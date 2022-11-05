A map showing the location of Electric Lady Electric LadyView gallery

Electric Lady Electric Lady

review star

No reviews yet

144 Northwest 23rd Street

Miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Ketel one

$14.00

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00

Soda

Gin

well gin

$10.00

bombay saphire

$14.00

tanquery

$14.00

hendricks

$14.00

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00

Soda

Rum

well rum

$10.00

brugal anejo

$14.00

zacapa 23

$16.00

diplomatico

$16.00

bombu

$14.00

bombu xo

$18.00

appleton signature

$16.00

santa teres

$16.00

bacardi superior

$14.00

brugal 1888

$16.00

Malibu

$16.00

bacardi gold

$16.00

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00

Soda

Tequila

Well tequila

$10.00

Don julio ultima

$90.00

Don julio Silver

$16.00

Don julio Repo

$18.00

don julio anejo

$20.00

1942

$55.00

clase azul

$55.00

casaamigo silver

$17.00

casaamigo repo

$19.00

casaamigo anejo

$21.00

volcan silver

$15.00

volcan repo

$17.00

volcan cristalino

$20.00

patron

$16.00

pierde almas

$20.00

400 conejos

$18.00

Don julio 70

$25.00

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00

Soda

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Henessy VSOP

$18.00

Henessy XO

$90.00

Remy Martin

$18.00

Branson VSOP

$18.00

Dusse

$16.00

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00

Soda

Whiskey

Well whiskey

$10.00

Crown

$14.00

Crown Apple

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

jack daniels honey

$16.00

jameson

$14.00

Buchanas 12

$15.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Dewars

$15.00

Old par 12

$14.00

Johnny Black

$14.00

Johnny Gold

$22.00

Johnny blue

$55.00

Makers mark

$16.00

Chivas 12

$14.00

Chivas 18

$18.00

kikori

$18.00

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00

Soda

rose

ava rose

$12.00

beer

corona

$10.00

modelo especial

$10.00

presidente

$10.00

La rubia

$8.00

bud light

$10.00

red stripe

$8.00

guiness

$8.00

liqueurs/cordials

Amaretto di saronno

$14.00

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Chaetreusse Green

$14.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Jagermeister

$14.00

kahlua

$14.00

lemoncello

$14.00

licor 43

$14.00

sambuca

$14.00

st germain

$14.00

fireball

$14.00

aguardiente

$13.00

baileys

$14.00

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00

Soda

Other's

Redbull

$10.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$10.00

Water

$5.00

Soda Can

$5.00

Pizza

peperoni

$13.00

cheese

$12.00

Veggie

$13.00

Caprese

$15.00

Four cheese

$16.00

Meat lover

$17.00

Margueritta

$14.00

Wings

5 lemon pepper

$9.00

10 lemon pepper

$16.00

5 plain wings

$9.00

10 plain wings

$16.00

5 Buffalo wings

$9.00

10 buffalo wings

$16.00

Empanadas

Beef empanadas

$8.00

TEQUILA

Patron silver

$300.00

Casa amigos Blanco

$320.00

Casamigos Reposado

$345.00

Don Julio Reposado

$325.00

Don Julio Blanco

$390.00

Don Julio Anejo

$350.00

Volcan Blanco

$300.00

DON JULIO 1942

$700.00

WHISKEY

Black Label

$300.00

Gold Label

$350.00

Buchanna's 12

$300.00

VODKA

TITOS

$300.00

GREY Goose

$320.00

HOUSE VODKA SKOL

$150.00

RUM

Barcardi 1L

$250.00

COGNAC

Hennessy VS

$350.00

Henessy VSOP

$400.00

Henessy VS 1LT

GIN

SKOL GIN

Hendricks Gin

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

144 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Stand - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
313 NW 25th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
OOH RAW - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
50 NW 23rd St Suite #108 Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Joe's Pizza of NYC
orange starNo Reviews
234 NW 25th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
OMAKAI sushi Wynwood
orange star4.8 • 28
2107 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
House of Mac - Overtown - 2055 NW 2 Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2055 NW 2 Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Coyo Taco - Wynwood - 2300 NW 2nd AVE
orange starNo Reviews
2300 NW 2nd AVE Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston