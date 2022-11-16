Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe El Barril

review star

No reviews yet

9460 S Union Square STE 105

Sandy, UT 84070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have mastered the craft of providing fresh and delicious Homemade Breakfast, Lunch, Sandwiches, Crepes, Smoothies, Healthy Juices, Soups and Salads. All of which are made fresh each day and made to order. Come and enjoy!

Website

Location

9460 S Union Square STE 105, Sandy, UT 84070

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tin Roof Grill - Sandy
orange starNo Reviews
9284 S 700 E Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Curry Connect - 863 East 9400 South
orange starNo Reviews
863 East 9400 South Sandy, UT 84094
View restaurantnext
Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy
orange starNo Reviews
9256 Village Shop Drive Sandy, UT 84094
View restaurantnext
Crave Cookies - Sandy, UT
orange starNo Reviews
9680 State Street Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
You and I Kitchen - Sandy - 8528 S 1300 E
orange starNo Reviews
8528 S 1300 E Sandy, UT 84048
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.8 • 4,591
11052 S State Street Suite C Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sandy

Blue Lemon - Sandy - Sandy - 11372 S State St
orange star4.5 • 5,156
11372 S State St Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.8 • 4,591
11052 S State Street Suite C Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Sandy
orange star4.3 • 41
31 West 10600 South #35 Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandy
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston