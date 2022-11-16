Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Azteco East

review star

No reviews yet

225 Ann St

East Lansing, MI 48823

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Topopo Salad
Beef Taco
2LB Chips

Appetizers

Cheese Dip 1

$7.00

Sour Cream, Cottege Cheese, White Cheese, Scallions, Jays, & Secret Spices

Guac Dip

$8.50

Nachos

$12.75

Chips, Beans, Cheese, Jays, & Toms

Beef Nacho

$16.75

Chips, Beans, Cheese, Beef, Jay, & Toms

Chicken Nacho

$16.75

Chips, Beans, Cheese, Chicken, Jays, & Toms

Botona

$15.00

Chips, Beans, Cheese, Guac, Lettuce, & Toms

Soup de Pollo

$6.50

Chicken Broth, Chicken, Rice, Scallions, & Toms. Served with two corn tortillas

Menudo

$10.50

Nacho & Pitcher

$24.50

Chips Y Salsa basket

$5.50

ToGo Salsa (2 for $1)

$1.00

Tacos

Beef Taco

$4.50

Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, Toms & Beef *Can Modify for flour or hard shell*

Chicken Taco

$4.50

Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, Toms, Chicken, & CC Sauce. *Can Modify for flour or hard shell*

Frijole Taco

$4.00

Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Toms & Beans *Can Modify for flour or hard shell*

Taco Plate

$13.75

2 beef, 1 chicken Tacos. Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, & Toms. Side Rice & Beans. *Can Modify for flour or hard shell, Or any combination of three tacos expect breakfast tacos*

Tostadas

Frijole Tostada

$4.00

Tostada shell, beans, onions, cheese, lettuce, & toms.

Guac Tostada

$6.75

Tostada shell, beans, cheese, guac, lettuce, & toms.

Beef Tostada

$7.25

Tostada shell, beans, CV sauce, beef, cheese, lettuce, & toms.

Delux Tostada

$7.75

Tostada shell, beans, CV sauce, beef, cheese, guac, lettuce, & toms.

Sopapilla Compuesta

$6.50

Soft honey dough, lightly fried, beans, onions, cheese, lettuce, & toms.

Burritos

Frijole Burrito

$6.50

Beans, onions, and cheese.

Beef Burrito

$10.75

Beef, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.

Chicken Burrito

$10.75

Chicken, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.

Beef & Bean Burrito

$11.75

Beef, beans, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.

Chicken & Bean Burrito

$11.75

Chicken, beans, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.

Burrito Plate

$16.50

Automatically comes with, 1 beef CV, AND 1 beef CC, rice and beans. *May substitute for any combination of two burritos excluding breakfast ones*

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.50

tortilla filled with chicken, and yellow cheese. White cheese on beans. Garnished with scallions.

Beef Enchiladas

$13.50

Tortilla filled with ground beef and yellow cheese. Yellow cheese on beans. Garnished with scallions.

Blue Corn Enchiladas

$13.50

Bluecorn tortilla lightly fried and filled with our famous cheese dip. White cheese on beans, garnished with scallions.

De Jocoque Enchiladas

$13.50

Lightly fried tortilla filled with jocoque mix which includes- sour cream, yellow cheese, scallions, cumin, and secret spices. Yellow cheese on beans, garnished with scallions.

De Queso Enchiladas

$12.75

Lightly fried tortilla filled with White cheese and onions. Yellow cheese on beans, garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Frijole Enchiladas

$12.50

Our spiciest enchilada, lightly fried tortilla filled with refried spicy frijoles(beans) and predipped in chile rojo sauce. Served with rice and lettuce and tomatoes. Garnished with scallion on top.

Suiza Enchiladas

$13.50

Tortilla filled with chicken, yellow cheese, and jays. Predipped in heavy whipping cream sauce. White cheese on bean, and garnished with tomatoes and scallions.

Mole Enchiladas

$12.75

Spicy chocolate like enchiladas. Lightly fried tortilla stuffed with chicken and white cheese, smothered in mole sauce. Topped with lettuce and toms. Served with all rice.

Combination Plate

$16.75

Guest choice of ONE type of enchilada, automatically comes with beans, rice, BEEF taco, and tamales. Guest can substitute for all beans or all rice, chicken or frijole taco, or for two tacos. NO TWO TAMLES. But they can pick from either veggie or frijole tamle.

Topopo

Topopo Salad

$19.50

Chips, beans, cheese, guac, lettuce, tomatoes, peas, scallions, yellow cheese, chicken, and parm cheese.

1/2 Topopo

$15.50

Chips, beans, cheese, guac, lettuce, tomatoes, peas, scallions, yellow cheese, chicken, and parm cheese.

Quesadilla

Large Quesadilla

$9.50

Large flour tortilla folded in half. Only Cheese.

Small Quesadilla

$6.00

Two small flour tortillas. Only Cheese.

Large Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Large flour tortilla folded in half. Chicken and cheese only.

Small Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Two small flour tortilla. Chicken and cheese only.

Fried

Chicken Chimichanga

$12.75

Fried Burrito consisting of; Chicken, beans, CC sauce, and cheese. Comes with rice and lettuce. Chicken= Toms on guac, Scallions on Sour creams. Pre-rolled can not substitute in the chimi

Beef Chimichanga

$12.75

Fried Burrito consisting of; beef, CV sauce, and cheese. Beef chimi= Scallions on guac, tomatoes on sour creams. Pre-rolled can not substitute in the chimi

Chicken Flautas

$12.50

Spicy chicken rolled in a tortilla, deep fried. Guest choice of melted cheese or guac or both for $1 extra. White cheese on beans.

Beef Flautas

$12.50

Deep fried beef enchiladas. Guest choice of melted cheese or guac or both for $1 extra. Yellow cheese on beans.

Chicken Gordita

$6.75

Deep friend masa pocket stuffed with spicy chicken topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.

Beef Gordita

$6.75

Deep friend masa pocket stuffed with ground beef, topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.

Gordita Dinner

$12.50

Guest choice of any two gorditas, served with beans and rice.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.50

Grilled boneless skinless chicken breast cut into fajitas strips. Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and two large flour torts.

Steak Fajitas

$18.50

Grilled USDA choice grade flank steak cut into fajitas strips. Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and two large flour torts.

Veggie Fajitas

$13.50

Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and two large flour torts.

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.75

Migas

$9.50

Chorizo Plate

$16.25

Chorizo Taco

$5.00

Chorizo Burrito

$12.25

Papas Taco

$5.50

Papas Burrito

$12.75

Dessert

Sopapilla

$2.00

Fried Cinnamon honey dough, served with side of honey. All enchilada dinners comes with one sopapilla for free.

Cheesecake Chimi

$9.50

Sides

Side chicken

$3.50

Side beef

$3.50

Chile Colorado Sauce

$2.00

Chile Verde Sauce

$2.00

Topopo Dressing

$2.00

Cheese-Cheddar

$2.75

Cheese-Monterary Jack

$2.75

Rice

$3.50

Frijoles

$3.50

Tomatoes

$2.00

Onions

$2.00

Guacamole

$3.50

Sour Cream

$2.00

Peas

$2.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Veggie Tamale

$6.00

Frijole Tamale

$6.00

Large Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Small Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Papas

$3.50

Mixed peppers

$3.50

Red peppers

$3.50

Green peppers

$3.50

Salsa, Cheese Dip, and Guac

Cheese Dip

$6.00

Sour Cream, Cottege Cheese, White Cheese, Scallions, Jays, & Secret Spices

Guac Dip

$7.50

Chips Y Salsa basket

$4.00

Pint Cheese Dip

$13.00

Pint Salsa

$9.76

Pint Guac

$21.00

Pint CC Sauce

$6.00

Pint CV Sauce

$6.00

Quart Cheese Dip

$30.00

Quart Salsa

$24.00

Quart Guac

$56.00

Quart CC Sauce

$16.00

Quart CV Sauce

$16.00

5LB Cheese Dip

$45.00

5LB Salsa

$35.00

5LB Guac

$68.00

2LB Chips

$4.00

Case Chips

$20.00

Cocktails

Skinny Magarita

$6.00

Paloma

$8.00

Salty Chihuahua

$8.00

Anejo Fashioned

$8.00

Michelada

$8.00

Blue Envy

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Skinny Pitcher

$18.50

Paloma

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Slan Amigos

$8.00

Incommunicado

$8.00

Bye! Bye! Bye!

$8.00

Danny Ocean

$10.00

I Can't Drive 55

$8.00

Van Halen 5

$8.00

Santannnaaaa

$10.00

Philantropist

$12.00

Thunderstruck!

$8.00

It's 5 O'clock somewhere

$8.00

Vinny Chase

$10.00

Long Island

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.50

Gummy Bear

$5.50

Toasted Coconut

$7.50

Kamikaze

$4.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$7.00

Pitcher Cuevero Marg

$21.50

Fiesta Margarita

$6.00

Pitcher Fiesta Marg

$17.50

Frozen Margarita

$6.50

Pitcher Frozen Margarita

$22.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$21.50

Coronarita

$9.00

Coronarita Frozen

$11.00

Skinny Magarita

$6.00

PITCHER MARG TOGO

$26.00

Pitcher Sangria TOGO

$26.00

Beer

16 Oz Miller Lite

$4.00

16 Oz Labatt

$4.00

16 Oz Tecate Lite

$5.00

16 Oz Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

16 Oz Corona Premier

$5.00

16 Oz Two Hearted

$5.50

16 Oz Negra Modelo

$5.50

Grand Mimosa

$5.50

Pitcher Miller Lite

$11.00

Pitcher Labatt

$11.00

Pitcher Tecate Lite

$15.00

Pitcher Dos Equis Lager

$15.00

Pitcher Corona Premier

$15.00

Pitcher Two Hearted

$17.00

Pitcher Summer Shandy

$17.00

Pitcher Negra Modelo

$17.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Redbull

$4.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Merch

El Az Shirt

$20.00

El Az Coffee Mug

$9.50

Mask

Mask

$2.00

Neck Gaiter

$5.00

black mask

$8.50

$25 igloo charge/hr

igloo charge/hr

$25.00

$20 Booth Reservation Cancellation / No Show

$20 Cancellation Fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

225 Ann St, East Lansing, MI 48823

Directions

Gallery
Azteco East image
Azteco East image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crunchy's - East Lansing, MI
orange star4.6 • 666
254 W Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sports
orange star4.4 • 509
710 N Main Perry, MI 48872
View restaurantnext
Los Tres Amigos - Owosso
orange starNo Reviews
1631 East Main St Owosso, MI 48867
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in East Lansing

Maru Sushi & Grill - East Lansing
orange star4.6 • 2,188
1500 W Lake Lansing Rd East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Lou and Harrys
orange star4.4 • 679
211 E Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Crunchy's - East Lansing, MI
orange star4.6 • 666
254 W Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Mitten Raised - East Lansing
orange star4.7 • 317
1331 E Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Lansing
Lansing
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Okemos
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston