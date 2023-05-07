Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bear's Food Shack

review star

No reviews yet

717 Lake Avenue

Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BREAKFAST 12-2PM

PLATES

Diablo's Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Eggs sunny side up over Oaxaca cheese, flour tortilla, homemade salsa roja, avocado, queso fresco, black beans, and Mexican sausage with sour cream.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, 4 Mexican cheese blend, Mexican rice, pinto beans, dry or enchilada style, and poblano or chipotle sauce.

Desayuno Tacos

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, chihuahua cheese, homemade salsa roja, avocado, and chipotle salsa.

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Grilled carne asada, sunny-side-up eggs, diablos potatoes, and homemade avocado salsa.

Diablo Chilaquiles

$14.00

Wet corn tortillas with green salsa served with eggs, queso fresco, sour cream, and a choice of ground brisket or impossible meat.

Pancake Combo

$14.00

2 eggs, diablos potatoes, bacon, Mexican sausage, rice, and beans.

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Multigrain toast, avocado, feta cheese, grape tomato salsa, and fried egg with a side of cilantro aioli.

Egg & Cheddar Wrap

$8.00

Egg, cheddar cheese, and homefries, in a flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Add bacon 2 | sausage 2 | steak 4

SIDES

Home Fries

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Parfait Cup

$6.00

Vanilla yogurt, granola, and fresh fruit.

Avocado

$3.00

SMOOTHIES

Super Greens

$10.00

Almond milk, apple juice, spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, and agave.

Tropical Passion

$10.00

Vanilla yogurt, apple juice, strawberries, mango, pineapple, papaya, banana, and honey.

Mango Madness

$10.00

Vanilla yogurt, apple juice, mango, pineapple, papaya, banana, and honey.

Berry Oats

$10.00

Vanilla yogurt, almond milk, oats, chocolate chips, cinnamon, protein, blueberries, bananas, and honey.

Strawberry Banana

$10.00

Vanilla yogurt, apple juice, strawberries, banana, and honey.

AÇAÍ BOWLS

Sunrise Bowl

$13.00

Açaí, granola, peanut butter, banana, pineapple, strawberries, coconut flakes, and honey.

Passion Bowl

$13.00

Açaí, granola, almond butter, banana, pineapple, strawberries, mango, coconut flakes, goji berries, and honey.

Ocfit Bowl

$13.00

Açaí, granola, almond butter, banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, goji berries, hemp seeds, and honey.

Monkey Bowl

$13.00

Açaí, granola, peanut butter, Nutella, banana, coconut flakes, chocolate chips, and honey.

Aloha Bowl

$13.00

Açaí, granola, vanilla yogurt, banana, pineapple. mango, coconut flakes, chia seeds, and honey.

DINNER 2-10PM

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Slow-roasted pork and cheddar cheese on multigrain bread served with a side of barbecue sauce.

Nacho Diablo

$15.00

Brisket, queso, black beans, pico de gallo, candied jalapeño, cilantro, and lime-ancho crema.

Guacamole

$14.00

Cilantro, lime, onion, serrano, and tomato.

Tuna Tower

$15.00

Raw tuna, and fresh avocado, topped with chips.

Elote

$7.00

Cotija cheese, chili, and crema rosado.

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Queso blend, poblano peppers, and red onion.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Spicy, and mild verde, or pineapple mango salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Tres quesos, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime-ancho and crema. Add steak 4 | brisket 4 | pollo 2 | vegetable 2 | impossible 3

Salads

Ensalada Del Diablo

$14.00

Romaine, pepitas, black beans, tomatoes, charred corn, cotija, and cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Add carne asada 8 | pollo 6 | shrimp 6

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Avocado, tomato, charred corn, cucumber, romaine, tortilla shreds, and mango-agave dressing.

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

$15.00

Crispy manteca fried pork, white onion, cilantro, and salsa verde.

Americano Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, colby jack, and lime-ancho crema.

Chili-Lime Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Chili-lime marinated shrimp, cilantro slaw, and chipotle remoulade.

Poke Taco Taco

$15.00

Served with slaw, mango salsa, cheddar cheese, and cilantro aioli on a flour tortilla.

Keto Taco

$14.00Out of stock

House-made cheddar cheese taco shells with avocado, bacon bits, and slaw.

Birria Taco

$16.00

Chiuhauha cheese, white onion, cilantro, and consome.

Pollo Taco

$14.00

Chihuahua cheese, avocado, pickled red onion, lime-ancho crema, and salsa.

Carne Asada Taco

$18.00

Marinated steak, avocado, cilantro, red onion, and chimichurri.

Crispy Mahi-Mahi Taco

$15.00

Red cabbage slaw, avocado, and chipotle remoulade.

Impossible Americano Taco

$16.00

Impossible beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, with lime-ancho crema.

Burritos

Your choice of black beans or refried pinto beans, chili-lime onions, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, or salsa.

Ancho Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Chili-Lime Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Carnitas Burrito

$17.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$18.00

Vegetable Burrito

$14.00

Impossible Burrito

$14.00

Enchiladas

Served with mexican rice with a choice of black beans or refried pinto beans. Your choice of enchilada or tomatillo sauce.

Pollo

$15.00

Marinated chicken, tres quesos, and pickled red onion.

Braised Brisket

$18.00

Braised brisket, tres quesos, and pickled red onion.

Spinach

$15.00

Poblano, spinach, tres quesos, and pickled red onion.

Carnitas

$16.00

Crispy manteca fried pork, tres quesos, and pickled red onion.

Fajitas

Served with bell peppers, charred lime onions, roasted tomato, corn tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, and crema.

Carne Asada Fajita

$25.00

Marinated skirt steak Add shrimp 6 | pollo 4

Pollo Fajita

$18.00

Marinated chicken thighs

Shrimp Fajita

$20.00

Chili-lime marinated shrimp

Vegetable Fajita

$15.00

Corn & mushroom

Poke Bowls

Served with sushi rice, slaw, mango salsa, grape tomato salsa, topped with carrot ginger aioli, and cilantro aioli with a choice of wasabi or ginger.

Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

Big Bowls

Keto Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Cauliflower rice, superfood salad, chicken breast, avocado, bacon bits, fried egg, grape tomato salsa, and a side of cilantro aioli.

Kakao Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Cauliflower rice, spring mix, tomato salsa, avocado, feta cheese, and shrimp topped with cilantro aioli.

Pahoa Bowl

$18.00

Whole avocado scooped & stuffed with eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and grape tomato salsa.

Kona Super Bowl

$20.00

Filet tips and shrimp on quinoa, edamame and superfood salad with mango salsa, and grape tomato salsa, topped with lemon dijon dressing and raspberry vinaigrette.

Luau Pork Bowl

$18.00

Luau pork is served on house fried rice, slaw, pineapple, and a side of barbecue sauce.

Protein Power Bowl

$11.00

Quinoa, edamame, egg whites, sautéed spinach, and feta cheese. Add steak 5 | shrimp 5 | pollo 3

Terri-Sun Bowl

$18.00

Teriyaki chicken and filet tips on a house fried rice and superfood salad topped with a fried egg and house teriyaki sauce.

Plates

Impossible Cheeseburger & Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Impossible meat patty, cheddar cheese, spring mix, tomato, and onion, on a potato bun, served with french fries.

Cheeseburger & Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Special blend patty, cheddar cheese, spring mix, tomato, and onion, on a potato bun, served with french fries.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Sesame-seared ahi tuna steak with a mixed green salad.

Green Spaghetti

$14.00

Silky smooth green cream sauce.

Carne Asada Chimichurri

$28.00

Marinated skirt steak, cilantro rice, seared queso fresco, and chimichurri.

Sides

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Esquites

$7.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side Mexican Rice

$4.00

Side Refried Pinto Bean

$4.00Out of stock

Beans

$4.00

CINCO DE MAYO!

Cocktails

Tini Tequila

$14.00

Blackberry Mojito

$12.00

Mango Jalapeno

$12.00

Watermelon Lime Cooler

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Michelada

$10.00

Classic Margarita

$5.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Teremana Blanco Margarita

$8.00

Teremana Reposado Margarita

$10.00

El Bandido Signature Drink

$14.00

Beer

Corona Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Modelo Negra

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.00

Stella

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Jai Alai

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Corona Bucket (6)

$16.00

Modelo Bucket (6)

$16.00

Pacifico Bucket

$15.00

Shots

Matcha Tea Tequila

$5.00

Jello

$3.00

Taco Special

Chicken Taco

$9.00

Steak Taco

$12.00

Birria Taco

$12.00

Mahi Mahi Taco

$12.00

Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Americano taco

$9.00

Impossible taco

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

El Diablo Tequila & Taco Bar has authentic Mexican street food served in an artistically inspired venue! Can't get into us for our amazing food and craft cocktails? We can bring our food to you!

Website

Location

717 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Da Vine Fusion Tapas and Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
17 S J St Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Cana Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
604 Lake Ave Lake Work Beach, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Lilo's Streetfood & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
701 Lake Ave Lake Worth, FL 33467
View restaurantnext
Monka's Beer and Burger Bar - 921 Lake Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
921 Lake Ave. Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Blueprint Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
502 Lucerne Avenue Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Neptune Fish Market - 531 North Dixie Highway
orange starNo Reviews
531 North Dixie Highway Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Worth Beach

Benny's On The Beach - Pier -
orange star4.3 • 5,372
10 S Ocean Blvd Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Cucina Moderna - Cucina Lake Worth
orange star4.5 • 770
9835 Lake Worth Rd Lake Worth, FL 33467
View restaurantnext
Oceano Kitchen - Lantana
orange star4.6 • 484
201-1 East ocean ave Lantana, FL 33462
View restaurantnext
El Rinconcito Colombiano 3
orange star4.5 • 437
2107 10th Ave N Lake Worth, FL 33461
View restaurantnext
Mathews Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 418
130 S H St Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's on the Beach
orange star4.4 • 376
10 S Ocean Blvd Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Worth Beach
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston