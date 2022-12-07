elephant + vine 2315 N Lincoln
Popular Items
Burgers + Chik'n Sandwiches
Ele Burger
American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard
BBQ Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce
Baja Burger
Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli
Mammoth Burger
Two Impossible™ Burger Patties, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, American Cheese, Elephant Sauce
Zero Clucks
Hand-Battered Chik'n, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Elephant Sauce
Korean BBQ Chik'n
Hand-Battered Chik'n, Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Korean BBQ Sauce, Mayo
Buffalo Chik'n
Hand-Battered Chik'n Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing
Wraps
SoCal
Spinach Wrap, Sweet Chili Hand-Battered Cauliflower, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing
Steak Burrito
Beyond Steak, Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn and Peppers, Avocado, Sour Cream, Spicy Cilantro Lime Dressing
Portohouse Melt
Portobello Mushroom, Mixed Greens, Slaw, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Pickle and BBQ Sauce