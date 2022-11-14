El Churro Shop
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Freshly Made & Fried Traditional Churros, Funnel Cakes, Coffees, Cafe de Olla, Milkshakes and plenty more.
Location
3536 West 26th Street, Chicago, IL 60623
Gallery
