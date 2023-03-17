El Centenario Mexican Restaurant 6376 Forest Hill Boulevard

Restaurant info

Welcome to the El Centenario Mexican Restaurant, your home away from home. The restaurant is a product of the founders’ love for Mexico, its people, and its heritage. We pride ourselves in serving authentic Mexican cuisine, which we believe symbolizes our identity comprising the legacy of a cultural mix between Spanish and indigenous culture. Our highly talented chefs make the food daily from scratch using the finest ingredients and recipes passed down from generation to generation, ensuring that every serving is fresh, wholesome, delicious, and genuinely Mexican. We offer a wide variety of unique specialty dishes, including tacos, burritos, enchiladas, mole Michoacano, sopes, and tortas. We also have several tasty soups such as pozole, menudo, and birria to spice up your weekends.

Website