked gouda / caramelized onion / mozzarella / bacon

Oktoberfest

$19.00Out of stock

Herbivore

$16.25

tomato sauce/mozzarella/ your choice of three vegetables

Carnivore

$20.00

tomato sauce / mozzarella / your choice of three meats

ANGRY Margherita

ANGRY Margherita

$15.50

roasted and crushed tomato, garlic, calabrian chilis, fresh mozzarella, chiffonade basil, parmigiano reggiano, and evoo

Oktoberfest Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

mozzarella / provolone / fingerling potato / bratwurst / beer mustard / rosemary

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

1 slice of Sicilian pizza (aka Detroit aka Grandma Pizza). Thick, crispy, airy crust with mozzarella parmigiano reggiano and garlic tomato sauce

Sicilian Pan

$28.25

Full pan of traditional Sicilian pizza (aka Detroit aka Grandma Pizza). Thick, crispy, airy crust with mozzarella parmigiano reggiano and garlic tomato sauce

Apparel

T-Shirt # Certifiably Elated

$15.00Out of stock

T-Shirt # Classic Logo

$15.00Out of stock

T-Shirt # Modern Logo

$20.00

T-Shirt # Definition

$20.00

T-Shirt # Behind the Glass

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt # VA Logo

$20.00

Hat # Mesh Trucker (Black / Gray)

$25.00

Hat # Hipster 5-Panel (Khaki)

$25.00

Hat # Dad Hat (Burnt Orange)

$25.00

Hat # Dad Hat (Blue)

$25.00

Hat # Dad Hat (Maroon)

$25.00

Beanie - Black

$40.00

Beanie - Dark Gray

$40.00

Hoodie - (S) Zip Heather Charcoal

$45.00

Hoodie - (M) Zip Heather Charcoal

$45.00

Hoodie - (L) Zip Heather Charcoal

$45.00

Hoodie - (XL) Zip Heather Charcoal

$45.00

Hoodie - (2XL) Zip Heather Charcoal

$45.00

Hoodie - (S) Pullover Heather Blue

$50.00

Hoodie - (M) Pullover Heather Blue

$50.00

Hoodie - (2XL) Pullover Heather Blue

$55.00

Hoodie - (L) Pullover Navy Blue

$50.00

Hoodie - (XL) Pullover Navy Blue

$50.00Out of stock

Hoodie - (XL) Pullover Black

$50.00

Glassware

Short Snifter Glass

$10.00

Tall Goblet Glass

$10.00

Classic Pint Glass

$5.00

Stein - Half Liter

$10.00

Stein - Liter

$20.00

Stickers/Bottle Openers

Stickers

$2.00

NFK Stickers

$5.00

Elation Koozie

$3.00

Elation Bottle Openers

$7.00

VEP Membership

VEP Mug Club Member Dues

$200.00

2021 MEMBERSHIP DUES (January 1 - December 31) NOTE: Please add just one member dues item at a time, if the t-shirt sizes differ.

VEP Mug Club Renewal Fee

$50.00

Buttons

() Elation Buttons

$3.00

Grateful POSTER

Grateful Poster

$10.00

Event Fees

: Group Reservation Payment

: Group Reservation Payment

$1.00+

Advanced partial payment on your group event as confirmed with our Events Coordinator. If you haven't yet made a reservation but would like to, please go to our website and fill out the online event reservation interest form at https://www.elation.beer/groupevents

: Craft Market Vendor Fee

$15.00

Monthly Elated Craft Market booth fee

check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Happy to beer here.

Website

Location

5104 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508

Directions

