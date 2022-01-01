Elder Tree Public House East Atlanta Village

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Beer

Guinness

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Sweetwater 420

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Weihnstephan

$8.00

Strongbow

$7.00

Magners

$8.00

Carlsberg

$8.00

Tropicalia

$8.00

Smithwicks

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Bold Rock Blackberry

$7.00

Hopsecutioner

$8.00

WL LMN ADE

$8.00

Pitcher Special

$30.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Half n Half

$8.00

Snake Bite

$8.00

Dirty Hippie

$8.00

Black N Tan

$8.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Corona

$6.50

Crabbies

$6.00

Dosxx

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Weihnstephan Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Pumking

$8.00

3T Rapturous

$6.50

Athena Paradiso

$6.50

Appalachia

$6.50

Classic City Lager

$5.50

Coors Banquet 16oz

$3.50

Dos XX Margarita

$6.00

High Noon

$6.50

Loyal 9

$6.50

Long Drink

$6.50

PBR 16oz

$3.50

White Claw

$6.50

WW Fresh Pressed

$6.50

Urban Tree Cider

$5.00

Guinness Zero

$7.00

Liquor

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Lime

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Absolut Watermelon

$8.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Cutwater Habanero

$7.00

Cutwater Hibiscus

$7.00

Cutwater Horchata

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$7.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$7.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.50

Figenza

$10.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Legends Vodka

$7.00

Luksusova

$7.00

Natty Lite Black Cherry Lemonade

$7.00

Russian Standard

$8.50

Stoli

$7.50

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Legends Gin

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Empress

$10.00

Grey Whale

$8.00

Hendrix

$9.00

HighClere Castle

$8.50

Monkey 47

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Engine Gin

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan 151

$9.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$7.50

Cutwater Dark Rum

$7.00

Diplomatico Reserve

$9.00

Don Q

$7.00

Kraken

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers Dark Rum

$8.50

Rum Haven

$8.50

Sailor Jerry's

$8.50

Teremana Silver

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anjejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Resposado

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$12.00

Siete Misterios Mezcal

$12.00

Teremana Gold

$8.00

Baston Silver

$18.00

Baston Resposado

$20.00

Baston Anejo

$26.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Bardstown

$15.00

Baston Whiskey

$22.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Blantons

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit 10

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Canadian Apple

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Apple

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jack Rye

$11.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$8.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Larceny

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Penderyn Celt

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$13.00

Sagamore Rye

$9.00

Screwball

$10.00

8Ball Chocolate

$9.00

DoughBall

$9.00

Busker

$7.00

Bushmills Black Bush

$11.00

Bushmills Red Bush

$9.00

Jameson

$8.50

Jameson Black

$11.00

Jameson Cask IPA

$10.00

Jameson Cask Stout

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Powers

$10.00

Red Breast 12

$13.00

Slanes

$6.00

Tulamore Dew

$7.50

Waterford Dunbell

$25.00

Balvenie 12 Year

$15.00

Balvenie 14 Year

$18.00

Balvenie 17 Year

$20.00

Dalmore 12

$15.00

Dewar's White

$10.00

Dewars 12

$12.00

E.H Taylor

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$14.00

Glenfiddich 15 Year

$20.00

Glenfiddich 18 Year

$22.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

$14.00

Johnny Black

$13.00

Johnny Red

$11.00

Macallen 12

$18.00

Talisker

$13.00

D'usse

$15.00

Davidoff Special V

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Martell Blue Swift

$13.00

Royale Montaine

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Bailey's Almond

$8.00

Bailey's Espresso Creme

$8.00

Bailey's Salted Caramel

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cherry Luxardo

$6.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Emmet's Irish Cream

$6.00

Evan Williams Egg Nog

$7.00

Fernet

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva

$9.00

Jägermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

$7.00

Nonino Amaro

$12.00

RumChata

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

St.Germain

$10.00

Tattersall Creme De Fleur

$8.00

Tattersall Sour Cherry

$8.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Well Amaretto

$5.00

Well Butterscotch

$5.00

Well Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Well Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Well Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

Cherry Moonshine

$7.00

Busker

$10.00

Jameson IPA Edition

$10.00

Jameson Stout Edition

$10.00

Legends

$10.00

Powers

$10.00

Sagamore Rye

$9.00

Moonshine

$10.00

Engine Gin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Jack (S)

$10.00

Milagro

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Wine

11 Minute Rose'

$11.00

Crios Rose'

$8.00

Innocent Bystander Pink Moscato

$10.00

Backhouse Chardonney

$8.00

Hayes Ranch Chardonney

$11.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$8.00

Cono Sur Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$9.00

House Champagne

$7.00

Hayes Ranch Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

Terra D'oro Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Faire La Fete Champagne

$12.00Out of stock

11 Minute Rose'

$42.00

Backhouse Chardonnay

$28.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$28.00

This crisp Riesling shows bright flavors of apple, pear and apricot with an ideal balance of minerality and acidity, ending with an intriguing sweet, yet tart finish. This wine would be great as an aperitif, or would pair nicely with spicy dishes.

Crios Rose'

$28.00

Faire La Fete Champagne

$36.00Out of stock

Hayes Ranch Chardonney

$42.00

Innocent Bystander Pink Moscato

$34.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

Terra D'oro Pinot Grigio

$32.00Out of stock

Made from 100% Pinot Grigio, this is an excellent expression not only of the variety, but the Friuli terroir. On the nose, there are delicate nuances of rosewater and lychee. The palate is dry and full with apple and pear flavors and a refreshingly clean finish. Outstanding as an aperitif, it is an ideal accompaniment for fish dishes and will pair perfectly with white meats and soufflé.

House Champagne

$21.00

Hayes Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

White

$9.00

Red

$9.00

Backhouse Cabernet

$9.00

Backhouse Merlot

$9.00

Ben Marco Malbec

$11.00

Evolution Red Blend

$10.00

Famay Merlot

$10.00

Siduri Pinot Noir

$15.00

Trivento Malbec

$11.00

Zac Brown Pinot Noir

$12.00

Angels Ink Pinot Noir

$48.00

Ben Marco Malbec

$34.00

Carolina Reserve Cabernet

$34.00

Evolution Red Blend

$34.00
Luke Cabernet Sauvignon

Luke Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

This bold Cabernet opens with flavors of black cherries and blackberries with a touch of currants and vanilla, complemented by earth and mineral notes. Deep berry flavors lead to a soft tannin cocoa finish.

Merlot

Merlot

$28.00

This wine offers lively red color with purple hues, smooth tannins, and red fruit flavors. This wine is the perfect match for red meats and saucy dishes.

Siduri Pinot Noir

$48.00
Trivento Malbec

Trivento Malbec

$28.00

Pairs perfectly with Pastas with light tomato-based sauces, a juicy cheeseburger, grilled salmon, or if you're not a cook, drink it on its own.

Zac Brown Pinot Noir

$36.00

Cocktails

Specialty 8

$8.00

Specialty 10

$10.00

Specialty 12

$12.00

Specialty 14

$14.00

Shot Roulette

$10.00

Fiddler's To Life

$10.00Out of stock

Smokey Paloma

$12.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

ElderTini

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

EAV Tea

$9.00

EAV Staycation

$12.00

Blue/Vanilla Lemonade

$11.00

Covid Cabana

$10.00

Bree's F*ckin Irish Coffee

$12.00

Lucky 13 Punch (Single)

$6.00

Lucky 13 Punch (Double)

$25.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Appletini

$8.00

Baileys n Coffee

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Queen

$11.00

Bob Marley

$12.00

Bushwacker

$11.00

Cactus Berry

$9.00

Candy Appletini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

French Connection

$15.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Irish Trash Can

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

J&B Coffee

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Screaming Orgasm

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Top Shelf LIT

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Assorted Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Brunch Specials

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

European-style Irish pub serves gastro fare rooted within authentic Irish tradition. If you’re wondering what the difference is between a GastroPub and an a regular Pub? It’s the food. Our menu features American takes on classic Irish Pub food favorites, creating dishes that are both interesting and comfortable. Beer, Darts and Soccer always available!

Location

469 Flat Shoals ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Directions

Gallery
Elder Tree Public House image
Elder Tree Public House image

