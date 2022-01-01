Restaurant header imageView gallery

Electric Co Bistro

207 East Depot Street

Bedford, VA 24523

Order Again

Appetizers

Crispy Zucchini Coins

$8.00Out of stock

Prosciutto Risotto Balls

$9.00

Arugula, Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00

Smoked Trout with Asparagus

$14.00

Smoked Salmon, Asparagus Vinaigrette, Tarragon Potato Salad, Olive Crostini

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Pecorino, Zesty Anchovy Dressing, White Anchovies

BBQ Pork Wings

$11.00Out of stock

Mac And Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00Out of stock

Biscuit And Gravy

$6.00Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Mushroom Bisque

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Chili Con Carne

$9.00

Dessert

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate + Cherries

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Bark

$8.00

Bundt Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Entree

Sirloin

$26.00

Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Brunch Schnitzel

$19.00

Sauteed Chicken

$22.00

Seared Salmon

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp + Grits

$26.00Out of stock

Seared Tuna

$24.00Out of stock

Omelet

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken With Corn Cake

$18.00Out of stock

Pancakes

$16.00Out of stock

Parmesan Pork Schnitzel

$21.00

Quiche

$15.00

Brunch Pizza

$17.00

French Toast

$17.00

Brisket Over Hashbrowns

$17.00Out of stock

Chorizo Chicken Quiche

$16.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Shrub + Juice

$5.00

Shrub tea

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Heineken NA

$7.00

Sandwiches

Black Forest Ham Italian on Tuscan Roll

$16.00

Bison Burger

$16.00

Italian Sausage

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Brisket

$17.00

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Beef Bratwurst

$15.00

Side Order

Mixed Greens

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Beer

BEALE'S GOLD

$6.00

"THE HORNIG" BC

$6.00

"OCTOBERFEST" SA

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

"SUNNY LITTLE THING" SN

$7.00

"TORPEDO" SN

$6.00

"BIG FOOT" SN

$7.00

"OATMEAL STOUT" SR

$8.00

"BIG SLICE" 3N

$7.00

"WAIMEA" 3N

$7.00

"TOP DOWN BLONDE" 3R

$8.00

"BE KIND" VBC

$8.00

"KEEP VA BEAUTIFUL" VBC

$7.00

"RAINBOW CONNECTION" BEALE'S

$8.00

"RAZZLE DAZZLE" BEALE'S

$7.00

"DRIVE BY JUICE" 3R

$8.00

"PEACH MANGO CIDER" AO

$5.00

"VODKA LEMONADE" DH

$8.00Out of stock

"BLOOD ORANGE MANGO" DH

$8.00

MILLER LT

$5.00

"APPLE CIDER" AO

$5.00

Duck Rabbit Stout

$6.00

Evil Santa

$8.00

Three Roads Baltic Porter

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Skippin Rock Kolsch

$7.00

Skipping Rock Tropical Gose

$7.00

Cider

BUSKEY RVA CIDER

$11.00

Buskey Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Rose - BTB

Barboursville Rosato - BTB

$24.00

Chateau d'Aqueria Tavel Rose - BTB

$45.00

Diora Rose - BTB

$30.00

Rose - BTG

Barboursville Rosato - GL

$8.00

Chateau d'Aqueria Tavel Rose - GL

$15.00

Diora Rose - GL

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Fusion

Location

207 East Depot Street, Bedford, VA 24523

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

