El Camino Fremont

Maguey Melate Signature Box

$249.00

We have just a few more of these limited edition gift sets available for the Mezcal lover/Mezcal curious in your life. About 97% or more of mezcal that hits the US shelves is from the plant Espadín. These bottles of agave distillate belong to the other 3% including a Tobaziche, Madre Cuixe, and a wild Tepextate. Each of these 3 artisanal bottles are extremely small batch and sold out until sometime next year. Get all three in this screen printed collectors box along with beautiful educational videos, handmade traditional Mezcal sipping cups and a limited edition print from a local artist of the mezcal's region of origin. This is a thoughtfully crafted and authentic experience! At $250 it's a heck of a bargain. This includes a $25 gift card for yourself! Salud!