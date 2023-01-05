Electric Mountain Lodge 41388 Electric Mountain Lane
41388 Electric Mountain Lane
Paonia, CO 81428
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Three slices of applewood smoked bacon
Breakfast Potatoes
Yukon gold potatos cooked tender inside and crispy on the outside
Egg
One egg cooked the way you like it
Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
Whole milk plain yogurt topped with your choice of fruit
Sausage Patty
Two Polodori sausage patties
Toast
A choice of French, wheat or English muffin
Breakfast Specialties
Appetizers
Bacon Artichoke Dip
Spinach, mascarpone, applewood smoked bacon, marinated artichoke hearts served with crostini
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders served with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce or tossed in buffalo suace
Green Chili Fries
Crispy fries topped with green chile sauce and cheddar cheese
Hummus with Cucumber and Pita
Lemon garlic hummus served with fresh baked pita bread and cucumber slices
Sausage Sampler
A share plate of our 3 Charcutnuvo sausages served with a side of sauerkraut, curry ketchup and dijon mustard
Entrées
Baseball cut Top Sirloin
Prime grade top sirloin topped with herbed butter and a choice of sides
Garlic Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp sauteed in butter, olive oil, parsley garlic and cream, served over linguini
Greek Chicken Plate
Lemon herb grilled chicken breast, Greek salad, roasted potates, fresh pita, Tzatziki sauce
Lamb Chops
Herb marinated Colorado lamb chops seared mid rare served with a choice of sides
Wild Sockeye Salmon
Wild sockey salmon topped with a lemon parsley sauce and a choice of sides
Zucchini Noodle Pasta Primavera
Sauteed seasonal veggies served over zucchini noodles with a light cream sauce
Kids Food
Pizza
Salads
Sandwich/Wraps
Dale’s Pale Ale Beer Brat
Charcutnuvo Dale’s Pale Ale Beer Brat on a Harvest Moon hoagie bun, served with fries
EML Burger
Choose from beef, grilled Red Bird chicken breast, crispy chicken or our veggie patty, served on a Harvest Moon brioche bun, with fries
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Red Bird Chicken breast seasoned in our lemon herb marinade, red onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce, Harvest Moon brioche bun, served with fries
Organic Chicken Spinach Sausag
Charcutnuvo Organic Chicken Spinach sausage on a Harvest Moon hoagie bun, served with fries
Smoked Pork And Elk Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst
Charcutnuvo Smoked Pork And Elk Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst on a Harvest Moon hoagie bun, served with fries
Sides
French Fries
Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, onion, Jalapeño
Herb Roasted Potatoes
Yukon gold potatoes, lemon, onion, herbs
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes, butter, brown sugar, cream
Roasted Cauliflower
Cauliflower brushed with butter, olive oil and spices, roasted tender
Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables
Seasonal veggies sauteed in olive oil, lightly seasoned with sea salt and pepper
Beverage
Bitburger Drive 0,0% Alcohol-free
Alcohol-free beer
Café Mocha 16 oz
Cappuccino 16 oz
Decaf Coffee
Drip Coffee
Espresso Shot
Fountain Soda
Frappe Caramel Latte 16 oz
Frappe Mocha Latte 16 oz
Frappe Vanilla Bean 16 oz
Ginger Beer Can
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee 16 oz
Iced Latte 16 oz
Juice Choice
Kids Beverage
Latte 16 oz
Red Bull Can
Smoothie Acai Blueberry
Smoothie Matcha Tea
Smoothie Mixed Berries
Smoothie Strawberry Banana
Kids Milk
Kids Juice
Kids Soda
Beer
Wine
14 Hands Glass
Coppola Diamond Glass
Matua Glass
Meiomi Glass
Ruffino Lumina Glass
14 Hands 750 ml Bottle
Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre 750 ml 750 ml Bottle
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml
Coppola Diamond 750 ml Bottle
Kendall Jackson Reserve Bottle
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc Bottle Marlborough, NZ
La Marca Prosseco-187 ml Bottle
La Marca Prosseco-750 ml Bottle
Matua 750 ml Bottle
Meiomi Bottle
Ruffino Lumina 750 Bottle
Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs 750 ml
Veuve Clique Brut-Bottle
Whispering Angel 750 ml Bottle
Liquor
Finlandia
Grey Goose
Tito's
Bacardi Spiced
Malibu Coconut
Rum, Bacardi White
Rum, Flor de Caña
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Espolon Reposado
Herradura Silver
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Makers Mark
Old Foresters 86 Proof
Wolf Creek Rye
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Jackelope
Carpano Antica Formula
Dolin Dry
Balvenie 12 Year
Dewars White Label
Glenfiddich 12 Year
Illegal Joven
Hennessy V.S
Amaretto
Baileys Irish Cream
Dekypur O3
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Orange Curacao
St Germain Elderflower
Cocktails Classic
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A gateway to adventure, exploration & discovery, Electric Mountain Lodge is an epicenter for outdoor adventure, a four-season lodge that is Colorado's Best Kept Secret. See you on the Mountain soon!
