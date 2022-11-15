Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elemental Pizza Columbia Tower

78 Reviews

$$

701 5th Ave

Ste 300

Seattle, WA 98104

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Hot Pepperoni
Carnivorous

Pizza

Hot Pepperoni

$9.50

Tomato sauce base, topped with shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini & a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey

Truffled Mushroom

$9.50

Garlic Oil Base, topped with crimini mushrooms, fontal, grated parmesan, parsley and a drizzle of black truffle oil

Margherita

$9.50

Tomato sauce base, topped with fresh mozzarella, basil & a drizzle of olive oil

Green Goddess

$10.50

Pesto & Cream Sauce Base, Topped with sun dried tomato, spinach , artichoke hearts, shredded mozzarella, feta & herbs de Provence

Elemental Pizza

$9.50

Olive oil base, topped with kale, grape tomato, hot coppa, smoked mozzarella, grated parmesan

Pulled Pork

$9.50

BBQ sauce base, topped with oven braised pork, red onion, smoked mozzarella & cilantro

Prosciuto & Arugula

$10.50

Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula

Carnivorous

$10.50

Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami

High Heat

$9.50

Tomato sauce base, Zoe's Ghost Pepper Salami, Mama Lil's Sweet Hot Peppers, fresh Mozzarella

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.50

Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each

Salad

Small Rocket House

$7.00

Arugula, grape tomatoes, paremsan, pine nuts tossed in a lemon vinegarette

Large Rocket House

$10.50

Arugula, grape tomatoes, paremsan, pine nuts tossed in a lemon vinegarette

Small Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, grated paremesan, shaved parmesan, croutons tossed with a casear dressing served with a lemon wedge add Chicken for $2.00

Large Caesar

$10.50

Romaine, grated paremesan, shaved parmesan, croutons, tossed with a casear dressing served with a lemon wedge add Chicken for $2.00

Small Roasted Beet

$7.00

Arugula, roasted beets, raddichio, toasted walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, tossed with a orange shallot vinegarette

Large Roasted Beet

$10.50

Arugula, roasted beets, raddichio, toasted walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, tossed with a orange shallot vinegarette

Small Chop

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, salami, fontal, garbonzo beans, kalamata olives, onions, red & yellow peppers, grape tomato tossed with a dejon vinegarette

Big Chop

$11.50

Chopped Romaine, salami, fontal, garbonzo beans, kalamata olives, onions, red & yellow peppers, grape tomato tossed with a dejon vinegarette

Cup White Bean Pesto Soup

$4.00

Topped with a drizzle of olive oil & pesto sauce

Bowl White Bean Pesto Soup

$6.00

Topped with a drizzle of olive oil & pesto sauce

Cup Potato Kale & Sausage Soup

$4.00

Bowl Potato Kale & Sausage Soup

$6.00

N/A Bev

Canned soda

$2.25

San Pellegrino Water

$3.00

Flavored water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 5th Ave, Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

