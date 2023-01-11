Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Comal Rockdale

review star

No reviews yet

309 Moen Avenue

Rockdale, IL 60436

Tacos

Asada Taco

$2.50

Steak - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Pastor Taco

$2.50

Spiced Pork - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Chorizo Taco

$2.50

Pork Sausage - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Pollo Taco

$2.50

Chicken - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Cabeza Taco

$3.75

Beef Head - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Lengua Taco

$3.75

Tongue - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Tripas Taco

$3.75

Intestines - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Asada con Papas Taco

$2.75

Steak with Potatoes - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Chorizo con Papas Taco

$2.75

Spiced Pork with Potatoes - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Camaron Taco

$4.50

Shrimp - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Chicharrón Taco

$3.75

Pork Rinds with Green Salsa - Includes: Cilantro & Onion

Huaraches

Asada Huarache

$6.75

Steak - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Pastor Huarache

$6.75

Spiced Pork - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Chorizo Huarache

$6.75

Pork Sausage - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Pollo Huarache

$6.75

Chicken - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Tripa Huarache

$8.75

Intestines - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Lengua Huarache

$8.75

Tongue - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Pescado Huarache

$8.75

Fish - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Cabeza Huarache

$8.75

Beef Head - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Chicharrón Huarache

$8.75

Pork Rinds - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Camaron Huarache

$9.75

Shrimp - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Combo - (2 Carnes) Huarache

$8.00

Combination – 2 Meats – Choice of Asada, Pastor, Chorizo, or Pollo - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Mix - (3 Carnes) Huarache

$8.75

Mix - 3 Meats -Usually Pork Sausage, Steak, & Spiced Pork - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Potato Huarache

$6.75

Potato - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Queso Huarache - No Carne

$5.75

Cheese (No Meat) - Includes: Cheese, Onion, & Cilantro

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$9.50

Steak - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Chorizo Burrito

$9.50

Pork Sausage - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Jamón Burrito

$9.50

Ham - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Pastor Burrito

$9.50

Spiced Pork - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Pollo Burrito

$9.50

Chicken - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Huevos con Chorizo Burrito

$11.50

Eggs with Chorizo - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Lengua Burrito

$12.50

Tongue - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Tripa Burrito

$12.50

Intestines - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Combo - (2 Carnes) Burrito

$11.00

Combo - 2 Meats - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Mix - (3 Carnes) Burrito

$11.75

Mix - (up to 3 meats) Burrito - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Tortas

Asada Torta

$9.50

Steak - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Chorizo Torta

$9.50

Pork Sausage - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Jamón Torta

$9.50

Ham - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Pastor Torta

$9.50

Spiced Pork - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Pollo Torta

$9.50

Chicken - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Lengua Torta

$12.50

Tongue - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Pescado Torta

$12.50

Fish - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Huevos con Chorizo Torta

$11.50

Eggs with Chorizo - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Combo - (2 Carnes) Torta

$11.00

Combo - 2 Meats - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Mix - (3 Carnes) Torta

$11.75

Mix - up to 3 meats - Torta - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Gorditas

Asada Gordita

$5.75

Steak - Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

Pastor Gordita

$5.75

Spiced Pork - Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

Chorizo Gordita

$5.75

Pork Sausage - Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

Chicharron con Salsa Gordita

$6.50

Pork Rind with Salsa - Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

Lengua Gordita

$8.50

Tongue - Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

Queso Gordita

$4.75

Mozzarella Cheese - Includes: Lettuce & Tomato

Sopes

Asada Sope

$6.75

Steak - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Pastor Sope

$6.75

Spiced Pork - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Chorizo Sope

$6.75

Pork Sausage - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Pollo Sope

$6.75

Chicken - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Lengua Sope

$8.50

Tongue - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Tripa Sope

$8.50

Intestines - Includes: Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, & Sour Cream

Dinner Plates

Bistec a la Mexicana

$18.99

Mexican Style Steak [Comes with Corn Tortillas (6 total)] - Includes Side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Avocado

Tampiqueña

$18.99

Grilled Steak [Comes with Corn Tortillas (6 total)] - Includes Side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Avocado

Carne Asada con Cebollas

$18.99

Grilled Steak with Onions [Comes with Corn Tortillas (6 total)] - Includes Side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Avocado

Fajitas de Asada

$18.99

Steak Fajitas [Comes with Corn Tortillas (6 total)] - Includes Side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Avocado

Fajitas de Pollo

$18.99

Chicken Fajitas [Comes with Corn Tortillas (6 total)] - Includes Side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Avocado

Fajitas de Camaron

$19.99

Shrimp Fajitas [Comes with Corn Tortillas (6 total)] - Includes Side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Avocado

Filete de Pescado

$19.99

Fried Fish Fillet [Comes with Corn Tortillas (6 total)] - Includes Side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Avocado

Frito o A la Plancha Pescado

$19.99

Grilled or Fried Fish [Comes with Corn Tortillas (6 total)] - Includes Side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Avocado

Camarones Fritos

$19.99

Fried Shrimp [Comes with Corn Tortillas (6 total)] - Includes Side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Avocado

Sandwiches

Mexican Burger

$9.99

Hamburguesa con Queso y Jamón - Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles [Served with Fries]

Cheeseburger

$8.75

Hamburguesa con Queso - Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles [Served with Fries]

Hamburger

$8.75

Hamburguesa - Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles [Served with Fries]

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Sándwich de Pollo - Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles [Served with Fries]

Fish Sandwich

$8.75

Sándwich de Pescado - Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles [Served with Fries]

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Ensalada de Pollo

Steak Salad

$9.95

Ensalada de Carne Asada

Fish Salad

$11.95

Ensalada de Pescado

Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Ensalada de Camaron

Appetizers

Quesadilla con Pollo

$8.50

Chicken Quesadilla

Quesadilla con Asada

$8.50

Steak Quesadilla

Quesadilla con Pastor

$8.50

Spiced Pork Quesadilla

Quesadilla con Chorizo

$8.50

Pork Sausage Quesadilla

Quesadilla de Queso

$6.75

Cheese Quesadilla

Guacamole with Chips

$6.50

Guacamole with Chips

Coctel de Camarones

$17.99

Shrimp Coctail

Nachos El Comal con Pollo

$9.50

Nachos with Chicken - Includes: Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Beans, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, & Olives

Nachos El Comal con Asada

$9.50

Nachos with Steak - Includes: Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Beans, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, & Olives

Nachos con Queso

$7.50

Nachos with Nacho Cheese ONLY

Omelettes

Omelettes

Asada Omelette

$7.99

Steak Omelette

Jamón Omelette

$7.99

Ham Omelette

Chorizo Omelette

$7.99

Pork Sausage Omelette

Pastor Omelette

$7.99

Spiced Pork Omelette

Pollo Omelette

$7.99

Chicken Omelette

Omelette - No Carne

$7.99

Omelette - No Meat

Sides

SIDE Arroz

$4.00

Rice

SIDE Frijoles

$4.00

Beans

SIDE Half Arroz/ Half Frijoles

$4.00

SIDE of Half Rice/Half Beans

French Fries

$4.00

French Fries

Fries con Queso

$5.00

Cheese Fries

Onion Rings

$4.00

Onion Rings

Chips with Salsa

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Tiras de Pollo

SIDE Aguacate

$2.50

Avocado

SIDE Nacho Cheese

$2.50

SIDE Cebolla Asadas

$2.50

SIDE Grilled Onions

SIDE Pico de Gallo

$0.50

SIDE Sour Cream

$0.50

SIDE 2oz Salsa Roja (Red)

$0.50

SIDE 2oz Salsa Verde (Green)

$0.50

SIDE 12oz CUP of Salsa Roja (Red)

$2.50

SIDE 12oz CUP of Salsa Verde (Green)

$2.50

Drinks

Can Drink

$1.75

Refresco en Bote

Jarritos

$2.50

Fruit Flavored Sodas

Sangria (Non-Alcoholic)

$2.50

Sangria Flavored Soda

Sidral

$2.50

Apple Soda

Mineral Water

$2.50

Agua Mineral

Mexican Cola

$2.50

Glass Coca-Cola Bottle

Fanta Glass Bottle

$2.50

Bottled Coca-Cola

$2.50

16.9 oz Plastic Bottle

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

16.9 oz Plastic Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50

Botella de Agua

Kids Drink

$1.50

Bebidas para Niños

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Cafe

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

309 Moen Avenue, Rockdale, IL 60436

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

