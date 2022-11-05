  • Home
  • /
  • Highland
  • /
  • Elements Cigar Lounge - 8349 Indianapolis Blvd, Ste C
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elements Cigar Lounge 8349 Indianapolis Blvd, Ste C

review star

No reviews yet

8349 Indianapolis Blvd, Ste C

Highland, IN 46322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cigars

708 Habano (6x60)

$14.00

708 Barber Pole Churchill (6x60)

$17.50

708 Big Fella (8.5 x 68)

$20.25

708 Connecticut (6x60)

$14.00

708 Junior Connecticut (4x44)

$9.50

708 Maduro (6x60)

$14.00

708 Maduro Churchill (52x7.5)

$14.00

ACID BLONDIE

$10.00

Acid Blondie Belicoso

$13.50

Acid Kuba Kuba

$14.50

Acid Kuba Maduro

$13.50

Ancestry Heka Habano (Orange Wrapper)

$13.50Out of stock

Ancestry Horus Connecticut (White Wrapper)

$13.50Out of stock

Ancestry Isis Lancero

$13.50

Arango Sportsman - Vanilla (#200 size)

$5.00

Arturo Fuente Curly Head del MD

$10.00Out of stock

Arturo Fuente Curly Head del NT

$10.00Out of stock

Arturo Fuente Hemingway Signature

$14.00

Aston Churchill

$23.00

Asylum 13 Conneticut

$10.00

AVO CLASSIC #2 CE

$14.50

AVO Syncro Toro

$15.00Out of stock

Baccarat Gordo

$9.25Out of stock

Baccarat Rothschild single

$7.50

Baccarat Toro Single

$8.00Out of stock

Bone Shaker (6x60)

$10.00Out of stock

Camacho Connecticut 60x6

$14.00Out of stock

Camacho Connecticut Robusto 5x50

$12.00

Camacho Corojo Robusto

$14.00

Camacho Ecuador Toro

$12.00Out of stock

CAO Brazilia

$12.00

CAO Flathead V770 Big Block

$19.25

CAO Gold

$13.00Out of stock

CAO Gold CHURCHILL

$14.50Out of stock

CAO Sparkplug

$11.50

Chillin Moose (6x60)

$10.00

Cohiba Blue

$18.00Out of stock

Cohiba Red Dot

$34.00Out of stock

Crazy Alice (acid)

$11.50

Cro-magnon Mode 5

$16.00Out of stock

Delicioso Elevation 656

$16.00

Don Rafa Black Cherry

$7.50Out of stock

Don Rafa Cognac

$7.50Out of stock

Don Rafa Raspberry Champagne

$7.50Out of stock

Fat Bottom Betty

$14.25

Fat Bottom Betty TORO

$14.75Out of stock

Great Smokes - Sweet Cap

$9.00

Gurkha Ghost Shadow

$10.00

H Upmann 175th

$25.25Out of stock

H Upmann 1844 Classic Churchill

$12.50

Java Latte Toro

$15.00

Java Mint Toro

$15.00

La Finca Robusto

$4.00Out of stock

La Gloria Cobana Gigante

$11.00Out of stock

La Gloria Serie R #8 Nat Toro

$20.25Out of stock

La Gloria Serie R Esteli (6x60)

$12.00

Leather Rose (acid)

$13.00

LFD Double Ligero 654 Natural

$13.00

Lunatic Jackhammer

$15.00

Lunatic Maduro El Loco

$14.75Out of stock

Lunatic Short Titan Habano

$10.75

Macanudo Insp Black (Toro)

$12.00

Macanudo Insp Red Toro

$12.00Out of stock

Macanudo Inspirado Orange

$13.50Out of stock

Macanudo Inspirado White

$13.00

Magic Toast

$14.00Out of stock

MAXX FREAK

$13.00

Metropolitan Host Hampton Maduro

$10.75

Metropolitan Host Hobart (5x50)

$10.00

Metropolitan Host Hobart Maduro (5x50)

$10.00

Montecristo Classic No 2 BP

$27.50Out of stock

Montecristo White Label

$22.00Out of stock

My Father Vegas Cubanas Invictos

$12.00

Nat Sherman Hobard

$10.00Out of stock

Nat Sherman Moduro

$10.00Out of stock

Nub CT 460

$15.00

Nub MAD 460

$15.00

Nub Nuance Roast

$7.00Out of stock

Oliva Serie V 7x52

$18.00Out of stock

Oliva Serie V Gran Reserva Limitada 4x60

$17.00

Oliva Serie V Maduro Double Toro (wrapped)

$15.00

Oliva Serie V Melanio Double Robusto (5x54)

$13.00Out of stock

Oliva Serie V Melanio Robosto

$17.00

Oliva Series V Melanio MADURO (Double Toro)

$21.00

Paratgas Cortado Corona

$10.75

Partagas Black Label Maximo

$17.00Out of stock

Perdomo Reserve 10th Anniversary - Champagne

$12.00

Perdomo Reserve 10th Anniversary - Sun Grown

$12.00

Perez - Carrillo - La Historia Perientes

$15.50Out of stock

Perez-Carrillo Pledge Apogee

$22.00Out of stock

Perez-Carrillo Pledge Prequel

$17.75Out of stock

Plasencia Alma Del Campo Travesia Toro Extra (6 1/2 x 54)

$21.50

Plasencia Alma Fuerte Eduardo I Toro Natural (6 1/4 x 54)

$24.25

Plasencia Alma Fuerte Natural Sixto 1 Hexagon

$28.00Out of stock

Plasencia Alma Fuerte Nestor IV Toro

$26.00Out of stock

Plasencia Alma Fuerte Robustus I Maduro 5 1/4 x 52

$24.00

5 1/4 x 52

Plasencia Alma Fuerte sixto 2 hexagon

$27.00Out of stock

Plasencia Del Campo

$22.50

Punch After Dinner EMS

$15.75

Punch Cafe Royale

$14.25Out of stock

Punch Knuckle Buster

$9.75Out of stock

Rocky Patel #6 Corona

$13.25Out of stock

Rocky Patel 1990 vintage toro

$16.00Out of stock

Rocky Patel 1992 vintage toro

$16.00Out of stock

Rocky Patel Decade Toro

$16.00

Romeo & Juliet - Reserve Toro

$13.00Out of stock

Romeo & Juliet 1875 Churchill

$16.00

Romeo & Julieta Nicaragua Bully

$12.50Out of stock

Sweet Jane (acid)

$12.25

Tabak Especial Belicoso Dulce (5x54)

$14.00

Tasty Stick - Apple Cognac

$15.00

Tasty Stick - Chocolate Mint

$15.00

Tasty Stick - Honey Blueberry

$15.00

Tasty Stick - Mango Papaya (6X60)

$15.00

Tasty Stick - Orange Vodka

$15.00

Tasty Sticks - Black Cherry

$15.00

Tatiana chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Tatiana Cognac

$9.00

Tatiana Fusion Frenzy

$9.00

Tatiana Groovy Blue

$9.00

Tatiana Honey

$9.00Out of stock

Tatiana Night Cap

$9.00

Tatiana Rum

$9.00Out of stock

Tatiana Sweet Euphoria

$9.00

Tatiana Waking Dream

$9.00

The Tabernacle Corona (5 1/4 x 46)

$16.50

Undercrown Flying Pig Shade

$18.50

Undercrown Gordito

$18.00Out of stock

Undercrown Shade

$12.00

MIXED DRINKS

Absolut Martini

$9.00

Air

$12.00

Almond Joy

$16.00

Amaretto Sour (Well)

$6.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$6.00

Bloody Mary with Pearl

$10.00

Blue and Orange

$13.00

Bluebird

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned

$12.75

Buffalo Trace Wiskey Sour

$12.75

Cherry Almond Lemonade

$16.00

Cold Boozed Coffee

$15.00

DISARRANNO STONE SOUR

$11.00

Earth

$12.00

Fire

$12.00

Gentleman Jack and coke

$15.00

Giggle Juice

$14.00

GIMLET

$8.50

Goldie

$13.00

Hendrick's Gin and Tonic

$17.00

Hendrick's Martini

$13.00

Jack and Coke

$11.00

Long Island TOP SHELF

$22.00

Long Island WELL

$11.00

Maker's Mark Old Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Margarita Herradura

$15.00

Margarita Jose/El Jimador

$8.00

Margarita WELL

$6.00

Mosmosa

$7.00

Paloma

$16.00

Paloma

$16.00

Rum and coke

$15.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Smoked old fashioned woodford

$16.00

Storm Chaser

$16.00

Sweet Tart

$18.00

Tanqueray Martini

$9.00

Tea-Bird

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$18.00

Tito's Martini

$10.00

Water

$12.00

Whiskey Sour - Gentleman Jack

$13.50

White Russian

$16.00

Woodford Old Fashioned

$15.00

BEARS Games

Blue and Orange

$11.00

Corona Bucket

$25.00

Coors Bucket

$18.50

Miller Bucket

$18.75

Modelo Bucket

$26.25

Stella Bucket

$25.00

Michelob Bucket

$21.00

Sangria

$11.00

BIRTHDAY

Birthday Drink

$15.00

Friday Specials

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Sangria

$4.00Out of stock

Paul Masson drink

$4.00

Monday Specials

Bluebird

$8.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Sangria

$4.00Out of stock

Sunday Specials

Bloody Mary w/PEARL VODKA

$8.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Thursday Specials

Modelo

$4.50

Sweet Tart

$16.00

Tuesday Specials

Sangria

$4.00Out of stock

White Russian

$14.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Captain & Coke

$5.00

Wednesday Specials

Cherry Almond Lemonade

$12.00

Heineken

$4.00

Sangria

$4.00Out of stock

SCOTCH

MCCLELLANDS

$9.25+

MACALLAN 12 (Double Cask)

$18.25+

MACALLAN 12 (Sherry Oak Cask)

$25.00+

Merchandise

1/2 Cedar Block

$0.50

Cedar Block

$0.75

Cedar Sheet

$0.25

Cigar Box

$2.50

Plain Cutter

$5.00

stickers

$2.00

Jet Line small pre-filled lighter

$8.00

LOCKER PAYMENT

$50.00

Zico torch (with punch)

$15.00

Boveda Humid Packet

$8.00

Drew Estates Ashtray

$20.00

Humidor - Round Glass

$25.00

Butane Torch (Sondiko)

$25.00

Medium Torch

$20.00

Humidor Box

$15.00

Small Butane Torch

$5.00

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Trail mix

Trail mix

$1.00

cookies

Lorna Doone

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Local cigar lounge with walk in humidor, memberships, full bar and menu from Jolly's Chicken and Fish.

Location

8349 Indianapolis Blvd, Ste C, Highland, IN 46322

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Langel's Pizza - Highland
orange starNo Reviews
2833 Highway Ave Highland, IN 46322
View restaurantnext
Eatery 41 - Local Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
8311 Indianapolis Blvd. Highland, IN 46322
View restaurantnext
Round the Clock - Highland
orange starNo Reviews
9010 Indianapolis Blvd. Highland, IN 46322
View restaurantnext
Brick House Entertainment Group
orange starNo Reviews
8807 Indianapolis Blvd Highland, IN 46322
View restaurantnext
State Line Pizza - Highland
orange star4.2 • 47
9521 Indianapolis Blvd Highland, IN 46322
View restaurantnext
The Wheel - Hammond
orange starNo Reviews
7430 Indianapolis Blvd. Hammond, IN 46324
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Highland

State Line Pizza - Highland
orange star4.2 • 47
9521 Indianapolis Blvd Highland, IN 46322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Highland
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Calumet City
review star
No reviews yet
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston