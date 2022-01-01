Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

El Azteca

155 Reviews

$$

12210 Clarksville Pike

Clarksville, MD 21029

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa To Go
Chile con Queso
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

NA Beverages

Agua de Tamarindo

$3.50

Sweet, tart, and refreshing Tamarind drink.

Bottled Water

$1.50

Horchata NA

$3.50

Sweetened Mexican rice drink made with cinnamon.

Jarritos- Mandarin

$3.50

The pioneer of mandarin sodas packs a powerful combination of tangy and sweet that will reawaken your palate with every sip.

Margaritas Glass

ToGo 64oz. Jug Cadillac Margarita

$79.95

64oz. Jug No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) of our top shelf Cadillac Margarita made with 1800 Tequila and Gran Gala Liqueur. Ready to serve over ice.

ToGo 64oz. Jug El Azteca Margarita

$69.95

64oz. Jug No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) of El Azteca Margarita made with José Cuervo Tequila. Ready to serve over ice.

ToGo 32oz. Cadillac Margarita

$39.95

32oz. No Ice (serves 4-6 drinks) of our top shelf Cadillac Margarita made with 1800 Tequila and Gran Gala Liqueur. Ready to serve over ice.

ToGo 32oz. El Azteca Margarita

$34.95

32oz. No Ice (serves 4-6 drinks) El Azteca Margarita made with José Cuervo Tequila. Ready to serve over ice.

ToGo Cadillac Margarita

$10.95

Cadillac Margarita- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Gran Gala Premium Orange Liqueur / El Azteca Mix / Rocks

ToGo El Azteca Margarita

$8.00

El Azteca Margarita- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / El Azteca Mix / Rocks

ToGo 64oz. Jug Fresh Agave Margarita

$90.95

64oz. Jug No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) of Fresh Agave Margarita made with 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Patrón Citrónge / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime. Ready to serve over ice.

ToGo Fresh Agave Margarita

$10.95

Fresh Agave Margarita- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Patrón Citrónge / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime / Rocks

ToGo Pomegranate Margarita

$10.00

Pomegranate Margarita- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / Pomegranate / Sour Mix / Rocks

Specialty Cocktails

ToGo Red Sangria

$8.00

Red Sangria- Housemade, red wine, & fruity. Served on the rocks.

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Chateau St. Michelle Red Blend

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Joel Gott Cabernet

$33.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL St. Francis Merlot

$29.00

BTL Menage A Trois Red Blend

$24.00

BTL Trapiche Malbec

$24.00

White Wine Bottle

BLT Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$26.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Chloe Rose

$24.00

Dinner Daily Specials

Asado de Puerco

$19.95Out of stock

Tender pork roasted in a red chile guajillo salsa flavored with cumin, topped with diced onions and fresh cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and warm flour tortillas.

Birria Tacos

$16.50Out of stock

Three corn tortillas filled with Mexican Birria (slow braised beef in a red chile salsa) topped with fresh cilantro, diced red onions, and radishes. Served with black beans.

Burito de Carnitas

$17.00Out of stock

A large flour tortilla filled with Lean and tender pork, lettuce ,avocado, pico de gallo and black beans topped with our delicious tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of mexican rice

Burrito Guadalajara

$18.95Out of stock

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, onions and green peppers cooked fajita style topped with chile con queso. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Camarones Ixtapa

$22.50Out of stock

A colorful medley of fresh veggies and jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic and our delicious white wine sauce. Served with a side of sliced citrus fruits, fresh cilantro and Mexican rice.

Carnitas Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Corn tortilla chips topped with tender pork carnitas, melted cheese, fresh pico de gallo, pickled Jalapeños and sour cream.

Chimichanga Sonora

$17.95Out of stock

A large chimichanga stuffed with pork, beef , chicken and beans and cheese topped with a mountain of tossed crispy salad. Garnished with guacamole , pico de gallo and sour cream

Fajita Trio

$24.50Out of stock

Grilled fish fillet, skirt steak and shrimp diabla (spicy). Garnished with sweet peppers and onions. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, and all fajita trimmings.

Frutas del mar

$22.95Out of stock

Fresh fillet of fish, jumbo shrimp and scallops simmered in a truly incredible garlic, pepper, spicy tomato and onion sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Los Compadres

$19.95Out of stock

Two roasted poblano peppers one stuffed with marinated steak and the other with grilled chicken, topped with onion, cilantro, cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with a side of Mexican rice and black beans.

Plato Sinaloa

$21.95Out of stock

A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with a seafood mix shrimp and crab meat,topped with melted cheese and three jumbo srhimp a la diabla style sauce. served with mexican rice and side of salad

Plaza Tacos

$18.95Out of stock

Three corn tortillas filled with shredder steak ( roasted beef in red chile salsa) topped with queso fresco, peppers, avocado and salsa verde. Served with black beas .

Pork Fajita

$19.95Out of stock

Grilled pork served sizzling onions, green, red, and yellow peppers with all the fajita trimmings.

Puntas De Filete

$19.95Out of stock

Mouthwatering tenderloin tips sautéed with garlic, onions and mushrooms in a smoky chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and warm flour tortillas.

Tacos De Cazuela

$18.95Out of stock

Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with avocado slices, crema, and queso fresco. Served with black beans.

Tacos Dorados

$19.95Out of stock

Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled salmo, queso fresco, crema fresca and fresh avocado. Served with black beans.

Tacos Special

$10.00Out of stock

Tampiqueña

$24.95Out of stock

Tender Charbroiled steak marinated in olive oil, citrus juice and Mexican spices, topped with tangy sautèed onion and mushroom. Served with a side of Mexican rice, beans and a cheese enchilada.

Trucha al Pescador

$23.95Out of stock

Slowly grilled rainbow trout topped with sautèed shrimp and scallops topped with a delicious tomato sauce with green olives, capers and onions. Served with a side of Mexican rice and a side salad.

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa To Go

$5.95

Corn tortilla chips and mild salsa (8oz.).

Ceviche

$14.95

Ceviche GF- Fresh fish, scallops, calamari, and shrimp cooked with lime juice, red onions, cilantro, and Serrano peppers.

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$9.95

Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Cholula Wings

$12.95

Cholula Wings GF*- 1lb Jumbo wings tossed in a Cholula, chipotle, BBQ, and chile de arbol sauce. Served with celery and house-made bleu cheese dressing.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$10.95

Guacamole Dip V GF*- Ripe Hass avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime.  Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn tortilla chips.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail GF*- Riviera Nayarit Style with fresh lime juice, clamato, fresh avocado, onions, cilantro, and Serrano pepper.

Nachos Grilled Chicken

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 

Nachos Grilled Steak

Nachos Grilled Steak

$15.95

Grilled Steak Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 

Nachos Ground Beef

Nachos Ground Beef

$13.95

Ground Beef Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 

Nachos Refried Beans

Nachos Refried Beans

$12.95

Refried Beans Muchos Nachos V GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 

Nachos Shredded Chicken

Nachos Shredded Chicken

$13.95

Shredded Chicken Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 

Quesadilla Cheese

$11.95

Cheese Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Crab & Shrimp

$15.95

Crab & Shrimp Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Green Chilies & Onions

$12.50

Green Chilies & Onions Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Pork

$13.95

Green Chile Pork Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Grilled Steak

Quesadilla Grilled Steak

$15.95

Grilled Steak Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Ground Beef

$13.95

Ground Beef Quesadillas (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Shredded Chicken

$13.95

Shredded Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Mixed Veggie

$13.95

Veggie Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Queso Fundido

$12.95

Queso Fundido V* GF*- Garlic flavored cheese fondue topped with mushrooms and Mexican chorizo. Served with tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas.

Rolled Chicken Taquitos

Rolled Chicken Taquitos

$11.95

Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Stuffed Jalapeños

$10.95

Stuffed Jalapeños (4/order)- Jalapeños stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, breaded, and fried golden brown. Served with sour cream. Spicy! 

Salads

Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken

Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread. 

Fajita Salad Grilled Steak

Fajita Salad Grilled Steak

$17.95

Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread. 

Fajita Salad Shrimp

Fajita Salad Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp Fajita Salad (4 jumbo) GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread. 

Mexican Salad

Mexican Salad

$10.95

Mexican Salad V GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken

Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Grilled Steak

Mexican Salad Grilled Steak

$17.55

Grilled Steak Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Shrimp

Mexican Salad Shrimp

$17.95

Grilled Shrimp Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Taco Salad Chili

Taco Salad Chili

$15.95

Chili Taco Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.

Taco Salad Ground Beef

Taco Salad Ground Beef

$15.95

Ground Beef Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

$15.95

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.

Taco Salad Vegetarian

Taco Salad Vegetarian

$15.95

Veggie Taco Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.

Fajitas

Fajita Combination

Fajita Combination

$22.95

Fajita Combination (grilled chicken + grilled steak) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Fiesta

Fajita Fiesta

$24.95

Fajita Fiesta (grilled chicken, grilled steak, + 3 jumbo shrimp) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Grilled Chicken

Fajita Grilled Chicken

$21.95

Fajita Grilled Chicken GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Grilled Steak

Fajita Grilled Steak

$23.95

Fajita Grilled Steak GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Shrimp

Fajita Shrimp

$23.95

Fajita Shrimp (6 jumbo) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Veggie

$18.95

Fajita Veggie V GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Tacos (D)

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.50

Grilled Fish Tacos GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and a side of creamy chipotle slaw. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Taco Platter Combo

Taco Platter Combo

$12.95

Taco Platter V* GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Taco Platter Ground Beef

Taco Platter Ground Beef

$12.95

Taco Platter Ground Beef- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Taco Platter Refried Bean

Taco Platter Refried Bean

$12.95

Taco Platter Refried Beans V GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Taco Platter Shredded Chicken

Taco Platter Shredded Chicken

$12.95

Taco Platter Shredded Chicken GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tacos Al Carbon 1 Chicken & 1 Steak

$16.95

Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken & Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken

$16.95

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak

$16.95

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.95

Tacos Al Pastor GF*- Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, diced red onions, fresh cilantro, and spicy green tomatillo salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tacos De Alambre

$16.95

Tacos De Alambre GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with chorizo, grilled steak, and bacon sautéed with onions and peppers. Topped with black beans and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Burritos (D)

Broccoli Burrito Grande

$15.50

Broccoli Burrito Grande V- Fresh steamed broccoli florets wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with melted cheese and ranchera salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. 

California Burrito Grande

$16.50

California Burrito Grande- Large flour tortilla overstuffed with ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red salsas and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and fresh guacamole.

Garden Burrito Grande

$15.50

Garden Burrito Grande V- Steamed mixed vegetables wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with black beans and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. 

Ground Beef Burrito Grande

$15.50

Ground Beef Burrito Grande- Ground Beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. 

Pork Burrito Grande

Pork Burrito Grande

$15.50

Pork Burrito Grande- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa, wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande

$13.95

Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande V- Refried beans and melted cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande

$15.50

Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande- Seasoned Shredded Chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. 

Enchiladas (D)

Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas

Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas

$15.95

Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas GF*- Two flour tortillas rolled with Grilled chicken, spinach, and artichoke hearts, sautéed with garlic, onions, chipotle pepper, and white wine. Topped with a house-made avocado sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.95

Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas GF*- Two flour tortilla rolled with a blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomato, and green peppers. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Pollo Enchiladas

$14.95

Pollo Enchilada GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with seasoned shredded chicken topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Ground Beef

$14.95

Ground Beef Enchiladas- Two corn tortilla rolled with seasoned ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.95

Enchiladas Verdes GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Coloradas

$13.95

Enchiladas Coloradas V GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with melted cheese and diced red onions topped with enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Molé Enchiladas

Molé Enchiladas

$18.50

Molé Enchiladas (contains nuts)- Two flour tortillas rolled with grilled chicken in our delicious house-made molé sauce (a blend of chili pods, nuts, dry fruits, and a hint of dark bitter chocolate), topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Blancas

$14.95

Enchiladas Blancas V GF- Two corn tortillas rolled with melted Monterrey Jack cheese and diced red onions. Topped with sour cream and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Gilberto's Specials

Burrito Cortes Grande

$19.95

Burrito Cortes Grande- Beef tenderloin tips sautéed with mushrooms, shallots, tomatoes, red wine, and Mexican spices. Served burrito style with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Camarones A la Diabla

$21.95

Shrimp A la Diabla (6 jumbo) GF- Chile de arbol, garlic cilantro butter, and tangy tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Camarones A la Mexicana

Camarones A la Mexicana

$21.95

Shrimp A la Mexicana (6 jumbo) GF- Tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli sautéed with garlic cilantro butter, lime juice, and a touch of tequila. Served over a bed of Mexican rice. 

Camarones Al Ajillo

$21.95

Shrimp Al Ajillo (6 jumbo) GF- Garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Carne Asada

$30.00

Carne Asada GF*- T-Bone steak marinated in fresh herbs and olive oil. Grilled to order. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and warm flour tortillas. 

Carnitas Tepatitlan

Carnitas Tepatitlan

$18.95

Carnitas Tepatitlan GF*- Tender pork marinated in citrus juices and fresh herbs, then slowly braised to a golden crispy brown. Served with black beans, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, warm flour tortillas, and a side of roasted tomato salsa.

Chicken Cantina

$19.95

Chicken Cantina GF*- Charbroiled chicken breast topped with sautéed veggies in a roasted tomato salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chicken Molé

$19.50

Chicken Molé (contains nuts)- Our house-made molé sauce is a blend of varieties of chili pods, nuts, dried fruits, and a hint of dark bitter Mexican chocolate. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and warm flour tortillas.

Chile Verde

$18.95

Chile Verde GF*- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with fresh cilantro and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and warm flour tortillas. 

El Plato Placero Grilled Chicken

$21.95

El Plato Placero Grilled Chicken GF* Marinated Grilled Chicken served with fresh guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, nopalito salad, warm tortillas, and spicy green tomatillo salsa on the side.

El Plato Placero Grilled Steak

$21.95

El Plato Placero Grilled Steak GF* Marinated Grilled Steak, grilled to order. Served with fresh guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, nopalito salad, warm tortillas, and spicy green tomatillo salsa on the side.

Grilled Rainbow Trout Mantequilla

$20.50

Mantequilla GF- Grilled Rainbow Trout, garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Grilled Rainbow Trout Veracruz

Grilled Rainbow Trout Veracruz

$20.50

Veracruz GF- Grilled Rainbow Trout, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, capers, olives, and white wine. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Chimichangas (D)

Chimichanga Ground Beef

Chimichanga Ground Beef

$15.95

Ground Beef Chimichanga- Ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Pork

Chimichanga Pork

$15.95

Pork Chimichanga- Green chile pork wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Refried Bean & Cheese

Chimichanga Refried Bean & Cheese

$15.95

Refried Bean & Cheese Chimichanga- Refried beans and melted cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Shredded Chicken

Chimichanga Shredded Chicken

$15.95

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga- Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga

Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.95

Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga- A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera sauce. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Texas Chimichanga

$16.50

Texas Chimichanga- Ground beef and seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown, topped with chile con queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Soup

Black Bean Soup Bowl

$6.50

Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with queso fresco.

Black Bean Soup Cup

$4.50

Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with queso fresco.

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$6.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup GF*- Chicken, fresh guacamole, vegetable broth, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$4.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup GF*- Chicken, fresh guacamole, vegetable broth, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.

Chili Azteca Bowl

$6.95

Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.

Chili Azteca Cup

$4.95

Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.

Mexican Seafood Chowder Bowl

$10.95

Mexican Seafood Chowder- Seafood bisque with shrimp, scallops, clams, crab, corn, and roasted poblano peppers with a touch of Old Bay. 

Mexican Seafood Chowder Cup

$6.95

Mexican Seafood Chowder- Seafood bisque with shrimp, scallops, clams, crab, corn, and roasted poblano peppers with a touch of Old Bay. 

Shrimp & Fish Soup Bowl

$8.95

Shrimp & Fish Soup- Shrimp, fish, and vegetables in a spicy chipotle pepper broth.

Sandwiches

The FDA advises consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs increases your risk of foodborne illness.

Jumbo Burger

$11.50

Jumbo Burger (8 oz.) GF*- All beef patty, grilled to order. Served with french fries. Add Cheese, Bacon, Chili, Mushrooms, or Diced Green Chilies for .79 each

Grilled Chicken Breast Club

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Club GF*- Topped with crispy bacon and melted cheese. Served with french fries. Add Chili, Mushrooms, or Diced Green Chilies .79 each

A La Carte

Chips & Salsa To Go

$5.95

Corn tortilla chips and mild salsa (8oz.).

Salsa To Go

$2.50

8oz. Mild Salsa

Chips To Go

$2.50

Corn tortilla chips.

A la Carte Burrito

$5.50

Flour tortilla, topped with salsa and melted cheese.

A la Carte Cheese Chile Relleno

$5.95

Anaheim pepper, melted cheese, and ranchera salsa.

A la Carte Cornbread

$3.00

A la Carte Enchilada

$5.50

Corn tortilla, topped with salsa and melted cheese.

A La Carte French Fries

$3.00

A la Carte Guacamole

$3.50

A la Carte Mexican Rice

$4.00

GF

A la Carte Refried Beans

$4.00

V GF

A la Carte Taco

$4.50

Crispy Corn or Soft Flour shell. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.

A la Carte Tamale

$4.95

Shredded steak, topped with salsa and melted cheese.

A la Carte Tostada

$5.95

Crispy corn tortilla, topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

A la Carte Veggies

$4.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Tortilla Corn

$0.45

Tortilla Flour

$0.45

Dessert

Flan

$6.50

Flan GF- Homemade! A traditional Mexican caramel custard.

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Key Lime Pie- Homemade! Traditional key lime filling with a whipped cream icing and graham cracker crust.

5 Layers Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Chocolate Lovin’ Spoon- Traditional chocolate cake.

Molton Lava Cake

$7.50

Chocolate cake served warm with a chocolate creamy center that will melt in your mouth.

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.95

Traditional tall cheesecake.

Pastel Tres Leches

Pastel Tres Leches

$7.95

Pastel de Tres Leches- Homemade! Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with whipped cream icing.

Sopapillas

$6.50Out of stock

Sopapillas- 2 Puff pastries, topped with cinnamon, honey, and powdered sugar on top. Our version of a Mexican donut.

Kids Menu

Little Amigo No Cheese

$6.95

Little Amigo GF*- All beef patty. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Little Amigo w/ Cheese

$6.95

Little Amigo GF*- All beef patty. Served with cheese and choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Niño Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Niño Chicken Fingers- Two fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Niño Hot Dog

$6.95

Niño Hot Dog GF*- All beef frank. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Niño Quesadilla Cheese

$6.95

Niño Quesadilla V GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese. Served with sour cream.

Niño Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Niño Grilled Chicken Quesadilla GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grilled chicken. Served with sour cream.

Niño Taco

$6.95

Niño Taco V* GF*- Crispy corn or Soft flour taco shell filled with your choice of Refried Bean, Ground Beef or Seasoned Shredded Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Pedro Burrito

$6.95

Pedro Burrito V* GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Refried Bean & Cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Pépé Platter

$6.95

Pépé Platter V* GF*- Cheese enchilada made with corn tortilla, topped with red sauce. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Mexican cuisine. Proudly serving the Clarksville community since 1993.

Website

Location

12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029

Directions

Gallery
El Azteca image
El Azteca image
El Azteca image
El Azteca image

Map
