Dessert & Ice Cream
Elements on 35th

3524 S Market St.

West Valley, UT 84119

Popular Items

Club on 35th
Cobb

starter

Calamari

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

COMBO

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

NACHOS

$12.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$20.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Wings

$11.00

soups

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Roasted Tomato Basil

$6.00+

Salad and Clam Chowder Bowl

$14.00

Salad and Tomato Basil Bowl

$14.00

salads

Cobb

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Caesar

$10.00

Keto Charcuterie

$14.00

Steak Strip

$18.00

burgers & sanwiches

Club on 35th

$12.00

Elements Burger

$15.00

Reuben

$13.00

Beyond Meat Burger

$14.00

flat breads

Buffalo chicken

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Elements Supreme

$14.00

Veggie Lovers

$11.00

entrees

Baked Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Beef Zoodle Stroganoff

$20.00

Diver Scallops

$28.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Full Ribs

$37.00

Pan Sear Chicken Breast

$24.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$25.00

RIB EYE

$37.00

Rib Tips & Fries

$25.00

Ribs & Prime

$40.00

Tequila Chicken Fettuccine

$18.00

sides

Grilled asparagus

$6.00

Yukon gold potatoes

$5.00

Sweet potato fries

$4.00

House salad

$5.00

Small caesar

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Veggies

$6.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

dessert

Banana Bread

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate toart

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Lava Cake

$11.00

Kids Meal

KID Cheese Burger

$6.00

KID Cheese Pizza

$6.00

KID Chicken Tenders

$6.00

KID Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KID Hamburger / No Cheese

$6.00

KID Mac & Cheese

$6.00

KID Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

NA Beverages

apple juice

$4.00

BUNDABERG

$5.00

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Coca cola

$4.00

coca cola zero

$4.00

coffe

$5.00

diet coke

$4.00

diet mtn dew

$4.00

diet pepsi

$4.00

Dr pepper

$4.00

Grape fruit juice

$4.00

lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

mtn dew

$4.00

orange juice

$5.00

Pellagrino LARGE

$10.00

Pellagrino small

$5.00

pepsi

$4.00

red bull

$5.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

tea

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cupid @ 35th

Cupid

$88.69
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

