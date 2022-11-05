Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
El Chilito - Manchaca

503 Reviews

$

4501 Manchaca Road

Austin, TX 78745

Popular Items

Build Your Own Taco
Cherrywood Taco
Migas Taco

Taco of the month

Mexican street corn, marinated grilled chicken, Valentina crema, cotija cheese, avocado

Taco Garden

$3.75

Roasted Pepitas, portabello mushrooms, red bell peppers, red onions, zucchini, cauliflower topped with escabeche, guajillo chile sauce

Garden Burrito

$7.50

Roasted Pepitas, portabello mushrooms, red bell peppers, red onions, zucchini, cauliflower topped with escabeche, guajillo chile sauce, rice, and beans

BBQ Brisket Taco

$4.50

Brisket w/ BBQ sauce, pickled red cabbage, jalapenos

BBQ Brisket Burrito

$8.75

Brisket w/ BBQ sauce, pickled red cabbage, jalapenos, rice, and beans

Appetizers

Chipotle Queso

$5.00

with tostadas

Guacamole

$8.75

with tostadas

Salsa a la Charra

$3.00

with tostadas

Breakfast Tacos

Migas Taco

$3.25

farm eggs, crispy tortilla strips, tomato, onion, serrano, jack cheese

East Side Taco

$3.25

farm eggs, potato, jack cheese

Southwood Taco

$3.75

farm eggs, spinach, mushroom, queso fresco

Vaquero Taco

$4.00

farm eggs, carne asada, jack cheese

Chicon Taco

$3.75

farm eggs, beef picadillo, potato, queso

Cherrywood Taco

$3.75

farm eggs, potato, bacon, avocado, jack cheese

Build Your Own Taco

$3.75

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.25

Charlie's Special Taco

$3.75

farm eggs, chorizo, potato, tomato, onion, serrano

Tacos

Puffy Taco

$4.25

fried puffy corn tortila stuffed with beef picadillo or chicken tinga, lettuce, pico de gallo

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

adobo pork, pineapple, cilantro, fresh onion

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$3.75

yucatan-style braised pork with achiote and orange, pickled onions

Tinga De Pollo Taco

$3.75

braised chicken in a chipotle tomato sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo

Pollo Asado Taco

$3.75

achiote marinated grilled chicken, grilled onion

Barbacoa Taco

$3.75

beef cheeks, citrus and garlic, cilantro, fresh onion

Carne Asada Taco

$4.25

grilled steak, fajita spices, grilled onion

Picadillo Taco

$3.75

braised ground beef and potatoes a la mexicana, lettuce, pico de gallo

Brentwood Taco

$3.75

spinach, mushrooms, potatoes, avocado, pico de gallo

Del Mar Taco

$4.25

crispy cornmeal dusted fish or shrimp, baja slaw, jalapeño aioli

Selena Taco

$3.75

black bean, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo

Breakfast Burritos

Migas Burrito

$6.25

farm eggs, crispy tortilla strips, tomato, onion, serrano, jack cheese

East Side Burrito

$6.25

farm eggs, potato, jack cheese

Southwood Burrito

$7.25

farm eggs, spinach, mushroom, queso fresco

Vaquero Burrito

$7.75

farm eggs, carne asada, jack cheese

Cherrywood Burrito

$7.75

farm eggs, potato, bacon, avocado, jack cheese

Chicon Burrito

$7.25

farm eggs, beef picadillo, potato, queso

Build Your Own Burrito

$7.25

choose 3 ingredients

Charlie's Special Burrito

$7.50

farm eggs, chorizo, potato, tomato, onion, serrano

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$4.75

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$7.50

adobo pork, pineapple, cilantro, fresh onion

Cochinita Pibil Burrito

$7.50

yucatan-style braised pork with achiote and orange, pickled onions

Tinga De Pollo Burrito

$7.50

braised chicken in a chipotle tomato sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo

Pollo Asado Burrito

$7.50

achiote marinated grilled chicken, grilled onion

Carne Asada Burrito

$8.25

grilled steak, fajita spices, grilled onion

Barbacoa Burrito

$7.50

beef cheeks, citrus and garlic, cilantro, fresh onion

Picadillo Burrito

$7.50

braised ground beef and potatoes a la mexicana, lettuce, pico de gallo

Brentwood Burrito

$7.50

spinach, mushrooms, potatoes, avocado, pico de gallo

Burrito Del Mar

$8.50

crispy cornmeal dusted fish or shrimp, baja slaw, jalapeño aioli

Selena Burrito

$7.00

black bean, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo

Kids Quesadilla

Small Quesadilla

$2.50

Large Quesadilla

$4.00

Salads/Soups

Spinach Salad

$9.00

spinach, tomato, avocado, roasted corn, queso fresco, tortilla strips

House Salad

$8.00

romaine, tomato, avocado, red onion, cucumber, queso fresco, tortilla strips

Barbacoa Soup

$5.00+

beef broth, barbacoa, garbanzo beans, white rice, cilantro and onion, corn or flour tortillas

Chipotle Chicken Soup

$5.00+

chicken broth, chipotle chicken, vegetables, white rice and crispy tortilla strips, corn or flour tortillas

Sides

Black Beans

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Papitas

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$4.75

Family Meals

Picadillo Family Meal

$42.00

Feeds 4 -6. Includes warm flour and corn tortillas, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, onions, cilantro.

Cochinita Family Meal

$42.00

Feeds 4 -6. Includes warm flour and corn tortillas, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, onions, cilantro.

Brentwood Family Meal

$42.00

Feeds 4 -6. Includes warm flour and corn tortillas, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, onions, cilantro.

Tinga de Pollo Family Meal

$42.00

Feeds 4 -6. Includes warm flour and corn tortillas, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, onions, cilantro.

Desserts

Churros

$5.00

Three Churros with cinnamon sugar

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Salsa With Your Order

No Salsa

Roasted red

$0.10

Green

$0.10

Drinks

Agua Fresca

$3.25+

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Black Iced Tea

$2.50+

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

Cafe Con Leche

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Ojo Rojo

$4.00+

horchata with espresso

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

mexican spiced ground chocolate

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00+

Gallon Coffee

$25.00

Gallon Cold Brew

$25.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

El Chilito image
El Chilito image
El Chilito image

