  • Paonia
  • Electric Mountain Lodge - 41388 Electric Mountain Lane
Electric Mountain Lodge 41388 Electric Mountain Lane

No reviews yet

41388 Electric Mountain Lane

Paonia, CO 81428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai, blueberrys, strawberries and bananas

Green Chile Vegan Bowl

Roasted potatoes and seasonal veggies topped with vegan green chile sauce

Oatmeal

Oatmeal served with a choice of toppings

Pork Green Chile Bowl

Tender pork, potatoes, tomatoes, onions and green chile

Breakfast Plates

Classic Breakfast

Two eggs, breakfast potatoes, toast, bacon or sausage

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Egg Sandwich

Fried egg, bacon, cheese on an English muffin

Breakfast Burrito

Potatoes, scrambled egg, cheddar, sausage or bacon, choice of salsa

Sausage Egg Sandwich

Fried egg, sausage, cheese on an English muffin

Veggie Patty Sandwich

EML veggie patty, choice of cheese on an English muffin

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

Three slices of applewood smoked bacon

Breakfast Potatoes

Yukon gold potatos cooked tender inside and crispy on the outside

Egg

One egg cooked the way you like it

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

Whole milk plain yogurt topped with your choice of fruit

Sausage Patty

Two Polodori sausage patties

Toast

A choice of French, wheat or English muffin

Breakfast Specialties

Avocado Toast

Toasted wheat bread, avocado, red onion, peppers, feta cheese

Banana Bread French Toast

Our fresh banana bread dipped in egg and grilled

French Toast

French bread dipped in egg and grilled

Stuffed French Toast

Mascarpone vanilla cream sandwiched between slices of french toast

Appetizers

Bacon Artichoke Dip

Spinach, mascarpone, applewood smoked bacon, marinated artichoke hearts served with crostini

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy chicken tenders served with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce or tossed in buffalo suace

Green Chili Fries

Crispy fries topped with green chile sauce and cheddar cheese

Hummus with Cucumber and Pita

Lemon garlic hummus served with fresh baked pita bread and cucumber slices

Sausage Sampler

A share plate of our 3 Charcutnuvo sausages served with a side of sauerkraut, curry ketchup and dijon mustard

Entrées

Baseball cut Top Sirloin

Prime grade top sirloin topped with herbed butter and a choice of sides

Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp sauteed in butter, olive oil, parsley garlic and cream, served over linguini

Greek Chicken Plate

Lemon herb grilled chicken breast, Greek salad, roasted potates, fresh pita, Tzatziki sauce

Lamb Chops

Herb marinated Colorado lamb chops seared mid rare served with a choice of sides

Wild Sockeye Salmon

Wild sockey salmon topped with a lemon parsley sauce and a choice of sides

Zucchini Noodle Pasta Primavera

Sauteed seasonal veggies served over zucchini noodles with a light cream sauce

Fruit

Apple

Banana

Orange

Kids Food

Kids Breakfast Choice

We offer three options for kids 10 and under at breakast

Kids Lunch & Dinner Choice

We offer four choices for lunch and dinner for kids 10 and under

Pizza

Elk Sausage Pizza

Elk sausage, Jalapeño, olives, onions, peppers, mozzarella, tomato pizza sauce

Margherita Pizza

Basil, tomato, mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni, mozzerella, tomato pizza sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

Seasonal leafy lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmessan cheese

Greek Salad

Assorted peppers, feta cheese, red onion seasonal leafy lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, lemon herb vingairette

House Salad

Seasonal leafy lettuce, red onion, avocado, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing

Sandwich/Wraps

Dale’s Pale Ale Beer Brat

Charcutnuvo Dale’s Pale Ale Beer Brat on a Harvest Moon hoagie bun, served with fries

EML Burger

Choose from beef, grilled Red Bird chicken breast, crispy chicken or our veggie patty, served on a Harvest Moon brioche bun, with fries

Greek Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Red Bird Chicken breast seasoned in our lemon herb marinade, red onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce, Harvest Moon brioche bun, served with fries

Organic Chicken Spinach Sausag

Charcutnuvo Organic Chicken Spinach sausage on a Harvest Moon hoagie bun, served with fries

Smoked Pork And Elk Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst

Charcutnuvo Smoked Pork And Elk Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst on a Harvest Moon hoagie bun, served with fries

Sides

French Fries

Guacamole

Avocado, tomato, onion, Jalapeño

Herb Roasted Potatoes

Yukon gold potatoes, lemon, onion, herbs

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes, butter, brown sugar, cream

Roasted Cauliflower

Cauliflower brushed with butter, olive oil and spices, roasted tender

Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal veggies sauteed in olive oil, lightly seasoned with sea salt and pepper

Soup/Stew

Pork Green Chili

Tender pork, potatoes, tomatoes, onions and green chile

Beverage

Bitburger Drive 0,0% Alcohol-free

Alcohol-free beer

Café Mocha 16 oz

Cappuccino 16 oz

Decaf Coffee

Drip Coffee

Espresso Shot

Fountain Soda

Frappe Caramel Latte 16 oz

Frappe Mocha Latte 16 oz

Frappe Vanilla Bean 16 oz

Ginger Beer Can

$4.00

Hot Tea

Iced Coffee 16 oz

Iced Latte 16 oz

Juice Choice

Kids Beverage

Latte 16 oz

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Smoothie Acai Blueberry

Smoothie Matcha Tea

Smoothie Mixed Berries

Smoothie Strawberry Banana

Kids Milk

Kids Juice

Kids Soda

Beer

Avery IPA

Coors Original Lager

Dales Pale Ale

Odell 90 Shilling Amber Ale

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

Upslope Craft Lager

Coors Light

Modelo Especial

Juneshine Hard Kambucha

White Claw

Wine

14 Hands Glass

Coppola Diamond Glass

Matua Glass

Meiomi Glass

Ruffino Lumina Glass

14 Hands 750 ml Bottle

Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre 750 ml 750 ml Bottle

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml

Coppola Diamond 750 ml Bottle

Kendall Jackson Reserve Bottle

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc Bottle Marlborough, NZ

La Marca Prosseco-187 ml Bottle

La Marca Prosseco-750 ml Bottle

Matua 750 ml Bottle

Meiomi Bottle

Ruffino Lumina 750 Bottle

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs 750 ml

Veuve Clique Brut-Bottle

Whispering Angel 750 ml Bottle

Liquor

Finlandia

Grey Goose

Tito's

Bacardi Spiced

Malibu Coconut

Rum, Bacardi White

Rum, Flor de Caña

Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Reposado

Don Julio 1942

Espolon Reposado

Herradura Silver

Crown Royal

Jack Daniels

Jameson

Makers Mark

Old Foresters 86 Proof

Wolf Creek Rye

Beefeater

Bombay Sapphire

Jackelope

Carpano Antica Formula

Dolin Dry

Balvenie 12 Year

Dewars White Label

Glenfiddich 12 Year

Illegal Joven

Hennessy V.S

Amaretto

Baileys Irish Cream

Dekypur O3

Frangelico

Grand Marnier

Kahlua

Orange Curacao

St Germain Elderflower

Cocktails Classic

Bloody Mary

Cape Cod

Classic Press Margarita

Cosmopolitan Cocktail

Gin and Tonic

Greyhound

Mai Tai

Mango Mojito

Manhattan

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Old Fashioned

Paloma

Salty Dog

Michelada

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A gateway to adventure, exploration & discovery, Electric Mountain Lodge is an epicenter for outdoor adventure, a four-season lodge that is Colorado's Best Kept Secret. See you on the Mountain soon!

Website

Location

41388 Electric Mountain Lane, Paonia, CO 81428

Directions

