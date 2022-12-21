elephant + vine imageView gallery

elephant + vine 719 Church Street

No reviews yet

719 Church Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Popular Items

5-Piece Chik'n Tenders
Fries
BBQ Burger

Specials

Spirit Elephant Chili

Spirit Elephant Chili

$5.95

Chef Jorge's signature slow cooked chili with Tomato, Black & Pinto Beans, Poblano Peppers, Beer, Molasses.

Burgers + Chik'n Sandwiches

Burgers can be made GF
Ele Burger

Ele Burger

$10.95

American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Baja Burger

Baja Burger

$11.95

Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli

Mammoth Burger

Mammoth Burger

$16.95

Two Impossible™ Burger Patties, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, American Cheese, Elephant Sauce

Zero Clucks

Zero Clucks

$11.95

Hand-Battered Chik'n, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Elephant Sauce

Korean BBQ Chik'n

Korean BBQ Chik'n

$11.95

Hand-Battered Chik'n, Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Korean BBQ Sauce, Mayo

Buffalo Chik'n

Buffalo Chik'n

$11.95

Hand-Battered Chik'n Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing

Wraps

Can be made GF
SoCal

SoCal

$11.95

Spinach Wrap, Sweet Chili Hand-Battered Cauliflower, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$16.95

Beyond Steak, Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Avocado, Sour Cream, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Portohouse Melt

Portohouse Melt

$11.95

Portobello Mushroom, Mixed Greens, Slaw, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Pickle and BBQ Sauce

Salads + Bowls

Custom Bowl

Custom Bowl

$8.95

Your Bowl, Your Way Choose Your Base, Toppings, Protein and Sauce. Online Only

Buffalo Rice Bowl

Buffalo Rice Bowl

$12.95

Seasoned Jasmine Rice, Hand-Battered Buffalo Cauliflower, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Cabbage Slaw, Carrots, Avocado, Tomato, Ranch Dressing

Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Seasoned Crispy Tofu, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Avocado, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips

Thai Crunch

Thai Crunch

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Seasoned Tofu, Cucumber, Carrots, Edamame, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Crispy Rice, Sesame Seeds, Carrot Miso Dressing

Wings + Chik'n Tenders

Cauli Wings

Cauli Wings

$8.95

Served with Carrots and Ranch

3-Piece Chik'n Tenders

3-Piece Chik'n Tenders

$8.95
5-Piece Chik'n Tenders

5-Piece Chik'n Tenders

$12.95

Kids Meals

Served with Fries or Carrot Sticks and choice of beverage

Lil' Ele Burger

$8.95

Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles

2 Piece Chik'n Tender

$8.95

Sweets + Sides

Spirit Elephant Chili

Spirit Elephant Chili

$5.95

Chef Jorge's signature slow cooked chili with Tomato, Black & Pinto Beans, Poblano Peppers, Beer, Molasses.

Fries

Fries

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50
Scratch-made Brownie (GF)

Scratch-made Brownie (GF)

$4.95
Cookies

Cookies

$2.95

Choice of Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Sea Salt, Chocolate Chip

Kettle Cooked Lays

Kettle Cooked Lays

$1.95

Shakes

Rich, Creamy, 100% Dairy-Free
Mocha

Mocha

$8.95
Strawberries + Cream

Strawberries + Cream

$8.95
Salted Caramel Pretzel

Salted Caramel Pretzel

$8.95
Double Chocolate

Double Chocolate

$8.95
Oreo™

Oreo™

$8.95

Brownie Blast

$15.95

Scratch-Made Brownie, Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie, Ice Cream

Fruit Smoothies

Green Tropics

$8.95

Banana, Mango, Kale, Apple Juice, Chia Seeds, Oat Milk

Banana Berry

$8.95

Strawberries, Mango, Banana, Oat Milk

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Goose Island Root Beer

$3.25

Just Water

$2.95

Water - Small

$1.25

Apple Juice

$1.95

Gatorade - Lemon Lime

$2.00

Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha

$5.95Out of stock

San Pellegrino - Raspberry Lemon Seltzer

$3.25

San Pellegrino - Strawberry Tangerine Seltzer

$3.25

San Pellegrino - Sparkling Water

$3.25

Sauces + Dressings

Elephant Sauce

Elephant Sauce

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
BBQ

BBQ

$0.75
Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$0.75
Spicy Cilantro Lime

Spicy Cilantro Lime

$0.75
Sweet Chili

Sweet Chili

$0.75
Sriracha Aioli

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75
Carrot Miso Dressing

Carrot Miso Dressing

$0.75

Appetizers

Cauli Wings

$64.95

Hand-Battered Cauliflower, Choice of Sauce, Carrots and House-Made Ranch Feeds 8-10 People

Small Popcorn Chik'n

Small Popcorn Chik'n

$54.95

Hand Battered Chik'n Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce Small 40+Pieces Large 80+Pieces

Large Popcorn Chik'n

Large Popcorn Chik'n

$109.95

Choice of Dipping Sauce - Buffalo (Mild), BBQ, Sweet Chili, Korean BBQ, Buffalo (Hot) 80+ Pieces

Salad + Bowls (Serves 6-8)

Classic Salad

$49.95

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Red Onion, and Choice of Dressing

Southern Comfort Salad

Southern Comfort Salad

$59.95

Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn & Peppers, Avocado, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Thai Crunch Salad

Thai Crunch Salad

$59.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrots, Edamame, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Crispy Rice, Carrot Miso Dressing

Buffalo Rice Bowl

Buffalo Rice Bowl

$59.95

Seasoned Jasmine Rice, Buffalo Cauliflower, Mixed Greens, Rainbow Slaw, Carrots, Avocado, Tomato and Ranch Dressing

Slider Trays (Sm - 12 Sliders Lrg - 18 Sliders)

Small Slider Tray

Small Slider Tray

$69.95

Choose a Mix of Up to Two per Tray:

Large Slider Tray

Large Slider Tray

$105.95

Choose a Mix of Up to Two per Tray:

Wrap Trays (Sm - 12 Half Wraps, Lrg - 20 Half Wraps)

Small SoCal Tray

Small SoCal Tray

$69.95

Spinach Wrap, Choice of Protein, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Large SoCal Tray

Large SoCal Tray

$119.95

Spinach Wrap, Choice of Protein, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Small Buffalo Tray

Small Buffalo Tray

$69.95

Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing, Buffalo Sauce

Large Buffalo Tray

Large Buffalo Tray

$119.95

Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing, Buffalo Sauce

Small Portohouse Tray

Small Portohouse Tray

$69.95

Portobello Mushroom, Mixed Greens, Slaw, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Pickle and BBQ Sauce

Large Portohouse Tray

Large Portohouse Tray

$119.95

Portobello Mushroom, Mixed Greens, Slaw, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Pickle and BBQ Sauce

Small Burrito Tray

Small Burrito Tray

$69.95

Spinach Wrap, Choice of Protein, Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Sour Cream, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Large Burrito Tray

$119.95

Spinach Wrap, Choice of Protein, Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Sour Cream, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Classic Boxed Lunch (Choice of Handheld + Kettle Baked Lays)

Choice of Handheld + Kettle Cooked Lays

Ele Burger

$14.95

American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard

BBQ Burger

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Baja Burger

$14.95

Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli

Zero Clucks Chik'n Sandwich

$14.95

Hand-Battered Chik'n, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Elephant Sauce

Korean BBQ Chik'n Sandwich

$14.95

Hand-Battered Chik'n, Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Korean BBQ Sauce, Mayo

Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich

$14.95

Hand-Battered Chik'n Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Wrap

$14.95

Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing, Buffalo Sauce

SoCal Wrap

$14.95

Spinach Wrap, Choice of Protein, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Portohouse Wrap

$14.95

Portobello Mushroom, Mixed Greens, Slaw, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Pickle and BBQ Sauce

Chik'n Tenders

$14.95

Premium Boxed Lunch (Choice of Handheld + Kettle Baked Lays + Brownie)

Ele Burger

$16.50

American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard

BBQ Burger

$16.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Baja Burger

$16.50

Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli

Zero Clucks Chik'n Sandwich

$16.50

Hand-Battered Chik'n, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Elephant Sauce

Korean BBQ Chik'n Sandwich

$16.50

Hand-Battered Chik'n, Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Korean BBQ Sauce, Mayo

Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich

$16.50

Hand-Battered Chik'n Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Wrap

$16.50

Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing, Buffalo Sauce

SoCal Wrap

$16.50

Spinach Wrap, Choice of Protein, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Portohouse Wrap

$16.50

Portobello Mushroom, Mixed Greens, Slaw, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Pickle and BBQ Sauce

Chik'n Tenders

$16.50

Catering Dressings + Sauces

Buffalo (Mild)

$7.50

BBQ

$7.50

Sweet Chili

$7.50

Korean BBQ

$7.50

Elephant Sauce

$7.50

Sriracha Aioli

$7.50

Ranch Dressing

$7.50

Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

$7.50

Carrot Miso Ginger Dressing

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
719 Church Street, Evanston, IL 60201

