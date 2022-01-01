Electric City Subs
79 Reviews
$
902 S. Webster Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bangin' Popcorn Shrimp
classic style or spicy w/ your choice of dipping sauce
Broccoli & Cheddar Bites
8 pcs
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls (2)
2 Eggrolls
Cheeseburger Sliders (2)
2 mini cheeseburger sliders with the option to add on a small order of fries or onion rings
Fried Calamari Rings
Served w/ homemade marinara sauce.
Fried Pickle Chips
Fried Ravioli
Mozzarella Sticks
w/ homemade marinara sauce.
Mushrooms (10)
Onion Rings
Battered & Fried.
Pierogies
w/ fried onions & sour cream
Volcano Pierogies
w/ melted mozzarella cheese, & your choice of wing sauce
Burgers & Dawgs
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a toasted bun
Cheeseburger
freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ american cheese on a toasted bun
Cheeseburger Deluxe
freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a toasted bun
Double Cheeseburger
2 freshly M.T.O. seasoned patties w/ American cheese on a toasted bun
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
2 freshly M.T.O. seasoned patties w/ American cheese & bacon on a toasted bun
Rodeo Burger
freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ cheddar cheese, fried onions. smothered in our home made BBQ sauce & topped with an Mozzarella stick on a toasted bun
Smokehouse Burger
freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ cheddar cheese & bacon. smothered in our home made BBQ sauce & topped w/ an onion ring on a toasted bun
Texas Cheeseburger
freshly M.T.O. Seasoned beef patty topped w/ our home made Wiener sauce, deli mustard, diced onions, & pickles
Texas Weiner (2)
2 Texas style wieners in our homemade chili sauce topped w/ deli mustard & onions (with or without shredded cheddar cheese)
Chicago Dog
Nathan's all beef dog w/ yellow mustard, diced onion, relish, tomato slices, pickle spear, & Serrano peppers on a poppy seed bun served w/ small order of fries
Detroit City Coney Dog
Nathan's all beef dog w/ chili sauce, Cheddar cheese, diced onion, & yellow Mustard served w/ small order of fries
New York Street Cart Dog
Nathan's all beef dog w/ spicy brown mustard, onion sauce, & sauerkraut served w/ small order of fries
San Francisco BLT Dog
Nathan's all beef dog hot dog wrapped in bacon w/ mayo, shredded romaine lettuce, tomatoes, & chives. served w/ small order of fries
The Buffalo Dog
Nathan's all beef dog topped w/ hot buffalo sauce & blue cheese crumbles served w/ small order of fries
Club Sandwiches
BLT Club
all american favorite served w/ bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Ham & Cheese Club
deli ham w/ American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Roast Beef Club
Tuna Club
albacore tuna w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Turkey Club
oven roasted turkey breast w/ Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Veggie Club
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, sweet peppers, & black olives. Served on your choice of toasted bread.
Cold Subs
American Sub
With American Cheese, Oven Roasted Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, & Green Peppers.
Chicken Salad Sub
All White Meat Seasoned Chicken, With Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Deli Ham With Your Choice of Cheese.
Italian Sub
With Provolone Cheese, Ham, Genoa Salami, Hot Capocollo, & Pepperoni.
Roast Beef Sub
Thinly Sliced Deli Style Roast Beef, With Your Choice of Cheese.
Tuna Salad Sub
Albacore Tuna, With Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato.
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Oven Roasted Turkey With Your Choice of Cheese
Turkey BLT Sub
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, & Swiss Cheese
Fat Cat Subs
Fries & Tots
French Fries
Lightly seasoned to your choice.
Cheese Steak Fries
Served with chopped sirloin & melted cheese.
Chicken Cheese Steak Fries
Large fries topped w/ our chicken sirloin and melted cheese
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries served w/ homemade chili sauce & melted cheddar cheese.
Electric City Fries
With Melted American Cheese, Bacon, & Ranch.
Jersey Disco Fries
French fries w/ homemade gravy & melted mozzarella cheese.
Hot Wing Fries
French fries served w/ chunks of all white meat chicken in wing sauce with melted mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Fries
W/ pizza sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, & pepperoni
Volcano Fries
French fries served w/ your choice of wing sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.
Tater Tots
Your choice of small or large order.
Angry Tots
Tater tots topped with melted cheese, bacon pieces, sriracha sauce, & jalapeno peppers.
BLT Tots
Tater tots topped with melted cheese, bacon pieces, shredded lettuce, & diced tomatoes.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots
Tater tots tossed in ranch seasoning then topped with grilled shredded chicken, melted cheese, bacon pieces, & drizzled with ranch dressing.
Loaded Tots
With Melted Cheddar Cheese & Bacon. Topped with Sour Cream & Chives.
Taco Tots
Tater tots topped with seasoned taco meat, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, & diced onions.
Fryer
Hot Subs
BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped seasoned chicken w/ cheese smothered in our house made BBQ sauce.
Cheese Steak Deluxe Sub
Chopped seasoned sirloin steak, American cheese, topped w/ fried onions, freshly cut tomatoes, & lettuce.
Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped seasoned steak sirloin cooked w/ American cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Chopped seasoned chicken w/ cheese, freshly crumbled bacon pieces, cooked, & topped w/ ranch seasonings & dressing.
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped seasoned chicken w/ cheese.
Hot Wing Sub
all white meat chicken chopped & cooked in our mild wing sauce w/ lettuce, blue cheese
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Homemade meatballs slowly cooked in our home made in pasta sauce. Topped w/ Melted mozzarella cheese.
Sausage & Peppers Parmesan Sub
Sweet sausage, peppers, & onions slowly cooked in our home made pasta sauce. Topped w/ melted mozzarella cheese.
Spicy Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped seasoned chicken w/ melted cheese, our hot wing sauce, fried onions, & banana peppers
Taco Sub
Taco seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, diced onions, & melted cheese.
Kids Menu
Paninis
Panini Club
oven roasted turkey breast, w/ Swiss cheese, bacon, tomatoes, mayo, & Dijon mustard
Pickle Melt Panini
With mayo, mozzarella cheese, pickles, & mozzarella sticks on a grilled pressed ciabatta bread.
Roast Beef Panini
roast beef w/ Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and Dijon mustard
Ultimate Panini
deli ham, w/ provolone cheese, tomato, pickles, and caramelized onions
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
With Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons.
Chef Salad
With Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Ham, Turkey, & Swiss Cheese.
Cobb Salad
With Romaine Lettuce, Diced Egg, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bacon, and Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Greek Salad
With Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumbers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, & Feta Cheese.
House Salad
With Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, hard boiled egg, & Shredded Cheese.
Specialty Sandwiches
"The Hangover"
fried capicolla w/ cheese, fried onions, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, and fried egg
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Fresh cut ham & cheese grilled on a toasted rye bread.
Reuben Sandwich
corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on toasted rye bread
Smokey Mountain Chicken
grilled chicken strips smothered in home made BBQ sauce topped w/ bacon & cheddar cheese
Wraps
Turkey BLT Ranch
Oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing.
Tuna Salad Wrap
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, & Tomato.
Veggie Wrap
With Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sweet Peppers, & Sliced Black Olives.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Seasoned Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, & Caesar Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Tossed in House Made Buffalo Sauce, With Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch Dressing
Cheese Steak Wrap
Chopped Sirloin, With Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato.
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
Chopped chicken sirloin w/ your choice of cheese, & lettuce.
Spicy Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
Chopped chicken sirloin cooked in hot wing sauce, american cheese, fried onions, & banana peppers.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Closed on Mondays
902 S. Webster Ave, Scranton, PA 18505