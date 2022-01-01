Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Elements Restaurant

1,597 Reviews

$$

35 East 640 South

Logan, UT 84321

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Progressive. Upscale. Casual. Innovation and style go hand in hand at elements from the menu to the decor. Our floor-to-ceiling windows view the lovely Logan River and Cache Valley's best patio for summer dining. During the winter season sitting by the fireplace is a favorite spot among many of our guests. Featuring a menu full of progressive classics and modern creations.

Location

35 East 640 South, Logan, UT 84321

Directions

Gallery
Elements Restaurant image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Beehive Pub & Grill
orange star4.6 • 888
255 S Main St Logan, UT 84321
View restaurantnext
MayMoes
orange starNo Reviews
981 South Main Street Logan, UT 84321
View restaurantnext
The Rusted Spoon - Perry, Utah
orange star4.0 • 238
2645 S US Hwy 89 Perry, UT 84302
View restaurantnext
The Cache
orange starNo Reviews
119 s Main St Logan, UT 84321
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Logan

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Logan
orange star4.6 • 1,842
131 North Main St Logan, UT 84321
View restaurantnext
The Beehive Pub & Grill
orange star4.6 • 888
255 S Main St Logan, UT 84321
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Logan
Ogden
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston