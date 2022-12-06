  • Home
  • Pharr
  • Elbows mac n cheese texas - 1401 S Jackson Rd suite 3
A map showing the location of Elbows mac n cheese texas 1401 S Jackson Rd suite 3View gallery

Elbows mac n cheese texas 1401 S Jackson Rd suite 3

No reviews yet

1401 S Jackson Rd suite 3

Pharr, TX 78577

Order Again

DRINKS

Fountain

$2.50

Powerade

$2.95

Core water

$2.95

Apple Juice Box

$1.25

Apple Juice Bottle

$3.50

Craft bottled sodas

$3.50

MACARONI

Blue Box

$8.25+

Classic Cheddar & American Cheeses

More Cheese 4 Me

$8.95+

Four Cheese

When Pigs Fly

$10.95+

Swiss Cheese and Bacon

Wingin' It

$10.95+

Sharp Cheddar & Buffalo Chicken Topped with Crumbled Blue Cheese & scallions

Jalapeno Business

$9.95+

Sharp Cheddar, Habanero Jack & Jalapenos

Little Piggy Got Pulled

$10.95+

White Cheddar Mac Topped With BBQ Pulled Pork, Crispy Onions, Red Onions, Cilantro & Chipotle Sauce

Pizza My Heart

$10.95+

Mozarella Cheese, Marinara

I Can'tBeleive It's Not Cheese

$15.95+

Vegan Cheese, Peppers & Onions

So Shellfish

$13.25+

Provolone, Lobster & Sweet Peas

Holy Cow

$9.95+

Sharp Cheedar & Angus Beef Topped with Grilled Onions, Pickles & Thousand Island

Rajin Cajun

$11.95+

Sharp Cheddar with Anduille Sausage, Peppers Onions, Celery & topped with Sriracha Ranch

Okie Dokie Artichokie

$10.95+

Parmesan & Mozarella & Cream Cheese, Spinach & Artichoke Dip Topped with Red Onions and Tortilla Strips

Hangover

$9.95+

Sharp Cheddar, Bell Peppers & Onions, Egg, Topped with Sriracha Ranch & Tots

I Love You Elote

$9.95+

Habanero Jack, Mozarella, Corn, Mayo Topped with Valentina & Pepper Mayonaise & Parmesan

Don't Be Afraido

$10.95+

Parmesan & Mozarella Cheese Topped with Pesto Aioli

Fun Guy

$11.95+

Provolone, Mushrooms and White Truffle Oil

Hangover

$9.95+

Kids Meal / Kids Bowl

$6.95

Choice Of Blue Box Mac, Grilled Cheese Or Chicken Nuggets served with Carrots & Celery Sticks & Drink

Chili Mac

GRILLED CHEESE

Chicken Pesto Melt

$9.95

Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aoili & Provolone

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Sharp Cheddar

Four Cheese Melt

$7.95

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Melt

$9.95

Steak, Onions & Peppers with American & Provolone Cheese

Smoked Turkey Melt

$10.95

Smoked Turkey with Provolone & Blueberry Bourbon Jam

Spinach Artichoke Melt

$8.95

Spinach Artichoke with Parmesan,Mozarella & Cream Cheese

Egg in The Hole

$9.95

Cheddar bacon

$10.95

Pulled Pork Melt

$10.95

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Peperoni Pizza

$7.50

Mac N Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Traditional Pizza topped with our Classic Mac N Cheese

SALADS

Garden Salad

$5.50+

Garden Salad

Caeser Salad

$5.50+

Caeser Salad

SIDES AND APPITIZERS

Chipstix

$4.95

Served with Special House Ranch & Cheese Sauce

Biscuits

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.75

Fries

$3.95

Cajun Fries

$4.50

Tator Tots

$3.95

Cheesy Tots

$4.95

Cheese Covered Tator Tots

Truffle Fries

$6.95

French Friestossed in Garlic, Parmesan & White Truffle Oil

Mac Bites

$5.95

Deep Fried Mac N Cheese Balls

Garlic Bread (2 ) Pc.

$3.50

Side Blue Box

$5.50

4 NUGGETS

$2.50

1 tender

$3.50

2 oz Jalapenos

$1.50

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$5.95

5 BONLESS & FRIES

$10.55

TRIO

Trio Mac-3 Lrg Mac's

$33.00

Family Style- Choice of any 3 Lrg Mac's, Lobster Mac & Vegan Mac Extra Charge

MAC COMBO

Half Mac Combo & Drink

$10.95

Choose 1 Half Mac and a Side Of Salad, Garlic Bread or Fries, Med. Fountain Drink Included

FRIED CHICKEN

Chicken Sandwhich

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.50

Either Original or Spicy with a side of Fries, Slaw and a Med. Fountain Drink

2 Chicken Tender Combo + 1 Biscuit + Med Drink

$11.00

2 Tenders Either Original Or Spicy, Biscuit, Med Fountain Drink & One Side-Either Fries Or Slaw Or Macaroni

5 Chicken Tender Combo + 2 Biscuits + Med Drinks

$18.00

5 Tenders Either Original Or Spicy, 2 Biscuits, 2 Med Fountain Drinks & One Side-Either Fries Or Slaw Or Macaroni

12 Chicken Tender Combo + 4 biscuits

$32.00

12 Tenders Either Original Or Spicy, 4 Biscuits, & Two Sides -Either Fries Or Slaw Or Macaroni

Chicken Tenders

SWEETS

Funnel Fries

$6.95

Funnel Cake Fries Served with side of Strawberries & Whipped Cream

chocolate chip cookie

$9.99

A la mode

$2.00

SAUCE

Extra Sauce😎

$0.25

Extra Sauce😎 (Copy)

$0.25

MERCH

Richardson baseball cap

$34.95

CATERING

Half Pan

$55.00

Full pan

$99.00

FEATURED ITEMS

CHILLI MAC

$10.95+

Cheesy Baby Combo

$13.95

3 Tenders 2 biscuits 3 Mac N Cheese Bites 1 Soft Drink.

FREE KIDS MEAL

Mac Daddy Combo

$25.50

5 Tenders 2 biscuits 3 Mac N Cheese Bites Plus Your Choice of Regular Favorites Mac or Any Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
There is only one way to cheese heaven!

Location

1401 S Jackson Rd suite 3, Pharr, TX 78577

