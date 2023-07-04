Restaurant header imageView gallery

Murphy's Deli Eldridge

804 North Eldridge Parkway

#150

Houston, TX 77079

Popular Items

Club Supreme

Club Supreme

$9.49

Ham and oven roasted turkey layered on toasted wheat berry bread with bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo


Build Own Subs

Build own Sub. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Spread

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Oven Roast Turkey

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Ham

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Roast Beef

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Corned Beef

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Salad

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Egg Salad

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Tuna Salad

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

BLT

$8.49

Classic Homemade

Choice of Egg Salad, Chicken Salad, Tunas Salad, Lettuce Tomato and Slice Bread (wheat berry)

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Salad Classic

$8.99

toasted wheat berry bread, lettuce, tomato

Egg Salad Classic

$7.99

toasted wheat berry bread, lettuce, tomato

Tuna Salad Classic

$8.99

toasted wheat berry bread, lettuce, tomato

Signature Sandwiches

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

The Muffuletta 1/2

The Muffuletta 1/2

$9.49

Ham & Salami or Turkey, provolone cheese and our homemade olive mix on the original New Orleans muffuletta bread toasted.

Club Supreme

Club Supreme

$9.49

Ham and oven roasted turkey layered on toasted wheat berry bread with bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Club Supreme

Turkey Club Supreme

$9.49

Oven roasted turkey layered on wheat berry bread, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread and mayo

New Yorker

$9.49

Hot corned beef and pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, and coleslaw on toasted marble rye bread

French Dip

$9.49

Hot roast beef, fried onions melted Swiss cheese and dijon horseradish sauce on ciabatta with a side of au jus for dipping

Roast Beef Melt

$9.49

Roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, sliced pepperoncini, and Dijon horseradish sauce on ciabatta

Santa Fe Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, black bean corn relish, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, ancho chipotle sauce on toasted sourdough bread

Texas Delight

$9.49

Hot roast beef, bacon and cheddar cheese, Russian dressing, lettuce and tomato on sliced sourdough bread

Paninis

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Sun-Died Tomato

Chicken Sun-Died Tomato

$9.49

Grilled chicken, tomato, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese, ancho chipotle sauce and sun-dried tomato pesto on ciabatta

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$9.49

Grilled chicken, tomato, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese and basil pesto aioli on ciabatta

Caprese

Caprese

$8.99

Fresh marinated mozzarella cheese, tomato, baby spinach with a basil pesto aioli on ciabatta

Spicy Turkey

Spicy Turkey

$9.49

Oven roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, crushed red peppers, provolone cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, and sun-dried tomato pesto on ciabatta

Turkey Bacon and Avocado

$10.49

Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado spread, tomato, chipotle mayo on ciabatta

Italian Press

$9.49

Salami, ham, provolone cheese, sliced pepperoncinis, baby spinach, tomato and basil pesto aioli on ciabatta

Reuben

$9.49

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on marble rye

Rachel

$9.49

Oven roasted turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on marble rye

California Garden-

California Garden-

$8.99

American and Swiss cheese, avocado spread, spinach, tomato, red onions, roasted red pepper, basil pesto aioli and a dash of salt, pepper & oregano mix on ciabatta

Wraps & Pitas

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Gyro - Choice of Protein

Gyro - Choice of Protein

$9.49

Tzatziki sauce, tomato and onions served on a grilled pita bread with a protein choice

*Falafel Pita

$8.99

Falafel, hummus spread, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, feta cheese and a drizzle of Mediterranean dressing on a pita

*Veggie

$8.99

Hummus spread, feta cheese, olive spread, cucumbers, sliced red onions, bell peppers, tomato and basil pesto aioli

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Buffalo chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, sliced tomato and blue cheese dressing

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$9.49

Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, chopped green onions and jalapeno ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar

$9.49

Grilled chicken, shredded romaine, parmesan cheese, tomato, and Caesar dressing

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$9.49

Grilled chicken, shredded romaine, cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn relish, and ancho chipotle sauce

Classic Salads

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, boiled egg and a chef’s pinwheel with ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, ice berg, egg, bacon, avocado spread, diced tomato, blue cheese with ranch dressing

Chicken Green Salad

$12.98

Chicken, Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing

Tuna Green Salad

$12.98

Tuna Salad, Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing

Green Salad

Green Salad

$8.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, cucumbers, olive spread, sliced pepperoncinis, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing & pita bread

Salad Scoop

$5.99

on a bed of romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato

BUILD YOUR SALAD

$10.00

Build own Salad with 5 toppings

Soup/Chili/Potato

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.99

Chili

$6.29

Green Onions & Shred Cheddar

Lunch A La Carte *

Chips

$2.25

Avocado

$1.25

Pickle

$1.49

Side Dressing

$1.49

Small Coleslaw

$1.89

Falafel (5)

$4.99

Dice Chicken Breast

$3.99

Small Fruit Cup

$2.25

1 Hummus

$0.95

Pita Triangle

$0.99
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great taste, quality, and fresh ingredients have been the hallmark of Murphy’s Deli. Their world deli menu is comprised of fresh creations with an international twist, which has made them the caterer of choice for countless companies. Whether it’s lunch on the go or a corporate meeting, we are committed to serving busy professionals a flavorful experience. Murphy’s Deli proudly serves Starbucks Coffee.

Website

Location

804 North Eldridge Parkway, #150, Houston, TX 77079

Directions

