El Camino Fremont

1,439 Reviews
$$
607 N 35th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Popular Items
UTENSILS
SALSA BAR
APPETIZERS-APERITIVOS
Mejillones El Camino
Sautéed Penn Cove mussels, tomatoes, garlic, cream, ancho chile, toasted bread
Chips & Guacamole
house made corn chips and fresh made guacamole (GF) (VEG)
Quesadilla Appetizer
grilled, hand made masa tortillas, four mexican cheeses, cilantro pesto, guacamole (GF) (VEG)
Tostones & Guacamole
crispy plantain chips, salsa fresca, guacamole (GF) (VEG)
Chips & Salsa Molcajete
house made corn chips and salsa molcajete (GF) (VEG)
GUACAMOLE 4oz
(GF) (VEG)
Side Chips
Side Tostones
SOPA/SALADS
Pozole Verde
braised pork shoulder, purple hominy, served with cilantro, onion, fresh radish, cabbage, house-made tostadas (GF).
Tortilla Soup
Chicken stock, mexican chiles, garlic, tomato, tortilla strips, queso fresco, avocado, lime, crema mexicana, roasted chile anaheim, grilled bread.
Ensalada Verde
Organic field greens, pepitas, jicama, tortilla strips, creamy lime-coriander dressing
El Camino Caesar Salad
Organic romaine, avocado-caesar dressing, cotija cheese, house made tortilla strips
Winter Salad
Organic kale, roasted portabellas & yams, sweet peppers, red onion, quinoa, pepitas, jicima, cotija cheese, ancho~lime vinaigrette.
ESPECIALES DE LA CASA
Bistec Al Estilo Capitalino
Grilled Harris Ranch natural skirt steak, cheese enchiladas, grilled zucchini, mole coloradito. **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Camarones a la Diabla
Sauteed prawns, mushrooms, spicy tomato chipotle sauce, spanish rice, avocado, tostaditas (crunchy corn tortillas)
Salmón con Tamarindo
Grilled Wild Sockeye Salmon, tamarind glaze, mashed sweet potatoes, cider greens, tomato caldillo sauce
Birria
All-Natural beef slow roasted in acho chile-tomato finished with tomatillos, onion, radish and cilantro, served with Spanish rice and choice of beans, tortillas
TORTAS/SANDWICHES
Ahogada Sandwich
Carlton Farms Natural Pork Carnitas, refried beans, red onion, escabeche, crema Mexicana, swimming in spicy chile de arbol sauce
Carne Asada Sandwich
Grilled Harris Ranch natural skirt steak, avocado, tomato, onion, organic greens, chipotle mayo. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa molcajete. **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Mole Negro Sandwich
Carlton Farms Natural pork carnitas, red onion, queso fresco, crema Mexicana, refried peruano beans, escabeche on a fresh bakery roll served with Oaxacan Mole Negro sauce for dunking
BURRITOS GRANDES
Shrimp Burrito
Pan seared shrimp marinated in adobo chipotle and ancho pepper, in a large flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four mexican cheese, romaine lettuce with chipotle-tomato sauce and sour cream on the side
Carne Asada Burrito
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
Carnitas Burrito
Carlton Farms natural pork carnitas, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican cheese blend, in large flour tortilla, served with spicy chile de arbol sauce
Chicken Tinga Burrito
Shredded Chicken, large flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, romaine lettuce served with tomato~chipotle tinga sauce. NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Our famous chile relleno wrapped up into a burrito! Battered & fried poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco & asadero cheeses wrapped with salsa fresca, refried beans and Spanish rice with a side of spicy chile de arbol sauce (ahogada) and sour cream.
Birria Burrito
VERDURAS
Roasted butternut squash, pablano pepper & red onion, large flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, shredded lettuce, sour cream served with Chipotle~tomato sauce. NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
ENCHILADAS EN MOLE
TACO PLATES
Taco Plate
2 or more corn tortilla tacos of your choice, with Spanish rice and choice of beans
Fish Taco Plate
2 halibut tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca & chipotle mayo. Served with spanish rice and choice of beans
Shrimp Taco Plate
Two pan seared prawn tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca, chipotle mayo. Served with Spanish rice and choice of beans
2x Shrimp Tacos Only
Two pan seared prawn tacos marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, chipotle mayo
2x Fish Tacos Only
2 halibut tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca & chipotle mayo
A LA CARTE TACOS
A la carte soft corn tortilla tacos with the filling of your choice
DESSERT - POSTRE
Chocolate Mousse
Semi-sweet Callebaut dark chocolate mousse with a sponge cake crust soaked in Meyer’s Dark rum, crème anglaise and raspberry sauce
Carrot Cake
Dense and moist carrot cake, made with pineapple, coconut, walnuts and covered in a lemon cream cheese frosting
Tres Leches
Light and moist shaved coconut, salted caramel and rum cake, crème anglaise and more salted caramel
FLAN
Traditional custard from El Bajío region of central Mexico. Served with house made caramel sauce
Pear Cheesecake
Classic creamy cheesecake with a layer of fresh pears, gingersnap crust, served with pomegranate sauce.
Whole Cake
NIÑOS - KIDS
Kids Burrito
Flour tortilla, vegetarian refried beans, jack cheese, side of orange slices
Kids Burrito Pollo
Flour tortilla, shredded chicken, vegetarian refried beans, jack cheese, side of orange slices
Kids Quesadilla Black Bean
Grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, black beans, side of orange slices
Kids Quesadilla Cheese
grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese, side of orange slices
Salsa Fresca
Kids Guac 2oz
SIDES
Side Rice & Beans
Escabeche 4oz
GUACAMOLE 2oz
GUACAMOLE 4oz
Salsa 2oz
Salsa 4oz
Sour Cream 2oz
Sour Cream 4oz
Side Bistec 4 Oz
Bistec 8 Oz
Side 5 Prawns
Side Carnitas 4oz
Side Carne Asada
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Shredded Chicken 4oz
Mushroom & Poblano 4oz
Queso Fresco 2oz
Side 1 Tortilla
Side 2 Tortillas
Side 3 Tortillas
Side Masa Tortilla
Side 2 Masa Tortilla
Side Half Avocado
Side Black Beans
Side Bread
Side Cider Greens
Side Grilled Zucchini
Side Jalapeño Fresh Sliced
Side Jalapeño Grilled
Side Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Side Spanish Rice
Side Refried Beans
Side Tostones
Side 1 Masa Tortilla
4 Oz Queso Fundido
N/A Beverages TOGO
Cocktails TOGO
Bartender's Margarita TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Arette Blanco, Triple Sec, House Mix, Cranberry Juice, Grand Marnier
Cadillac Margarita TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, House Mix, Grand Marnier
House Margarita TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, House Mix
Jalisco 75 TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Cazadores Blanco, lime, cava
Matinal (Daily Fruit) Margarita TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, House Mix, Fresh Fruit Puree. It's a surprise what flavor you will receive! Typical flavors are mango, strawberry, passionfruit, raspberry.
Mezcal Margarita TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Banhez Joven Mezcal, fresh made house mix, triple sec.
Mimosa TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Fresh juice, bubbles.
Mojito TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Rum, fresh mint, limes and soda water.
Picante de Toronja TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Serrano chile & cucumber infused Lunazul Reposado, triple sec, house mix, grapefruit
Scratch Margarita TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Arette Blanco, housemade orange infused simple syrup, fresh squeeze lemon and lime juices.
Spicy Bloody Mary TOGO
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. House made spicy mix, vodka, escabeche garnish
Top Shelf Margarita
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Fortaleza Reposado, Pierre Ferrand Orange Curacao, Grand Marnier, Fresh Squeezed Lime
Cocktail Kits TOGO
Margaritas All Night
Food order required to add this item. A total of 5 prepared house margaritas in a single 32 oz container.
DIY Margarita Rager Kit (10-14 servings)
Food order required to add this item. 750ml bottle Lunazul Reposado (or choose to upgrade below!), one quart of fresh squeezed lemon~lime house-made El Camino Margarita mix, one lime and coarse sea salt. Makes 12-16 margaritas (depending on how strong you pour them!)
Grande Mezcal Margarita Kit (12-16 servings)
Food order required to add this item. 1 liter Banhez Mezcal, Fresh Squeezed lemon~lime house-made El Camino Margarita mix. Makes many margaritas!
Mimosa Kit
Food order required to add this item. 1 bottle El Camino house cava, your choice of fresh squeezed juices. Makes about 1-6 mimosas - depending on the size of your glass! LOL
Michelada Kit (6 servings)
Food order required to add this item. Your choice of 6-pack of Mexican beer, house-made fire-roasted michelada mix, escabeche, lime wedges and tajin!
Red Sangria Pitcher
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. Red wine, Tequila, vermouth, fresh lemon, lime and orange.
White Sangria Pitcher
Must be 21+ years old and order a meal to purchase this product. White wine sangria
Beer TOGO
White Wine TOGO
Red Wine TOGO
HOLIDAY GIFTS
Maguey Melate Signature Box
We have just a few more of these limited edition gift sets available for the Mezcal lover/Mezcal curious in your life. About 97% or more of mezcal that hits the US shelves is from the plant Espadín. These bottles of agave distillate belong to the other 3% including a Tobaziche, Madre Cuixe, and a wild Tepextate. Each of these 3 artisanal bottles are extremely small batch and sold out until sometime next year. Get all three in this screen printed collectors box along with beautiful educational videos, handmade traditional Mezcal sipping cups and a limited edition print from a local artist of the mezcal's region of origin. This is a thoughtfully crafted and authentic experience! At $250 it's a heck of a bargain. This includes a $25 gift card for yourself! Salud!
EL CAMINO GEAR
Women's T-Shirt
black, super soft T with turquoise blue print.
Men's T-Shirt
Dark heather grey, super soft and light weight T, with Turquoise blue print.
Unisex Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Super soft, lightweight, black, long sleeve t-shirt with turquoise blue print.
Unisex Zipper Hoodie
Super soft medium weight black hoodie with zipper and turquoise blue print. Note: size 'large' is currently in charcoal grey with turquoise print. All other sizes in black as described above. (shipping issues - urgh!)
Unisex Pullover Hoodie
Super soft, medium weight, Charcoal heather grey pullover hoodie with turquoise blue print.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
El Camino Mexican restaurant & cantina has been a fixture in the popular Fremont neighborhood of Seattle for more than 20 years. Located beside the iconic “Rocket” at the corner of Evanston & N 35th, El Camino serves authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine that honors the vibrant, fresh flavors of Oaxaca and southern Mexico.
607 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103