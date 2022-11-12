10.22.22 / MOVIE NIGHT: Hocus Pocus

We continue to turn Elder + Oat into a classic movie cinema, with our next feature film “Hocus Pocus”. The shop will transform as our vintage popcorn machine set’s the tone for a unique experience. Making this evening even more special, we’ve partnered with “Woodfire Pizza” who will be offering delivery into the shop (email your order: dundee@woodfire.pizza). Doors open at 6:30 PM and the movie will start promptly by 7 PM. The movie will be played on a 100’’ screen, ensuring you can see from anywhere in the shop. Seating options include: Cozy Corner - up to 3 guests can enjoy the famous leather sofa in our cozy corner Booth - up to 2 guests can enjoy one of our black booths Large Booth - For groups of up to four Lounge Seating - 2 comfortable lounge chairs with a table in between for your snacks