French

Elemental Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

114 S Main St

Livingston, MT 59047

Appetizers

Elemental Crudo

$13.00

Black bean hummus with pickled onion, bell peppers, english cucumber, purple carrots, heirloom tomato, broccoli, kalamata olives and a trio of crackers

Cornbread

$8.00

Slow cooked pork belly on top of house cornbread with hot honey-bacon butter and scallions

Lettuce Cups

$14.00

Daily Fried Goodness

$12.00

Ask your server about our new series of ever changing fried goodness!

Soup and Salads

Soup du Jour

$6.00

Ask about today's soup

Thai Crunch

$13.00

Hearty greens, purple cabbage, english cucumber, pickled carrots, red bell peppers, scallions, cilantro, peanuts, with peanut dressing

Small House Salad

$6.00

Organic spring greens, red cabbage, yellow carrot, english cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato and sunflower seeds with House Vinaigrette

Large House Salad

$12.00

Organic spring greens, red cabbage, yellow carrot, english cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato and sunflower seeds with House Vinaigrette

Prosciutto Grilled Garden

$14.00

Grilled asparagus, red pepper, broccoli and marinated tomato tossed in garlic vinaigrette with prosciutto over spring greens and topped with balsamic pearls

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Chili

$9.00

Chefs Family Recipe with chicken, black beans, red peppers and topped with cilantro

Warm Beet Salad

$13.00

Warm Beets and organic red quinoa tossed with Lemon vinaigrette over mixed greens topped with creamy goat cheese and cornbread croutons

Lunch

Elemental Burger

$16.00

1/3 pound of Certified Angus Beef, house mayo, arugula, pickled onions, on house made brioche

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Blackened salmon, house mayo avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato on Italian ciabatta bread

Honey-Mustard Chicken

$16.00

All natural chicken on sourdough with havarti cheese, spicy honey mustard, pickled onion, arugula and alfalfa sprouts

Hot Pastrami

$15.00

Certified angus beef pastrami, havarti cheese lemon cabbage and mustard aioli on Italian ciabatta bread

Side Salad

$6.00

Pork Ramen

$16.00

Shrimp Ramen

$18.00

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Salami, prosciutto, ham and pepperoni with melted provolone, shredded lettuce, sprouts, oil and vinegar on ciabatta bread.

Beer Brat

$13.00

House beer sausage, onions, peppers and mustard aioli on a hoagie roll.

Hangover Rice Bowl

$14.00

House Italian sausage with sautéed onions, red peppers, corn and scallions with two fried eggs

Field and Fire Power Bowl

$16.00

Grilled Chicken with sautéed onion, red peppers, black beans, and corn with green cabbage, mango salsa, queso fresco and scallions

Dinner

Available from 5pm-9pm

Salmon

$22.00

King salmon with Italian black lentils, fried brussels sprouts and marinated tomatoes

Elemental Burger

$16.00

1/3 pound of Certified Angus Beef, house mayo, arugula, pickled onions, on house made brioche

Chicken

$19.00

All natural chicken breast with spiced yams, in cardamom tomato sauce topped with garlic chili oil and lemon-herb salad

Gulf Prawns

$20.00

Gulf Prawns tossed in a white wine butter sauce with, red pepper, bacon lardons, green onions over roasted cauliflower

5oz 35 day Dry Aged Coulotte Steak

$32.00

Roasted fingerling potatoes and bacon topped with garlic herb butter, fried brussels sprouts

Pork Chop

$20.00

Green chili cauliflower, sweet onion, bell pepper, green onion and topped with carrot ribbons

Bison Meatballs

$23.00

Chef's Bison meatball recipe with house tomato sauce, fresh Basil, american grana cheese with grilled ciabatta

Seared Ahi

$24.00

Seared Tuna over hoisin purple sticky rice, sesame slaw, ginger-coconut cream, cilantro oil

Dessert

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$9.00

Chocolate-almond flour crust, filled with chocolate-coconut ganache and topped with fresh berries and whip cream

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Classic vanilla custard with a thin burnt sugar crust

Chocolate Brownie

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Light and full of pumpkin with a spiced graham cracker crust topped with whip cream

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
