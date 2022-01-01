Elephants Delicatessen 115 NW 22nd Ave
115 NW 22nd Avenue
Portland, OR 97210
Sandwich
Turkey & Cheddar
Turkey, cheddar, tomato, and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications. (mayonnaise now comes on the side)
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, tomato, and lettuce on rustic white bread. Please no substitutions or modifications. (mayonnaise now comes on the side)
Jambon et Fromage
Ham, Swiss, butter and Dijon on our ficelle. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Albacore Tuna Salad
(dairy-free) Tuna, mayonnaise, tomato, pickle and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Egg Salad
(vegetarian, dairy-free) Eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, scallions and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Northern Italian
(vegetarian) Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and basil oil, on our ficelle. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Tempeh & Quinoa Wrap
(vegan, dairy-free) Quinoa, marinated tempeh, spinach, arugula, mixed greens, carrots, scallions, vegan mayonnaise and soy ginger dressing in a flour tortilla. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Peanut Butter & Jelly
(vegan, dairy-free) Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on French white bread
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna, cheddar, mayonnaise, and pickle on French white bread
Grilled Cheese
(vegetarian) Cheddar on french white bread
Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, radicchio, croutons, and Parmesan with our Caesar dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Classic Cobb Salad
(wheat-free) Romaine, tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, and scallions with our French vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Chop Chop Salad
(wheat-free) Romaine, garbanzo beans, smoked turkey, provolone, salami, olives, Parmesan, Mama Lil's peppers, and scallions with our balsamic vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Smoked Salmon Salad
Couscous, arugula, house-smoked salmon, tomatoes, shallots, basil, olive oil, roasted corn, cranberries, Parmesan, and pepitas with our creamy pesto dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Willamette Valley Salad
(vegetarian, wheat-free) Mixed greens, hazelnuts, blue cheese, apples, and grapes with our raspberry vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Holiday Willamette Valley Salad
(vegetarian, wheat-free) Mixed greens, candied walnuts, blue cheese, apples, dried cranberries, and our raspberry vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Seasonal House Salad- Spring/Summer
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Arugula, radicchio, red leaf lettuce, fresh fennel, dried cranberries, seasoned pepitas, and our rosé dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Seasonal House Salad- Fall/Winter
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Mixed greens, apples, dried cranberries, seasoned pepitas with our apple cider vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Greek Metala Orzo Salad
(vegetarian) Orzo pasta, onions, bell peppers, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta, tomato, olive oil, lemon, garlic, and spices
Quinoa & Black Bean Salad
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Quinoa, black beans, cabbage, carrots, cilantro and scallions in our smoky lime dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
(wheat-free) Kale, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, and Parmesan in our Caesar dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Sesame Noodles
(vegan, dairy-free) Noodles, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, red chili flakes, scallions, sesame seeds, and sesame oil. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Veggies & Ranch
(vegetarian) Carrots, celery, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and our roasted garlic ranch dip. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Cheese & Fruit
(vegetarian) Cheddar, provolone, grapes, apples, and crackers. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Teriyaki Salmon Bites
(wheat-free, dairy-free) Roasted teriyaki salmon with our wasabi dipping sauce. Please no substitutions or modifications.
Soup
Mama Leone's Soup
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock
Tomato Orange Soup
(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange
Wild Mushroom Soup
(vegetarian) Our creamy mushroom soup seasoned with onions, vinegar, and a touch of Madeira wine
Clam Chowder
Clams, potatoes, leeks, onions, celery, and thyme simmered in a cream base.
Butternut Squash & Pear Soup
(vegetarian, wheat-free) A delicious blend of butternut squash, pears, cream, and a touch of spice
Hot Food
Macaroni & Cheese SM
(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Macaroni & Cheese LG
(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Lasagna Marinara Slice
(vegetarian) Layers of lasagna with ricotta filling, spinach, and our béchamel sauce
Cookies & Pastries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
(vegetarian)
Cowboy Cookie
(vegetarian)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
(vegetarian)
Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie
(vegetarian)
Snickerdoodle Cookie
(vegetarian)
Peanut Butter Cookie
(vegetarian)
Plain Elephant Shortbread Cookie
(vegetarian) Delicious elephant-shaped shortbreads
Frosted Seasonal Shortbread Cookie
(vegetarian)
Coconut Macaroon
(vegetarian, wheat-free, dairy-free)
Banana Bread Slice
(vegetarian) Cake-like, with pecans and a hint of vanilla
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
(vegetarian) Our favorite muffin—pumpkin, spice, and just the right amount of chocolate
Almond Croissant
(vegetarian) A light and flaky croissant with a sweet almond center
Cinnamon Twist
(vegetarian) Rich flaky dough twisted and baked with a cinnamon-sugar center and drizzled with a light glaze.
Bread & Desserts
Baguette
(vegan, dairy-free) Baked fresh daily
Baguette Slice
(vegan, dairy-free) Baked fresh daily
Cheese Twist
(vegetarian) Rich flaky dough twisted and baked with cheddar and Asiago cheese. Perfect for dipping into soup
Chocolate Mousse
(vegetarian, wheat-free) A light fluffy mousse made with chocolate and a hint of vanilla
Ding Dong
(vegetarian) Rich chocolate cake with a vanilla whipped cream filling encased in chocolate ganache
Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie Individual
Breakfast
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, bacon, cheddar, and Cholula sauce on ciabatta roll
Veggie Sausage Breakfast Sando
(vegetarian) Eggs, our house-made veggie sausage, Tillamook cheddar, and spinach with hollandaise on ciabatta
Sausage Frittata Slice
(wheat-free) Eggs, potatoes, sausage, cheddar, Swiss, scallions, and chives
Veggie Frittata Slice
(vegetarian, wheat-free) Eggs, potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, cheddar, Swiss, scallions, and chives
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, sausage, potato, pepper jack and Cholula sauce in a flour tortilla
Chili con Queso Breakfast Burrito
(vegetarian) Eggs, potato, pinto beans, jalapeños, poblanos, green chilies, tomato, cream cheese, jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro, scallions, and cumin in a whole wheat tortilla
Granola Yogurt Parfait
(vegetarian, wheat-free) House-made granola, vanilla and strawberry yogurt, and fresh seasonal berries
Petunias Ginger Pumpkin Cheesecake
Petunias Millionaire Bar
Single Entrees and Larger Casseroles
Mac and Cheese Single
(vegetarian) Served ready to heat–Guest favorite — cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Smoked Bacon Mac Single
Served ready to heat–Our creamy macaroni and cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and lemon
Enchilada Verde w/Rice Single
(wheat-free) Served ready to heat–Seasoned chicken and cheese enchiladas baked in our tomatillo sauce served with Spanish rice
Chicken Pot Pie Single
Served ready to heat–Chicken, root vegetables, and creamy herb sauce topped with Elephants homemade biscuits
Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes Single
Served ready to heat–Our classic meatloaf paired with creamy mashed potatoes
Teriyaki Chicken Single
(wheat-free, dairy-free) Served ready to heat–Grilled boneless chicken thighs glazed with our wheat-free teriyaki sauce; served with sushi rice and garnished with pineapple
Vegetarian Tikka Masala Single
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Served ready to heat–Garbanzo beans, spinach, onions, and a splash of coconut milk simmered in our flavorful tikka masala sauce; served with garlic rice and garnished with our bread & butter pickled jalapeños
Coconut Curry Single
Grill
Hamburger
Angus beef, burger sauce, lettuce, onion, and pickles on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
Cheeseburger
Angus beef, lettuce, American cheese, onion and pickles with burger sauce on our house-made bun; served with fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus beef, lettuce, American cheese, bacon, onion and pickles with burger sauce on our house-made bun; served with fries.
Bistro Burger
Angus beef, bacon-onion compote, mayonnaise, blue cheese, and arugula on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
Black Bean Burger
(vegetarian) House-made black bean burger, pepper jack cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles, and onion on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dip, and bread, and butter pickles on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
Quesadilla
(vegetarian) Cheddar jack, cilantro, scallions, and green chiles in a flour tortilla; served with sour cream, Cabo sauce, and arugula side salad
Chicken Strips
Crispy battered chicken served with fries, chipotle BBQ sauce, and garlic ranch dip
Fish & Chips
(dairy-free) Beer battered Mahi-Mahi with tartar sauce and fries
Fish Tacos
(dairy-free) Grilled mahi-mahi, mango pico de gallo, Cuban sauce, lettuce, and cabbage on flour tortillas
Grilled BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on rustic white bread
Classic Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on our light rye; served with a pickle spear
A La Carte Sides
French Fries
With Burger Sauce and Chipotle BBQ Sauce
Side Fries
Garlic French Fries
French fries tossed in butter, garlic, parsley, and olive oil
Sweet Potato Tots
With Chipotle Dip
Side Tots
Macaroni & Cheese LG
(vegetarian) Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, cream, flour, and pickapeppa
Macaroni & Cheese SM
(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Side Salad, Seasonal House, Spring/Summer
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Arugula, radicchio, red leaf lettuce, fresh fennel, dried cranberries, seasoned pepitas, and our rosé salad dressing
Side Salad, Seasonal House, Fall/Winter
Pizza
Cheese Pizza 12in.
(vegetarian) Mozzarella and pomodoro pizza sauce
Pepperoni Pizza 12in.
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and pomodoro pizza sauce
Margherita Pizza 12in.
(vegetarian) Mozzarella, basil, garlic olive oil, and pomodoro pizza sauce
Italian Sausage Pizza 12in.
Italian sausage, Mama Lil’s peppers, fennel, mozzarella, olive oil, and pomodoro pizza sauce
Arugula Pizza 12in.
(vegetarian) Arugula, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, mascarpone, and garlic olive oil
Fig Pizza 12in.
Figs, prosciutto, arugula, blue cheese, mozzarella, mascarpone, garlic, and scallions
Pizza Slice, Margherita
Pizza Slice, Italian Sausage
Pizza Slice, Arugula
Pizza Slice, Fig
Pizza Slice, Broccolini
Pizza Slice, Campania
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Elephants Delicatessen at NW 22nd is Portland’s treasured destination for specialty foods and warm hospitality.
115 NW 22nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97210