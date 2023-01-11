  • Home
El Cartel Tapas Bar & Restaurant 613 9th Ave

No reviews yet

613 9th Ave

New York, NY 10036

Order Again

Beers

Aguila

$9.00Out of stock

Amstel Light

$8.00

Becks

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Club Colombia

$9.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken 0.0

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumptin'

$8.00

Michelada

$1.00

Michelob Draft

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$7.00

Miller Light

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Presidente

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Stella Artois 0.0

$8.00

Victoria

$8.00

Cocktails

Bulldog

$32.00

El Cartel

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Well Drink

$12.00

Sangrias

Red Sangria

$14.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Pitchers

Margarita Pitcher

$65.00

Sangria Pitcher

$55.00

Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Chardonnay

$12.00+

Malbec

$12.00+

Merlot

$12.00+

Pink Moscato

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Rose

$12.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

White Zifandel

$12.00

Sodas

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Colombiana

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Pellegrino Mineral Water

$8.00

Pony Malta

$5.00

Postobon

$5.00

Smart Water

$2.50Out of stock

Natural Colombian Juices

Natural Blended Juice

$8.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Limonada

$7.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Tapas

Empanadas

Empanadas

$8.00

Two Colombian patties in the choice of beef. Chicken, Cheese, Hawaiian style (ham and pineapple) oe Aborrajado (Sweet Plantain, Guava and Cheese)

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Shrimp dressed in lime juice, cilantro, and purple onions in a choice of pink or red sauce.

Arepitas with Chicken, Chicharron or Steak

Arepitas with Chicken, Chicharron or Steak

$12.00

Three white corn cakes topped with a choice of chicken, chicharron or steak

Tostones Rellenos

Tostones Rellenos

$15.00

Three green plantain cups fried to perfection topped with a choice of octopus, chicken or steak.

Chuzos

Chuzos

$12.00

A street food favorite. One pork and one chicken skewer served with two arepitas

Picada El Cartel

Picada El Cartel

$50.00

A finger licking contraband served for two. A Colombian favorite consisting of steak, chicken breast, Colombian chorizo, chicharron, morcilla, papa criolla. arepita, fried cassava, tostones and freshly diced tomatoes

Salchipapa

$10.00

Frankfurter pieces, crispy french fries and topped Colombian style with a hard boiled egg. Served with a side of our homemade pink sauce

Choricriolla

$12.00

Vegan Tostones Rellenos

$15.00

Three green plantain cups fried to perfection each topped with a choice of guacamole, spinach and cheese or mixed vegetables sautéed in a roasted vegan garlic butter sauce.

Entrees

Bandeja El Cartel

Bandeja El Cartel

$35.00

A well-packed dish consisting of steak, egg, rice, red beans, chicharrón, sweet plantain, Colombian chorizo, arepita and avocado.

El Cartel Burger

El Cartel Burger

$18.00

A juicy burger filled with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, Hawaiian sauce, and crumbled rippled potato chips served with fries.

Churrasco

Churrasco

$38.00

Savory thick cut of sirloin seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with a homemade chimichurri, fried cassava and house salad

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$25.00

Grilled steak marinated in the chefs special marinade. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains

Chuleta de Cerdo

Chuleta de Cerdo

$28.00

Savory boneless pork chop breaded and fried served with house salad, white rice and red beans

Hawaiian Style Chicken Breast

Hawaiian Style Chicken Breast

$25.00

Juicy chicken breast topped with a sweet sauce made of ham and pineapple topped with mozarella and served with white rice and a house salad

Pechuga Buenaventura

Pechuga Buenaventura

$35.00

Juicy chicken breast topped with a fresh creamy seafood sauce consisting of shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops, octopus and calamar served with white rice

Pechuga Empanizada

$25.00

Savory chicken breast seasoned and fried to a crisp. Served with white rice and red beans

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$35.00

Whole fried red snapper served with tostones and a salad consisting of Romaine lettuce and cherry tomatoes with a homemade vinaigrette

Cazuela De Mariscos

Cazuela De Mariscos

$35.00

Seafood casserole made with shrimp, mussels, clams, octopus, and calamari served with white rice.

Vegan Meatballs

$25.00

Vegan meatballs drenched in a homemade tomato sauce, topped with melted vegan mozarella. Served with steamed vegetables and tostones

El Cartel Vegan Burger

$18.00

A Juicy impossible burger filled with melted vegan mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, Hawaiian sauce and crumbled rippled potato chips served with fries.

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$25.00

Perfectly seasoned yellow rice with chicken, peas, and carrots. Served with a side of homemade potato salad and sweet plantains.

Asopao' de Mariscos

Asopao' de Mariscos

$35.00

A taste of the sea. An almost risotto, seafood soup, packed with shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops, octopus and calamar in a coconut milk based broth. Served with white rice.

Salads

El Cartel Salad

El Cartel Salad

$24.00

Mixed green lettuce, cherry tomatoes and dried cranberries drizzled in our home made balsamic vinaigrette topped with mouth watering skirt steak

House Salad

$12.00

Sauces

Homemade Spicy Green Sauce

$0.50+

Pink Sauce

$0.50+

Chimichurri

$0.50+

Pineapple Sauce

$0.50+

Sides

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$7.00
Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

$7.00
Tostones

Tostones

$7.00
Fried Cassava

Fried Cassava

$7.00

Blood Sausage

$8.00

Colombian Chorizo

$8.00

Chicharron

$8.00

Beans

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Aguacate

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Papa Criolla

$7.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Desserts

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$10.00

Fried cheeses pieces with homemade sweet guava sauce.

Figs in Syrup

Figs in Syrup

$10.00

Cheese and Arequipa sandwiched inside a fig drenched syrup.

Oblea (Oh-bleh-ah)

Oblea (Oh-bleh-ah)

$10.00

Wafers stuffed with Arequipe and a homemade blackberry sauce.

Coconut Flan

$10.00

Delicious Caribbean inspired coconut flan

Tres Leches

$10.00

A favorite amongst many. Perfectly moist spongy three milk cake.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Colombian Cuisine

Location

613 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

