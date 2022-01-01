Elephant Sushi imageView gallery

Elephant Sushi Oakland

355 Reviews

$$

352 14th St

Oakland, CA 94612

Order Again

STARTERS

CHIPS N DIP

$17.00

COUPLE OF BABES

$18.00

CUCUMBER SALAD

$7.00

HAMACHI TRUFFLE

$28.00

Sea bass sashimi

$16.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00

WALU CARPACCIO

$18.00

Miso Soup

$6.00

HAMACHI KAMA

$13.00

SEABASS SASHIMI

$16.00

HOUSE SPECALTIES

Spicy tuna x2, basil salmon nigiri x2, ocean trout nigiri x2

YUMMY POCKETS

$15.00

BLUE FIN BITES

$30.00

HON MAGURO

$25.00

TORO SASHIMI 3

$24.00

FAB FOUR

$25.00

Beastie Boys

$18.00

ROLLS

ALASKA ROLL

$15.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.00

GIANTS

$14.00

KAPPA

$6.00

NEGI HAMA

$9.00

RAINBOW

$16.00

RED DRAGON

$16.00

SPICY HAMACHI

$17.00

SPICY SALMON

$15.00

SPICY TUNA

$14.00

TEKKA

$9.00

WHITE DRAGON

$16.00

WHITEOUT ROLL

$17.00

YA MAN ROLL

$17.00

RED & YELLOW

$16.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$13.00

GODZILLA

$16.00

Green Machine

$13.00

California

$12.00

Negitoro

$18.00

Ochko

$18.00

Naked scallop

$14.00

SASHIMI

BLUE FIN TUNA SASHIMI

$28.00

SAKE SASHIMI

$18.00

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$25.00

WALU SASHIMI

$18.00

ASSORTED SASHIMI

$32.00

OMAKASE SASHIMI

$48.00

OCEAN TROUT SASHIMI

$18.00

IKURA ANKIMO 4pc

$24.00

NIGIRI

ANKIMO NIGIRI

$8.00

BASIL SALMON

$10.00

HAMACHI NIGIRI

$12.00

HOTATE NIGIRI

$12.00

INARI NIGIRI

$6.00

MAGURO NIGIRI

$10.00

OCEAN TROUT NIGIRI

$10.00

SAKE NIGIRI

$10.00

SEA BASS NIGIRI

$10.00

TORO NIGIRI

$16.00

UNI

$16.00

UNI TAMA

$16.00

WALU NIGIRI

$10.00

OMAKASE NIGIRI

$62.00

Toro Ankimo

$16.00

IKURA

$10.00

Hirame

$10.00

SIDES AND EXTRAS

RICE

$3.00

SPICY MAYO

EXTRA GINGER

EXTRA WASABI

FRESH WASABI

$2.00

BOWLS

#1

$22.00

#2

$22.00

#3

$22.00

SPICY TRIO

$22.00

SODA

PELLEGRINO

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

BEER

ONIBI-Koma

$8.00

ECHIGO

$8.00

ASAHI

$8.00

SAPPORO

$8.00

Lucky Dog

$8.00

Lucky Chicken

$8.00

Lucky Cat

$8.00

SAKE

NIGORI

$23.00

REI

$24.00

KIKUSUI

$64.00

BORN

$26.00

KUBOTA SAKE

$28.00

Mio bottle

$42.00

SOGOOD SAKE BOTTLE

$52.00

KID JUNMAI DAIGINJO GL

$20.00

KID JUNMAI DAIGINJO BTL

$74.00

KID JUNMAI GL

$17.00

KID JUNMAI BTL

$62.00

WINE

ESTERLLINA BOTTLE

$44.00

GIORNATA WHITE BOTTLE

$46.00

GIORNATTA RED BOTTLE

$42.00

De Negoce PINOT BOTTLE

$46.00

DE NOGOCE Sauvignon Blanc GL

$13.00

DE NEGOCE Sauvignon blanc BTL

$44.00

La JOLIE Fleur ROSE GL

$13.00

La JOLIE Fleur ROSE BTL

$44.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

352 14th St, Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

