El Dorado Kitchen
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
El Dorado Kitchen serves award-winning cuisine crafted with local, seasonal ingredients from Executive Chef Armando Navarro. The restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and on Sunday for brunch. Join us in the main dining-room, front corner café, on the tree-lined outdoor patio, our cozy bar, or in our private dining room.
Location
405 1st St West, SONOMA, CA 95476
Gallery
