Elevate Kava Bar & Social Lounge Maitland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Come join us and enjoy our premium hand-crafted botanical beverages!
Location
400 N Orlando Avenue, 109A, Maitland, FL 32751
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Maitland, FL
No Reviews
400 N. Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurant