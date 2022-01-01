Restaurant header imageView gallery

Electric City Subs

79 Reviews

$

902 S. Webster Ave

Scranton, PA 18505

Popular Items

Cheese Steak Sub
BLT Club
Italian Sub

Appetizers

Bangin' Popcorn Shrimp

$8.95

classic style or spicy w/ your choice of dipping sauce

Broccoli & Cheddar Bites

$8.95

8 pcs

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls (2)

$8.95

2 Eggrolls

Cheeseburger Sliders (2)

$7.95

2 mini cheeseburger sliders with the option to add on a small order of fries or onion rings

Fried Calamari Rings

$10.95

Served w/ homemade marinara sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.95

Fried Ravioli

$8.95
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.95+

w/ homemade marinara sauce.

Mushrooms (10)

$6.95

Onion Rings

$4.95+

Battered & Fried.

Pierogies

Pierogies

$5.95+

w/ fried onions & sour cream

Volcano Pierogies

$5.95+

w/ melted mozzarella cheese, & your choice of wing sauce

Burgers & Dawgs

Burgers are served w/ side of chips and pickle. Dawgs are Nathan’s all beef franks & served w/ side of small fries
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$10.95

freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a toasted bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.95

freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ american cheese on a toasted bun

Cheeseburger Deluxe

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.95

freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a toasted bun

Double Cheeseburger

$10.95

2 freshly M.T.O. seasoned patties w/ American cheese on a toasted bun

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

2 freshly M.T.O. seasoned patties w/ American cheese & bacon on a toasted bun

Rodeo Burger

$11.95

freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ cheddar cheese, fried onions. smothered in our home made BBQ sauce & topped with an Mozzarella stick on a toasted bun

Smokehouse Burger

$12.95

freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ cheddar cheese & bacon. smothered in our home made BBQ sauce & topped w/ an onion ring on a toasted bun

Texas Cheeseburger

$9.95

freshly M.T.O. Seasoned beef patty topped w/ our home made Wiener sauce, deli mustard, diced onions, & pickles

Texas Weiner (2)

Texas Weiner (2)

$6.95

2 Texas style wieners in our homemade chili sauce topped w/ deli mustard & onions (with or without shredded cheddar cheese)

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$6.95

Nathan's all beef dog w/ yellow mustard, diced onion, relish, tomato slices, pickle spear, & Serrano peppers on a poppy seed bun served w/ small order of fries

Detroit City Coney Dog

Detroit City Coney Dog

$6.95

Nathan's all beef dog w/ chili sauce, Cheddar cheese, diced onion, & yellow Mustard served w/ small order of fries

New York Street Cart Dog

New York Street Cart Dog

$6.95

Nathan's all beef dog w/ spicy brown mustard, onion sauce, & sauerkraut served w/ small order of fries

San Francisco BLT Dog

San Francisco BLT Dog

$7.95

Nathan's all beef dog hot dog wrapped in bacon w/ mayo, shredded romaine lettuce, tomatoes, & chives. served w/ small order of fries

The Buffalo Dog

The Buffalo Dog

$6.95

Nathan's all beef dog topped w/ hot buffalo sauce & blue cheese crumbles served w/ small order of fries

Club Sandwiches

BLT Club

BLT Club

$9.95

all american favorite served w/ bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Ham & Cheese Club

Ham & Cheese Club

$8.95

deli ham w/ American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Roast Beef Club

$9.95

Tuna Club

$8.95

albacore tuna w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$8.95

oven roasted turkey breast w/ Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Veggie Club

$7.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, sweet peppers, & black olives. Served on your choice of toasted bread.

Cold Subs

American Sub

$8.95

With American Cheese, Oven Roasted Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, & Green Peppers.

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.95

All White Meat Seasoned Chicken, With Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.95

Deli Ham With Your Choice of Cheese.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.95

With Provolone Cheese, Ham, Genoa Salami, Hot Capocollo, & Pepperoni.

Roast Beef Sub

$9.95

Thinly Sliced Deli Style Roast Beef, With Your Choice of Cheese.

Tuna Salad Sub

$8.95

Albacore Tuna, With Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato.

Turkey & Cheese Sub

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.95

Oven Roasted Turkey With Your Choice of Cheese

Turkey BLT Sub

Turkey BLT Sub

$9.95

Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, & Swiss Cheese

Fat Cat Subs

Cheeseburger Fat Cat

Cheeseburger Fat Cat

$12.95

two freshly MTO burger patties, topped w/ cheese, french fries, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & ketchup

"Fat Kumar"

"Fat Kumar"

$12.95

cheese steak topped w/mozzarella sticks, french fries, & marinara sauce

Fries & Tots

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95+

Lightly seasoned to your choice.

Cheese Steak Fries

Cheese Steak Fries

$9.95

Served with chopped sirloin & melted cheese.

Chicken Cheese Steak Fries

$9.95

Large fries topped w/ our chicken sirloin and melted cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

French fries served w/ homemade chili sauce & melted cheddar cheese.

Electric City Fries

$7.95

With Melted American Cheese, Bacon, & Ranch.

Jersey Disco Fries

Jersey Disco Fries

$7.95Out of stock

French fries w/ homemade gravy & melted mozzarella cheese.

Hot Wing Fries

Hot Wing Fries

$9.95

French fries served w/ chunks of all white meat chicken in wing sauce with melted mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$9.95

W/ pizza sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, & pepperoni

Volcano Fries

$7.95

French fries served w/ your choice of wing sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.

Tater Tots

$3.95+

Your choice of small or large order.

Angry Tots

Angry Tots

$7.95

Tater tots topped with melted cheese, bacon pieces, sriracha sauce, & jalapeno peppers.

BLT Tots

BLT Tots

$7.95

Tater tots topped with melted cheese, bacon pieces, shredded lettuce, & diced tomatoes.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots

$9.95

Tater tots tossed in ranch seasoning then topped with grilled shredded chicken, melted cheese, bacon pieces, & drizzled with ranch dressing.

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$7.95Out of stock

With Melted Cheddar Cheese & Bacon. Topped with Sour Cream & Chives.

Taco Tots

Taco Tots

$9.95

Tater tots topped with seasoned taco meat, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, & diced onions.

Fryer

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

fried shrimp, served w/ fries & home made cocktail sauce

Fish & Chips

$12.95

fish filet (2) w/ fries & home made tartar sauce

Hot Subs

BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$10.95Out of stock

Chopped seasoned chicken w/ cheese smothered in our house made BBQ sauce.

Cheese Steak Deluxe Sub

Cheese Steak Deluxe Sub

$11.95

Chopped seasoned sirloin steak, American cheese, topped w/ fried onions, freshly cut tomatoes, & lettuce.

Cheese Steak Sub

Cheese Steak Sub

$10.95

Chopped seasoned steak sirloin cooked w/ American cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$11.95Out of stock

Chopped seasoned chicken w/ cheese, freshly crumbled bacon pieces, cooked, & topped w/ ranch seasonings & dressing.

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$10.95

Chopped seasoned chicken w/ cheese.

Hot Wing Sub

Hot Wing Sub

$10.95Out of stock

all white meat chicken chopped & cooked in our mild wing sauce w/ lettuce, blue cheese

Meatball Parmesan Sub

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.95Out of stock

Homemade meatballs slowly cooked in our home made in pasta sauce. Topped w/ Melted mozzarella cheese.

Sausage & Peppers Parmesan Sub

Sausage & Peppers Parmesan Sub

$9.95Out of stock

Sweet sausage, peppers, & onions slowly cooked in our home made pasta sauce. Topped w/ melted mozzarella cheese.

Spicy Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

Spicy Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$10.95Out of stock

Chopped seasoned chicken w/ melted cheese, our hot wing sauce, fried onions, & banana peppers

Taco Sub

Taco Sub

$11.95

Taco seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, diced onions, & melted cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger slider & Fries

$7.95

1 mini cheeseburger slider with a small order of fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.95

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$4.95

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$7.95Out of stock

Spaghetti in sauce with homemade meatball

Paninis

Panini Club

Panini Club

$10.95Out of stock

oven roasted turkey breast, w/ Swiss cheese, bacon, tomatoes, mayo, & Dijon mustard

Pickle Melt Panini

Pickle Melt Panini

$10.95

With mayo, mozzarella cheese, pickles, & mozzarella sticks on a grilled pressed ciabatta bread.

Roast Beef Panini

$12.95

roast beef w/ Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and Dijon mustard

Ultimate Panini

$11.95Out of stock

deli ham, w/ provolone cheese, tomato, pickles, and caramelized onions

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.95

With Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons.

Chef Salad

$7.95

With Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Ham, Turkey, & Swiss Cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$7.95

With Romaine Lettuce, Diced Egg, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bacon, and Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.95

With Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumbers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, & Feta Cheese.

House Salad

$5.95

With Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, hard boiled egg, & Shredded Cheese.

Soups & Chili

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.95+Out of stock
Chili

Chili

$4.95+Out of stock

Specialty Sandwiches

"The Hangover"

"The Hangover"

$10.95

fried capicolla w/ cheese, fried onions, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, and fried egg

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Fresh cut ham & cheese grilled on a toasted rye bread.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on toasted rye bread

Smokey Mountain Chicken

$11.95

grilled chicken strips smothered in home made BBQ sauce topped w/ bacon & cheddar cheese

Wraps

Turkey BLT Ranch

$8.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.95

Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, & Tomato.

Veggie Wrap

$7.95

With Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sweet Peppers, & Sliced Black Olives.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Seasoned Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, & Caesar Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Seasoned Chicken Tossed in House Made Buffalo Sauce, With Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch Dressing

Cheese Steak Wrap

Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.95

Chopped Sirloin, With Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato.

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.95

Chopped chicken sirloin w/ your choice of cheese, & lettuce.

Spicy Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.95

Chopped chicken sirloin cooked in hot wing sauce, american cheese, fried onions, & banana peppers.

Can

Coke Can

$1.75

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

2 Liter

Coke 2 Liter

$3.29

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.29

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.29

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Closed on Mondays

Website

Location

902 S. Webster Ave, Scranton, PA 18505

Directions

