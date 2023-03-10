Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elephant Wings

1599 Iron Street, Container E

North Kansas Cit, MO 64116

Mains

BOMBAY-MI

BOMBAY-MI

$15.00

cumin chicken, coriander chutney, pickled cucumber, shredded carrots, jalapeño, cilantro & curried aioli

UNHOLY COW

UNHOLY COW

$15.00

marinated beef, coriander chutney, pickled cucumber, red onions, jalapeño, pepperoncini, cilantro & curried aioli

PANEER TIKKA

PANEER TIKKA

$15.00

paneer, yogurt, green peppers, coriander chutney, red onions, jalapeño, mozzarella & cilantro

TIKKA MASALA POUTINE

$15.00

french fries, tikka masala sauce, yogurt, scallions, jalapeño, curried paneer & cilantro

Sides & such

TANDOORI FRIES

$5.00+

french fries seasoned with our house spice mix

MANGO KULFI

$7.00

indian ice cream with cardamom, saffron and pistachios

ICED MASALA CHAI

$4.00

indian black tea with a combination of spices with milk & sugar, served chilled

Add Ons

Cumin Chicken

$3.00

Sautéed Beef

$3.00

Paneer

$3.00

Coriander Chutney

$1.00

Curried Aioli

$2.00

Iced Masala Chai (1 Quart)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1599 Iron Street, Container E, North Kansas Cit, MO 64116

Directions

