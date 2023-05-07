Bear's Food Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
El Diablo Tequila & Taco Bar has authentic Mexican street food served in an artistically inspired venue! Can't get into us for our amazing food and craft cocktails? We can bring our food to you!
Location
717 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Monka's Beer and Burger Bar - 921 Lake Ave.
No Reviews
921 Lake Ave. Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurant