Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

El Camino Fremont

1,439 Reviews

$$

607 N 35th St

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Plate
Enchilada Plate
Quesadilla Appetizer

UTENSILS

Utensils, napkins, etc

These items won't be added unless you “Add to cart” for no additional fee

SALSA BAR

Salsa Molcajete

Salsa Molcajete

Roasted tomatillos, onions and jalapenos ground finely.

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

Green tomatillo salsa

Salsa Fresca

Salsa Fresca

Pico de gallo

Salsa Aguacate

Salsa Aguacate

Avocado salsa

Escabeche 4oz

Escabeche 4oz

$2.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

Side Jalapeño Fresh Sliced

$1.50

Side Jalapeño Grilled

$2.00

TO GO

ALL TO GO-TODO PARA LLEVAR

APPETIZERS-APERITIVOS

Mejillones El Camino

Mejillones El Camino

$15.50

Sautéed Penn Cove mussels, tomatoes, garlic, cream, ancho chile, toasted bread

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$9.50

house made corn chips and fresh made guacamole (GF) (VEG)

Quesadilla Appetizer

Quesadilla Appetizer

$10.50

grilled, hand made masa tortillas, four mexican cheeses, cilantro pesto, guacamole (GF) (VEG)

Tostones & Guacamole

Tostones & Guacamole

$15.50

crispy plantain chips, salsa fresca, guacamole (GF) (VEG)

Chips & Salsa Molcajete

Chips & Salsa Molcajete

$6.00

house made corn chips and salsa molcajete (GF) (VEG)

GUACAMOLE 4oz

$6.50

(GF) (VEG)

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Tostones

$7.00

SOPA/SALADS

Organic mixed greens, radish, red onion, sliced valencias, cranberries, ancho chili-tamarind vinaigrette, seared cotija cheese
Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$16.00

braised pork shoulder, purple hominy, served with cilantro, onion, fresh radish, cabbage, house-made tostadas (GF).

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$14.00

Chicken stock, mexican chiles, garlic, tomato, tortilla strips, queso fresco, avocado, lime, crema mexicana, roasted chile anaheim, grilled bread.

Ensalada Verde

Ensalada Verde

$11.50

Organic field greens, pepitas, jicama, tortilla strips, creamy lime-coriander dressing

El Camino Caesar Salad

El Camino Caesar Salad

$11.50

Organic romaine, avocado-caesar dressing, cotija cheese, house made tortilla strips

Winter Salad

Winter Salad

$12.50

Organic kale, roasted portabellas & yams, sweet peppers, red onion, quinoa, pepitas, jicima, cotija cheese, ancho~lime vinaigrette.

ESPECIALES DE LA CASA

Bistec Al Estilo Capitalino

Bistec Al Estilo Capitalino

$33.00

Grilled Harris Ranch natural skirt steak, cheese enchiladas, grilled zucchini, mole coloradito. **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.00

Sauteed prawns, mushrooms, spicy tomato chipotle sauce, spanish rice, avocado, tostaditas (crunchy corn tortillas)

Salmón con Tamarindo

Salmón con Tamarindo

$29.00

Grilled Wild Sockeye Salmon, tamarind glaze, mashed sweet potatoes, cider greens, tomato caldillo sauce

Birria

Birria

$19.00

All-Natural beef slow roasted in acho chile-tomato finished with tomatillos, onion, radish and cilantro, served with Spanish rice and choice of beans, tortillas

TORTAS/SANDWICHES

Ahogada Sandwich

Ahogada Sandwich

$14.00

Carlton Farms Natural Pork Carnitas, refried beans, red onion, escabeche, crema Mexicana, swimming in spicy chile de arbol sauce

Carne Asada Sandwich

Carne Asada Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Harris Ranch natural skirt steak, avocado, tomato, onion, organic greens, chipotle mayo. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa molcajete. **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Mole Negro Sandwich

Mole Negro Sandwich

$14.00

Carlton Farms Natural pork carnitas, red onion, queso fresco, crema Mexicana, refried peruano beans, escabeche on a fresh bakery roll served with Oaxacan Mole Negro sauce for dunking

BURRITOS GRANDES

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$18.50

Pan seared shrimp marinated in adobo chipotle and ancho pepper, in a large flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four mexican cheese, romaine lettuce with chipotle-tomato sauce and sour cream on the side

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$18.50

Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$16.50

Carlton Farms natural pork carnitas, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican cheese blend, in large flour tortilla, served with spicy chile de arbol sauce

Chicken Tinga Burrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$16.50

Shredded Chicken, large flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, romaine lettuce served with tomato~chipotle tinga sauce. NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$18.50

Our famous chile relleno wrapped up into a burrito! Battered & fried poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco & asadero cheeses wrapped with salsa fresca, refried beans and Spanish rice with a side of spicy chile de arbol sauce (ahogada) and sour cream.

Birria Burrito

$17.50
VERDURAS

VERDURAS

$16.50

Roasted butternut squash, pablano pepper & red onion, large flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, shredded lettuce, sour cream served with Chipotle~tomato sauce. NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.

ENCHILADAS EN MOLE

Enchilada Plate

Enchilada Plate

$17.50

Two enchiladas, cheese, black beans and rice, your choice of filling and homemade mole sauce

Cheese Enchiladas / Potosinas

Cheese Enchiladas / Potosinas

$14.50

Three corn tortillas filled with 4 Mexican cheeses, topped with your choice of mole sauce, served with beans and rice.

TACO PLATES

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$4.00

2 or more corn tortilla tacos of your choice, with Spanish rice and choice of beans

Fish Taco Plate

Fish Taco Plate

$15.00

2 halibut tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca & chipotle mayo. Served with spanish rice and choice of beans

Shrimp Taco Plate

Shrimp Taco Plate

$16.00

Two pan seared prawn tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca, chipotle mayo. Served with Spanish rice and choice of beans

2x Shrimp Tacos Only

2x Shrimp Tacos Only

$11.50

Two pan seared prawn tacos marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, chipotle mayo

2x Fish Tacos Only

2x Fish Tacos Only

$11.50

2 halibut tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca & chipotle mayo

A LA CARTE TACOS

A LA CARTE TACOS

A la carte soft corn tortilla tacos with the filling of your choice

DESSERT - POSTRE

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Semi-sweet Callebaut dark chocolate mousse with a sponge cake crust soaked in Meyer’s Dark rum, crème anglaise and raspberry sauce

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Dense and moist carrot cake, made with pineapple, coconut, walnuts and covered in a lemon cream cheese frosting

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

Light and moist shaved coconut, salted caramel and rum cake, crème anglaise and more salted caramel

FLAN

FLAN

$10.00

Traditional custard from El Bajío region of central Mexico. Served with house made caramel sauce

Pear Cheesecake

Pear Cheesecake

$10.00

Classic creamy cheesecake with a layer of fresh pears, gingersnap crust, served with pomegranate sauce.

Whole Cake

$60.00

NIÑOS - KIDS

Kids Burrito

$6.50

Flour tortilla, vegetarian refried beans, jack cheese, side of orange slices

Kids Burrito Pollo

$7.50

Flour tortilla, shredded chicken, vegetarian refried beans, jack cheese, side of orange slices

Kids Quesadilla Black Bean

$6.50

Grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, black beans, side of orange slices

Kids Quesadilla Cheese

$6.50

grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese, side of orange slices

Salsa Fresca

$0.50

Kids Guac 2oz

$2.00

SIDES

Side Rice & Beans

$6.00
Escabeche 4oz

Escabeche 4oz

$2.00

GUACAMOLE 2oz

$3.25

GUACAMOLE 4oz

$6.50

(GF) (VEG)

Salsa 2oz

$1.00

Salsa 4oz

$2.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Sour Cream 4oz

$2.00

Side Bistec 4 Oz

$8.00

Bistec 8 Oz

$14.00

Side 5 Prawns

$8.00

Side Carnitas 4oz

$4.00

Side Carne Asada

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Shredded Chicken 4oz

$3.00

Mushroom & Poblano 4oz

$4.00

Queso Fresco 2oz

$2.00

Side 1 Tortilla

$1.00

Side 2 Tortillas

$2.00

Side 3 Tortillas

$3.00

Side Masa Tortilla

$2.00

Side 2 Masa Tortilla

$4.00

Side Half Avocado

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Cider Greens

$6.00

Side Grilled Zucchini

$3.00

Side Jalapeño Fresh Sliced

$1.50

Side Jalapeño Grilled

$2.00

Side Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Side Spanish Rice

$4.00

Side Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Tostones

$7.00

Side 1 Masa Tortilla

$2.00

4 Oz Queso Fundido

$5.00

N/A Beverages TOGO

Horchata

MINERAL WATER JARRITO

MINERAL WATER JARRITO

$4.25
Jarritos de Mandarina

Jarritos de Mandarina

$4.25
Jarritos de Piña

Jarritos de Piña

$4.25
SQUIRT

SQUIRT

$4.25
Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.25

S. PELLEGRINO

$6.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Agua Mineral

$4.25

Bottled Water

$0.91

Cocktails TOGO

Bartender's Margarita TOGO

$14.50

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Arette Blanco, Triple Sec, House Mix, Cranberry Juice, Grand Marnier

Cadillac Margarita TOGO

$13.50

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, House Mix, Grand Marnier

House Margarita TOGO

House Margarita TOGO

$11.00

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, House Mix

Jalisco 75 TOGO

$11.00

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Cazadores Blanco, lime, cava

Matinal (Daily Fruit) Margarita TOGO

$13.00

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, House Mix, Fresh Fruit Puree. It's a surprise what flavor you will receive! Typical flavors are mango, strawberry, passionfruit, raspberry.

Mezcal Margarita TOGO

$13.00

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Banhez Joven Mezcal, fresh made house mix, triple sec.

Mimosa TOGO

$9.00

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Fresh juice, bubbles.

Mojito TOGO

$12.00

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Rum, fresh mint, limes and soda water.

Picante de Toronja TOGO

$13.50

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Serrano chile & cucumber infused Lunazul Reposado, triple sec, house mix, grapefruit

Scratch Margarita TOGO

$12.50

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Arette Blanco, housemade orange infused simple syrup, fresh squeeze lemon and lime juices.

Spicy Bloody Mary TOGO

$12.00

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. House made spicy mix, vodka, escabeche garnish

Top Shelf Margarita

$21.00

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Fortaleza Reposado, Pierre Ferrand Orange Curacao, Grand Marnier, Fresh Squeezed Lime

Cocktail Kits TOGO

Margaritas All Night

Margaritas All Night

$45.00

Food order required to add this item. A total of 5 prepared house margaritas in a single 32 oz container.

DIY Margarita Rager Kit (10-14 servings)

DIY Margarita Rager Kit (10-14 servings)

$70.00Out of stock

Food order required to add this item. 750ml bottle Lunazul Reposado (or choose to upgrade below!), one quart of fresh squeezed lemon~lime house-made El Camino Margarita mix, one lime and coarse sea salt. Makes 12-16 margaritas (depending on how strong you pour them!)

Grande Mezcal Margarita Kit (12-16 servings)

Grande Mezcal Margarita Kit (12-16 servings)

$85.00Out of stock

Food order required to add this item. 1 liter Banhez Mezcal, Fresh Squeezed lemon~lime house-made El Camino Margarita mix. Makes many margaritas!

Mimosa Kit

$25.00Out of stock

Food order required to add this item. 1 bottle El Camino house cava, your choice of fresh squeezed juices. Makes about 1-6 mimosas - depending on the size of your glass! LOL

Michelada Kit (6 servings)

Michelada Kit (6 servings)

$25.00Out of stock

Food order required to add this item. Your choice of 6-pack of Mexican beer, house-made fire-roasted michelada mix, escabeche, lime wedges and tajin!

Red Sangria Pitcher

$50.00

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Red wine, Tequila, vermouth, fresh lemon, lime and orange.

White Sangria Pitcher

White Sangria Pitcher

$50.00

Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. White wine sangria

Beer TOGO

Corona

Corona

$5.00
Dos Equis Amber

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00
Dos Equis Lager

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00
Modelo Especial (16 oz can)

Modelo Especial (16 oz can)

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00Out of stock
Rainier Tallboy

Rainier Tallboy

$5.00

White Wine TOGO

Btl Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Arindo Verdejo

$34.00

BTL Rose

$34.00

BTL Poema Cava

$34.00

Spain. 11.5% ABV.

Red Wine TOGO

BTL Juan Gil

$38.00

Spain. Garnarcha Tintorera 70% / Monastrell 30%. 14% ABV.

BTL Josh Cabernet

BTL Josh Cabernet

$46.00

BTR The Vincent. Columbia Valley, WA. 60% Cabernet Sauvignon / 25% Merlot / 15% Malbec. 14.5% ABV

BTL Mayu Carmener

BTL Mayu Carmener

$38.00

Argentina. 14.2% ABV.

HOLIDAY GIFTS

Maguey Melate Signature Box

Maguey Melate Signature Box

$249.00

We have just a few more of these limited edition gift sets available for the Mezcal lover/Mezcal curious in your life. About 97% or more of mezcal that hits the US shelves is from the plant Espadín. These bottles of agave distillate belong to the other 3% including a Tobaziche, Madre Cuixe, and a wild Tepextate. Each of these 3 artisanal bottles are extremely small batch and sold out until sometime next year. Get all three in this screen printed collectors box along with beautiful educational videos, handmade traditional Mezcal sipping cups and a limited edition print from a local artist of the mezcal's region of origin. This is a thoughtfully crafted and authentic experience! At $250 it's a heck of a bargain. This includes a $25 gift card for yourself! Salud!

EL CAMINO GEAR

Women's T-Shirt

Women's T-Shirt

$20.00

black, super soft T with turquoise blue print.

Men's T-Shirt

Men's T-Shirt

$20.00

Dark heather grey, super soft and light weight T, with Turquoise blue print.

Unisex Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Unisex Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Super soft, lightweight, black, long sleeve t-shirt with turquoise blue print.

Unisex Zipper Hoodie

Unisex Zipper Hoodie

$40.00

Super soft medium weight black hoodie with zipper and turquoise blue print. Note: size 'large' is currently in charcoal grey with turquoise print. All other sizes in black as described above. (shipping issues - urgh!)

Unisex Pullover Hoodie

Unisex Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Super soft, medium weight, Charcoal heather grey pullover hoodie with turquoise blue print.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

El Camino Mexican restaurant & cantina has been a fixture in the popular Fremont neighborhood of Seattle for more than 20 years. Located beside the iconic “Rocket” at the corner of Evanston & N 35th, El Camino serves authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine that honors the vibrant, fresh flavors of Oaxaca and southern Mexico.

Website

Location

607 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
EL CAMINO image
EL CAMINO image
EL CAMINO image
EL CAMINO image

Similar restaurants in your area

Revel - Seattle
orange star3.9 • 2,552
401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Schilling Cider House - Seattle
orange starNo Reviews
708 N 34th St. Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Dreamland Bar & Diner
orange star4.5 • 97
3401 Evanston Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Petoskey's
orange starNo Reviews
125 North 36 Street seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
The George & Dragon - Fremont
orange starNo Reviews
206 N 36th St Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Fiasco
orange starNo Reviews
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH SEATTLE, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Wallingford
orange star4.4 • 3,546
4411 STONE WAY N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
uneeda burger
orange star4.3 • 2,041
4302 fremont ave Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
The Whale Wins
orange star4.2 • 1,661
3506 Stone Way N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Frelard Pizza Company
orange star4.3 • 1,259
4010 Leary Way NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont - 4350 Leary Way NW
orange star4.3 • 1,025
4350 Leary Way NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
S/T Hooligans
orange star4.9 • 629
4354 Leary Way NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Junction
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston