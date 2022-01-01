Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Elegant Spatula Bakery and Deli

review star

No reviews yet

1139 North 27th Street Suite B

Billings, MT 59101

Order Again

Popular Items

Sundried Tomato Tortilla Wrap
Ciabatta
Low Carb Wrap

Bars

Lemon Bar Mini

Lemon Bar Mini

$1.95

This sweet and tart mini lemon bar is the go to for lemon lovers.

Cheesecake\ Pie

Fruit Pie Slice

$2.50Out of stock

Cannoli

$1.50Out of stock

Cookies

Lemon Blueberry Cookie

$3.25

Perfect for a lighter fair. This citrus and blueberry cookie is packed with delicate white chocolate chips and bursting with blueberries...perfect with any cup of tea.

Iced Sugar Cookie

Iced Sugar Cookie

$3.00+

Lovely buttercream rosette on a delicate buttery soft sugar cookie. This is our BEST seller at Elegant Spatula

M&M Butterscotch Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

It may look basic but this proud little cookie stands out for its M&M crunch and butterscotch softness. The best little choco-chip cookie in Billings!

Amond Joy Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

This candy bar cookie consists of sweet coconut, dark chocolate chunks and a delicate balance of almonds wrapped in a soft vanilla dough.

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$3.25Out of stock

A taste of Hawaiian macadamia nuts blend beautifully with white chocolate and soft chewy marshmallows.

Nutella Stuffed

$3.25Out of stock

We can't just stop at a basic peanut butter cookie...We had to add a Decadent Peanut butter and chocolate chunk cookie filled with nutella. Happiness overload!

Marshmellow Stuffed Oatmeal Raisin

$3.25

What can we say...this is a grab out of grandma's cookie jar. Bursting with plump raisins, a touch of molasses, brown sugar and oats. It just need a glass of milk.

Gingersnap

$1.50

These little sprites of ginger are such fun to eat! Ginger and spices meets a crispy sugar glaze that makes you want to keep a bag in your car to munch on.

Meringue

Meringue

$1.00

Called the "Adult" version of cotton candy...these little airy treats are easy to enjoy.

Sea Salt Carmel

$3.25

Brownies & Chocolate

Candy Stuffed Frosted Brownie

Candy Stuffed Frosted Brownie

$2.85Out of stock

This chocolaty beast is almost a full inch and a half high! Soft in the center with a light crisp edge...don't forget about the chocolate espresso frosting and sprinkles just for fun! Just wow!

Sandwiches

Sub Sandwich 8 Inch

Sub Sandwich 8 Inch

$7.50

Choose from a cheesy melted pit smoked beef or a slow smoked-spice chicken with your choice of toppings and custom sauces.

Sub sandwich 6 inch

Sub sandwich 6 inch

$6.50

Our soft rustic 6 inch bread with your choice of a cheesy melted pit smoked beef or a slow baked honey-spice chicken with your choice of toppings and custom sauces.

Swirled Rye Sandwich

Swirled Rye Sandwich

$6.50
Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$5.50

Our in soft and chewy in house baked ciabatta bread with your choice of a cheesy melted pit smoked beef or a slow baked honey-spice chicken with your choice of toppings and custom sauces.

Add On Chips \water

Add On Chips \water

$2.00

Why not make it a meal? add chips and a cool fresh water for only $2.00.

Salads

The Cattlemen's Salad

The Cattlemen's Salad

$6.50

Begin with a bed of tender healthy greens and then add a cattlemen's portion of pit smoked beef, Next add all the good things that make you happy and finish with your favorite dressing.

Honey Spiced Chicken Salad

Honey Spiced Chicken Salad

$6.50

This fun salad begins with a bed of tender greens and then we add a Honey-spiced chicken to add a little sweet into your day. Next choose all your extras and finish off with your favorite dressing.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.00Out of stock

3 Bean

$1.00Out of stock

Charcuterie boxes

Fresh smoked chicken, rolled pepperoni, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cheese!

Chopped Chicken Charcuterie

$8.50Out of stock

Hummus

$0.75

Ranch

Nuts

$1.00

Chips & Nuts & Fruit

Chips-Lays

$1.95

Planters nuts

$1.00

Wraps

Low Carb Wrap

Low Carb Wrap

$4.00

Low Carb (4 carbs per wrap) for your favorite healthy wrap.

Sundried Tomato Tortilla Wrap

Sundried Tomato Tortilla Wrap

$7.50

Choose your favorite meat, sauce and fillings to make the perfect wrap.

Jalapeno Cheddar tortilla Wrap

Jalapeno Cheddar tortilla Wrap

$7.50

When you want just the basic wrap...choose your meat, sauces and fillings.

Custom NOM NOM sandwiches

Hearty Beef Slaw Melt

Hearty Beef Slaw Melt

$6.50+

Hearty smoked pit beef with tangy red and yellow pepper slaw, melted provolone finished with honey, garlic and ginger teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$6.50+

Juicy chicken, smoky bacon and zesty ranch in a buttery and cheesy sandwich. The perfect snack or meal anytime of the day!

NOM NOM Ham and Cheese melt

$6.50+
The "BIG Z"

The "BIG Z"

$6.50+

Our First Custom NOM NOM! This heavy hitter brings spicy teriakki , sweet vidalia onion sauce to a bold smoked chicken and crispy lettuce for a great lunch! (Still one of our guest favorites)

Spicy Orange Curry Chicken

$6.50+

Curry is a blend of coconut milk and spices that come together to give a warm and robust flavor and mandarin oranges balance out the flavor of this sandwich. Alongside our custom smoked chicken and miso mayo this is a definite NOM NOM!

Smoked Beef Bahn Mi

$6.50+

Bahn Mi: (in Vietnamese cuisine) a sandwich consisting of a baguette filled with a variety of ingredients, typically including meat, pickled vegetables, and chili peppers. Add in the Miso Mayo, Pepper slaw and Smoked Beef and what a delicious sandwich!

Coffee

Coffee Your Way

Coffee Your Way

$3.50+Out of stock

Create your favorite drip coffee dream.

Black Coffee

Black Coffee

$1.95+

Basic is best...enjoy!

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Our iced coffee is basic and delicious. Ice Ice coffee Baby!

Water

Basic Aqua

Basic Aqua

$1.50

Natures perfect gift to us...water!

Tea\Lemonade

10 oz Hot Tea

10 oz Hot Tea

$1.75

Soothing and wonderful we get our tea right here in Montana! Why not enjoy the best!

16 oz Hot Tea

16 oz Hot Tea

$2.25

When you just need MORE of a good thing! Especially if it is made in Montana Tea.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

We offer a new iced tea each week that is Made in Montana. What a "cool" treat!

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Elegant Spatula! We are a tiny bakery located in the medical corridor of Billings Montana. We love to create delicious food and delightful treats just for you!

Website

Location

1139 North 27th Street Suite B, Billings, MT 59101

Directions

