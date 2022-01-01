- Home
El Azteca
155 Reviews
$$
12210 Clarksville Pike
Clarksville, MD 21029
Order Again
NA Beverages
Margaritas Glass
ToGo 64oz. Jug Cadillac Margarita
64oz. Jug No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) of our top shelf Cadillac Margarita made with 1800 Tequila and Gran Gala Liqueur. Ready to serve over ice.
ToGo 64oz. Jug El Azteca Margarita
64oz. Jug No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) of El Azteca Margarita made with José Cuervo Tequila. Ready to serve over ice.
ToGo 32oz. Cadillac Margarita
32oz. No Ice (serves 4-6 drinks) of our top shelf Cadillac Margarita made with 1800 Tequila and Gran Gala Liqueur. Ready to serve over ice.
ToGo 32oz. El Azteca Margarita
32oz. No Ice (serves 4-6 drinks) El Azteca Margarita made with José Cuervo Tequila. Ready to serve over ice.
ToGo Cadillac Margarita
Cadillac Margarita- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Gran Gala Premium Orange Liqueur / El Azteca Mix / Rocks
ToGo El Azteca Margarita
El Azteca Margarita- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / El Azteca Mix / Rocks
ToGo 64oz. Jug Fresh Agave Margarita
64oz. Jug No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) of Fresh Agave Margarita made with 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Patrón Citrónge / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime. Ready to serve over ice.
ToGo Fresh Agave Margarita
Fresh Agave Margarita- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Patrón Citrónge / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime / Rocks
ToGo Pomegranate Margarita
Pomegranate Margarita- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / Pomegranate / Sour Mix / Rocks
Specialty Cocktails
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Bottle
Dinner Daily Specials
Asado de Puerco
Tender pork roasted in a red chile guajillo salsa flavored with cumin, topped with diced onions and fresh cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and warm flour tortillas.
Birria Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with Mexican Birria (slow braised beef in a red chile salsa) topped with fresh cilantro, diced red onions, and radishes. Served with black beans.
Burito de Carnitas
A large flour tortilla filled with Lean and tender pork, lettuce ,avocado, pico de gallo and black beans topped with our delicious tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of mexican rice
Burrito Guadalajara
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, onions and green peppers cooked fajita style topped with chile con queso. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Camarones Ixtapa
A colorful medley of fresh veggies and jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic and our delicious white wine sauce. Served with a side of sliced citrus fruits, fresh cilantro and Mexican rice.
Carnitas Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with tender pork carnitas, melted cheese, fresh pico de gallo, pickled Jalapeños and sour cream.
Chimichanga Sonora
A large chimichanga stuffed with pork, beef , chicken and beans and cheese topped with a mountain of tossed crispy salad. Garnished with guacamole , pico de gallo and sour cream
Fajita Trio
Grilled fish fillet, skirt steak and shrimp diabla (spicy). Garnished with sweet peppers and onions. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, and all fajita trimmings.
Frutas del mar
Fresh fillet of fish, jumbo shrimp and scallops simmered in a truly incredible garlic, pepper, spicy tomato and onion sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Los Compadres
Two roasted poblano peppers one stuffed with marinated steak and the other with grilled chicken, topped with onion, cilantro, cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with a side of Mexican rice and black beans.
Plato Sinaloa
A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with a seafood mix shrimp and crab meat,topped with melted cheese and three jumbo srhimp a la diabla style sauce. served with mexican rice and side of salad
Plaza Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with shredder steak ( roasted beef in red chile salsa) topped with queso fresco, peppers, avocado and salsa verde. Served with black beas .
Pork Fajita
Grilled pork served sizzling onions, green, red, and yellow peppers with all the fajita trimmings.
Puntas De Filete
Mouthwatering tenderloin tips sautéed with garlic, onions and mushrooms in a smoky chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and warm flour tortillas.
Tacos De Cazuela
Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with avocado slices, crema, and queso fresco. Served with black beans.
Tacos Dorados
Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled salmo, queso fresco, crema fresca and fresh avocado. Served with black beans.
Tacos Special
Tampiqueña
Tender Charbroiled steak marinated in olive oil, citrus juice and Mexican spices, topped with tangy sautèed onion and mushroom. Served with a side of Mexican rice, beans and a cheese enchilada.
Trucha al Pescador
Slowly grilled rainbow trout topped with sautèed shrimp and scallops topped with a delicious tomato sauce with green olives, capers and onions. Served with a side of Mexican rice and a side salad.
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa To Go
Corn tortilla chips and mild salsa (8oz.).
Ceviche
Ceviche GF- Fresh fish, scallops, calamari, and shrimp cooked with lime juice, red onions, cilantro, and Serrano peppers.
Chile con Queso
Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Cholula Wings
Cholula Wings GF*- 1lb Jumbo wings tossed in a Cholula, chipotle, BBQ, and chile de arbol sauce. Served with celery and house-made bleu cheese dressing.
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Dip V GF*- Ripe Hass avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn tortilla chips.
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail GF*- Riviera Nayarit Style with fresh lime juice, clamato, fresh avocado, onions, cilantro, and Serrano pepper.
Nachos Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Ground Beef
Ground Beef Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Refried Beans
Refried Beans Muchos Nachos V GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Shredded Chicken
Shredded Chicken Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Quesadilla Cheese
Cheese Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Crab & Shrimp
Crab & Shrimp Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Green Chilies & Onions
Green Chilies & Onions Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Pork
Green Chile Pork Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Ground Beef
Ground Beef Quesadillas (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Shredded Chicken
Shredded Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Mixed Veggie
Veggie Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Queso Fundido
Queso Fundido V* GF*- Garlic flavored cheese fondue topped with mushrooms and Mexican chorizo. Served with tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas.
Rolled Chicken Taquitos
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Stuffed Jalapeños
Stuffed Jalapeños (4/order)- Jalapeños stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, breaded, and fried golden brown. Served with sour cream. Spicy!
Salads
Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Fajita Salad Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Fajita Salad Shrimp
Shrimp Fajita Salad (4 jumbo) GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Mexican Salad
Mexican Salad V GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Taco Salad Chili
Chili Taco Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Taco Salad Ground Beef
Ground Beef Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Taco Salad Vegetarian
Veggie Taco Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Fajitas
Fajita Combination
Fajita Combination (grilled chicken + grilled steak) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Fiesta
Fajita Fiesta (grilled chicken, grilled steak, + 3 jumbo shrimp) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Grilled Chicken
Fajita Grilled Chicken GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Grilled Steak
Fajita Grilled Steak GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Shrimp
Fajita Shrimp (6 jumbo) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Veggie
Fajita Veggie V GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Tacos (D)
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled Fish Tacos GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and a side of creamy chipotle slaw. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Taco Platter Combo
Taco Platter V* GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Taco Platter Ground Beef
Taco Platter Ground Beef- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Taco Platter Refried Bean
Taco Platter Refried Beans V GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Taco Platter Shredded Chicken
Taco Platter Shredded Chicken GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tacos Al Carbon 1 Chicken & 1 Steak
Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken & Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tacos Al Pastor
Tacos Al Pastor GF*- Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, diced red onions, fresh cilantro, and spicy green tomatillo salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tacos De Alambre
Tacos De Alambre GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with chorizo, grilled steak, and bacon sautéed with onions and peppers. Topped with black beans and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Burritos (D)
Broccoli Burrito Grande
Broccoli Burrito Grande V- Fresh steamed broccoli florets wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with melted cheese and ranchera salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
California Burrito Grande
California Burrito Grande- Large flour tortilla overstuffed with ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red salsas and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and fresh guacamole.
Garden Burrito Grande
Garden Burrito Grande V- Steamed mixed vegetables wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with black beans and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Ground Beef Burrito Grande
Ground Beef Burrito Grande- Ground Beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Pork Burrito Grande
Pork Burrito Grande- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa, wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande
Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande V- Refried beans and melted cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande
Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande- Seasoned Shredded Chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas (D)
Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas
Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas GF*- Two flour tortillas rolled with Grilled chicken, spinach, and artichoke hearts, sautéed with garlic, onions, chipotle pepper, and white wine. Topped with a house-made avocado sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas
Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas GF*- Two flour tortilla rolled with a blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomato, and green peppers. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Pollo Enchiladas
Pollo Enchilada GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with seasoned shredded chicken topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Ground Beef
Ground Beef Enchiladas- Two corn tortilla rolled with seasoned ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Verdes
Enchiladas Verdes GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Coloradas
Enchiladas Coloradas V GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with melted cheese and diced red onions topped with enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Molé Enchiladas
Molé Enchiladas (contains nuts)- Two flour tortillas rolled with grilled chicken in our delicious house-made molé sauce (a blend of chili pods, nuts, dry fruits, and a hint of dark bitter chocolate), topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Blancas
Enchiladas Blancas V GF- Two corn tortillas rolled with melted Monterrey Jack cheese and diced red onions. Topped with sour cream and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Gilberto's Specials
Burrito Cortes Grande
Burrito Cortes Grande- Beef tenderloin tips sautéed with mushrooms, shallots, tomatoes, red wine, and Mexican spices. Served burrito style with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Camarones A la Diabla
Shrimp A la Diabla (6 jumbo) GF- Chile de arbol, garlic cilantro butter, and tangy tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Camarones A la Mexicana
Shrimp A la Mexicana (6 jumbo) GF- Tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli sautéed with garlic cilantro butter, lime juice, and a touch of tequila. Served over a bed of Mexican rice.
Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp Al Ajillo (6 jumbo) GF- Garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Carne Asada
Carne Asada GF*- T-Bone steak marinated in fresh herbs and olive oil. Grilled to order. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and warm flour tortillas.
Carnitas Tepatitlan
Carnitas Tepatitlan GF*- Tender pork marinated in citrus juices and fresh herbs, then slowly braised to a golden crispy brown. Served with black beans, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, warm flour tortillas, and a side of roasted tomato salsa.
Chicken Cantina
Chicken Cantina GF*- Charbroiled chicken breast topped with sautéed veggies in a roasted tomato salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chicken Molé
Chicken Molé (contains nuts)- Our house-made molé sauce is a blend of varieties of chili pods, nuts, dried fruits, and a hint of dark bitter Mexican chocolate. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and warm flour tortillas.
Chile Verde
Chile Verde GF*- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with fresh cilantro and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and warm flour tortillas.
El Plato Placero Grilled Chicken
El Plato Placero Grilled Chicken GF* Marinated Grilled Chicken served with fresh guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, nopalito salad, warm tortillas, and spicy green tomatillo salsa on the side.
El Plato Placero Grilled Steak
El Plato Placero Grilled Steak GF* Marinated Grilled Steak, grilled to order. Served with fresh guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, nopalito salad, warm tortillas, and spicy green tomatillo salsa on the side.
Grilled Rainbow Trout Mantequilla
Mantequilla GF- Grilled Rainbow Trout, garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Grilled Rainbow Trout Veracruz
Veracruz GF- Grilled Rainbow Trout, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, capers, olives, and white wine. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Chimichangas (D)
Chimichanga Ground Beef
Ground Beef Chimichanga- Ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Pork
Pork Chimichanga- Green chile pork wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Refried Bean & Cheese
Refried Bean & Cheese Chimichanga- Refried beans and melted cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Shredded Chicken
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga- Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga
Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga- A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera sauce. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Texas Chimichanga
Texas Chimichanga- Ground beef and seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown, topped with chile con queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Soup
Black Bean Soup Bowl
Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with queso fresco.
Black Bean Soup Cup
Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with queso fresco.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
Chicken Tortilla Soup GF*- Chicken, fresh guacamole, vegetable broth, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
Chicken Tortilla Soup GF*- Chicken, fresh guacamole, vegetable broth, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Chili Azteca Bowl
Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.
Chili Azteca Cup
Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.
Mexican Seafood Chowder Bowl
Mexican Seafood Chowder- Seafood bisque with shrimp, scallops, clams, crab, corn, and roasted poblano peppers with a touch of Old Bay.
Mexican Seafood Chowder Cup
Mexican Seafood Chowder- Seafood bisque with shrimp, scallops, clams, crab, corn, and roasted poblano peppers with a touch of Old Bay.
Shrimp & Fish Soup Bowl
Shrimp & Fish Soup- Shrimp, fish, and vegetables in a spicy chipotle pepper broth.
Sandwiches
Jumbo Burger
Jumbo Burger (8 oz.) GF*- All beef patty, grilled to order. Served with french fries. Add Cheese, Bacon, Chili, Mushrooms, or Diced Green Chilies for .79 each
Grilled Chicken Breast Club
Grilled Chicken Breast Club GF*- Topped with crispy bacon and melted cheese. Served with french fries. Add Chili, Mushrooms, or Diced Green Chilies .79 each
A La Carte
Chips & Salsa To Go
Corn tortilla chips and mild salsa (8oz.).
Salsa To Go
8oz. Mild Salsa
Chips To Go
Corn tortilla chips.
A la Carte Burrito
Flour tortilla, topped with salsa and melted cheese.
A la Carte Cheese Chile Relleno
Anaheim pepper, melted cheese, and ranchera salsa.
A la Carte Cornbread
A la Carte Enchilada
Corn tortilla, topped with salsa and melted cheese.
A La Carte French Fries
A la Carte Guacamole
A la Carte Mexican Rice
GF
A la Carte Refried Beans
V GF
A la Carte Taco
Crispy Corn or Soft Flour shell. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
A la Carte Tamale
Shredded steak, topped with salsa and melted cheese.
A la Carte Tostada
Crispy corn tortilla, topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
A la Carte Veggies
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Tortilla Corn
Tortilla Flour
Dessert
Flan
Flan GF- Homemade! A traditional Mexican caramel custard.
Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie- Homemade! Traditional key lime filling with a whipped cream icing and graham cracker crust.
5 Layers Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Lovin’ Spoon- Traditional chocolate cake.
Molton Lava Cake
Chocolate cake served warm with a chocolate creamy center that will melt in your mouth.
New York Style Cheesecake
Traditional tall cheesecake.
Pastel Tres Leches
Pastel de Tres Leches- Homemade! Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with whipped cream icing.
Sopapillas
Sopapillas- 2 Puff pastries, topped with cinnamon, honey, and powdered sugar on top. Our version of a Mexican donut.
Kids Menu
Little Amigo No Cheese
Little Amigo GF*- All beef patty. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Little Amigo w/ Cheese
Little Amigo GF*- All beef patty. Served with cheese and choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Niño Chicken Fingers
Niño Chicken Fingers- Two fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Niño Hot Dog
Niño Hot Dog GF*- All beef frank. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Niño Quesadilla Cheese
Niño Quesadilla V GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese. Served with sour cream.
Niño Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
Niño Grilled Chicken Quesadilla GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grilled chicken. Served with sour cream.
Niño Taco
Niño Taco V* GF*- Crispy corn or Soft flour taco shell filled with your choice of Refried Bean, Ground Beef or Seasoned Shredded Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Pedro Burrito
Pedro Burrito V* GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Refried Bean & Cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Pépé Platter
Pépé Platter V* GF*- Cheese enchilada made with corn tortilla, topped with red sauce. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Fine Mexican cuisine. Proudly serving the Clarksville community since 1993.
12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029