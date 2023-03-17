El Centenario Mexican Restaurant 6376 Forest Hill Boulevard

Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Centenario Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

6376 Forest Hill Boulevard

Greenacres, FL 33415

Popular Items

GRANDE BURRITO
CHILE RELLENO
FLAUTAS

Food

APPETIZER

SUPER NACHOS

$10.99

Corn tortilla chips, your choice of Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Picadillo, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, topped with diced tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream.

QUESO DIP

$6.99

Extra melted white cheese served with corn tortilla chips.

GUACAMOLE MIXTO

$8.99

Made fresh daily with ripe avocados, salt, diced tomatoes, onion, fresh diced jalapeño, fresh squeeze lime juice. Garnished with cilantro served with corn tortilla chips.

QUESADILLA

$10.99

Large flour tortilla Stuffed with mixed Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Picadillo. Served with Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & fresh Pico de Gallo.

TOSTADA

$3.99

(1) homemade corn tostada, refried beans spread your choice of meat topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco & Mexican Crema. GRILLED STEAK, CHICKEN, AL PASTOR (PORK) OR CHICKEN TINGA

TAQUITOS DORADOS

$10.99

Rolled Flour Tortilla stuffed with shredded Chicken mixed Cheddar & Monterrey Jack Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Guacamole Topped with Queso Fresco.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$11.99

Shredded coconut breaded Shrimp served with a sweet Thai chili sauce.

10 CHICKEN WINGS

$12.99

Bone in Naked Chicken wings tossed in sauce of Choice! Mexican Style Chile de arbol salsa topped with cilantro onion and queso fresco “SPICY” or Traditional Buffalo sauce

20 CHICKEN WINGS

$22.99

Bone in Naked Chicken wings tossed in sauce of Choice! Mexican Style Chile de arbol salsa topped with cilantro onion and queso fresco “SPICY” or Traditional Buffalo sauce

MEXICAN SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.99

Shrimp cooked in a citrus tangy tomato sauce, onions, diced tomatoes & avocado, cilantro Served with saltine crackers or tostadas.

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$15.99

MEXICAN CORN ON THE COBB

$3.99

(1) Corn Smothered with Mayonaisse topped with queso fresco, Tajin or Spicy chili powder.

SALADS/SOUPS

CHICKEN CILANTRO SALAD

$11.99

Char-grilled chicken breast cut into strips, diced cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, Monterrey Jack cheese, tortilla strips, on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with our house lime cilantro dressing.

GRILLED TACO SALAD

$12.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with grilled Steak or Chicken, grilled onions & Bell peppers, rice, beans, lettuce, garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream mixed Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese

AVOCADO SALAD

$13.99

Served on a Bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro diced avocados your choice of meat.

CALDO DE POLLO

$10.99

Traditional Mexican chicken soup cooked in a rich broth, fresh vegetables, served with cilantro, corn, diced onions, sliced avocado, served with (4) corn tortillas

7 MARES SOUP

$17.99

Seafood soup shrimp, fish, calamari, Crab Legs, mussels, scallops & Octopus red potatoes, carrots & celery. Cooked in a spicy Chile guajillo broth, served with (4) corn tortillas. “SPICY”

TORTAS & SANDWICHES

TORTA MI RANCHO

$11.99

Your choice of meat (chicken, chorizo, al pastor, carne asada or Chicken Milanesa, Mayonnaise, refried beans spread, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, Avocado & Queso Fresco served on a torta roll.

CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

Beef Patty American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion served on a burger bun.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

Your choice of Grilled Chicken breast or chicken milanesa served on a hamburger bun lettuce, tomatoes, onion.

HOUSE ANTOJITOS

MEAT MOLCAJETE

$16.99

Our signature dish served with chorizo, bell peppers, onions, sautéed in our signature green or red salsa, served with rice & Beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, scallions, Served in a hot lava rock molcajete your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

MOLCAJETE JALISCO

$20.99

Grilled Shrimp, Mahi-Mahi, Scallops sautéed bell peppers, onions, in our signature salsa, served with rice & Beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, scallions, Served in a hot lava rock molcajete your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

FLAUTAS

$13.99

(3) Flour or corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with Seasoned shredded chicken, pork or picadillo deep fried. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, queso fresco & Mexican Crema.

SOPES

$11.99

(3) lightly fried masa patties topped with Refried beans spread your choice of chicken tinga, carne asada, al pastor or chorizo, cilantro, onion. Topped with queso fresco.

HUARACHES

$12.99

(1) oblong masa dough Pattie topped with refried beans, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, Avocado. With your choice of meat (steak, chicken, chorizo, al pastor or Carnitas)

CHILAQUILES

$9.99

Crispy deep-fried tortilla chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa topped with queso fresco cilantro, onion & mexican crema served with rice and beans.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.99

(3) Eggs over easy served over a lightly fried corn tortilla with refried beans spread. Topped with homemade salsa, Monterrey Jack cheese served with rice and beans your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$13.99

(3) scrambled eggs with Mexican chorizo sausage serve with refried beans, Mexican rice, your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

CHILE RELLENO

$14.99

(1) Poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco, egg battered deep fried. Topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice & refried beans, lettuce, guacamole & Mexican crema your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

PARRILLADA FOR 3

$36.99

Grilled skirt steak, chicken, carnitas, al pastor, Mexican chorizo, served with rice & beans, grilled jalapenos & scallions (12) Homemade corn tortillas.

ENCHILADAS

$12.99

(3) lightly fried corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, or cheese served with rice and beans, lettuce tomato & sour cream your choice of salsa. Sauce options: Original red salsa |Abuelitas Mole |salsa verde |Suiza

TACOS

MEXICAN TACO PLATE

$14.99

(3) homemade corn tortillas filled with your choice of Grilled chicken, carne asada, chorizo, carnitas, or al pastor Garnished with cilantro and onion served with rice and beans.

JAIRO'S TACOS

$15.99

(3) flour tortillas filled with blackened Mahi-mahi shaved cabbage. Topped with our fresh mango pineapple salsa, drizzled with chipotle aioli served with rice and beans.

FAJITAS

FAJITAS

$15.99

Your Choice of meat, sautéed with grilled onions, bell peppers, melted Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese served on a hot skillet. Side of rice and beans, shaved lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, sour cream, your choice of (4) flour, or corn Tortillas.

FAJITA MIXTA

$20.99

Grilled Chicken, Steak & Shrimp, sautéed with grilled onions, bell peppers, melted Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese served on a hot skillet. Side of rice and beans, shaved lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, sour cream, your choice of (4) flour, or corn Tortillas.

MEAT FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.99

Large flour tortilla filled with Your Choice of meat Grilled Chicken or Steak sautéed onions, bell peppers mixed Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with a Side of rice and beans, shaved lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, sour cream your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

BURRITOS

GRANDE BURRITO

$11.99

12” Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat shredded chicken, ground beef, carnitas or picadillo rice & beans topped with our house salsa roja, queso fresco and Mexican crema.

QUESO DIP BURRITO

$11.99

12” Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat chicken, ground beef, carnitas or picadillo rice & beans topped with white cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and Mexican crema.

MEXICAN BURRITO

$15.99

12” Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat grilled Chicken, Carne Asada, Al Pastor or Carnitas rice & beans topped with our house salsa roja, queso fresco served with lettuce, pico de gallo, Guacamole, and Mexican crema.

POLLO

CHORI-POLLO

$16.99

Char-grilled chicken breast, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, poblano peppers, onions, chorizo. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, fresh Pico de Gallo, (4) homemade corn tortillas.

MOLE MICHOACANO

$15.99

Hen leg quarters cooked in our homemade mole Michoacáno sauce served with Mexican rice & beans (4) Corn Tortillas.

ARROZ CON POLLO

$14.99

Chicken breast cut into strips sautéed in a tomato sauce with mushrooms served over a bed of rice with melted Monterrey jack cheese. (Not serve with beans)

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$14.99

Grilled or Breaded chicken breast pounded thin served with rice & beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado (4) corn of flour tortillas. (Substitute Rice and beans for sauteed veggies only)

CHICKEN CHIPOTLE

$14.99

Chicken breast cut into strip cooked with sautéed onions in a chipotle salsa served with rice and beans, lettuce tomato (4) corn or flour tortillas

VEGETARIAN

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS

$12.99

(2) lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mixed Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese. smothered with green salsa served with rice & beans, lettuce, tomato Mexican crema.

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$11.99

12” Large flour tortilla filled with rice & beans, sautéed onions, bell peppers, spinach, lettuce, tomato. Topped with our house salsa roja & melted mixed Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese, Guacamole & Mexican crema.

VEGETARIAN FAJITAS

$13.99

Sautéed grilled onions, peppers, Spinach, mushrooms, carrots, squash, zucchini served in a hot skillet. With aSide of rice & beans, shredded lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, sour cream, flour, or corn Tortillas.

DEL MAR

MOJARRA FRITA

$16.99

Whole fried fish fried to perfection served with, lettuce, tomato, avocado & rice and beans. Your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

SEAFOOD BURRITO

$15.99

12” Large flour tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi. Topped with our red house salsa mixed Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & tomatoes

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$15.99

sautéed shrimp, scallops sautéed in our red salsa mushrooms, served over a bed of Mexican rice melted mixed Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese garnished with diced scallions your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas. (Not serve with beans)

MAR Y TIERRA

$19.99

Grilled skirt steak & Shrimp rolled in bacon topped with melted mixed Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese served with rice and beans, lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

CAMARONES CON TOCINO

$17.99

Baked Shrimp rolled with bacon sautéed onions, topped with mixed Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese served with pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream rice & beans (4) corn or flour tortillas.

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$17.99

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms in a garlic butter sauce served with lettuce, tomato rice & beans (4) corn or flour tortillas.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$17.99

Shrimp sautéed with onions in our Spicy diabla sauce served with Mexican rice and beans (4) corn or flour tortillas.

PESCADO ZARANDEADO

$24.99

COMBO PLATES

BURRITO PLATE

$10.99

large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat Shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo or carnitas served with Mexican rice & Beans, lettuce, tomato topped with our house red salsa & melted Monterrey jack cheese.

CHIMICHANGA PLATE

$11.99

12” Fried large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat Shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo or carnitas served with Mexican rice & Beans, lettuce, tomato, Mexican crema & Guacamole.

ENCHILADA & TACO PLATE

$10.99

(1) Enchilada (1) Taco your choice of meat Shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo or carnitas served with Mexican rice & Beans, lettuce, tomato.

MEATS

ARRACHERA A LA TAMPIQUENA

$20.99

Marinated char-grilled skirt steak topped with sautéed onions, roasted poblano peppers. Served with mexican rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & grilled Jalapeno. your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

STEAK A LA MEXICANA

$16.99

Marinated Grilled skirt steak cut into strip with sautéed grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cilantro with our house specialty salsa served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, guacamole & sour cream your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

CHURRASCO

$22.99

Marinated char-grilled skirt steak topped with grilled onions served with mexican rice & beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chimichurri your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

PORK CARNITAS

$14.99

Pork Style carnitas sautéed onions served with rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

COSTILLITAS DE RES

$16.99

Marinated beef ribs grilled to perfection served with rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & Guacamole your choice of (4) corn or flour tortillas.

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$4.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$4.99

KIDS HOTDOG

$4.99

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

MEXICAN RICE

$2.99

PINTO BEANS

$2.99

PLANTAINS

$4.99

REFRIED BEANS

$2.99

RICE & BEANS

$4.99

SALSA & CHIPS

$3.99

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.99

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.50

SIDE TORTILLAS

$2.00

1 HUEVO

$1.50

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES CAKE

$7.99

FLAN

$7.99

FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.99

MEXICAN DONUTS

$8.99

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$3.00

Soft Drinks

SOFT DRINKS

AGUAS FRESCAS

$3.00

SOFT DRINK

$2.50

WATER BOTTLE

$2.99

MEXICAN SODA

JARRITOS

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to the El Centenario Mexican Restaurant, your home away from home. The restaurant is a product of the founders’ love for Mexico, its people, and its heritage. We pride ourselves in serving authentic Mexican cuisine, which we believe symbolizes our identity comprising the legacy of a cultural mix between Spanish and indigenous culture. Our highly talented chefs make the food daily from scratch using the finest ingredients and recipes passed down from generation to generation, ensuring that every serving is fresh, wholesome, delicious, and genuinely Mexican. We offer a wide variety of unique specialty dishes, including tacos, burritos, enchiladas, mole Michoacano, sopes, and tortas. We also have several tasty soups such as pozole, menudo, and birria to spice up your weekends.

Location

6376 Forest Hill Boulevard, Greenacres, FL 33415

