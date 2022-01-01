Electric Co Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
American Fusion
Location
207 East Depot Street, Bedford, VA 24523
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
A heavenly sandwhich - 2829 Idlewild Blvd Ne
No Reviews
15173 Forest Road Forest, VA 24551
View restaurant
Cakes and Pipers Bakery LLC - 17980 Forest Rd Ste H
No Reviews
17980 Forest Rd Ste H Forest, VA 24551
View restaurant