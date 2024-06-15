- Home
- /
- Manahawkin
- /
- Element Restaurant & Bar
Element Restaurant & Bar
635 Route 72 West
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- Bone-In Wings
Wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, thai chili, or bbq sauce served with celery sticks and bleu cheese$14.50
- Boneless Wings
Wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Thai chili or BBQ sauce, with celery sticks & bleu cheese dressing$14.50
- Bruschetta
Plum tomatoes, basil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, over a buttered garlic crostini$12.50
- Chicken Dumplings
Choice of steamed or fried, side of ginger dipping sauce$10.75
- Chunky Guacamole
Made fresh to order: Avocado, jalapeno, tomato, red onion, cilantro, lemon juice, with corn tortilla chips$12.75
- Crab & Cheese Wontons
Cream cheese, spinach, crab meat, wrapped in a crispy wonton$10.75
- Crispy Chicken & Cheese Pot Stickers
Fried wonton of ground chicken, onions, scallions, cheddar cheese, side of spicy mayo$10.50
- Crunchy Chicken Skewers
Captain Crunch breaded chicken, side of creole sauce$12.50
- Fried Calamari
Fried calamari, pepperoncini peppers, parmesan cheese, side of marinara sauce$14.00
- Fried Cheese Patties
Fried mozzarella & yellow American patties, side of marinara sauce$10.50
- Fried Mini Shrimp
White shrimp breaded and fried served with cocktail sauce$12.50
- Mini Potato Pancakes
Panko breaded pancakes, spinach, cheddar cheese, mashed potato, side of applesauce & sour cream$10.25
- Mussels Fra Diavolo
New Zealand Green Mussels, spicy tomato sauce, side of garlic crostini$14.25
- Quesadillas
Filled with our fresh tomato salsa & cheese, served with guacamole$12.75
- Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp, fresh lemon, homemade cocktail sauce$14.50
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Sauteed spinach and artichoke in a creamy cheese sauce served with toast points$14.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom, chopped clams, shrimp and scallops, sherry wine$15.50
- The Sampler
Mini potato pancakes, crab & cheese wontons, fried cheese patties, chicken cheese pot stickers, side of marinara & chili sauce$15.75
- Tuna Bites
Blackened spicy Yellowfin Tuna, seaweed salad, wasabi sauce$14.50
Salads
- BLT Salad
Romaine and arugula greens tossed with tomatoes, onions, bacon chunks, cheddar monterey jack cheese in sweet scallion vinaigrette topped with a hard boiled egg and sliced avocado$14.50
- Caesar Salad
Grated parmesan cheese, homemade croutons & Caesar dressing$9.25
- Element Salad
Fresh strawberries, chopped walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, fat free raspberry dressing$9.25
- House Salad$7.50
- Quinoa & Kale Salad
Tri-colored quinoa, chopped kale, diced red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, feta cheese, in a lemon/olive oil vinaigrette topped with pine nuts$9.25
- Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Farro, quinoa with spinach and arugula tossed together with tomatoes, onions, black beans, and roasted corn in a citrus lime vinaigrette topped with lightly blackened grilled chicken, avocado, and goat cheese$14.50
- Sesame Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated sliced chicken served over arugula, kale & spring greens tossed in a sweet garlic ginger dressing topped with goat cheese, crispy noodles & toasted almonds$14.25
Soups
- Baked French Onion Crock
Caramelized onions, a hint of apple juice, topped with crostini, and melted Muenster cheese$9.25
- Baked Potato Soup
Topped with bacon & cheddar cheese$6.50
- Chicken Rice Noodle
Thin rice noodles with onions, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, spinach, and red and green peppers$10.50
- Chicken Angel Hair
Angel hair with onions, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, spinach, and red and green peppers$10.50
- Seafood Bisque$8.50
- Soup Of The Day
Today's soup is Italian Sausage and Barley$5.75
Steak & Pork
- Beer Braised Ribs
Baby back pork ribs, slow braised in beer, served with French fries and Cole slaw$21.00
- Cowboy Pork Chop
12 oz. Prime cut pork chop, burgundy demi, over bleu cheese mashed potatoes, fried onions, with vegetables$28.75
- Flank Steak
Angus choice steak grilled and sliced, topped with burgundy demi sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetables$28.25
- Grilled Pork Ribeye
Tender cut prime pork loin, lightly seasoned served with mashed potato and seasoned vegetables$28.75
- Hunter Filet Mignon
Grilled twin 3 oz. filet mignon, sautéed wild mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes, demi-glaze, over goat cheese mashed potatoes, topped with sautéed spinach$35.00
- New York Strip Steak
Angus choices fresh cut beef, lightly seasoned served with mash potato and vegetables$32.50
Chicken
- Chicken Pot Pie
Slow simmered chicken, pearl onion, celery, carrots, green peas, chicken gravy, topped with a baked puffed pastry$24.00
- Chicken Saltimbuca
Sauteed chicken tenders with prosciutto and spinach in a lemon wine sauce topped with provolone cheese served with mashed potatoes$26.50
- Drunken Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese, served over linguine$25.50
- Element Chicken
Grilled chicken tenders, topped with sautéed garlic, tomato, fresh basil, shitake mushrooms with white wine butter sauce$24.75
- Grilled Chicken & Vegetables
Grilled chicken breast, zucchini, tomato, red onion, balsamic glaze$24.00
- Lemon Chicken
Sautéed chicken tenders with garlic, white wine, lemon cream sauce, over angel hair pasta$24.50
- Mediterranean Chicken
Artichoke and sun-dried tomatoes in a lemon garlic sauce served with mashed potatoes$25.50
Combo Meal Options
Seafood
- Cod Wrapped In Prosciutto
Cod loin rolled in Italian cured ham, broiled and topped with a lemon cream sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetables$26.50
- Dynamite Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with crushed pepper and scallions in sweet chili sauce finished with siracha and sour cream tossed in thin rice noodles$28.75
- Fish N’ Chips
Panko fried cod, fresh lemon, cocktail & tartar sauce, with French fries & Cole slaw$24.00
- Pistachio Crushed Salmon
Baked salmon fillet rolled in a crushed pistachio topped with butter served with sauteed greens and mashed potatoes$32.75
- Salmon Oscar
Broiled salmon, topped with jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, béarnaise, with mashed potato$38.75
- Shrimp Stir Fry
Vegetable medley and shrimp sauteed in a sweet soy sesame-garlic ginger sauce tossed in thin rice noodles$28.75
- Stuffed Flounder & Shrimp
Flounder & Shrimp stuffed with crushed clam & crab, served with white cream crab sauce$34.75
Pasta
- Creamy Crab Pasta
Choice of pasta, white creamy crab sauce, with garlic crostini$32.50
- Penne Vodka
Penne pasta, vodka sauce with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, peas, onions$24.00
- Salmon Carbonara
A creamy white sauce with onion and bacon finished with parmesan cheese topped with grilled salmon$32.50
- Seafood Linguine
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, crab meat, white cream crab sauce, served over linguine$36.75
- Shrimp & Scallop Pomadoro
Sauteed with onion, garlic and sweet tomatoes tossed in a penne pasta topped with fresh basil$30.50
- Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter wine sauce$30.25
Vegan & Vegetarian
- Eggplant Capri
Breaded fried eggplant, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, basil Pomodoro, served over linguine$24.50
- Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded and fried topped with marinara and baked with mozzarella cheese served over linguine$23.50
- Vegan Patty
Patty made with Israeli couscous, lentil, roasted red peppers, onions, parsley, garlic, herbs, with grilled vegetables drizzled with balsamic glaze$22.50
Sandwiches
- Build-a-Burger
Our grilled 8oz. Black Angus chuck, on a fresh baked brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & pickle, served with a side of French fries or Cole slaw$13.50
- California BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, toasted white, wheat or Rye bread with mayonnaise$15.50
- Chicken Crunch Rancher
Fried chicken, Captain Crunch breading, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, ciabatta bread$16.25
- Chicken Pita
Grilled chicken, red wine vinegar, lemon, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, pickle, lime sauce$15.75
- Chicken Spinach Panini
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red & green peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, pesto, ciabatta bread$15.00
- Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla$15.00
- Cuban Panini
Smoked pulled pork, ham, spicy mustard, mayo, Swiss cheese, pickle slices, ciabatta bread$17.00
- Drunken Chicken Parm Sandwich
Boneless breaded chicken, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic ciabatta bread$16.75
- Element Burger
Fresh 8 oz. char-grill burger with cheddar cheese, our specialty sweet bourbon sauce topped with frizzled onions on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato$17.00
- Fish Tacos
Panko breaded fried cod, Cajun house-made slaw, mango salsa, lime crème$16.75
- French Dip
Prime rib of beef, Swiss cheese, garlic ciabatta roll, side of au jus$16.75
- Mahi-Mahi Tacos
Grilled Mahi topped with mango pineapple Pico, laced with lime creme sauce$18.75