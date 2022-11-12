Elder + Oat
124 W Main Street
West Dundee, IL 60118
You Matter, A Latte
Seasonal: Pumpkin Spice Latte
Elder and Oat
Inspired by nature, notes of elderflower meet vanilla and mix with creamy oat milk
Hun Bun Latte
A drink who’s name is inspired by the sweetie that is Klaudia and Brad’s golden retriever “Honey,” the Hun Bun Latte blends vanilla, honey and cinnamon to brighten your day!
Golden Milk + Honey
Turmeric (to combat inflammation) and honey provide a golden start to your day
Chai Sunrise
Rise up with a blend of Masala Chai, Espresso, Cinnamon, clove, and other spices give you that "warm, cuddly, blanket" feeling
Iced Mint Mocha
Refreshing Mint and house made E+O dark chocolate
Celebration
Go all out with vanilla, whipped cream, and sprinkles on top!
Brown Sugar Latte
A great end of summer latte utilizing our own, house-made brown sugar syrup. Try it with your favorite milk and enjoy!
Lavender Latte
Mediterranean sweet floral scent compliments the balance of espresso and your milk of choice.
Chagaccino Latte
Give your latte a boost of adaptogen's with "Chagaccino." Providing a flavor profile reminiscent of a chocolate mocha, Chagaccino is an organic mushroom powder thats VEGAN, KETO, and GF. Wildly foraged, sustainably harvested, and no sugar added!
Coffee, Batch
House Blend
Featuring Big Trouble, this coffee reminds us of your classic morning cup of joe
Rotating Single Origin
Ask your local barista about our rotating single origin, served as a French press.
Cold Coffee
A lighter roast....look for hints of floral, melon, and citrus
Nitro Cold Coffee
Our cold coffee infused with nitro for an extra pep in your step
Espresso, Classics
Doppio (In a rush)
A single extraction, equal to a double espresso
Doppio Board (Stay awhile)
Enjoy your single extraction with a side car of Topo Chico and Puna Chocolate Co dark chocolate
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk...a 4 oz pick me up
Macchiato
A single extraction with a dollop of foam on top
Cappuccino
1/3 espresso,1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 milk foam
Latte
Single extraction with steamed milk
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Think latte + house made dark chocolate sauce
Americano
Espresso + hot water
Slow Motion Americano (Decaf)
All the flavor of our Americano without the caffeine
Teas
Chai Latte
Classic Chai Tea Latte
London Fog
Seasonal Favorite: Earl Grey Tea with Steamed Milk and Vanilla
Elderberry Healer
This organic botanical blend offers a soothing, cordial-like body that highlights immune- boosting elderberry. Elderberry has been used for millennia in folk remedies and has an elegant tannin structure and sumptuous flavor. Organic ginger root fortifies the blend; organic licorice root lends a natural sweetness, while essential oil of grapefruit provides a pleasant brightness at the finish.
Turmeric Ginger
The awesome, centering energy of golden turmeric root is enhanced by strengthening licorice root and zesty ginger in this Ayurveda inspired blend. Fragrant lemongrass and citrus peels create a lemon drop candy sweetness that balances the pungency of the roots. The combination of turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey is an ancient herbal recipe for longevity, stamina and balance.
Earl Grey
Rishi organic Earl Grey combines robust and fruity Thai black tea with mellow, caramel sweet Yunnan Dian Hong. This original blend perfectly complements the floral high notes of geranium and rose found in our first-pressing bergamot essential oil.
English Breakfast
Rishi English Breakfast has a rich red infusion color that is malty and robust with sweet, chocolatey undertones and a brisk body that can stand up to milk and sugar.
Hibiscus Berry
Orange Blossom
Not Coffee
Seasonal: Apple Chaider Steamer
Rishi chai tea with apple syrup and oat milk.
Classic Root Beer OLIPOP
We’ve spent years crafting a drink that’s as good for your digestion as it is delicious! OLIPOP combines the benefits of probiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals in a sparkling tonic that supports your microbiome and benefits digestive health. GF, V, P, No added sugars!
Crisp Apple OLIPOP
Ginger Lemon OLIPOP
We’ve spent years crafting a drink that’s as good for your digestion as it is delicious! OLIPOP combines the benefits of probiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals in a sparkling tonic that supports your microbiome and benefits digestive health. GF, V, P, No added sugars!
Orange Squeeze OLIPOP
Tropical Punch OLIPOP
Vintage Cola OLIPOP
We’ve spent years crafting a drink that’s as good for your digestion as it is delicious! OLIPOP combines the benefits of probiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals in a sparkling tonic that supports your microbiome and benefits digestive health. GF, V, P, No added sugars!
Hot Chocolate
Decadent Chocolate served with Whipped Cream and house-made Marshmallows
Kids Organic Chocolate Milk
Sparkling Mineral Water (Topo Chico)
Refresher: Turmeric Ginger Lemonade
Enjoy a refreshing combination of organic RIshi Turmeric Ginger tea mixed with Elder + Oat lemonade. Served over ice.
Milk Steamer
Water
Pastry
Scone, Brown Butter + Pecan
Scone, Cherry Almond
Chive and Cheddar Biscuit
Mini Loaf, Pear and Apple Bread (gf)
Mini Loaf, Pumpkin Bread (gf)
Pumpkin Spiced Pound Cake (k, gf)
Scott Pocket - Ham and Cheese
Named after one of the owners, our "Scott Pocket" is E+O's version of a savory croissant! Don't worry, the base of this product still contains Gemini (our sourdough starter). This option come's with Canadian bacon and sharp cheddar cheese.
Scott Pocket - Veggie
Named after one of the owners, our "Scott Pocket" is E+O's version of a savory croissant! Don't worry, the base of this product still contains Gemini (our sourdough starter). This option come's with feta and spinach for our veggie friends.
"Doh" Pop
Bakers Call
Donut
Chocolate Glaze Old Fashioned (v)
Plain Glaze Old Fashioned (V)
Maple Glaze with Candied Pecan Old Fashioned (v)
Caramel Apple Old Fashioned (v)
Pumpkin Mocha Old Fashioned (v)
Pumpkin Chai Old Fashioned (v)
Mulled Apple Cider (GF)
Warm your palates and soul with a fresh take on our famous apple cider donut. We’ve steeped the cider in house with a blend of mulling spices to offer a warm feeling that will remind you of sitting next to a winter fire. Baked to perfection and soon to be gluten free!
Bombo Filled Donut - Apple Pie
Fruit filling and topped with powdered sugar.
Raised with Vanilla Italian Buttercream
The "Homer" Our quintessential donut, perfectly balanced and artisanal quality. Frosting: Italian Buttercream, silky - not overly sweet Dough: Naturally Leavened over 36 hours, this ‘sourdough’ style donut is one of a kind Grain: 100% Janie’s Mill Flour Fried: Coconut Oil Color: Dye-Free, we use natural ingredients to color our icings. Sprinkles: We source dye-free V/GF sprinkles, whenever possible.
Sugar Glaze, Raised
Long John: Maple Bacon & Bourbon
Our newest long john will not be filled, but instead will be topped with a maple/bourbon glaze and bacon crumble.
Double Chocolate
Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich on Savory Biscuit
Take our savory scone and make it a breakfast sandwich. Choose your eggs with our without bacon bits, and don't forget to upgrade it with a spread!
Breakfast Sandwich on Focaccia
Focaccia Sandwich
Enjoy E+O plain focaccia in one of three styles: turkey, vegetarian, or vegan caprese! Each sandwich is a hearty 2'' x 7'' in size. Don't forget to add your favorite E+O spread! Protein: includes smoked turkey, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, and organic micro-greens (from Nature Garnish, harvested in Huntley, IL). Vegetarian: includes provolone cheese, sliced tomato, organic micro-greens (from Nature Garnish, harvested in Huntley, IL), and topped with E+O pesto. Vegan: tomato, basil, vegan mozzarella, and E+O vegan pesto.
Focaccia Boards
Korda Boxes
Protein Lunch Box
Cheese, Charcuterie, Assorted Nuts, house-made focaccia and other varieties of seasonal items In Partnership with Korda Boards, Elder + Oat will be taking pre-orders 48 or more hours in advance. within 48 hours, it is subject to availability with what is in the shop.
Veggie Lunch Box (Vegan)
Fresh Vegetables, Focaccia, Seasonal Dip and other delicious Accompaniments. *may contain nuts In Partnership with Korda Boards, Elder + Oat, pre-orders (48-72 hrs) are requested to guarantee availability.
Quick Snacks
Beef Stick - Original
Grass-fed and Finished, Zero Sugar, GF, Paleo, Certified Non-GMO, Whole 30 Approved.
Beef Stick - Jalapeno
Grain Free Granola Bar
Cinnamon Almond, individually Packaged, Grain Free Granola Bar by Autumn's Gold. Certified Paleo.
Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis
Brand: UNREAL - Vegan, Gluten Free, Cerified Non-GMO, only 3 grams of sugar per bar and only 3 simple ingredients. These dark chocolate coconut bars use 51% less sugar than the leading brand without using sugar alcohols, stevia or artificial sweeteners.
Whisps Cheese Crisps
Yogurt On The Go
Fruit Rolls
BEAR Yoyos is made from a whole cup of fresh fruit and veggies. Choices based on availability: Mango, Raspberry or Strawberry
Organic Apple Sauce Squeeze
Apple Sauce Flavor Variety: Plain, Strawberry, Banana, or Cinnamon. All Natural USDA Organic. Certified Organic by GOA. Gluten, nut, & dairy free. No sugar added! No preservatives. Non GMO Project Verified.
Organic Fruit Bar
Merchandise
E+O Glass Cup
E+O Espresso Mug
E+O Drip Coffee Mug
Designed in collaboration with Elgin resident and artist, Tania, these mugs are hand thrown and customized for your classic drip cup of coffee! https://www.facebook.com/ceramica.artaffair/
E+O Latte Mug
Designed in collaboration with Elgin resident and artist, Tania, these mugs are hand thrown and customized for E+O. Take the Elder + Oat experience home with you while you enjoy your favorite Rishi Tea or Counter Culture coffee in this mug! https://www.facebook.com/ceramica.artaffair/
E+O Coffee Cup Pin
White Fox T-Shirt
Inspired by the Fox River Valley and sugar skull art design, these shirts have a fun multi-colored image on the front with the E+O logo on their sleeve.
“Coffee & Community” T-Shirt
Show your support for E+O and the surrounding community with these “coffee & community” t-shirts.
Long Sleeved Shirt
Counter Culture Burlap Tote
These totes are hand-sewn by E+O barista Peter, utilizing burlap fabric from Counter Culture Coffee bean bags. Each is unique, and will provide a great addition to your collection!
Lunch Box, Reserve Ahead
Protein Lunch Box, Reserve 48 hours ahead
Cheese + Veggie Lunch Box, Reserve 48 hours ahead
Array of Artisanal Cheeses, Fresh Vegetables, Focaccia, Seasonal Dip and other delicious accompaniments. *may contain nuts In Partnership with Korda Boards, Elder + Oat, pre-orders (48-72 hrs) are requested to guarantee availability.
Veggie Lunch Box (Vegan), Reserve 48 hours ahead
Special Occasions
Donut Birthday 'cake'
This jumbo donut is the size of a cake and the largest one around town! Add more tiers depending on how many people you plan to serve!
Happy Birthday Letters
Jumbo Donut Ring
Donut Letters, each
Customize a saying with donut letters! Select the number of letters desired and email us the word or letters you’d like us to create, and glaze color preferences.
Baked Good Boxes, To Go
Baker Call’s Box, 1/2 Dozen Assorted
Assorted bakery items, by the half dozen. May include Monkey Bread, and other seasonal treats. Available for same day pick up based on availability or advance ordering- 24 hour minimum recommended.
Chive and Cheddar Biscuit Box (qty: 4)
Bring home four (4) of our E+O chive and cheddar biscuits! Enjoy with butter, jam, or while making your own breakfast sandwich. Don't forget to pick up a spread to go with it!
Browned Butter Pecan Scone Box (qty: 4)
Grab your scones for the week with this four-pack of our famous browned butter pecan.
Variety Box of Cookies (qty: 8)
Enjoy a pack of 8 cookies for your 4th of July weekend festivities! Available for pick up Friday and Saturday, these boxes will include 2 of the following: cherry bourbon oatmeal, chocolate chip & sea salt, snickerdoodle, and cowboy cookies.
Focaccia Loaves
1/4 Focaccia- Plain
Salt + EVOO
1/2 Focaccia - Plain
Salt + EVOO
Full Focaccia - Plain
Salt + EVOO Pre- Order your full focaccia loaves! Ideally we have 36 hour notice to guarantee toppings. Call or stop in store to see what is available for same day pick up!
1/4 Focaccia - Sweet
Seasonal sweet toppings to a beautiful crumb Focaccia
1/2 Focaccia- Sweet
Seasonal sweet toppings to a beautiful crumb Focaccia
Full Focaccia - Sweet
Seasonal sweet toppings to a beautiful crumb Focaccia Pre- Order your full focaccia loaves! Ideally we have 36 hour notice to guarantee toppings. Call or stop in store to see what is available for same day pick up!
1/4 Focaccia - Savory
Seasonal Savory Toppings placed in and on top of our delicious focaccia. Same Day pick up is based on availability. Pre-order to guarantee specific toppings!
1/2 Focaccia - Savory
Seasonal Savory Toppings placed in and on top of our delicious focaccia. Same Day pick up is based on availability. Pre-order to guarantee specific toppings!
Full Focaccia - Savory
CURRENT FLAVOR: GARLIC Seasonal Savory Toppings placed in and on top of our delicious focaccia Pre- Order your full focaccia loaves! Ideally we have 36 hour notice to guarantee toppings. Call or stop in store to see what is available for same day pick up!
Beverages
Upcoming Events
10.08.22 / RUN CLUB 7:30 AM
Join us at the shop on Saturday morning for our monthly run club! Whether your an experienced marathoner, weekend warrior, or just looking to get outdoors with your family for a morning stroll, we’d love for you to join us. WHAT TO EXPECT 1. Gear storage - we will have a team member watching over your valuables while your on the run. 2. Coffee and food samples. 3. Fun with the community!
10.08.22 / POP-UP: Gold Fern Farm Flower 9 AM - sell out
Enjoy Elder + Oat in the evening as we host special hours for game night. Bring your own group or come by and meet somebody new, our “game room” is waiting for you! Select coffee, tea, and baked goods will be available for purchase. Guests are also welcome to bring their own favorite games if they’d like.
10.09.22 / POP-UP: Creation Owl 9 AM - Noon
10.15.22 / FUNDRAISER: LAUNCH Chicago 6 PM - 9 PM
10.22.22 / MOVIE NIGHT: Hocus Pocus
We continue to turn Elder + Oat into a classic movie cinema, with our next feature film “Hocus Pocus”. The shop will transform as our vintage popcorn machine set’s the tone for a unique experience. Making this evening even more special, we’ve partnered with “Woodfire Pizza” who will be offering delivery into the shop (email your order: dundee@woodfire.pizza). Doors open at 6:30 PM and the movie will start promptly by 7 PM. The movie will be played on a 100’’ screen, ensuring you can see from anywhere in the shop. Seating options include: Cozy Corner - up to 3 guests can enjoy the famous leather sofa in our cozy corner Booth - up to 2 guests can enjoy one of our black booths Large Booth - For groups of up to four Lounge Seating - 2 comfortable lounge chairs with a table in between for your snacks
10.30.22 / POP-UP: Tarot Readings with WildFlowerSpiritHour 9 AM - Noon
11.05.22 / STORY TIME 10:00 AM
We are at it again with our monthly story time! Partnering with the Dundee Township Library, story time is geared towards our Elder + Oat littles and features two short book readings. In between stories, a complimentary treat will be provided. It may get loud with the littles, but we love hosting family events!
LIVE MUSIC: [Pending]
Check them out here: https://newvintagestrings.page/
Host Your Event
Book Your Party at Elder + Oat - Private Event Rental
Rent our space and cater through us for an extra special occasion. We offer grazing tables based on the number of guests featuring our baked goods, breads, spreads and other charcuterie, cheese, pickled items, fruits, vegetables, cold pasta salads, etc. Price noted is basic rental per hour without a catering order. The rental may be reduced or waived based on what food and beverage E+O will be providing for the event!
Local Delivery Locations
Cozy local coffee shop and micro-bakery that was opened by a group of friends who are passionate about hospitality, natural + clean ingredients and an atmosphere that is a home away from home. Welcome, friends. Morning: try a scone, a donut, or sweet focaccia! Sip on our Celebration Latte, you won't regret it. Mid-Morning: Focaccia slices and seasonal fresh spreads offer a sweet/savory alternative that fills the belly and the soul. We also offer Adult and Kid Lunch Boxes. Take Home: Everything. You can't go wrong, unless you leave empty handed. Seating: Indoor work spaces with power and internet, Family Style Tables with plenty of board games, a cozy corner to cuddle up or outdoor seating to take in the sunrise.
124 W Main Street, West Dundee, IL 60118