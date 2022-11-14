Restaurant header imageView gallery

6 West Blackwell Street

Dover, NJ 07801

APP

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

SPICY MAYO, CHERRY PEPPERS, LEMON

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

BAFFULO & SWEET SOY - BLUE AND RANCH

STEAMED CLAMS

$15.00

WINE GARLIC SAUCE, CROSTINI

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$14.00

LECHE DE TIGRE, RED ONION, AVOCADO

PORK BELLY TOSTONES

$13.00

GUACAMOLE & GUAVA BBQ

QUESO DIP

$9.00

MIX CHEESE DIP, SALSA, CHIPS

ESPECIAL BUFFALO NACHOS

$10.00

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$11.00

SALADS

PICADITO SALAD

$11.00

HOUSE SALAD DRESSING

ARUGULA SALAD

$11.00

WATERMELON AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

ENTREES

SEA SOUP

$28.00

LOBSTER, CRAB, MUSSELS, CLAMS

JALEA PERUANA

$27.00

PICKLED ONION, WHITE CORN, LEMON

RED SNAPPER

$26.00

ROSTED POTATOES,COLESLAW,LEMON

BBQ BACK RIBS

$29.00+

CARROT PURE, ASPARAGUS, TARTARE

SALMON

$30.00

SWEET PURE, CAULIFLOWER, TARTAR

MEXICAN BOWL

$15.00

RICE,BEANS,SOURCREAM,SALSA,SOFRITO,HERBS

SPAGHETTI

$21.00

BUILD YOUR SELF

PENNE

$21.00

BUILD YOUR SELF

BURGER

$15.00

LTO, PICKLED, FRIES

T-BONE STEAK

$60.00

ASPARAGUS, MUSHROOM BUTTER

STRIP STEAK

$33.00

ASPARAGUS, MUSHROOM BUTTER

PORK CHOP

$27.00

SWEET RUB, ASPARAGUS

KID PASTA

$11.00

CARNITAS PICADA

$24.00

PINCHOS

$15.00

CRISPY COCHINITO

$15.00

CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

DESSERT

STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE Cake

$8.00

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

YELLOW RICE

$4.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$4.00

ROASTED VEGGIES

$4.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

SALSA

$0.50

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

CHIPS

$4.00

SIDE TOSTONES

$4.00

PAN

$4.00

Empanaditas

Empanaditas

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
6 West Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07801

