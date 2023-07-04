Murphy's Deli Eldridge
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great taste, quality, and fresh ingredients have been the hallmark of Murphy’s Deli. Their world deli menu is comprised of fresh creations with an international twist, which has made them the caterer of choice for countless companies. Whether it’s lunch on the go or a corporate meeting, we are committed to serving busy professionals a flavorful experience. Murphy’s Deli proudly serves Starbucks Coffee.
Location
804 North Eldridge Parkway, #150, Houston, TX 77079
