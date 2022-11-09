  • Home
  • /
  • Weaverville
  • /
  • Eleos Vegan Eatery - Check Our Website for Our Current Location!
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eleos Vegan Eatery Check Our Website for Our Current Location!

review star

No reviews yet

47 Weaver View Circle

Weaverville, NC 28787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrees

Hummus and Veg Wrap

Hummus and Veg Wrap

$13.00

Fresh vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, spring mix, and tomatoes pair beautifully with local Roots hummus for an explosion of flavor and crunch all wrapped in a gluten-free tortilla! ALLERGY: SESAME

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$15.00

Made from scratch falafels seasoned to perfection that are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside rest atop a bed of fresh spring mix and are topped with red onion, tomato, cucumbers, and our housemade tzatziki. All of this flavor is wrapped perfectly in a gluten-free pita. ALLERGY: TREENUT

Asian-Inspired Summer Roll

Asian-Inspired Summer Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Duo of delicious, crunchy, and indulgent Asian-inspired fresh rolls created with rice noodles, grilled tofu, carrots, cucumbers, mint, and romaine lettuce. Served with our house-made Asian-Inspired Sunbutter Sauce. ALLERGY: SOY

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Our side salads come with spring mix, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions with your choice of dressing.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$5.00

Nutritious, yet delicious, quinoa is cooked and mixed with carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and a quinoa salad dressing. Served cold.

Hummus and Vegetable Side

Hummus and Vegetable Side

$5.00

Side of Roots hummus served with broccoli, carrots, and cucumbers.

Vegan Rob's

Vegan Rob's

$6.00

Vegan Rob’s® is dedicated to you and your family by creating snacks that help define who you are. Multiple flavors to select from.

Add-On Sauces

Asian-Inspired Sunbutter Sauce

$1.00

Creamy, rich, sweet, savory, with a touch of heat that is delicious with our Asian-Inspired Fresh Rolls, for dipping raw vegetables, as a salad dressing, or just by itself. ALLERGY: SOY

Housemade Ranch

$1.00

Our housemade ranch isn't just the run-of-the-mill ranch that you have come to expect. Our housemade ranch is herbaceous, tangy, and perfectly balanced. You will be asking, "Are you sure this is vegan?"

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Made from scratch tzatziki sauce that carries the full punch of delicious flavor but the lightness you expect from such a sauce.

Eleos Sauce

$1.00

Simple, yet explosive citrus flavor in every drop paired with garlic undertones. Our house sauce is the tangy, rich, and creamy sauce your tastebuds have been searching for!

Booda Kombucha

Pineapple Lemon Ginger

$5.00

Raspberry Dragonfruit

$5.00

Watermelon Sea Salt (Seasonal)

$5.00

Bottled Water

Pure Life Purified Water

$1.00

LaCroix

Beach Plum

$2.50

Black Razzberry

$2.50

Guava Sao Paulo

$2.50

Lemon

$2.50

Lime

$2.50

Pamplemousse (Grapefruit)

$2.50

Cherry Blossom

$2.50

Limoncello

$2.50

Razz-Cranberry

$2.50

Zevia

Black Cherry

$2.50

Cola

$2.50

Cream Soda

$2.50

Creamy Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grape

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan food trailer offering options that are fresh and delicious!

Website

Location

47 Weaver View Circle, Weaverville, NC 28787

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Well-Bred Bakery & Cafe in Weaverville
orange starNo Reviews
26 N. Main St Weaverville, NC 28787
View restaurantnext
Well-Bred Bakery & Café - Food Truck on Reems Creek
orange starNo Reviews
232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3 Weaverville, NC 28787
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - Woodfin
orange starNo Reviews
72 Weaverville Rd Asheville, NC 28804
View restaurantnext
Rye Knot
orange star4.0 • 16
868 Merrimon Ave Asheville, NC 28804
View restaurantnext
Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co. - 675 Merrimon Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
675 Merrimon Avenue Asheville, NC 28804
View restaurantnext
ELDR
orange starNo Reviews
111 Grovewood Rd Asheville, NC 28804
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Weaverville
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston