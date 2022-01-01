Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Elephante

15,464 Reviews

$$$

1332 2nd St

3rd Floor

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Élephante Beach House

Website

Location

1332 2nd St, 3rd Floor, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

