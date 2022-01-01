Restaurant header imageView gallery

Electric Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

5584 East Grand River Avenue

Middletown Market

Genoa Township, MI 48843

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1. Korean BBQ Pork Belly
7. Rotisserie Chicken
Pork Pot Stickers

STARTERS

Pork Pot Stickers

Pork Pot Stickers

$7.00

Toasted Sesame + Honey Ginger Soy Sauce DF

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Sea Salt + Sweet Thai Chili Glaze V/ GF / DF

Pork Belly BAO

Pork Belly BAO

$6.00

Hawaiian BBQ Pork Belly, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Miso Aioli on a Steamed Bun

Wild Mushroom BAO

Wild Mushroom BAO

$5.00

Sesame Wild Mushroom, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Miso Aioli on a Steamed Bun

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Sesame Marinated Glass Noodles, Chili Flakes V/GF/DF

Ahi Tuna Slider

$7.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna, Grilled Pineapple, Wasabi Aioli, Toasted Coconut on a Hawaiian Roll

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Noodle

$5.00

Side of Broth

$4.00

Additional Broth in Separate Container

RAMEN NOODLE BOWLS

1. Korean BBQ Pork Belly

1. Korean BBQ Pork Belly

$16.00

Pork Belly, Sweet Thai Chili Broth, Bean Sprout, Scallion, Radish, Molten Egg, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

2. Kobe Beef Shortrib

2. Kobe Beef Shortrib

$16.00

"Pho" Broth, Short Rib, Edamame, Scallion, Fresh Mint, Fresno Chili, Molten Egg, Nori DF/GF*Rice Noodle Upon Request

3. Sesame Wild Mushroom - Vegan

3. Sesame Wild Mushroom - Vegan

$15.00

Coconut-Lemongrass Broth, Shiitake Mushroom, Truffle Oil, Bean Sprout, Baby Bok Choy, Bamboo Shoot, Nori V/DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

4. Hong Kong Meatball

4. Hong Kong Meatball

$16.00

Sweet Thai Chili + Roasted Chicken Miso Broth, Meatball, Mustard Greens, Bean Sprout, BBQ Pork Rinds, Scallion, Molten Egg, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request * BBQ Pork Rinds contain Gluten*

5. Hawaiian Shrimp

5. Hawaiian Shrimp

$15.00

Coconut-Lemongrass Broth, Yuzu Shrimp, Grilled Pineapple, Scallion, Baby Bok Choy, Cracked Wasabi Pea, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

6. Orange Duck

6. Orange Duck

$16.50

Roasted Chicken Miso + Sweet Thai Chili Broth, Duck, Baby Bok Choy, Butternut Squash, Bean Sprout, Molten Egg, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

7. Rotisserie Chicken

7. Rotisserie Chicken

$16.00

Roasted Chicken Miso Broth, Chicken, Sweet Corn, Smoked Peanuts, Shishito Pepper, Cilantro, Molten Egg, Nori DF/GF- Rice Noodle Upon Request

1. Half- Korean BBQ Pork Belly

$12.00

Sweet Thai Chili Broth, Pork Belly, Bean Sprout, Radish, Scallion, Molten Egg, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

2. Half - Kobe Beef Shortrib

$12.00

"Pho" Broth, Shortrib, Edamame, Scallion, Fresh Mint, Fresno Chili, Molten Egg, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

3. Half Sesame Mushroom - Vegan

$11.00

Coconut-Lemongrass Broth, Shiitake Mushroom, Truffle Oil, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Bamboo Shoot, Nori V/DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

4. Half- Hong Kong Meatball

$12.00

Sweet Thai Chili + Roasted Chicken Miso Broth, Meatball, Mustard Greens, Bean Sprout, BBQ Pork Rinds, Scallion, Molten Egg, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request * BBQ Pork Rinds contain Gluten*

5. Half - Hawaiian Shrimp

$11.00

Coconut-Lemongrass Broth, Yuzu Shrimp, Grilled Pineapple, Scallion, Baby Bok Choy, Cracked Wasabi Pea, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

6. Half- Orange Duck

$12.50

Roasted Chicken Miso + Sweet Thai Chili Broth, Duck, Baby Bok Choy, Butternut Squash, Bean Sprout, Molten Egg, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

7. Half- Rotisserie Chicken

$12.00

Roasted Chicken Miso Broth, Chicken, Sweet Corn, Smoked Peanuts, Shishito Pepper, Cilantro, Molten Egg, Nori DF/GF- Rice Noodle Upon Request

JASMINE RICE BOWLS

1. Korean BBQ Pork Belly - Rice Bowl

1. Korean BBQ Pork Belly - Rice Bowl

$13.00

Jasmine Rice, Hawaiian BBQ Pork Belly, Shredded Carrot, Scallion, Kimchi, Seaweed Salad, Molten Egg DF/GF

2. Kobe Beef Shortrib - Rice Bowl

2. Kobe Beef Shortrib - Rice Bowl

$14.00

Jasmine Rice, Kobe Beef Shortrib, Edamame, Fresno Chili, Fresh Mint, Half Molten Egg DF/GF

3. Rotisserie Chicken - Rice Bowl

$13.00

Jasmine Rice, Rotisserie Chicken, Sweet Corn, Shishito Pepper, Smoked Peanut, Cilantro, Half Molten Egg DF/GF

4. Sesame Wild Mushroom - V - Rice Bowl

4. Sesame Wild Mushroom - V - Rice Bowl

$12.00

Jasmine Rice, Sesame Wild Mushroom, Baby Bok Choy, Scallion, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Truffle Oil V/DF/GF

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.75

Pellegrino 8.5oz

$2.75

MOCHI - Ice Cream Filled Rice Cake

Passionfruit

$2.50

Mochi: Coconut- Vegan

$2.50

Salted Caramel

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Banana Pudding

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate

$2.50

Matcha Green Tea

$2.50

VEGAN MENU

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Sea Salt + Sweet Thai Chili Glaze V/ GF / DF

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Sesame Marinated Glass Noodles, Chili Flakes V/GF/DF

Wild Mushroom BAO

Wild Mushroom BAO

$5.00

Sesame Wild Mushroom, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Miso Aioli on a Steamed Bun

Rice Bowl: Sesame Wild Mushroom

Rice Bowl: Sesame Wild Mushroom

$12.00

Jasmine Rice, Sesame Wild Mushroom, Baby Bok Choy, Scallion, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Truffle Oil V/DF/GF

3. Sesame Wild Mushroom - Vegan

3. Sesame Wild Mushroom - Vegan

$15.00

Coconut-Lemongrass Broth, Shiitake Mushroom, Truffle Oil, Bean Sprout, Baby Bok Choy, Bamboo Shoot, Nori V/DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

3. Half Sesame Mushroom - Vegan

$11.00

Coconut-Lemongrass Broth, Shiitake Mushroom, Truffle Oil, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Bamboo Shoot, Nori V/DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

Hawaiian Tofu Ramen Bowl

$15.00

Coconut-Lemongrass Broth, Tofu, Grilled Pineapple, Scallion, Baby Bok Choy, Cracked Wasabi Pea, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

Half - Hawaiian Tofu Ramen Bowl

$11.00

Coconut-Lemongrass Broth, Tofu, Grilled Pineapple, Scallion, Baby Bok Choy, Cracked Wasabi Pea, Nori DF/GF* Rice Noodle Upon Request

Mochi: Coconut- Vegan

$2.50

KIDS MENU

Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Ramen

Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Ramen

$8.50

Roasted Chicken Miso Broth Ramen Noodles, Rotisserie Chicken

Jasmine Rice Bowl + Protein

Jasmine Rice topped with Protein Choice

ADDITIONALS

Side of Noodle

$5.00

Side of Broth

$4.00

Additional Broth in Separate Container

Side of Rice

$3.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Electric Ramen is a chef designed, all Electric kitchen. We provide a modern twist on the traditional Ramen Noodle Shop. Our counter-service style will allow you to watch as The Electric Crew prepares your Ramen right in front of you. - Mark & Emily Locally Owned / Small Business

Location

5584 East Grand River Avenue, Middletown Market, Genoa Township, MI 48843

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell - 4433 E Grand River Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4433 E Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Poké Fresh
orange star4.8 • 815
4230 E Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Bolicious - 919 Latson Rd
orange starNo Reviews
919 Latson Rd Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Log Cabin - 5393 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843
orange starNo Reviews
5393 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843 Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
No Thai! Brighton
orange starNo Reviews
8367 Grand River Ave Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurantnext
University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care - Picasso @ BCSC Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7500 Challis Road Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Genoa Township

Poké Fresh
orange star4.8 • 815
4230 E Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Tomato Brothers
orange star4.3 • 620
3030 W Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Cleary's Pub - Howell, MI
orange star4.8 • 488
117 E Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Gus's Carryout Howell
orange star4.0 • 37
210 W Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Coratti's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 25
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Genoa Township
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston