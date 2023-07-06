Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elevate Kava Bar & Social Lounge Maitland

review star

No reviews yet

400 N Orlando Avenue

109A

Maitland, FL 32751

Elevate Drink Menu

Elevated Beverages

Clear Skies Tea

$11.00

Clear Skies Kava

$11.00

Clear Skies Extract

$11.00

Mitra Mule Tea

$12.00

Mitra Mule Kava

$12.00

Mitra Mule Extract

$12.00

Passion Tea

$11.00

Passion Kava

$11.00

Passion Extract

$11.00

Pink Sunset Tea

$11.00

Pink Sunset Kava

$11.00

Pink Sunset Extract

$11.00

Tulum Tea

$11.00

Tulum Kava

$11.00

Tulum Extract

$11.00

Wild Berry Lemonade Tea

$11.00

Wild Berry Lemonade Kava

$11.00

Wild Berry Lemonade Extract

$11.00

Blended Beverages

Life & Longevity

$12.00

Berry Energetic

$12.00

Just Peachy

$12.00

Use Your Noggin

$12.00

Kava

Kava Shell Single

$4.00

Soothing, Social, Relaxing, Tranquil

Kava Shell Double

$8.00

Soothing, Social, Relaxing, Tranquil

Kava Shell Triple

$10.00

BYO Kava 16 oz

$8.00

BYO Kava 20 oz

$10.00

Kava Extract Shot

$5.00

Mitra Relaxpak

$5.00

Mitra Tea

BYO Mitra Tea 16oz

$6.00

BYO Mitra Tea 22 oz

$8.00

Mitra Tea 16oz

$6.00

Calm, Happy, Focus, Energy

Mitra Tea 22oz

$8.00

Calm, Happy, Focus, Energy

Mitra Extract Shot

$5.00

Mitra Gopak

$5.00

Mitra-9 Tap/Can

Mitra9 Seltzer 16oz

$10.00

Mitra9 Seltzer 22oz

$14.00

Mitra9 Kava 16oz

$10.00

Mitra9 Kava 22oz

$14.00

Berry Can

$7.00

Tangerine Can

$7.00

Watermelon Can

$7.00

Dragonfruit Can

$7.00

Black Cherry Can

$7.00

Tropical Can

$7.00

Raspberry Lime Can

$7.00

Kandy Can

$7.00

Lemonade Can

$7.00

Orange Dream Can

$7.00

Strawberry Watermelon Can

$7.00

Specialty Drinks

Mango Sunrise

$8.00+

Layered mango and grenadine with your choice of Tea base.

Sweet Dreams

$8.00+

Tropical Punch

$8.00+

Your choice of Mitra Tea with a tropical fruit blend.

Dragonfly

$8.00+

Your choice of Mitra Tea with dragonfruit and lemon.

Joy

$10.00+

Like your favorite coconut treat. Made with your choice of kava.

Strawberries & Cream

$10.00+

Your choice of kava with sweet strawberries and coconut creamer.

Toasted

$10.00+

Chai Kava

$10.00+

Merchandise

Hats

Black/Grey Diamond Hat

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come join us and enjoy our premium hand-crafted botanical beverages!

Location

400 N Orlando Avenue, 109A, Maitland, FL 32751

Directions

