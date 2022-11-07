Restaurant header imageView gallery

Electric Greens

125 S Clark St

Chicago, IL 60603

Hemp Seed Crunch Avocado Toast
Chicken Sipping Broth

Greens

Volt

$12.00

baby kale, romaine, avocado, oranges, ricotta salata, sunflower sprouts, pickled red onion, hemp seed crunch, zaatar, electric vinaigrette

Roma

$12.00

baby kale, romaine, pickled broccolini, tomato, avocado, ricotta salata, sourdough crouton, cured black olive, basil, white truffle balsamic vinaigrette

Ohm

$12.00

savoy cabbage, romaine, cucumber, tomato, snap pea, carrot, cashew, mint, cilantro, chili quinoa crisp, thai ginger vinaigrette

Al Pastor

$12.00

romaine, savoy cabbage, pickled pineapple, avocado, pickled red onion, roasted squash, coconut bacon, cilantro, radish, seeded cracker, pepita vinaigrette

Cobb

$12.00

kale, romaine, tomato, snap peas, pickled red onions, avocado, goat cheese, coconut "bacon", hard-boiled egg, and electric ranch dressing

Grain Bowls

Glow

$12.00

Farro, shredded kale, roasted squash, pickled apple, shaved parmesan, radish, coconut bacon, toasted pepita, basil, preserved lemon vinaigrette

Amp

$12.00

Wild rice, arugula, roasted beet, roasted mushroom, goat cheese, pickled red onion, smoked almonds, smoked paprika vinaigrette

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Bowl

$9.00

Toasts

Hemp Seed Crunch Avocado Toast

$9.00

avocado, sunflower sprouts, goat cheese, electric vinaigrette, hemp seed crunch, Familiar Bakery sourdough

Chili Quinoa Crisp Toast

$9.00

avocado, sunflower sprouts, orange, mint, chili quinoa crunch, Familiar Bakery sourdough

Sipping Broths

Chicken Sipping Broth

$4.00
Mushroom Sipping Broth

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Electric Greens is a salad bar pairing exceptionally fresh greens with bright vinaigrettes, punchy citrus, and flavorful ferments which all bring impactful flavors that also make you feel damn good.

125 S Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603

