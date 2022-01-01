Elder Tree Public House East Atlanta Village

Terra D'oro Pinot Grigio

Made from 100% Pinot Grigio, this is an excellent expression not only of the variety, but the Friuli terroir. On the nose, there are delicate nuances of rosewater and lychee. The palate is dry and full with apple and pear flavors and a refreshingly clean finish. Outstanding as an aperitif, it is an ideal accompaniment for fish dishes and will pair perfectly with white meats and soufflé.