Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Elder Tree Public House East Atlanta Village
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
European-style Irish pub serves gastro fare rooted within authentic Irish tradition. If you’re wondering what the difference is between a GastroPub and an a regular Pub? It’s the food. Our menu features American takes on classic Irish Pub food favorites, creating dishes that are both interesting and comfortable. Beer, Darts and Soccer always available!
Location
469 Flat Shoals ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Gallery
