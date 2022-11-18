Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Element Gastropub

222 Reviews

$$

421 Fayetteville Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Specials

smokey nashville spiced seitan brisket, house-pickled jalapeño, creamy coleslaw, roasted jalapeño garlic sauce served on a toasted brioche bun // comes w/ a side
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00

4oz hand pattied impossible burger, caramelized onions, texas toast (on sunday comes with side of home fries)

BLT Sando

BLT Sando

$12.50Out of stock

Umaro Plant-Based Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Texas Toast Bread

Starters

Loaded Totchos

Loaded Totchos

$13.50

tater tots, cashew queso, facon, jalapeño, housemade ranch

Full BBQ Nachos Plate

Full BBQ Nachos Plate

$16.50

huge order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños add sour cream +2

Half BBQ Nachos Plate

Half BBQ Nachos Plate

$9.00

1/2 order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños add sour cream +2

Wings

Wings

$13.00

6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch

Chips & Queso

$8.50

tortilla chips served w/ housemade queso

Cucumber Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Cucumbers, red onion, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper w/ basil

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.50

Buttered and Salted Bhavarian Pretzel, Side of House-made Cheese & Spicy German Mustard

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Dem' Greenz

Kale Caesar

$13.00

local kale + romaine, vegan parm, house caesar dressing, rye croutons

Buffalo Cobb Salad

$15.00

romaine &amp; spring mix blend, tofu "hard boiled egg", housemade "bacon" bits, celery, red onion, tomato, bleu chz dressing topped w/ buffalo fried chik'n • gf options available

Pubwhiches

Crispy Chik'n Sandwich

Crispy Chik'n Sandwich

$14.50

double dipped fried chik’n, hunny mustard, pickles, neomonde kaiser

Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich

Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich

$15.00

smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz

Nashville Hot Chik'n Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chik'n Sandwich

$15.00

Housemade Nashville Crispy Chik'n, Lettuce, Housemade Pickle, Mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chopped "Steak" Seitan, Marinated Mushrooms, Housemade Cheese, Peppers, Onions served on a Neomonde Hoagie Roll

Kale Caesar Grilled Chik'n Wrap

$13.50

grilled chik’n, kale + romaine, vegan parm, house caesar dressing

BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

smoked vegan bbq tossed in hybrid eastern-western style sauce, creamy coleslaw, neomonde kaiser

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$14.00

Double hand patties / smashed burgers, queso, shredded lettuce, burger sauce, pickles on Neomonde kaiser

Bahn Chi

$14.00

crispy tofu tossed in sweet chili sauce, pickled carrot, kimchee, cilantro, jalapeños, sriracha aioli, baguette

Elemental Burger

$15.00

6 oz handpattied impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce, neomonde kaiser

Elemental Cheese Burger

$16.50

6 oz handpattied impossible burger, vegan cheez, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce, neomonde kaiser

BLT Burger

$15.50

4oz Burger, Umaro Plant-Based Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Served on Pretzel Roll

Sides

HOUSE FRIES

$4.00

beer battered, malt vinegar powder, fresh herbs

HOUSE TOTS

$5.00

smoky spice seasoning served w/ side of ranch

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SAUCES

COLE SLAW

$3.00

Side Kale Caesar

$6.00

Cucumber salad

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

2 Cookies

$3.00

Cookies (Single)

$1.75

chewy chocolate chip cookies

Pop's Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$9.00

peanut butter, cream cheese, coco whip, chocolate crumble with shortbread crust

Rose Water Sponge Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Sunshine Chocolate Buttercream Cake

$9.00

Sopapilla Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon Cayenne Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Pumpkin Spice Cake

$9.00
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Element: the simplest principal of a subject. Here at Element, we believe that sharing quality food and drink is the simplest and best way to create memories and cultivate friendships. Nestled in the great City of Oaks, Element is here to showcase that a plant-based meal can be delicious to both omnivores and vegan foodies alike.

Website

Location

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

