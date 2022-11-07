Electric Greens
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Electric Greens is a salad bar pairing exceptionally fresh greens with bright vinaigrettes, punchy citrus, and flavorful ferments which all bring impactful flavors that also make you feel damn good.
Location
125 S Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
No Reviews
521 South Dearborn Street Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant
Dos Taqueria @ Revival Food Hall. 125 S Clark St.
No Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurant