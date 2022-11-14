Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Churro Shop

3536 West 26th Street

Chicago, IL 60623

Popular Items

Pressed Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar
Traditional Dozen
Half Dozen

LOOPS

CHOCOLATE & CHOCO KRISPY'S LOOP

$3.50

Fried fresh to order churro loop drizzled in our house-made chocolate sauce with Choco- Krispy cereal.

LECHERA & OREO'S LOOP

$3.50

Fried fresh to order churro loop drizzled with condensed milk covered with Oreo bits.

CAJETA & GALLETA MARIA'S LOOP

$3.50

Fried fresh to order churro loop drizzled in Cajeta and covered in crushed Galleta Maria.

DULCE DE LECHE & MAZAPAN LOOP

$3.50

Fried fresh to order churro loop drizzled in Dulce de Leche with crumbled Mazapan.

STRAWBERRY & COCOA NIBS LOOP

$3.50

Fried fresh to order churro loop drizzled in our house-made Strawberry sauce and sprinkled with Cocoa Nibs.

NUTELLA & HAZELNUTS LOOP

$3.50

Fried fresh to order churro loop drizzled in Nutella topped with Hazelnuts

SALTED CARAMEL LOOP

$3.50

Fried fresh to order churro loop drizzled in house-made Caramel Sauce and finished with flake salt.

MAKE IT YOUR OWN 1 SAUCE 1 TOPPING

$3.50

Choose 1 sauce of your choice and 1 topping of your choice.

LOOP WITH 1 SAUCE ONLY

$3.50

Fried fresh to order churro loop drizzled in one (1) sauce of your choice.

ABUELITA LOOP

$3.50

Fried fresh to order churro loop drizzled in Abuelita Chocolate sauce and covered in crushed Abuelita Sauce.

El Tri-Color Churro Loop

$3.50Out of stock

CARAMEL & PEANUTS CHURRO LOOP

$3.50

CHURROS Y CHURRITOS

Very Berry Churritos

$8.00

Fresh fried churro pieces served with whipped cream, mixed berries, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar.

1 Sauce

$0.85

Buñuelitos w/ Piloncillo

$3.99

BY THE DOZEN

Traditional Dozen

$14.00

A dozen(12) of our traditionally shaped churro dusted in our churro sugar.

El Churro Loops by the Dozen

$38.00

Choice of any combination twelve(12) of our signature loops.

Half Dozen

$8.00

3 Sauces

$2.50

FUNNEL CAKES

ORIGINAL FUNNEL CAKE

$6.50

House-made fried to order funnel cake dusted in Powder Sugar and topped with Whipped Cream and choice of sauce.

STRAWBERRY NUTELLA FUNNEL CAKE

$8.00

House-made fried to order funnel cake, drizzled with Nutella Sauce, fresh Strawberries, Whipped Cream and Powdered sugar.

FUNNEL CAKE ONLY POWDERED SUGAR

$6.50

ABUELITA FUNNEL CAKE

$8.00

House-made, fried to order funnel cake, powdered sugar, whipped cream, and our own Abuelita Chocolate sauce.

OREO FUNNEL CAKE

$8.00

House-made fried to order funnel cake, drizzled with Lechera (condensed milk) Sauce, Chocolate Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Oreo bits, and Powdered sugar.

Banana Berries Funnel Cake

$8.00

EL CHURRO FUNNEL CAKE

$8.00

APPLE PIE FUNNEL CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

Birthday Funnel Cake

$6.50

Sandwiches

Pressed Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar

$9.00

Hot and crisp pressed sandwich with roasted turkey breast, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Chilaquiles Panini

$8.00

Tomato, Oaxaca & Avocado Ciabatta

$7.00Out of stock

Pressed Turkey and Cheese (No Bacon)

$8.00

Hot and crisp pressed sandwich with roasted turkey breast and cheddar cheese.

2 Quesos Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Avocado toast

$6.00

Toasted whole wheat with avocado spread.

Nutella, banana and amaranth

$5.00

Nutella spread on toasted whole wheat, fresh banana slices and toasted amaranth.

Peanut butter, banana and amaranth

$5.00

Peanut butter spread on toasted whole wheat, fresh banana slices and toasted amaranth.

Banana Sand or Avocado Toast Med Agua Fresca 1 churro

$12.00

FALL MENU (OTONO)

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$4.60+

APPLE PIE FUNNEL CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

CARAMEL & PEANUTS CHURRO LOOP

$3.50

Deep Fried Gansito

$6.00

Coffee

Drip

$2.00+

Bridgeport Coffee "El Salvador San Carlos"

Double shot espresso

$3.50

Metropolis "Mud City" double shot espresso.

Latte

$4.00+

Hot or iced.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Decaf American

$2.00+

Double shot espresso.

ICE COFFEE

$2.00+

Single Shot

$2.00

Signature Coffee

El Churro Latte

$4.50+

Double Shoot espresso, churro syrup, steamed milk.

CHOCO-latte

$4.50+

Double shot espresso, house made chocolate, steamed milk.

Frappe de Olla

$4.00+

Cafe de Olla, Whipped cream, cinnamon.

Cafe de Olla

$3.00+

House made coffee infused with piloncillo (hard cane sugar) and warm spices.

HORSHOTA

$5.50+

House-made fresh horchata topped with a double shot of espresso.

MAZAPAN LATTE

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Alternate Milks

Almond Milk

$0.65

Oatmilk

$0.65

Half And Half

Half And Half

Flavor Syrups

Vanilla

$0.55

Caramel

$0.55

White Chocolate

$0.55

Piloncillo

$0.55

Lavender

$0.55

Churro syrup

$0.55

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.50

Our delicious milkshake made with whole milk and ice cream. Don't forget to add a delicious Churro!

Horchata Milkshake

$7.50

Our delicious milkshake made with house-made Horchata, whole milk and ice cream. Don't forget to add a delicious Churro!

Dulce de Leche Milkshake

$7.50

Our delicious milkshake made with whole milk and ice cream. Don't forget to add a delicious Churro!

Oreo's Milkshake

$7.50

Our delicious milkshake made with whole milk and ice cream. Don't forget to add a delicious Churro!

Nutella Milkshake

$7.50

Our delicious milkshake made with whole milk and ice cream. Don't forget to add a delicious Churro!

Mazapan Milkshake

$7.50

Our delicious milkshake made with whole milk and ice cream. Don't forget to add a delicious Churro!

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.50

Our delicious milkshake made with whole milk and ice cream. Don't forget to add a delicious Churro!

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.50

Our delicious milkshake made with whole milk and ice cream. Don't forget to add a delicious Churro!

Abuelita Milkshake

$7.50

Our delicious milkshake made with whole milk and ice cream. Don't forget to add a delicious Churro!

Churro Milkshake

$7.50

Gansito Milkshake

$7.50

Peanut Butter/ Chocolate Milkshake

$7.50

Zombie Milkshake

$9.00

Aguafresca

Horchata

$3.45+

Jamaica

$3.45+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$4.60+

Smoothie

Mangonada smoothie

$4.50+

Mango sorbet, mango puree, chamoy, tajin and fresh lime juice blended smooth.

Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.00+

MATCHA

Matcha Lavender Iced

$5.25+

Hot drinks

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Mexican chocolate drink made with whole milk. Served hot or iced.

Rishi tea

$3.00

Rishi flavored tea.

Atole De Fresa

$3.50+Out of stock

COLD DRINKS

MEX. COCA-COLA

$2.50

Mexican Coca-Cola

SPRITE

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

TOPO-CHICO

$2.50

Mexican carbonated water.

Red Bull

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.00

Assorted flavors.

Water Bottle

$1.00

Extras

Fruit Snacks

$1.65

Mazapan

$0.50

Gansito

$1.50

Jibbitz -5

$12.00

Jibbitz-2

$5.00

Jibbitz-1

$3.00

Bookmark

$1.00

Aluminum Thermal

$24.99

Churro Candle

$11.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.69

Coffee Cakes

$2.70

Pan Rustico

$5.99

Pan De Muerto Relleno

$4.99

Fresas C/ Crema Y Oreos

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry C/ Crema Y Maria

$4.50Out of stock

Blue Churro Candle

$9.99

Small Tin Candle

$5.99

Stickers

$1.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Half Dozen Bunuelos

$9.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly Made & Fried Traditional Churros, Funnel Cakes, Coffees, Cafe de Olla, Milkshakes and plenty more.

Location

3536 West 26th Street, Chicago, IL 60623

Directions

