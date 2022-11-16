- Home
- /
- East Lansing
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- El Azteco East
El Azteco East
No reviews yet
225 Ann St
East Lansing, MI 48823
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Dip 1
Sour Cream, Cottege Cheese, White Cheese, Scallions, Jays, & Secret Spices
Guac Dip
Nachos
Chips, Beans, Cheese, Jays, & Toms
Beef Nacho
Chips, Beans, Cheese, Beef, Jay, & Toms
Chicken Nacho
Chips, Beans, Cheese, Chicken, Jays, & Toms
Botona
Chips, Beans, Cheese, Guac, Lettuce, & Toms
Soup de Pollo
Chicken Broth, Chicken, Rice, Scallions, & Toms. Served with two corn tortillas
Menudo
Nacho & Pitcher
Chips Y Salsa basket
ToGo Salsa (2 for $1)
Tacos
Beef Taco
Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, Toms & Beef *Can Modify for flour or hard shell*
Chicken Taco
Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, Toms, Chicken, & CC Sauce. *Can Modify for flour or hard shell*
Frijole Taco
Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Toms & Beans *Can Modify for flour or hard shell*
Taco Plate
2 beef, 1 chicken Tacos. Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, & Toms. Side Rice & Beans. *Can Modify for flour or hard shell, Or any combination of three tacos expect breakfast tacos*
Tostadas
Frijole Tostada
Tostada shell, beans, onions, cheese, lettuce, & toms.
Guac Tostada
Tostada shell, beans, cheese, guac, lettuce, & toms.
Beef Tostada
Tostada shell, beans, CV sauce, beef, cheese, lettuce, & toms.
Delux Tostada
Tostada shell, beans, CV sauce, beef, cheese, guac, lettuce, & toms.
Sopapilla Compuesta
Soft honey dough, lightly fried, beans, onions, cheese, lettuce, & toms.
Burritos
Frijole Burrito
Beans, onions, and cheese.
Beef Burrito
Beef, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
Chicken Burrito
Chicken, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
Beef & Bean Burrito
Beef, beans, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
Chicken & Bean Burrito
Chicken, beans, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
Burrito Plate
Automatically comes with, 1 beef CV, AND 1 beef CC, rice and beans. *May substitute for any combination of two burritos excluding breakfast ones*
Enchiladas
Chicken Enchiladas
tortilla filled with chicken, and yellow cheese. White cheese on beans. Garnished with scallions.
Beef Enchiladas
Tortilla filled with ground beef and yellow cheese. Yellow cheese on beans. Garnished with scallions.
Blue Corn Enchiladas
Bluecorn tortilla lightly fried and filled with our famous cheese dip. White cheese on beans, garnished with scallions.
De Jocoque Enchiladas
Lightly fried tortilla filled with jocoque mix which includes- sour cream, yellow cheese, scallions, cumin, and secret spices. Yellow cheese on beans, garnished with scallions.
De Queso Enchiladas
Lightly fried tortilla filled with White cheese and onions. Yellow cheese on beans, garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Frijole Enchiladas
Our spiciest enchilada, lightly fried tortilla filled with refried spicy frijoles(beans) and predipped in chile rojo sauce. Served with rice and lettuce and tomatoes. Garnished with scallion on top.
Suiza Enchiladas
Tortilla filled with chicken, yellow cheese, and jays. Predipped in heavy whipping cream sauce. White cheese on bean, and garnished with tomatoes and scallions.
Mole Enchiladas
Spicy chocolate like enchiladas. Lightly fried tortilla stuffed with chicken and white cheese, smothered in mole sauce. Topped with lettuce and toms. Served with all rice.
Combination Plate
Guest choice of ONE type of enchilada, automatically comes with beans, rice, BEEF taco, and tamales. Guest can substitute for all beans or all rice, chicken or frijole taco, or for two tacos. NO TWO TAMLES. But they can pick from either veggie or frijole tamle.
Topopo
Quesadilla
Large Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla folded in half. Only Cheese.
Small Quesadilla
Two small flour tortillas. Only Cheese.
Large Chicken Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla folded in half. Chicken and cheese only.
Small Chicken Quesadilla
Two small flour tortilla. Chicken and cheese only.
Fried
Chicken Chimichanga
Fried Burrito consisting of; Chicken, beans, CC sauce, and cheese. Comes with rice and lettuce. Chicken= Toms on guac, Scallions on Sour creams. Pre-rolled can not substitute in the chimi
Beef Chimichanga
Fried Burrito consisting of; beef, CV sauce, and cheese. Beef chimi= Scallions on guac, tomatoes on sour creams. Pre-rolled can not substitute in the chimi
Chicken Flautas
Spicy chicken rolled in a tortilla, deep fried. Guest choice of melted cheese or guac or both for $1 extra. White cheese on beans.
Beef Flautas
Deep fried beef enchiladas. Guest choice of melted cheese or guac or both for $1 extra. Yellow cheese on beans.
Chicken Gordita
Deep friend masa pocket stuffed with spicy chicken topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
Beef Gordita
Deep friend masa pocket stuffed with ground beef, topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
Gordita Dinner
Guest choice of any two gorditas, served with beans and rice.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled boneless skinless chicken breast cut into fajitas strips. Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and two large flour torts.
Steak Fajitas
Grilled USDA choice grade flank steak cut into fajitas strips. Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and two large flour torts.
Veggie Fajitas
Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and two large flour torts.
Breakfast
Dessert
Sides
Side chicken
Side beef
Chile Colorado Sauce
Chile Verde Sauce
Topopo Dressing
Cheese-Cheddar
Cheese-Monterary Jack
Rice
Frijoles
Tomatoes
Onions
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Peas
Lettuce
Veggie Tamale
Frijole Tamale
Large Flour Tortilla
Small Flour Tortilla
Corn Tortilla
Jalapenos
Papas
Mixed peppers
Red peppers
Green peppers
Salsa, Cheese Dip, and Guac
Cheese Dip
Sour Cream, Cottege Cheese, White Cheese, Scallions, Jays, & Secret Spices
Guac Dip
Chips Y Salsa basket
Pint Cheese Dip
Pint Salsa
Pint Guac
Pint CC Sauce
Pint CV Sauce
Quart Cheese Dip
Quart Salsa
Quart Guac
Quart CC Sauce
Quart CV Sauce
5LB Cheese Dip
5LB Salsa
5LB Guac
2LB Chips
Case Chips
Cocktails
Skinny Magarita
Paloma
Salty Chihuahua
Anejo Fashioned
Michelada
Blue Envy
Mojito
Skinny Pitcher
Paloma
Tequila Sunrise
Mexican Mule
Slan Amigos
Incommunicado
Bye! Bye! Bye!
Danny Ocean
I Can't Drive 55
Van Halen 5
Santannnaaaa
Philantropist
Thunderstruck!
It's 5 O'clock somewhere
Vinny Chase
Long Island
Lemon Drop
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Toasted Coconut
Kamikaze
Pineapple Upside Down
Jose Cuervo Margarita
Pitcher Cuevero Marg
Fiesta Margarita
Pitcher Fiesta Marg
Frozen Margarita
Pitcher Frozen Margarita
Red Sangria
Pitcher Red Sangria
Coronarita
Coronarita Frozen
Skinny Magarita
PITCHER MARG TOGO
Pitcher Sangria TOGO
Beer
16 Oz Miller Lite
16 Oz Labatt
16 Oz Tecate Lite
16 Oz Dos Equis Lager
16 Oz Corona Premier
16 Oz Two Hearted
16 Oz Negra Modelo
Grand Mimosa
Pitcher Miller Lite
Pitcher Labatt
Pitcher Tecate Lite
Pitcher Dos Equis Lager
Pitcher Corona Premier
Pitcher Two Hearted
Pitcher Summer Shandy
Pitcher Negra Modelo
NA Beverages
$25 igloo charge/hr
$20 Booth Reservation Cancellation / No Show
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
225 Ann St, East Lansing, MI 48823