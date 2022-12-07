elephant + vine imageView gallery

elephant + vine 2315 N Lincoln

2315 N Lincoln

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Burgers + Chik'n Sandwiches

Burgers can be made GF
Ele Burger

$10.95

American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard

BBQ Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Baja Burger

$11.95

Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli

Mammoth Burger

$16.95

Two Impossible™ Burger Patties, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, American Cheese, Elephant Sauce

Zero Clucks

$11.95

Hand-Battered Chik'n, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Elephant Sauce

Korean BBQ Chik'n

$11.95

Hand-Battered Chik'n, Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Korean BBQ Sauce, Mayo

Buffalo Chik'n

$11.95

Hand-Battered Chik'n Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing

Wraps

Can be made GF
SoCal

$11.95

Spinach Wrap, Sweet Chili Hand-Battered Cauliflower, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Steak Burrito

$16.95

Beyond Steak, Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Avocado, Sour Cream, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Portohouse Melt

$11.95

Portobello Mushroom, Mixed Greens, Slaw, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Pickle and BBQ Sauce

Salads + Bowls

Custom Bowl

$8.95

Your Bowl, Your Way Choose Your Base, Toppings, Protein and Sauce. Online Only

Buffalo Rice Bowl

$12.95

Seasoned Jasmine Rice, Hand-Battered Buffalo Cauliflower, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Cabbage Slaw, Carrots, Avocado, Tomato, Ranch Dressing