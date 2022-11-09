  • Home
American

Electric Alley Sliders 749 S. Washington Blvd. Ogden, Ut. 84404

No reviews yet

749 Washington Boulevard

Ogden, UT 84404

Beef Sliders

Brisket Slider

$7.00

Austin Texas style smoked brisket, our signature pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, kola bbq sauce. Pickles on the side.

PB&J Burger

$7.50

Ground beef slider, bacon, jalapeno jelly, peanut, greens, lettuce tomato and pickles on the side.

Garlic Burger

Garlic Burger

$7.00

Fresh ground chuck, slow roasted onion jam, roasted garlic aholi, lettuce and tomato on the side.

BMS Burger

$7.50

Ground beef, bacon, swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce tomato and pickles on the side.

Burger

Burger

$6.50

fresh ground chuck, slow roasted onion jam, red pepper aholi, lettuce and tomato on the side.

Beer Cheese burger

Beer Cheese burger

$7.00

Fresh ground chuck, hatch chili beer cheese, slow roasted onion jam, lettuce and tomato on the side.

Chicken Sliders

BRC Chicken Slider

$7.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, house made buffalo sauce, cheddar, ranch, our pickled slaw and, pickles on the side.

Grilled Hot Chicken

Grilled Hot Chicken

$6.00

Butter milk and spice marinaded chicken, pickled slaw, Nashville style hot chicken sauce with pickles on the side. Medium heat.

Buttermilk Chicken Slider

$6.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, our pickled slaw and pickles served on the side.

Pork sliders

Pulled Pork slider

Pulled Pork slider

$6.00

12 hour smoked pork on apple and cherry wood, sauced with our Apricot Carolina sauce, house picked slaw. Pickle chips on the side.

Vegetarian / vegan sliders

Black bean Shiitake Burger

Black bean Shiitake Burger

$6.00

Black beans, roasted shitakes, hatch green chilies, flaxseeds.

Grilled cheese slider

$4.00

Wings

Wings (8 bone in)

Wings (8 bone in)

$13.50

8 wings served with fresh butter milk ranch and sliced celery.

FRIES

Garlic Fries

$6.50

Scratch made, slow roasted garlic aholi, rosemary, chives.

Beer Cheese Fries

$7.00

House chip fries smothered in our hatch chili beer cheese, chives.

Loaded Pork Fries

Loaded Pork Fries

$9.00

5 oz of our house fries. Topped with pickled slaw, Carolina BBQ sauce, smoked pulled pork.

Poutine

Poutine

$8.00

Classic Canadian Pountine, scratch made brown gravy, beehive cheese, cheese curds. Topped with chives.

Pasta

Mac and Cheese entree

$10.00

Elbow macaroni, Beehives Seahive cheddar, cornflake and herb gratin, chives.

Mac and Cheese Side

$5.50

Elbow macaroni, Beehives Seahive cheddar, cornflake and herb gratin, chives.

Salads

Large house salad

Large house salad

$8.00

Spring mix, roasted pepitas, tomato, tempura jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese.

Side salad

$4.00

Spring mix, roasted pepitas, tomato, tempura jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese.

Pickled slaw side

$3.00

Beverages

Pepsi 20oz bottle

$2.25

Diet Pepsi 20oz bottle

$2.25

Boylan root beer glass bottle

$2.25

Boylan cherry glass bottle

$2.25

Mt. Dew 20oz bottle

$2.25

Jaritos Sangria glass bottle

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Diet Dew 20oz bottle

$2.25

Misc

Fry sauce side

$0.50

Ranch dressing side

$0.50

Ketchup side

$0.50

Blue cheese dressing side

$0.50

Kola bbq side

$0.50

Apricot Carolina bbq side

$0.50

Hot chicken sauce side

$0.50

Buffalo sauce side

$0.50

Pickles side

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Two guys who own a sliders shop. Local cheese, local bread, local meat and produce when available.

Location

749 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404

Directions

Nickolas Jones image

