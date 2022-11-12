Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elder + Oat

review star

No reviews yet

124 W Main Street

West Dundee, IL 60118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Blend
Breakfast Sandwich on Savory Biscuit
Cappuccino

You Matter, A Latte

Signature Drinks

Seasonal: Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Elder and Oat

$6.00

Inspired by nature, notes of elderflower meet vanilla and mix with creamy oat milk

Hun Bun Latte

$6.00

A drink who’s name is inspired by the sweetie that is Klaudia and Brad’s golden retriever “Honey,” the Hun Bun Latte blends vanilla, honey and cinnamon to brighten your day!

Golden Milk + Honey

$6.00

Turmeric (to combat inflammation) and honey provide a golden start to your day

Chai Sunrise

$6.00

Rise up with a blend of Masala Chai, Espresso, Cinnamon, clove, and other spices give you that "warm, cuddly, blanket" feeling

Iced Mint Mocha

$6.00

Refreshing Mint and house made E+O dark chocolate

Celebration

$6.00

Go all out with vanilla, whipped cream, and sprinkles on top!

Brown Sugar Latte

$6.00Out of stock

A great end of summer latte utilizing our own, house-made brown sugar syrup. Try it with your favorite milk and enjoy!

Lavender Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Mediterranean sweet floral scent compliments the balance of espresso and your milk of choice.

Chagaccino Latte

$6.00

Give your latte a boost of adaptogen's with "Chagaccino." Providing a flavor profile reminiscent of a chocolate mocha, Chagaccino is an organic mushroom powder thats VEGAN, KETO, and GF. Wildly foraged, sustainably harvested, and no sugar added!

Coffee, Batch

Coffee by Counter Culture

House Blend

$2.75

Featuring Big Trouble, this coffee reminds us of your classic morning cup of joe

Rotating Single Origin

$3.25

Ask your local barista about our rotating single origin, served as a French press.

Cold Coffee

$4.00

A lighter roast....look for hints of floral, melon, and citrus

Nitro Cold Coffee

$5.50

Our cold coffee infused with nitro for an extra pep in your step

Espresso, Classics

Classic Espresso based drinks crafted with precision
Doppio (In a rush)

Doppio (In a rush)

$3.00

A single extraction, equal to a double espresso

Doppio Board (Stay awhile)

$6.00

Enjoy your single extraction with a side car of Topo Chico and Puna Chocolate Co dark chocolate

Cortado

$3.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk...a 4 oz pick me up

Macchiato

$3.50

A single extraction with a dollop of foam on top

Cappuccino

$4.50

1/3 espresso,1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 milk foam

Latte

$4.50

Single extraction with steamed milk

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

Think latte + house made dark chocolate sauce

Americano

$3.50

Espresso + hot water

Slow Motion Americano (Decaf)

$3.50

All the flavor of our Americano without the caffeine

Teas

Chai Latte

$4.75

Classic Chai Tea Latte

London Fog

$5.00

Seasonal Favorite: Earl Grey Tea with Steamed Milk and Vanilla

Elderberry Healer

$3.50

This organic botanical blend offers a soothing, cordial-like body that highlights immune- boosting elderberry. Elderberry has been used for millennia in folk remedies and has an elegant tannin structure and sumptuous flavor. Organic ginger root fortifies the blend; organic licorice root lends a natural sweetness, while essential oil of grapefruit provides a pleasant brightness at the finish.

Turmeric Ginger

$3.50

The awesome, centering energy of golden turmeric root is enhanced by strengthening licorice root and zesty ginger in this Ayurveda inspired blend. Fragrant lemongrass and citrus peels create a lemon drop candy sweetness that balances the pungency of the roots. The combination of turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey is an ancient herbal recipe for longevity, stamina and balance.

Earl Grey

$3.50

Rishi organic Earl Grey combines robust and fruity Thai black tea with mellow, caramel sweet Yunnan Dian Hong. This original blend perfectly complements the floral high notes of geranium and rose found in our first-pressing bergamot essential oil.

English Breakfast

$3.50

Rishi English Breakfast has a rich red infusion color that is malty and robust with sweet, chocolatey undertones and a brisk body that can stand up to milk and sugar.

Hibiscus Berry

$3.50

Orange Blossom

$3.50

Not Coffee

Seasonal: Apple Chaider Steamer

$4.75

Rishi chai tea with apple syrup and oat milk.

Classic Root Beer OLIPOP

$3.50

We’ve spent years crafting a drink that’s as good for your digestion as it is delicious! OLIPOP combines the benefits of probiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals in a sparkling tonic that supports your microbiome and benefits digestive health. GF, V, P, No added sugars!

Crisp Apple OLIPOP

$3.50

Ginger Lemon OLIPOP

$3.50

We’ve spent years crafting a drink that’s as good for your digestion as it is delicious! OLIPOP combines the benefits of probiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals in a sparkling tonic that supports your microbiome and benefits digestive health. GF, V, P, No added sugars!

Orange Squeeze OLIPOP

$3.50

Tropical Punch OLIPOP

$3.50Out of stock

Vintage Cola OLIPOP

$3.50Out of stock

We’ve spent years crafting a drink that’s as good for your digestion as it is delicious! OLIPOP combines the benefits of probiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals in a sparkling tonic that supports your microbiome and benefits digestive health. GF, V, P, No added sugars!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Decadent Chocolate served with Whipped Cream and house-made Marshmallows

Kids Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Sparkling Mineral Water (Topo Chico)

$2.50

Refresher: Turmeric Ginger Lemonade

$4.25

Enjoy a refreshing combination of organic RIshi Turmeric Ginger tea mixed with Elder + Oat lemonade. Served over ice.

Milk Steamer

$2.00

Water

Pastry

Scone, Brown Butter + Pecan

$4.00

Scone, Cherry Almond

$4.00Out of stock

Chive and Cheddar Biscuit

$4.00

Mini Loaf, Pear and Apple Bread (gf)

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Loaf, Pumpkin Bread (gf)

$4.00

Pumpkin Spiced Pound Cake (k, gf)

$4.00

Scott Pocket - Ham and Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Named after one of the owners, our "Scott Pocket" is E+O's version of a savory croissant! Don't worry, the base of this product still contains Gemini (our sourdough starter). This option come's with Canadian bacon and sharp cheddar cheese.

Scott Pocket - Veggie

$5.00Out of stock

Named after one of the owners, our "Scott Pocket" is E+O's version of a savory croissant! Don't worry, the base of this product still contains Gemini (our sourdough starter). This option come's with feta and spinach for our veggie friends.

"Doh" Pop

$2.00

Bakers Call

$5.00Out of stock

Donut

Chocolate Glaze Old Fashioned (v)

$2.50

Plain Glaze Old Fashioned (V)

$2.50

Maple Glaze with Candied Pecan Old Fashioned (v)

$2.50

Caramel Apple Old Fashioned (v)

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Mocha Old Fashioned (v)

$2.50

Pumpkin Chai Old Fashioned (v)

$2.50

Mulled Apple Cider (GF)

$2.50Out of stock

Warm your palates and soul with a fresh take on our famous apple cider donut. We’ve steeped the cider in house with a blend of mulling spices to offer a warm feeling that will remind you of sitting next to a winter fire. Baked to perfection and soon to be gluten free!

Bombo Filled Donut - Apple Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Fruit filling and topped with powdered sugar.

Raised with Vanilla Italian Buttercream

$3.75Out of stock

The "Homer" Our quintessential donut, perfectly balanced and artisanal quality. Frosting: Italian Buttercream, silky - not overly sweet Dough: Naturally Leavened over 36 hours, this ‘sourdough’ style donut is one of a kind Grain: 100% Janie’s Mill Flour Fried: Coconut Oil Color: Dye-Free, we use natural ingredients to color our icings. Sprinkles: We source dye-free V/GF sprinkles, whenever possible.

Sugar Glaze, Raised

$2.50Out of stock

Long John: Maple Bacon & Bourbon

$3.25Out of stock

Our newest long john will not be filled, but instead will be topped with a maple/bourbon glaze and bacon crumble.

Double Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich on Savory Biscuit

$6.25

Take our savory scone and make it a breakfast sandwich. Choose your eggs with our without bacon bits, and don't forget to upgrade it with a spread!

Breakfast Sandwich on Focaccia

$6.25Out of stock

Focaccia Sandwich

$7.75Out of stock

Enjoy E+O plain focaccia in one of three styles: turkey, vegetarian, or vegan caprese! Each sandwich is a hearty 2'' x 7'' in size. Don't forget to add your favorite E+O spread! Protein: includes smoked turkey, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, and organic micro-greens (from Nature Garnish, harvested in Huntley, IL). Vegetarian: includes provolone cheese, sliced tomato, organic micro-greens (from Nature Garnish, harvested in Huntley, IL), and topped with E+O pesto. Vegan: tomato, basil, vegan mozzarella, and E+O vegan pesto.

Focaccia Boards

Focaccia, Garlic + Rosemary

Focaccia, Garlic + Rosemary

$3.75Out of stock

Focaccia, Plain

$3.25Out of stock

Poblano, Corn + Cheddar

$4.00Out of stock

Focaccia, Sweet

$3.75Out of stock

Korda Boxes

In Partnership with Korda Boards, Elder + Oat will be offering limited amounts of lunch boxes in shop made per day. Pre-order if you want to have one reserved in advance!
Protein Lunch Box

Protein Lunch Box

$15.00Out of stock

Cheese, Charcuterie, Assorted Nuts, house-made focaccia and other varieties of seasonal items In Partnership with Korda Boards, Elder + Oat will be taking pre-orders 48 or more hours in advance. within 48 hours, it is subject to availability with what is in the shop.

Veggie Lunch Box (Vegan)

Veggie Lunch Box (Vegan)

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Vegetables, Focaccia, Seasonal Dip and other delicious Accompaniments. *may contain nuts In Partnership with Korda Boards, Elder + Oat, pre-orders (48-72 hrs) are requested to guarantee availability.

Quick Snacks

Individually packaged items to go

Beef Stick - Original

$2.10Out of stock

Grass-fed and Finished, Zero Sugar, GF, Paleo, Certified Non-GMO, Whole 30 Approved.

Beef Stick - Jalapeno

$2.10Out of stock

Grain Free Granola Bar

$2.00

Cinnamon Almond, individually Packaged, Grain Free Granola Bar by Autumn's Gold. Certified Paleo.

Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

$0.50Out of stock

Brand: UNREAL - Vegan, Gluten Free, Cerified Non-GMO, only 3 grams of sugar per bar and only 3 simple ingredients. These dark chocolate coconut bars use 51% less sugar than the leading brand without using sugar alcohols, stevia or artificial sweeteners.

Whisps Cheese Crisps

$1.00Out of stock

Yogurt On The Go

$1.00

Fruit Rolls

$1.00Out of stock

BEAR Yoyos is made from a whole cup of fresh fruit and veggies. Choices based on availability: Mango, Raspberry or Strawberry

Organic Apple Sauce Squeeze

$1.75

Apple Sauce Flavor Variety: Plain, Strawberry, Banana, or Cinnamon. All Natural USDA Organic. Certified Organic by GOA. Gluten, nut, & dairy free. No sugar added! No preservatives. Non GMO Project Verified.

Organic Fruit Bar

$1.00Out of stock

Merchandise

E+O Glass Cup

$10.00

E+O Espresso Mug

$18.00

E+O Drip Coffee Mug

$20.00Out of stock

Designed in collaboration with Elgin resident and artist, Tania, these mugs are hand thrown and customized for your classic drip cup of coffee! https://www.facebook.com/ceramica.artaffair/

E+O Latte Mug

$25.00Out of stock

Designed in collaboration with Elgin resident and artist, Tania, these mugs are hand thrown and customized for E+O. Take the Elder + Oat experience home with you while you enjoy your favorite Rishi Tea or Counter Culture coffee in this mug! https://www.facebook.com/ceramica.artaffair/

E+O Coffee Cup Pin

$8.00

White Fox T-Shirt

$26.00

Inspired by the Fox River Valley and sugar skull art design, these shirts have a fun multi-colored image on the front with the E+O logo on their sleeve.

“Coffee & Community” T-Shirt

$20.00

Show your support for E+O and the surrounding community with these “coffee & community” t-shirts.

Long Sleeved Shirt

$22.00

Counter Culture Burlap Tote

$40.00

These totes are hand-sewn by E+O barista Peter, utilizing burlap fabric from Counter Culture Coffee bean bags. Each is unique, and will provide a great addition to your collection!

Lunch Box, Reserve Ahead

Pre-Order your lunch box 48 hours in advance to guarantee availability! We only have a few available to order each day and may not be ready for pick up before 10am unless pre-ordered.

Protein Lunch Box, Reserve 48 hours ahead

$15.00

Cheese + Veggie Lunch Box, Reserve 48 hours ahead

$14.00

Array of Artisanal Cheeses, Fresh Vegetables, Focaccia, Seasonal Dip and other delicious accompaniments. *may contain nuts In Partnership with Korda Boards, Elder + Oat, pre-orders (48-72 hrs) are requested to guarantee availability.

Veggie Lunch Box (Vegan), Reserve 48 hours ahead

$14.00

Special Occasions

Celebrate with E+O! We would love to provide a custom creation to celebrate your upcoming occasion. Baby Shower, Prom Date Proposals, Weddings and Birthdays - we've got you covered.
Donut Birthday 'cake'

Donut Birthday 'cake'

$16.50

This jumbo donut is the size of a cake and the largest one around town! Add more tiers depending on how many people you plan to serve!

Happy Birthday Letters

Happy Birthday Letters

$35.00

Jumbo Donut Ring

$16.50
Donut Letters, each

Donut Letters, each

$3.00

Customize a saying with donut letters! Select the number of letters desired and email us the word or letters you’d like us to create, and glaze color preferences.

Baked Good Boxes, To Go

We are a small batch artisanal bakery. We typically have a good array of baked goods daily in shop, however for larger orders we ask at least 24 hours notice to provide the freshest order tailored to your specific desires.

Baker Call’s Box, 1/2 Dozen Assorted

$17.50

Assorted bakery items, by the half dozen. May include Monkey Bread, and other seasonal treats. Available for same day pick up based on availability or advance ordering- 24 hour minimum recommended.

Chive and Cheddar Biscuit Box (qty: 4)

$12.75

Bring home four (4) of our E+O chive and cheddar biscuits! Enjoy with butter, jam, or while making your own breakfast sandwich. Don't forget to pick up a spread to go with it!

Browned Butter Pecan Scone Box (qty: 4)

$12.75

Grab your scones for the week with this four-pack of our famous browned butter pecan.

Variety Box of Cookies (qty: 8)

$8.00

Enjoy a pack of 8 cookies for your 4th of July weekend festivities! Available for pick up Friday and Saturday, these boxes will include 2 of the following: cherry bourbon oatmeal, chocolate chip & sea salt, snickerdoodle, and cowboy cookies.

Focaccia Loaves

Pre- Order your focaccia loaves require 36 hour notice for specialty requests. Call or stop in store to see what is available for day of pick up! Our focaccia bread is one of a kind. Naturally leavened over a 36 hour process, using local grains from Janie's Mill and baked daily.

1/4 Focaccia- Plain

$5.00

Salt + EVOO

1/2 Focaccia - Plain

$10.00

Salt + EVOO

Full Focaccia - Plain

$20.00

Salt + EVOO Pre- Order your full focaccia loaves! Ideally we have 36 hour notice to guarantee toppings. Call or stop in store to see what is available for same day pick up!

1/4 Focaccia - Sweet

$6.00Out of stock

Seasonal sweet toppings to a beautiful crumb Focaccia

1/2 Focaccia- Sweet

$12.00Out of stock

Seasonal sweet toppings to a beautiful crumb Focaccia

Full Focaccia - Sweet

$24.00Out of stock

Seasonal sweet toppings to a beautiful crumb Focaccia Pre- Order your full focaccia loaves! Ideally we have 36 hour notice to guarantee toppings. Call or stop in store to see what is available for same day pick up!

1/4 Focaccia - Savory

$6.00

Seasonal Savory Toppings placed in and on top of our delicious focaccia. Same Day pick up is based on availability. Pre-order to guarantee specific toppings!

1/2 Focaccia - Savory

$12.00

Seasonal Savory Toppings placed in and on top of our delicious focaccia. Same Day pick up is based on availability. Pre-order to guarantee specific toppings!

Full Focaccia - Savory

Full Focaccia - Savory

$24.00

CURRENT FLAVOR: GARLIC Seasonal Savory Toppings placed in and on top of our delicious focaccia Pre- Order your full focaccia loaves! Ideally we have 36 hour notice to guarantee toppings. Call or stop in store to see what is available for same day pick up!

Beverages

Grab a 96 oz box of Counter Culture Big Trouble, our signature medium roast house blend. 8-10 cups and sugars included.

96 oz Hot Coffee Box

$22.50

96 oz Cold Coffee Box

$25.00

Upcoming Events

10.08.22 / RUN CLUB 7:30 AM

Join us at the shop on Saturday morning for our monthly run club! Whether your an experienced marathoner, weekend warrior, or just looking to get outdoors with your family for a morning stroll, we’d love for you to join us. WHAT TO EXPECT 1. Gear storage - we will have a team member watching over your valuables while your on the run. 2. Coffee and food samples. 3. Fun with the community!

10.08.22 / POP-UP: Gold Fern Farm Flower 9 AM - sell out

Enjoy Elder + Oat in the evening as we host special hours for game night. Bring your own group or come by and meet somebody new, our “game room” is waiting for you! Select coffee, tea, and baked goods will be available for purchase. Guests are also welcome to bring their own favorite games if they’d like.

10.09.22 / POP-UP: Creation Owl 9 AM - Noon

10.15.22 / FUNDRAISER: LAUNCH Chicago 6 PM - 9 PM

10.22.22 / MOVIE NIGHT: Hocus Pocus

We continue to turn Elder + Oat into a classic movie cinema, with our next feature film “Hocus Pocus”. The shop will transform as our vintage popcorn machine set’s the tone for a unique experience. Making this evening even more special, we’ve partnered with “Woodfire Pizza” who will be offering delivery into the shop (email your order: dundee@woodfire.pizza). Doors open at 6:30 PM and the movie will start promptly by 7 PM. The movie will be played on a 100’’ screen, ensuring you can see from anywhere in the shop. Seating options include: Cozy Corner - up to 3 guests can enjoy the famous leather sofa in our cozy corner Booth - up to 2 guests can enjoy one of our black booths Large Booth - For groups of up to four Lounge Seating - 2 comfortable lounge chairs with a table in between for your snacks

10.30.22 / POP-UP: Tarot Readings with WildFlowerSpiritHour 9 AM - Noon

11.05.22 / STORY TIME 10:00 AM

We are at it again with our monthly story time! Partnering with the Dundee Township Library, story time is geared towards our Elder + Oat littles and features two short book readings. In between stories, a complimentary treat will be provided. It may get loud with the littles, but we love hosting family events!

LIVE MUSIC: [Pending]

Check them out here: https://newvintagestrings.page/

Host Your Event

E-mail us direct at human@elderandoat.com to inquire about private space rentals. We host bridal, birthday, anniversary, family gatherings, and more!

Book Your Party at Elder + Oat - Private Event Rental

Rent our space and cater through us for an extra special occasion. We offer grazing tables based on the number of guests featuring our baked goods, breads, spreads and other charcuterie, cheese, pickled items, fruits, vegetables, cold pasta salads, etc. Price noted is basic rental per hour without a catering order. The rental may be reduced or waived based on what food and beverage E+O will be providing for the event!

Local Delivery Locations

Select available location for your personal delivery of coffee and goodies for our the shop. We are also building out Charcuterie, cheese and breads with spread for those special occasions.
Spa Bleu

Spa Bleu

$1.00

Select this for local deliver to Spa Bleu!

SHINE Salon & Dry Bar

SHINE Salon & Dry Bar

$1.00

Select this option and we'll deliver to you!

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy local coffee shop and micro-bakery that was opened by a group of friends who are passionate about hospitality, natural + clean ingredients and an atmosphere that is a home away from home. Welcome, friends. Morning: try a scone, a donut, or sweet focaccia! Sip on our Celebration Latte, you won't regret it. Mid-Morning: Focaccia slices and seasonal fresh spreads offer a sweet/savory alternative that fills the belly and the soul. We also offer Adult and Kid Lunch Boxes. Take Home: Everything. You can't go wrong, unless you leave empty handed. Seating: Indoor work spaces with power and internet, Family Style Tables with plenty of board games, a cozy corner to cuddle up or outdoor seating to take in the sunrise.

Website

Location

124 W Main Street, West Dundee, IL 60118

Directions

Gallery
Elder + Oat image
Elder + Oat image
Elder + Oat image

Similar restaurants in your area

D.C. Cobb's East Dundee
orange star3.5 • 21
311 Barrington Ave East Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Woodfire Dundee
orange star4.7 • 150
127 W Main St West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Bleuroot
orange star4.4 • 1,009
98 West Main Street West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Gyradiko
orange star4.2 • 631
142 S WESTERN AVE CARPENTERSVILLE, IL 60110
View restaurantnext
Benedict's Eggs and More
orange starNo Reviews
8 S River St Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Southern Belle's Pancake House -Carpentersville
orange starNo Reviews
152 S. Western Ave Carpentersville, IL 60110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Dundee

Bleuroot
orange star4.4 • 1,009
98 West Main Street West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Woodfire Dundee
orange star4.7 • 150
127 W Main St West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Dundee
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston